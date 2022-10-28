PULLMAN — Missing its star quarterback and its leading rusher, Utah lacked its usual sizzle. But the Utes were still good enough to outpace Washington State and its slumping offense.
No. 14 Utah scored 21 consecutive points, taking a 14-point lead late in the third quarter. The Cougars, lackluster on the attack for much of the night, couldn't keep up and dropped a 21-17 decision at Gesa Field in front of a sparsely populated Thursday night crowd.
It was another disappointing effort from a Cougar offense that has struggled mightily during the team's three-game losing streak. WSU managed 17 or fewer points in losses to USC, Oregon State and Utah.
"Offensively, we're just not doing anything well to lean our hat on right now," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "It's not being able to run the ball. ... Negative plays and not being able to take it down the field.
"We need to look in the mirror and figure out what we can do well and we gotta lean on that. Right now, it's inefficient play and not being able to move the chains and get ahead of a really good team."
All-Pac-12 Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was a surprise scratch, missing the game due to a leg injury that been kept under wraps. Sophomore walk-on Bryson Barnes, who took key reps in last year's Rose Bowl game, kept the ship steady, playing safely in relief (17 of 27 for 175 yards, no turnovers). Utes coach Kyle Whittingham told reporters after the game that the starter at QB was a game-time decision.
Utah (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12), which was also without starting running back Tavion Thomas, took a by-committee approach on the ground and fed carries to a couple of power-running backup tailbacks. The Utes totaled 169 yards and two touchdowns on 42 rushing attempts. No. 2 RB Micah Bernard was severely limited.
"To have the next man up and have a backup quarterback, and to win on the road in a tough environment on a Thursday night — they're the champions of the Pac-12 until someone beats them," Dickert said.
The Utes, who won the conference title last season, came into the game averaging over 40 points and more than 450 yards per game. They totaled 344 yards Thursday.
WSU (4-4, 1-4) managed just 264. Cougar ball-carriers were stopped in the backfield on 10 plays. Tailbacks were stacked up at the line of scrimmage and passes were often thrown short and toward the sidelines.
"We gotta find ways to execute better and not get ourselves behind the chains," Dickert said. "Negative plays are constantly (hampering our offense). We're not good enough to overcome that right now."
WSU quarterback Cameron Ward was efficient, completing 27 of 31 passes. But most of those throws were shallow and ineffective. He totaled 222 passing yards. The Cougars' shorthanded ground game offered little help, adding 42 yards on 19 rushes. WSU lost running back Jaylen Jenkins to an undisclosed injury in the second quarter.
The Utes used a backbreaking third-down conversion to create an insurmountable lead late in the third quarter. Utah gained 27 yards on a third-and-16 passing play deep in Cougar territory to set up a 5-yard touchdown catch from standout tight end Dalton Kincaid, making the score 21-7. Kincaid, an All-America candidate and Utah's leading receiver, sustained an arm injury on the play that kept him sidelined for the rest of the game.
At that point, it appeared as though WSU was buried.
But the Cougar offense answered with one of its rare signs of life when reserve receiver Tsion Nunnally laid out for a 39-yard reception. Ward darted in for a 7-yard TD run moments later. Midway through the final period, WSU forced a key turnover — nickel Tanner Moku jumped on a dropped handoff — but its offense couldn't turn the takeaway into six points. The Cougars settled for a 42-yard field goal and trailed by just four points with five minutes to play.
"We didn't execute at critical moments in the fourth quarter," Ward said.
WSU's offense never got another chance.
Utah moved slowly and methodically downfield, draining four minutes off the clock. Finally, WSU's defense made a third-down stop, bringing up a Utah fourth-and-7 inside the Cougars' 30-yard line. The Utes elected to pass, and WSU committed a game-clinching defensive hold in the secondary.
"It's tough to swallow," Dickert said of the finish.
Added Ward: "It sucks when you can't be on the field to try to make a play for the team."
