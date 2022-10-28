PULLMAN — Missing its star quarterback and its leading rusher, Utah lacked its usual sizzle. But the Utes were still good enough to outpace Washington State and its slumping offense.

No. 14 Utah scored 21 consecutive points, taking a 14-point lead late in the third quarter. The Cougars, lackluster on the attack for much of the night, couldn't keep up and dropped a 21-17 decision at Gesa Field in front of a sparsely populated Thursday night crowd.



