L&I to launch new unit for farmworker safety
OLYMPIA — The state Department of Labor and Industries will launch a new team aimed at improving farmworker safety.
When fully staffed, the agriculture compliance unit will create 16 new positions. Thirteen of those positions will focus on agriculture worksite inspection and safety complaints, according to a news release; three will focus on education and outreach to farm operators and employees.
The agency formed the new team in response to "an unprecedented" 433 agriculture inspections in 2020. Those inspections led to employer citations for more than 500 violations.
Worker fatalities in agriculture also increased from 10 in 2019 to 14 in 2020. Three deaths were from COVID-19, with the remaining deaths from preventable workforce hazards, such as tractor rollovers and machinery-related incidents.
In most cases, L&I safety and health inspectors are assigned to a specific area of the state and cover a variety of workplace safety issues. This new team will work statewide, focusing on the agriculture industry by looking for potential hazards that are likely to cause serious injury or death, and working with employers to fix them.
The new agriculture unit, led by longtime L&I safety expert Steve Yunker, is expected to be in place before the end of the upcoming growing and harvest seasons.
WSDA recruits cherry inspectors as season nears
WENATCHEE — Training started June 1 for this year's crop of cherry inspectors.
The state agency typically hires more than 100 inspectors to visit warehouses in Brewster, Chelan, Wapato, Wenatchee, Pasco and Yakima to inspect and certify fresh cherries at shipping points for domestic and foreign markets. About a quarter of the inspectors return each year for the season that lasts six to eight weeks, said WSDA commodity inspection manager Robert Newell. The training is offered in Wenatchee and Yakima.
For returning inspectors, training is a one-day refresher course, WSDA spokeswoman Amber Betts said in a May 25 news release.
"For first-timers, this is a three-day endeavor where we will teach you grade and sampling procedures; how to identify defects, what the grade requirements are, how to sample the products, what the cherry crushing process looks like, and how to best communicate with the facility where you are inspecting," she said.
Inspectors also learn about inspection documents, how to enter sample information into the computer program, create accurate documents and issue shipping permits.
In an effort to fill all the spots, WSDA bumped up the wages from $15 an hour to $17.24 an hour.
Trapping starts for apple maggots, other pests
OLYMPIA — The annual hunt for invasive agricultural pests has begun.
State Department of Agriculture crews will set thousands of traps statewide this summer to help monitor the introduction or spread of more than 130 invasive pests and diseases, including apple maggot, Japanese beetle, gypsy moth and Asian giant hornet.
Most traps are placed along roadsides and public properties, but state law gives WSDA authority to trap for invasive pests on private property. Traps are sometimes placed on private property when necessary to ensure coverage in an area.
Property owners who want a trap removed from their property before the end of the trapping season can call 1-800-443-6684.
The traps for apple maggot flies go up in June, said WSDA spokeswoman Karla Sapp. Parts of Chelan and Okanogan counties are included in the apple maggot quarantine area. Homegrown fruit and municipal waste from a quarantined area is not allowed in a pest-free area. For the details on the quarantine, go to wwrld.us/applemaggot.
Trapping for Asian giant hornet worker hornets starts in July, when worker hornets are active, and will continue until November. WSDA will trap exclusively in Whatcom County. The agency also is encouraging "citizen scientists" in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Island, Clallam and Jefferson counties to trap this year beginning in July. For details, see the "trapping" tab at agr.wa.gov/hornets.
Search is on to fill Chelan County Noxious Weed Board post
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Noxious Weed Control Board is looking for candidates interested in filling a vacancy on the five-member board.
Ken Bauer, who had served on the board since 1997, stepped down from the Weed District 1 post, which covers the Wenatchee and Malaga area, in mid-2020. Candidates for his replacement must live in the Malaga area and, according to state regulations, "be engaged in the primary production of agricultural products."
A newly appointed candidate would finish out the remainder of Bauer's term — through April 2022 — and then be re-appointed for a four-year term after that.
The board's duties include adopting rules and regulations for the program, adopting the county's noxious weed list and providing guidance for the program.
Interested persons should contact the Chelan County Noxious Weed Board office at (509) 667-6576.
Northern Fruit turns to Tesla to trim transportation costs
EAST WENATCHEE — Northern Fruit is going high-tech in its quest to stay competitive in the global fruit market.
The East Wenatchee-based grower, packer and exporter of apples and cherries is turning to electric vehicles, some of which will drive themselves, company president Doug Pauly told members of the state Transportation Commission on June 16. His presentation was part of a two-day virtual meeting focused on transportation issues and projects in the Wenatchee Valley.
Northern Fruit has reserved five of Tesla's cybertrucks when production begins later this year at the new Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The vehicles are expected to arrive in 2022. Pauly said one electric semi-truck also is on order, from the same factory, and he anticipates adding more electric vehicles to the fleet.
In addition to investing in electric vehicles, Northern Fruit is building a "next generation" packing facility in Baker Flats, which is in the planning and permitting process in Douglas County.
"As part of that we have to rethink what our transportation system operations will look like in 10 years," he said. "We think a good percentage of our employees, who currently drive their private vehicles to work, will be arriving in shared autonomous vans."
It could be a van fleet that's owned by Northern Fruit or Link Transit or some private company, he said. Autonomous forklifts, already operating in European facilities, also are likely in Northern Fruit's new facility, which is being designed with electric vehicle use in mind — including charging stations to reenergize the company's fleet at night.
Currently, trucks delivering fruit unload onto a loading dock outside, unable to come inside because of the internal combustion engine fumes. Electric vehicles don't have that barrier.
"So we're rethinking the doors, the hallways and transportation plans," he said.
Northern Fruit's electrification extends beyond the packing plant to the orchards.
"Early this year, we had a visit from the CEO of Blue White Robotics of Israel that is developing autonomous tractors. They can retrofit a John Deere tractor to spray, mow or fertilize our orchard with no one driving the tractor. It's all done autonomously," he said.