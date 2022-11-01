We’re currently experiencing mid-term elections in the United States, and this year, 35 Senate seats are up for election, as are all 435 House seats.

Months of stock market ups and downs coupled with rising interest rates and inflation have many Americans feeling fearful.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?