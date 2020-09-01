Ivan Valdovinos
Age: 28
TRIO Student Support Services director
Wenatchee Valley College
Ivan Valdovinos, who grew up in Soap Lake and is the first in his family to graduate from college, has helped more than 400 other first-generation, low-income students and students with disabilities persist, graduate and transfer to four-year universities through his work at Wenatchee Valley College. He manages a five-year, $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education that serves 140 students between the Wenatchee and Omak campuses every academic year.
He also volunteers for the Wenatchee High School College Mentor Program, which led him to receive the 2019 Wenatchee Learns Connect’s “Most Fearless Mentor” award.
He earned dual bachelor's degrees from Washington State University in 2015, in English and foreign languages and cultures, and got his state teaching certification with an endorsement in English language arts. A year later, he earned a master’s degree in education policy and management from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, where his work focused on Latino family engagement, higher education policy, and men of color in higher education.
This fall, he starts his doctorate program, “Transforming Education in a Diverse Society” at the University of California San Diego.
His goal, he said, “is to become a transformative leader in research-driven education reform in order to change the lives and shape the futures of marginalized and underrepresented students in rural communities.”
How have you responded in your personal and professional life during these uncertain times?
Working in the education sector has required me to respond quickly to the ever-changing rules and regulation set forth by Governor Inslee and Wenatchee Valley College Administration.
When my staff and I learned that our student services had to be moved to online services, I quickly scheduled a staff meeting in order to establish a plan of action. In the short time frame, we moved all of our student meetings, workshops, tutoring, and other services to an online, remote platform.
My team and I scheduled curbside pick-up events in order for our students to borrow textbooks, laptops, and graphing calculators. We also met with various students via Zoom to address some of the barriers they were facing.
At the institutional level, I developed and facilitated a “student support services” webinar where I showed students how to access various resources at Wenatchee Valley College.
On a personal level, I have responded by staying positive and keeping a positive outlook on the situation. I have continued to run on the Loop Trail and developed new hobbies such as starting a YouTube channel focused on graduate school life and advice.
Stephanie Boorman
Age: 32
Executive assistant
City of Quincy
Quincy native Stephanie Boorman started her career with the city of Quincy as a temporary secretary/receptionist, answering phones and greeting customers. That was nine years ago. The temp job led to a full-time job, then administrative assistant and, in 2017, executive assistant.
Her duties include keeping the mayor and council members updated and informed of city activities and in compliance with their responsibilities as elected officials.
She also is involved in the community, elected as the 2021 Quincy Rotary Club president.
Her path has taken some turns. After graduating from Quincy High School, she spent a year studying abroad in Denmark as a Rotary exchange student. She then started college at Spokane Falls before transferring to Gonzaga University with the intent of earning a bachelor’s degree and applying to the nursing program.
To help pay for college, she started working full-time at Payless ShoeSource and by the time she was 21, was managing her own Payless ShoeSource store. She ultimately left school to work full-time. Her daughter was born a year later, which she describes as her “greatest accomplishment ever.”
They returned to Quincy when her daughter was about 10 months old, which led to the temporary job at the city and the start of her current career.
Her on-the-job education has included earning her Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation and she plans to continue working toward a Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) designation.
Eventually, she said, she plans to return to college. For now, she said, “My main goals are to be the best mom I can be, while continuing to take pride in my work and in my role at the city of Quincy.”
How have you responded in your personal and professional life during these uncertain times?
I have continued to fulfill my role as a mom by making sure my children receive the love, support and attention they need. I assisted in making sure my daughter kept up on her schoolwork to finish out her third-grade year as strong as possible with the virtual schooling.
I continued to show up for work and stay on top of my work, even though most days my morning sickness wanted to get the best of me. I continue to assist coworkers if and when time allows and help with phones since our offices are still closed to the public.
I assisted in creating the city of Quincy’s Emergency Response Grant Program, a program to provide grant funding to small businesses in need during the pandemic.
Most of all, I have accepted that I can’t control the COVID-19 pandemic and the best I can do is try to continue on with life as normal as possible for the sake of my children as well as for the city and our community. I look forward to the day when we have all overcome these difficult times.
John Donaghy
Age: 31
Director of engineering
Confluence Health
John Donaghy, who graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2007, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in business administration in 2017 from Western Governors University. By then he was working for Confluence Health. He started there in 2013, and has led both clinical and non-clinical departments, earning a reputation for his customer service skills and his ability to solve complex problems.
In his current role as engineering director he oversees Confluence Health’s facilities and operations across four counties.
He also serves the community as member of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center Board, a member of the Westside High School Senior Mentor program and as a leader as an Elder’s Quorum President for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He attributes his success to the examples set by his parents. He also is inspired by his own growing family, that includes his wife, two sons and a daughter on the way, and his faith.
How have you responded in your personal and professional life during these uncertain times?
Personally, it has been a major adjustment to my normal routine. My wife and I are the perfect team, so we adapted and adjusted quickly to new schedules and routines. This is not to say it’s been easy.
We’ve missed seeing our friends and family and celebrating other events on our calendar, but we’ve shared in many sweet memories as a family and are grateful for this wonderful valley that provides so many great outdoor resources for families.
Professionally, I’ve been stretched and immersed in learning new and different functions within healthcare at a rapid speed. As an active participant in the Confluence Health Hospital Incident Command System that was tasked to oversee the facilities function during COVID-19, new processes and preventative measures were set to aid in the relief of the pandemic and its spread.
Each day I learn more, and each day I am actively participating in supporting the relief of COVID-19 through these new experiences.
Nathan Cacka
Age: 34
Certified public accountant
Cordell, Neher & Company PLLC
Nathan Cacka is described as a rising and active leader in his company and the community.
He graduated with a master's degree in accountancy with a focus on assurance services from Gonzaga University and is a manager at Cordell, Neher, specializing in both tax and accounting services. He is currently working on obtaining his financial services licensing.
He is proud of the work he does, he said, because it’s “a profession where the primary purpose of what we do is to see others be successful.” He also enjoys being part of a team working toward common goal, he said.
He serves as treasurer for Lighthouse Christian Ministries and puts in volunteer hours doing everything from picking up garbage on the highway to helping with his church. He mentors members of the firm and is a role model for balancing the demands of the accounting profession.
He and his wife, who is a nurse at Confluence Health, have three young children.
How have you responded in your personal and professional life during these uncertain times?
In my personal life, the uncertain times have led me to become more aware and appreciative of level-headed individuals that I interact with. It is so easy to be caught up in the next press conference, Twitter post, or changing guidance. I found that as the initial weeks of the pandemic occurred, the constant changes would distract and/or get me worked up about whatever the issue was. However, the issues were coming so often that burnout started to occur.
It wasn’t until I started to model my reactions to the news after those that I saw as taking level-headed and wise approaches to the events that I learned to focus on things that I could control and not on things that I couldn’t control.
In my professional life, as a CPA, I saw how the financial effects of the pandemic affected all sizes of businesses. When the first phases of the pandemic started, for my coworkers and myself, there was a great sense of this being a moment in our career where the simple act of providing resources could have a significant impact on an individual, their family and their employees' lives.
As a result, the time spent educating individuals on their options was rewarding as the information we provided was able to calm fears and provide hope to people that were seeing their livelihoods potentially being taken away.
Seth Stevens
Age: 20
Realtor
Stevens Home Group
Seth Stevens has already demonstrated his initiative, entrepreneurial skills and professionalism, overcoming adversity at a young age. He earned his real estate license while still in high school, started his own business and is currently putting himself through college.
“This kid will own the world someday,” according to his nomination.
He graduated in 2018 from Eastmont High School and Wenatchee Valley College and is currently a senior at Western Washington University, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in public relations, with a minor in political science.
He expects to graduate in 2021.
His multi-tasking abilities have been in high gear since he was 14.
“I have had multiple jobs at a time, ranging from retail, food service, and my own online businesses. I decided to make a move into the rewarding world of real estate when I was 17, and began online schooling on my 18th birthday,” he said. “Shortly after, I obtained my Washington Real Estate Brokers license, making me the first person in Washington's history to do so while still attending high school.”
He also has dealt with some stark reality. His mother was diagnosed with lung cancer three weeks after he graduated high school. She died in February 2019, a few months after he started college at Western.
Dealing with her loss was difficult, he said.
“I wasn't eating, sleeping, working, or studying. I received the worst grades that I had ever had, and it made me question my future in school. I was in a very self-destructive cycle that had the power to erase everything that I had been working towards since I was 14,” he said. “One day, I realized that my Mom wouldn't have wanted me to give up and just throw away the opportunities that I had created for myself, and I decided that I was going to work even harder.”
How have you responded in your personal and professional life during these uncertain times?
The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed me to slow down and appreciate the more simple things in our lives that we so often take for granted, like going to the movies with friends, sitting down at my favorite restaurant, and just enjoying a nice afternoon at a coffee shop while I work or study.
These are all things that I am extremely eager to get back to, but only when it is safe and socially responsible to do so. I’ve taken the time to work on some art projects, catch up on some shows that I have been too busy to watch, and also adopt a new kitten named Louis.
Additionally, I have taken this opportunity to reflect on my business and the ways in which Stevens Home Group can better serve both our clients and the community as well. In doing this, I helped a good friend of mine, Riggs Mischke, prepare and study for getting his real estate license, and I am happy to say that he is now a licensed Realtor for Stevens Home Group.
Even though the past few months have been riddled with uncertainty, I have continually made the most out of it, and will continue to be productive in any way that I can until our lives have returned to a new, transformed normal.