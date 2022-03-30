Beulah Davenport was the home page editor for The Wenatchee Daily World, where she worked for sixteen years before retiring in March of 1971. Her column “Beulah’s Corner” was a popular feature among readers. It featured recipes and other tidbits from readers mixed with Davenport's own commentary.
Her final column was published on March 3, 1971. In it, Davenport describes the humble beginnings of The World's home desk. In the mid '50s, the section was just a compilation of clippings from commercial handouts.
But soon Davenport had piles of questions and comments from readers. The idea for a column, named "In Reply To" was born after Davenport brainstormed with Harlan Honeysett, who supervised the composing room (where a paper copy was turned into metal plates for printing).
"Neither publisher Wilfred Woods, nor Bob Woods, then the managing editor, knew much about it until it came out in the paper," Davenport wrote about "In Reply To" in her last column. "But they let me get away with it. I still don't know why, for columns normally are added to the paper only after careful executive decision."
"Maybe it was because they figured it would die a natural death," she continued. "But it didn't thanks to you readers who kept sending in letters."
In 1965, Davenport was among three staff writers for The Wenatchee Daily World who won first place awards in the Washington Press Women's annual contest in Seattle. The other two were Women's Editor Helen Peterson and Quincy Correspondent Grace Weber.
According to her descendants, Davenport was born March 15, 1906, in Wauchope, Saskatchewan, Canada, and owned a large Homestead house on Okanogan Street that was heated by an old wood stove and oil heating with a big grate in the floor.
Following her retirement from The Daily Wenatchee World, Davenport went on to become curator for the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center until about 1976 or 1977, according to a Confluence magazine detailing the museum’s first 50 years. She died on Jan. 3, 1982, and is buried in Wenatchee City Cemetery.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone