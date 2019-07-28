July 28-- Jul. 28--A laundry list of other Power Five programs came knocking for Christian Fitzpatrick, but the high school receiver from Michigan made up his mind on where to play next, largely using this piece of criteria.
"I chose the bast passing offense in the country," Fitzpatrick wrote on Twitter Sunday upon announcing his commitment to Mike Leach and Washington State.
I chose the best passing offense in the country ??? WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY?? #COMMITTED #JoinTheHunt #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/hSYF3EA0fw
