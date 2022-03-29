Philanthropist Harriet Bullitt has quietly made enormous contributions to civic life in North Central Washington through the development of Sleeping Lady Resort and the tens of millions of dollars of investments made by her Icicle Fund to support conservation, history and the environment.
Since she purchased the 67-acre property on Icicle River Road near Leavenworth in 1991, Bullitt and the organizations she has created have made inestimable contributions to North Central Washington.
In 2018, Bullitt stepped back from her oversight role by gifting the Sleeping Lady Mountain Retreat, which she opened in 1995, to the Icicle Fund, which she founded in 1998.
“I feel proud when people walk up to me on the pathways of Sleeping Lady, telling me how much they enjoy staying here and how friendly and helpful all the employees are,” Bullitt told The World in 2018. “What they’re describing is what we envisioned when we designed the resort — a place for gathering with an enjoyable, calm atmosphere. I thank each person for their kind words and tell them I’ll pass it along, just as I am now passing along my vision for Sleeping Lady to the Icicle Fund.”
The nonprofit Icicle Fund has given out grants in excess of $40 million over the 20-year life of the organization to enhance the quality of life by supporting conservation, arts and historic preservation causes in the region.
In the process, more than 100 nonprofits have received grants allowing them to enhance and expand their philanthropic work.
Six organizations get significant annual support from the Icicle Fund — the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, the Wenatchee River Institute, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, the Trust for Public Land, The Nature Conservancy and the Methow Arts Alliance.
One of the remarkable aspects of the Icicle Fund is that Harriet developed it with the intention of encouraging collaboration and cooperation. She is fond of telling the parable of the long spoons. In heaven, the people with long spoons find happiness and contentment by feeding each other across the table while in hell, the people are starving because they are only interested in feeding themselves.
It is hard to imagine what North Central Washington would look like today without the Icicle Fund. As one example, the fund put $1 million into the Music and Arts Center at Wenatchee Valley College, which is a gem of a place for music and art.
The Icicle Fund helped create and sustain the Nonprofit Practices Institute, a collaborative effort with the Community Foundation of North Central Washington that brings together nonprofit leaders and board members from around the region for training in best practices. Both organizations have capacity-building mindsets.
It’s interesting that Bullitt doesn’t have her name on any building, even though she’s provided more than $40 million of funding. That speaks to the importance she places on making our communities better.
The book “Conversations with Harriet Bullitt: The Development of Sleeping Lady Mountain Retreat” provides a fascinating portrait of the philanthropist and the back story behind the development of Sleeping Lady.
We learn that she wanted to study engineering at the University of Washington, but it was a man’s world at the time and she was told she couldn’t use the library because she wasn’t a “serious student” like the fellows in the program.
The book highlights her mother getting involved in real estate and other endeavors after her father’s death. Dorothy Bullitt instilled in her children the importance of contributing to the greater good. She launched the KING Broadcasting empire and played a pioneering role in the emergence of television.
Harriet and her sister Patsy inherited King Broadcasting after the death of their mother and they chose to sell most of the assets, which allowed her to develop Sleeping Lady Mountain Retreat. She became what she described as a reluctant real estate developer because she believed the community would be better served if the property that had been owned by the Catholic Church could be developed with great sensitivity for the natural environment.