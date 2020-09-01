Alyssa Lenicka
Age: 24
Marketing coordinator
CMI Orchards
Alyssa Lenicka owns her own business, graduated from Central Washington University this spring and landed a job as marketing coordinator at CMI Orchards a few weeks later, completing a trifecta she couldn’t have imagined a few years ago.
“School has always been a challenge for me,” she said. “As a young child I was diagnosed with ADD, ADHD and dyslexia. If someone would have told me 10 years ago that I would be where I am today, I would not have believed it. Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I would be a first-generation college graduate, business owner and the marketing coordinator at CMI Orchards.”
She earned an associate degree from Wenatchee Valley College in 2018, which helped set her on the path, she said. She transferred to CWU that fall and the next year started a business, AMH Marketing.
“I saw an opportunity to help small businesses grow and develop using social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram,” she said. “I enjoy connecting with local people and working alongside the owners to achieve their goals.”
While at Central, she also worked as director of mentor development, supervising five student mentors and a classroom of 30 college students.
“From this experience I developed leadership, communication, public speaking, and organization skills and it taught me that hard work pays off,” she said.
She was hired in May at CMI Orchards in Wenatchee.
“This has been one of my biggest accomplishments next to graduating college,” she said. “What a dream job! I have the pleasure of working with a dynamic group of professionals selling and marketing our delicious apples, pears and cherries.”
How have you responded in your personal and professional life during these uncertain times?
All in all, the past few months have been life changing. I have grown and felt emotions I never knew existed. As well as experiencing different events I never thought would be held over a Zoom meeting.
I learned, I taught, and I was interviewed over my computer screen.
At the beginning I never thought it was possible to actually finish my last quarter in college all online. I also never thought in my wildest dreams I would have multiple job interviews only online.
In the end, it all worked out but what a whirlwind, the past few months have been.
I have learned to adapt, be thankful, to love deeper, and never expect for life to go as planned.
Isabel Bedolla
Age: 26
Forensic interview and victim advocate
SAGE
Isabel Bedolla is a passionate professional who helps support victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. She is a certified forensic interview and victim advocate at SAGE, a nonprofit organization that provides free services and helps support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child victims of violence.
“I got the opportunity to work with different populations and different age groups, which challenged me to learn new ways on how to offer services to each individual client,” she said.
During her time at SAGE, she was one of the first and only bilingual forensic interviewers. She is building bridges in the community by creating partnerships with populations that traditionally have had no visibility or access to services due to limited mobility.
Bedolla, who has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Washington State University, will graduate in November with a master’s in clinical mental health counseling from Bellevue University. She also is in the process of completing a clinical internship at Children's Home Society with the goal of becoming a licensed mental health counselor.
Completing that task will put her as one of only 5.5% of psychologists nationally who can provide mental health care services in Spanish.
She said she often is asked why not broaden her horizons and move out of the valley.
“I was born and raised in the valley which is why I chose to move back to the valley after graduating from WSU,” she said. “Working with the community here has given me a chance to see that there is a lot of growing opportunity here to make our community stronger. While mental health does not carry the same stigma it did a few years back it does still have some misconceptions. I want to be able to make a change within this profession and allow others to have the opportunity to have access to mental health.”
How have you responded in your personal and professional life during these uncertain times?
These past months have been a roller coaster both personally and professionally. Within my professional role, client care was always a priority. While clients were limited to in-person services, I remained in contact with my clients via phone or with other communication platforms.
As an agency, we were ready to have an increase in food and shelter requests. A system was created to limit exposure with clients and non-clients when offering food assistance.
During my internship at Children's Home Society, I had to do the switch to telehealth, which could be nerve-wracking for a student. Although it has been challenging, it has been a new learning experience and one that will be valuable in the future. Typically one does not get the opportunity as an intern to learn telehealth because all services are done in-person, but I got the opportunity to learn a new form of service through these difficult times.
Being flexible is the best way that I have responded to these uncertain times because things are unknown and will continue to be unknown for some time. I would rather be positive and remain hopeful through these times.
In my personal life, I continue to remind myself to take care of myself because I cannot do the work that I do if I am not OK. I enjoy being outdoors when possible, I see it as a time to process any thoughts that may be lurking in my mind. I do like to bring attention to the injustices that are currently going on in our world because some people might be unaware of what is going on or how they could help if they are interested in doing so.
Xochitl Velazquez
Age: 28
Assistant director
Washington Apple Education Foundation
Xochitl Velazquez’s passion is helping students achieve their dream of pursuing higher education — as she did.
That’s one of the things that led her to join the Washington Apple Education Foundation as assistant director in September 2019.
“This local nonprofit offers scholarships and career preparation resources to college-bound students from Washington’s tree fruit regions. Most of the work I do is centered around student stewardship to help students graduate on time and prepare for their future careers. I enjoy planning social and professional networking events, checking in with students, and coordinating career development activities,” she said.
Velazquez, a 2009 graduate of Eastmont High School, earned her associate degree from Wenatchee Valley College at the same time through the Running Start program. She also received a renewable scholarship from the Washington Apple Education Foundation that helped her complete her bachelor’s degree and go on to earn an MBA from Gonzaga University.
After receiving the scholarship, she started volunteering with the organization, participating from a distance until her return to the Wenatchee Valley four years ago.
At that time, she increased her volunteer efforts with WAEF and other community groups such as the Wenatchee Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Her contributions were noted with the 2018 WAEF Alumni Volunteer Award.
How have you responded in your personal and professional life during these uncertain times?
These uncertain times have required me, like the rest of our community, to adapt to a different way of life. However, it has also been a time of learning.
Although I’m sad that I don’t get to see friends and distant family as easily, or get to connect with our new and returning WAEF scholarship recipients in person, I am grateful for their well-being. I've had the opportunity to coordinate new events at work that can become recurring events in the future which is exciting. Looking forward, I want to continue keeping a positive attitude, being grateful, and willing to adjust to change.
Claire Oatey
Age: 31
Director of community grants
Community Foundation of NCW
Claire Oatey has been overseeing the unrestricted grant-making programs at the Community Foundation of North Central Washington since taking the job as director of community grants in 2017.
The programs award roughly $500,000 each year to nonprofit organizations in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
She also develops and coordinates the foundation's Nonprofit Practices Institute, in partnership with the Icicle Fund, to provide professional development and capacity building opportunities throughout the year for NCW nonprofits.
Co-workers describe her as poised, articulate, thoughtful and caring — important attributes when leading board members and committees through the often difficult process of reviewing and approving grant requests. In her position, she partners and collaborates with people across all sectors to help create a better quality of life in the region.
Oatey also serves on the city's Homeless Committee and is often involved in other activities that build community and raise awareness. She has a strong work ethic and takes the time to understand issues and find solutions, her co-workers say.
She describes working with nonprofits as a “love affair” that started with her first job after graduating in 2011 from Whitman College with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
She is continuously inspired by the region’s nonprofit leaders, she said.
“Running a nonprofit is no easy feat; staff and board members give so much of themselves to the missions of their organizations,” she said.
How have you responded in your personal and professional life during these uncertain times?
It has been a whirlwind professionally! The Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees allowed us to quickly revamp our Helping Hands grant program to support nonprofits impacted by coronavirus. Many organizations were dealing with cancelled fundraising events, increased demand for their services, and trying to adapt their critical program delivery to our new reality. I held weekly virtual meetings with a group of volunteer community members from various industries and backgrounds to review applications and help deploy resources to organizations.
It’s been a challenging few months but I’ve also really relished the time at home with my husband and our German Shepherd-mix, Lola. I feel extra grateful for my health and for all the incredible trails we have in our backyard for hiking, biking and trail running.
I’ve also been spending time learning how to be a more effective ally against racism. I love how the author Austin Channing Brown describes the work of anti-racism as the “work of becoming a better human to other humans.” It’s messy, uncomfortable, humbling and healing — often all at the same time.
Ellyn Freed
Age: 30
Architectural assistant
Forte Architects
Ellyn Freed, Wenatchee High School Class of 2008 valedictorian, went on to get her bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Washington in 2012. She completed a facilities internship at Confluence Health, which included designing and coordinating various projects and remodels. She worked in New York for the next few years, her duties ranging from visual merchandiser designer for REI Corp. to converting a historic Brownstone into a women’s health center to designing and managing the build and fit-out of more than 400,000 square feet (in 23 buildings and 71 floors) of commercial workplace space.
She returned to Wenatchee in 2018 and joined Forte Architects where she recently started the transition process to become a partner in the firm.
“After making the move back to my hometown from New York, I wanted to integrate myself as a champion of progressive architecture in the community,” she said. “I try to stay innovative and flexible, staying on top of my design and technical skills, keeping them wide ranging — from feasibility studies to marketing material to construction documents and design direction. I hope that my passion for this industry and my community shine through and continue to drive my career forward.”
She incorporates her experience and knowledge of the area into her architectural projects and her interactions with clients. No matter her workload, she manages to make time for the well-being of her team, report her coworkers.
“She is an outgoing bubbly genuine person who can tell you what you need to know,” reads her nomination for 30 Under 35. “Her dedication and hard work have already made for improvements in our firm and I look forward to seeing how she can enhance our community.”
How have you responded in your personal and professional life during these uncertain times?
I became a Partner with Forte Architects on May 5, 2020. We were right in the thick of our state’s public health and economic shut down. While we are extremely fortunate as an office to have the capacity to work from home, and to have continued business, it was certainly a daunting task to make this transition from employee to partner, physically alone. But it was in that experience that my friends and my colleagues (as they always do, but then they really did) proved how absolutely amazing they are.
Amidst the chaos and confusion, my colleagues were so gracious and calm as I and my other Partners worked through the ever-changing policies and tried new types of meetings and organizing workflows.
We tried many different configurations of ways to make people feel more “normal” and comfortable, but now that we have been working through the chaos for far longer now, what I and the rest of our leadership team have come to understand is that responding to uncertain times with patience, humility, acceptance, understanding, safety and flexibility is the recipe for the best response we have come up with to these uncertain times.
This works for both the professional and the personal realm. It’s working for us today. We’ll adjust tomorrow if need be.