Mary Big Bull-Lewis: Pushing for Indigenous recognition

WENATCHEE — Mary Big Bull-Lewis always felt like something was missing, but it wasn’t until her 30s that she started digging into how to change that.
Big Bull-Lewis is a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes of the Moses, Entiat, and Wenatchi bands, and a descendant of the Blackfoot Tribe. Although she was born and raised in a town that takes its name from the Wenatchi people (known as P'Squosa in their own language) and sits on part of their homeland, she saw an extreme lack of Indigenous history and representation growing up.
“I just yearned for something else, and that was culture and traditional teachings,” she said. “I always wanted to connect with somebody that was like me, that looked like me, that could teach me things. It was difficult looking back at it.”
Big Bull-Lewis says it’s taken a lot of healing and processing to recognize the oppression and forced assimilation her people have survived, and to be proud of her culture. But in doing so, she’s become the person her younger self craved a connection with.
Part of that journey was founding Wenatchi Wear, and apparel company that highlights Indigenous stories and art. Big Bull-Lewis has used the company’s platform to blog about local Indigenous history and to fundraise over $25,000 for as part of the Land Back project with the goal of buying back Native lands.
At the beginning of 2021, she formed the Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation (IRRF), which has continued the Land Back project and advocates for Indigenous culture and traditions. The group was an idea Big Bull-Lewis previously tried and failed to push by meeting with different local governments and organizations.
“I'm the type of person that if it's not there, let's make it happen,” she said. “After a year and a half of meeting with people and getting nowhere, it's like okay, let's just do it.”
The year 2021 was mostly an organizing period for the group: it formed a 10-person board, established bylaws and received official non-profit status. In October, the IRRF also successfully petitioned the city of Wenatchee to issue a proclamation recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Big Bull-Lewis said IRRF’s future plans include working toward establishing a community center, fundraising for the Land Back project, and organizing events that highlight Indigenous traditions and culture.
She said she hopes that support for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) that increased in 2020 but then tapered off in 2021 can pick up again this year.
“It's important to remind people that it still matters, and that history keeps repeating itself if we don't change,” she said. “It's really hard to keep reminding people that it's not equality; we don't have that yet. It's hard for the people that are on top to see that, because I've never had to face that. So I do think that there's opportunity for change though. And then if we keep having the same support, then we can accomplish that.”
This story was originally published in The World's 2022 Progress Edition in which Gallegos was honored with the 2022 Community Connection Award in recognition of her efforts in bringing the community together.