Aug. 26-- Aug. 26--Environmental specialist Phillip Martello sometimes can be found wandering down abandoned back roads and into the weeds.
On a recent weekday, equipped with a small Canon Powershot camera, he strolled down one such road along the Columbia River near Frenchman's Bar Regional Park. The 2-acre parcel, not far from the port's main offices, was previously owned by the Port of Vancouver and identified as a mitigation site; it had endured some impact to its shoreline from a trench section dug by the port for its West Vancouver Freight Access project, which was completed last year.
As a Port of Vancouver employee, Martello's job is to monitor environmental activity at their mitigation sites, which include 170 acres covering eight sites, according to Ryan Hart, the port's chief external affairs officer.
"We put in this one section that we referred to as a trench, and the trench impacted some shoreline," Martello said. Signs along the decommissioned road read "Riparian mitigation area. Please retain in a natural state."
"I think trees are the easiest to understand. If we cut down trees for a construction project, we'd have to plant two elsewhere. Since we were taking riparian, which is just trees along shoreline, we had to mitigate elsewhere," Martello said. At that site, he said they planted a variety of trees, including 200 black cottonwoods, 50 Oregon ash, and others.
Down the embankment from the road were several bat boxes installed on the sides of snags -- large, still-standing dead trees -- which give birds and other animals a place to perch or nest.