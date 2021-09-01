WENATCHEE — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation notified Congress Aug. 5 of its intent to transfer ownership of the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District (GWID).
The title transfer will allow the district to pursue new projects and speed up permitting, said Mike Miller, the manager of GWID, which covers the upper bench in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing and Howard Flats.
The title transfer is the result of more than five years of work between the district and local, state and national leaders.
Increased development over the years meant the Bureau couldn't meet deadlines for managing easements and other on-the-ground work for the irrigation district, Miller said. As federal requirements increased, local Bureau staff dwindled and permitting became a three-year process that held up development.
"This just paves the way that we can continue doing the job that we've done," Miller said. "We just don't have to go to D.C. to ask for funding or we don't have to go to D.C. to say, 'Hey, we've had an encroachment, can you help us with it?' Now we can just deal with that and be done."
He added federal debt from when the district was built by the Bureau in the '50s and '60s will now be paid in full. Under local control, the district can also apply for other funding sources that were not available under federal control, including private funding. For example, the district has been working with North Cascades Bank on a $6.2 million bond.
Miller said that the district plans on using its newfound power to replace decades old infrastructure, including a main pump station in East Wenatchee and remote-read meters.
"Our infrastructure is so old now that we can't get parts. We're struggling to keep things running," Miller said. This is gonna make us more reliable."
Gebbers Farms reaches settlement over COVID-19 violations
TUMWATER — Okanogan County's Gebbers Farms will make $2 million worth of housing and safety upgrades for its farmworkers and their families rather than pay fines of about the same amount to the state Department of Labor & Industries in a settlement announced Aug. 4.
L&I fined Gebbers Farms $2,038,200 — the largest fine in the state's history — for a total of 30 violations the agency claims contributed to COVID-related deaths of two farmworkers last summer.
The settlement calls for the L&I fine to be reduced to $10,000 and Gebbers Farms to spend more than $2 million on housing, quality of life, safety and access to healthcare for workers and their families, according to a L&I news release.
The state fined Gebbers Farms after two inspections in 2020 found 12 violations related to unsafe sleeping arrangements in temporary worker housing and another 12 for unsafe worker transportation.
Two farm workers died from COVID-19 while living and working at Gebbers Farm in July 2020 — a 37-year old man from Mexico and a 63-year old man from Jamaica. L&I later issued another six violations, which included not reporting a COVID-fatality.
The settlement reached with L&I includes:
- Investing approximately $1.4 million in temporary worker housing which includes rebuilding temporary worker housing camps, installing air conditioning and purchasing new mattresses.
- Donating $513,000 to improve access to healthcare for workers and their families.
- Spending $150,000 for a full-time safety officer for three years who would oversee and supervise worker safety and health with the authority to stop any activity deemed unsafe.
Despite labor shortage and heatwave, state's apple crop could beat last year
WENATCHEE — The Washington State Tree Fruit Association is forecasting a crop of 124.8 million 40-pound boxes of apples during the 2021 harvest.
This would be an increase of 2.3% from the 122 million boxes harvested last year, but down 7.2% from 2019.
Tim Kovis, spokesman for the tree fruit association, said the forecast will continue to change over the coming months.
"Harvest will go until the end of November, so there are a lot of variables that we will still have out there in the fall that could impact the crop sizes," he said.
The variables include hail that could bruise the fruit, wind damage and labor supply. Higher than average temperatures will also impact the harvest, though Kovis said the full impact of the heat wave earlier this summer is still unknown.
"What our members have kind of reported back to us, is that the early heat we saw in late June and early July was problematic," Kovis said. "Trees are similar to humans. When temperatures get a little high, they get a little lethargic and the growth slows for the fruit."
Ed Schaplow, owner of Allview Orchards in Chelan, said the damage to the fruit isn't always visible from the outside. During the record-breaking heat this summer, the apples are essentially cooked from the inside, which makes it difficult for workers to know what fruit they should pick off the tree.
In addition to the heat wave, Schaplow said he's had difficulty finding labor this year to pick the Golden Delicious, Red Delicious and AAA Honeycrisp apples on his 30-acre orchard.
The tree fruit association also notes Gala apples are likely account for 21% of this year's crop, followed by Red Delicious (16%), Honeycrisp and Granny Smith (14% each), followed by Fuji (13%).
Two decades ago, Red and Golden Delicious accounted for 68% of the state's apple crop, Kovis said.