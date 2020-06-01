Farmers adjust to changing market | ‘You either adapt or die, and we’re not going to die’
WENATCHEE — The first growing season for Easley Farms was a learning experience.
"Looking out there, you couldn't see vegetables among the weeds," Kevin Easley said. "We did grow a little bit of stuff, but it was just learning basically. ... So the second year, we really kind of looked at what we needed to fix and what was costing us the most time and energy."
Easley co-owns and operates the farm with Miranda Heinlen on 3 acres above Rotary Park in Wenatchee. They now use about half an acre but think they'll eventually have about 1.5 acres in production.
Since that first season in 2018, they've started using a flame-weeder and weed block and have stopped tilling. They've added micronutrients like volcanic rock dust and alfalfa meal to their soil, and they also now use domestic water instead of irrigation because it's cleaner and available year-round.
This year, more adjustments were in order due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
For instance, they've been growing microgreens since 2016 but are scaling back because restaurant shutdowns have quelled demand.
Easley said they used to provide "probably 20-30 pounds a week" of microgreens to Yodelin Broth Co. and the Watershed Café in Leavenworth.
"That completely dropped off in March," he said. "All of a sudden, we didn't have quite a bit of income. We were kind of scrambling, so we kind of diverted. That's the beauty of a small business. We don't have a ton of employees, a ton of equipment and a ton of stuff. We can always pivot and go a different direction real fast."
They opened an online store and started selling directly to customers with no-contact pickups. They also became a supplier for Rhubarb Market in Wenatchee.
"We took her 100 pounds of greens (Tuesday), so we've really been busy keeping up with her," Easley said.
In the past they have sold produce at the Wenatchee and Leavenworth farmers markets.
"The support at the market is awesome," Easley said. "The community is awesome. We love interacting with people. We work really hard and it's really rewarding to be able to take your stuff down to Pybus. ... Just that reward of feeding people good, honest vegetables and them really appreciating it, it's awesome."
Wenatchee's farmers market opens Saturday, but Easley and Heinlen are waiting to see how it goes with COVID-19 restrictions in place before deciding whether to participate this year.
Heinlen said the online shop has done well, and people can also order through Facebook or Instagram. The couple place orders in an outside cooler at the farm, 1905 Mulberry Lane, for their no-contact pickup service.
"We had to adapt," Easley said. "You either adapt or die, and we're not going to die. We've worked too hard to let this go."
Tree fruit industry left hanging
NCW — The increase in demand for apples that came in the early days of the COVID-19 “stay home” orders didn’t hold.
Tree fruit prices are down, said Chris McGann, state Department of Agriculture spokesman.
"Growers in every section are facing significant challenges when it comes to protecting their workers and having access to export markets and impacts on demand due to all the restaurants being closed," he said.
But the tree fruit industry faces unique challenges compared to other industries, said Jon DeVaney, Washington State Tree Fruit Association president.
When quarantine orders first started to go into effect in the third week of March, the industry saw a peak in shipments of apples, he said. But it has since seen a sharp decrease in that trend as people, now with pantries full, try to stay home.
The pandemic is also changing how apples are being sold, according to a tree fruit association report. Customers are buying more bagged apples and in larger quantities, due to the desire to make fewer trips to the grocery store and spend less time shopping.
The industry also continues to feel the effects of the ongoing trade wars, he said.
India has about a 70% tariff on apples right now in retaliation for U.S. tariffs and China also has retaliatory tariffs, making it near impossible to sell in those markets.
It is a challenge, because the fruit grown for foreign markets can't just now be sold in the United States, DeVaney said. For example, Chinese customers tend to like large, expensive luxury cherries that American consumers are not as interested in buying.
Another problem the industry faces is a lack of refrigeration, McGann said. Trade imbalances are causing refrigerated cargo units to stack up on the other side of the Pacific Ocean in Asian markets.
All of this is further hampered by last year's reduction in the value of tree fruit, DeVaney said. Apples and pears flooded the market last year with greater supply than there was demand, suppressing prices.
Government agencies may also mandate new rules in regards to agricultural worker housing that reduces the labor pool, DeVaney said. The federal government may also institute restrictions on crossing at the border as well that could impact H-2A visas for foreign ag workers.