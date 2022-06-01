OLYMPIA — The decades-long annual hunting season for invasive agricultural pests — including apple maggot flies, Japanese beetle, spongy moth (previously known as gypsy moth) and Asian giant hornet, has begun.
State Department of Agriculture crews will set thousands of traps statewide this summer to help monitor the introduction or spread of more than 130 invasive pests and diseases.
Japanese beetle traps already have been set in the Grandview area where more than 24,000 beetles were trapped last year. Trappers will also place about 20,000 spongy moth traps across the state this summer, according to a news release from the state Department of Agriculture.
The traps for apple maggot flies typically go up in mid-June and continues through September or October. The apple maggot quarantine area includes most of Western Washington and some areas this side of the mountains, including Leavenworth, Plain and Lake Wenatchee in Chelan County and the western part of Okanogan County. Homegrown fruit and municipal waste from a quarantined area is not allowed in a pest-free area. For details on the quarantine, go to wwrld.us/applemaggot.
Trapping for Asian giant hornet worker hornets starts in July, when worker hornets are active, and will continue until November. WSDA will trap exclusively in Whatcom County, though the agency is encouraging "citizen scientists" in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Island, Clallam and Jefferson counties to participate again this year. For details, see the "trapping" tab at agr.wa.gov/hornets.
WSDA also is asking residents to report suspected sightings at agr.wa.gov/hornets, via email at hornets@agr.wa.gov, or by calling 1-800-443-6684. While all reports are encouraged, a photo or specimen is necessary for confirmation.
