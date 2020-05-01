Apple shipments set record in wake of COVID-19 shutdown
WENATCHEE — Perhaps bolstered by the adage about "an apple a day," the state shipped a record 3.874 million boxes of apples March 16-20.
"There was strong demand as supermarkets were trying to keep shelves stocked," said Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
The spurt in demand this time of year is one bright spot for the industry that continues to worry about tariffs and labor.
The industry also is dealing with adjusting to new coronavirus-related changes.
"It's a challenge in the industry to figure out how to adjust to meet the guidelines of social distancing and interpersonal contact, to keep the workforce as safe as possible," DeVaney said. Changing that quickly is outside the norm.
"We're used to rule changes that include a lengthy process, with a comment period that lasts several months before it's eventually adopted. Now, we receive an order; and then later, they explain how to do it. It's creating a struggle to keep up," he said. "Everyone is trying to do right by the employees and the community, while still making sure people have food.
CMI Orchards adds Yakima Fruit to its apple sales portfolio
WENATCHEE — CMI Orchards LLC has added 3 million boxes of apples from Yakima Fruit and Cold Storage Co. to its sales portfolio in a "strategic partnership" between the two companies.
CMI Orchards LLC is the sales and marketing arm of McDougall and Sons, Columbia Fruit Packers, Double Diamond Fruit Company, Highland Fruit Company and Pine Canyon Growers.
It is known within the industry as being an innovator and leader for new branded items and organics.
The partnership with Yakima Fruit, which became official March 20, adds core varieties including Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Cosmic Crisp, Red Delicious, Pink Lady, Gala, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples.
"With this partnership comes tremendous opportunity to increase our daily shipping capacity with the expansion of packing facilities and high-density acreage," said CMI President Bob Mast. "This is all a part of a long-range plan for strategic growth to better serve our growers as well as our expanding customer base."
CMI Orchards, founded in 1989 has nine warehouses throughout the state. The partnership with Yakima Fruit adds one additional packing shed.
Yakima Fruit was incorporated in 1949 by the Cohodas Brothers Company of Michigan, a wholesale produce distribution company with branches throughout Michigan and Wisconsin.
Starr Ranch Growers in the spotlight
WENATCHEE — Starr Ranch Growers got some national attention April 13 with a spot on NBC's The Today Show.
Boxes of the Wenatchee company's fruit were shown being unloaded for the San Antonio Food Bank that is feeding about 120,000 people a week, twice the normal amount.
The pallets of fruit were donated to food banks, schools and other organizations in partnership with retailers in 26 states, including Washington, to meet growing demand.
The company also received some Facebook recognition from the Yakima School District for "the thousands of bags of apples that you give to help feed our families."
Fruit trees still on the job in Wenatchee Valley, NCW
WENATCHEE — Fruit trees aren't aware of the coronavirus, so orchardists, their crews and others are working to keep up with Mother Nature as she gears up for the coming season.
"The apricot bloom has started and cherry will be coming on soon," Tianna DuPont, WSU Extension's tree fruit extension specialist said in late March. "Apples are probably about two weeks out, depending on the variety. We might see pink at the end of next week."
It is an earlier spring than average, for sure, she said, though how early depends on what happens next with the weather, she said.