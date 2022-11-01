We’re currently experiencing mid-term elections in the United States, and this year, 35 Senate seats are up for election, as are all 435 House seats.
Months of stock market ups and downs coupled with rising interest rates and inflation have many Americans feeling fearful.
However, volatility in the stock market is no reason to panic. It’s a natural part of the investing cycle and can prompt meaningful planning discussions that help families and businesses prepare for life’s uncertainties.
American economist, professor and investor Benjamin Graham once said, “The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.”
So, as we are currently in fourth quarter — what are some ways you can set yourself up for greater financial security — regardless of what happens in the stock market?
Tax planning: One of the most significant areas people miss opportunities is unnecessarily paying more in taxes than is required by law. This often happens when your financial advisor isn’t knowledgeable about the tax landscape or fails to collaborate with your CPA. For example, advisers who don’t understand the tax implications of investment portfolio decisions can end up costing clients unnecessary dollars in capital gains tax.
By working with a tax-smart financial adviser who is a CPA or collaborates one-on-one with advisers, you can implement strategies like tax loss harvesting, which uses investment losses to offset gains and avoid paying unnecessary taxes.
Insurance planning: Growing your wealth requires protecting it because it doesn’t take long for an unexpected expense to set you back. Holistic financial planning should incorporate evaluating insurance policies that can protect your family and finances against future risks.
Long-term care, disability, and life insurance are all critical to preparing for the future. A financial advisor should help you review existing policies, identify gaps in coverage, secure quotes from insurance providers, and make recommendations on the cost and coverage that fits your unique needs.
Estate planning: The creation of an estate plan to protect your family and estate after you’re gone can leave your family with clarity and confidence about how you want your assets distributed. Effective generational wealth planning requires working with a skilled estate attorney and a tax-smart financial advisor to help minimize estate taxes and maximize assets passed on to future generations.
The financial services industry has changed a lot over the years. There have been downturns and financial crises and global pandemics that kept people from seeking a financial adviser — due to fear or distrust or stay-at-home orders. Technology has evolved to make basic advice more accessible online. However, rules and regulations have become increasingly complex, and people’s needs now far exceed only investment management.
While elections often bring heightened emotions and can increase volatility in the stock market, they don’t have to cause fear about your long-term financial security.
An integrated financial plan designed around your goals for the future and a tax-smart adviser who collaborates with CPAs can help you capitalize on down-market opportunities.
Adelae Winters is a financial adviser at CNC Financial Group LLC, helping clients achieve financial planning goals. She joined the firm in 2014. She can be reached at (509) 663-1661.