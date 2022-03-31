Minnie Simmons: Wenatchee Valley's first female doctor helped women, children and disaster victims

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s first woman doctor came to town in 1911.
Actually, it wasn’t the first time Minnie Lee Simmons arrived. In 1886, she came from Halfway, Missouri, when she was just 2 ½ years old with her parents, Harmon and Mattie Simmons, according to local historian Rod Molzahn. She was born Dec. 25, 1883, in Halfway.
Minnie Simmons’ middle name, “Lee,” was given to her after Gen. Robert E. Lee, a family friend from Virginia. Her uncle fought for the Confederacy and her father kept a picture of Lee on the family’s dining room table in Wenatchee. She said she “loved to look at the picture,” according to Molzahn’s research.
Her parents owned 160 acres in South Wenatchee, including Boodry Street and South Wenatchee Avenue, where they built a two-story house and planted peaches, alfalfa, apples and Moorpark apricots. Some called the farm the “showplace of the valley.”
Minnie and her younger sister, Babe, attended Stevens School, which was demolished in 1972 to make way for a federal office building. Of course, horses were the mode of transportation. At 16, Minnie graduated eighth grade. It was 1899. A year later, she attended Vashon College in Vashon, Washington — forced to close in 1912 due to several fires (VashonHistory.com) — for two years and earned a pharmacy degree.
In 1902, the 19-year-old was off to Barnes Medical College in St. Louis.
Simmons was one of four women in a class of 60 men. In 1905, she married her classmate, Alex Siebert, right after their graduation. The pair had a one-year residency at Barnes College hospital before starting their practice in Desloge, Missouri.
Minnie treated women and children and also delivered babies. Between January and June 1909, she delivered 15 babies, including among the town’s Hungarian immigrant community. She wrote a list in a journal of Hungarian words she needed to communicate with her patients.
Minnie and Alex bought a piano and played duets, with Minnie on guitar. The piano was paid off at $8.40 per month.
But Minnie missed Wenatchee. So in 1911, the couple moved to her hometown and set up a joint practice in 1912 in the downtown Griggs Building at North Wenatchee Avenue and First Street. She specialized in “diseases of women and children,” according to their sign, while he specialized in general medicine and the “new” X-ray medicine.
In 1918, Minnie filed for divorce; the marriage was failing. Alex enlisted in the Army and served as a medic in France. He never returned to Wenatchee; the divorce was finalized while he was still in the Army.
Shaken from the difficult divorce, Minnie committed herself briefly in Eastern Washington State Hospital. But she returned to Wenatchee and continued her practice in Wenatchee and south Wenatchee, where she lived with her parents.
Preston Harmon Simmons, her son, was born in August 1922, with no father named on the birth certificate. The boy grew up in the same house Minnie did.
The Squilchuck Canyon flash flood killed 16 people in 1925, but spared the Simmons house.
“Property damage to Appleyard and the Great Northern Railway freight terminal in South Wenatchee is estimated to be at least $500,000,” according to HistoryLink.org, which described the flood as “a wall of water, some 20 feet high and 100 feet wide” caused by a cloudburst.
Simmons helped those she grew up with during the disaster, including providing housing to at least one injured child, Martha Ernst, 13. People said no other doctor did as much as she did at that time.
A patient apparently recalled later that Simmons considered morphine “an efficacious, life-ending treatment for advanced dementia patients” who couldn’t speak, respond or recognize people,” according to Molzahn. The daughter of a patient gave Simmons permission: “It would probably be a good thing.” Some rumors claimed Simmons also occasionally did abortions.
Simmons and her cousin, Sadie Meyers, decided to drive to Seattle on Oct. 14, 1945. But on the western slope of Stevens Pass, the car sped past a line of stopped traffic, nearly missing a flagman, and struck a large paving machine.
Simmons died instantly, while her cousin died at the scene shortly afterward. The collision threw the paving machine onto a dump truck in front of it.
Simmons’ service was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, which was packed with flowers and people, including a hundred families and organizations from the Chelan County Medical Society, sisters of St. Anthony’s Hospital and Superior Court Judge W.O. Parr.
Editor’s note: This article is largely based on local historian Rod Molzahn’s research on Minnie Simmons.