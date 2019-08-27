Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--A woman was sentenced Monday to just over 13 years in prison for the 2017 beating and fatal shooting of a man in Hockinson.
Ashley Lorraine Barry, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Aug. 7 in Clark County Superior Court. The conviction stems from the death of Raymond C. Brandon, 34, whose body was found in a shed nearly a week after his death.
Barry and four co-defendants lured Brandon and his girlfriend, Allison Fields, to a residence at 15308 N.E. 172nd Ave. to settle a debt over a Subaru Forester he was driving, according to prosecutors.
Barry was originally charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. Clark County Deputy Prosecutor Lauren Boyd said during the plea hearing that Barry would have been charged with first- and second-degree murder had the case gone to trial.
John Michael West, 45, Neil Allen Alway, 41, and Ashley Wideman, 25, all transients, and Traci Lynn Mendez, 43, are the four additional co-defendants, court records show.
Brandon and Fields arrived at Mendez's house on the morning of April 20, 2017, when they were ambushed by the group, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Following a chaotic confrontation, Alway and West led Brandon outside, where he was attacked and fatally shot in the chest, the affidavit said.
Barry helped keep Fields inside the home and prevented her from escaping or calling police, Boyd said at the plea hearing. Mendez then drove the group and Fields in her SUV to a farm off Northeast 119th Street, and Fields eventually escaped, according to court records.