Aug. 26-- Aug. 26--A woman who was allegedly intoxicated when she crashed into the back of a disabled pickup on Interstate 205 is in critical condition at a Vancouver hospital.
Marlene F. Trueax, 61, of Milwaukie, Ore., was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after the Sunday evening crash about 4 miles north of Vancouver. Her condition was provided by a hospital spokesman Monday morning.
At about 6:45 p.m., a green 2000 Plymouth van driven by Trueax was northbound on I-205 at Milepost 35, on the right shoulder, when it struck a disabled, gray 1984 Chevrolet C-10 pickup from behind. The impact flipped the van onto its top, and it came to rest in the right lane, according to a Washington State Patrol crash memo.
The driver of the pickup, identified as Nathan N. McGuire, 33, of Ridgefield, was injured but was not taken to a hospital. His passenger, 34-year-old Jessica R. Lester of Ridgefield, was also injured but was not transported, according to the crash memo.
Troopers say Trueax will face DUI charges.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
McGuire said in a Facebook post that he and Lester appreciate people's concerns for their well-being, and they're happy to have walked away from the crash.