CHICAGO _ A woman died and two other people were injured when a sailboat capsized after hitting a dock near Chicago's Belmont Harbor early Thursday, according to Chicago police.
All three people were thrown from the boat when it overturned around 1:55 a.m. near Lake Shore Drive and Fullerton Avenue, police said.
A man and a woman, both 28, were pulled from the water and were listed in good condition. Another woman, 28, was initially reported missing but was found and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
