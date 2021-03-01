Murder hornets get their own documentary
OLYMPIA — The hunt for the Asian giant hornet is being shared in a 90-minute documentary, “Attack of the Murder Hornets,” now streaming on Discovery+.
A production crew spent six weeks filming beekeepers, researchers and Washington State Department of Agriculture staff last fall during the process of hunting and trapping the hornets, which present a threat to honeybees.
Filming had already started when WSDA entomologist Chris Looney caught the first live Asian giant hornet and the crew followed the project through the discovery and eradication of the nest.
The film also shows the cooperative effort between government agencies and the public, including the trapping work by members of the Mount Baker Beekeeper Association and other citizen scientists.
WSDA’s Pest Program continues to evaluate results from last year’s giant hornet project and plans for the 2021 survey season, which will begin this summer.
For details on the hornet hunt, go to agr.wa.gov/hornets.
State considers extending Okanogan County apple maggot zone
OKANOGAN — Members of the public are invited to a meeting with state agencies over the possible extension of the Apple Maggot Quarantine zone in Okanogan County.
Tiana DuPont, Washington State University Tree Fruit Extension specialist, will hold a Zoom meeting with state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) employees at 1:30 p.m. March 3, according to a news release from Chelan-Douglas Pest Board.
The state agency’s employees put out fly traps in Okanogan County in 2020 and caught 281 adult apple maggot flies. Employees also found apple maggot larvae in three locations.
WSDA has a policy that finding two or more life stages of the maggot population initiates an expansion of the quarantine zone.
It does not appear there will be an extension of the quarantine zone in Chelan or Douglas counties, said Will Carpenter, Chelan-Douglas Pest Board manager.
Appeals court upholds reclamation district win over Douglas County
SPOKANE — An almost four-year argument over a small access road in East Wenatchee appears settled.
Douglas County and the Wenatchee Reclamation District have contested the road near Baker Avenue since 2017 when reclamation district employees attempting to access a canal found the road blocked by a retention pond.
The state Court of Appeals ruled Feb. 1 that Douglas County must restore the road because it did not notify the reclamation district of its intentions to build the pond in 2016.
The reclamation district is a gravity flow system of open canals, tunnels and inverted siphons that serves 9,000 water users from Dryden to Rock Island. Reclamation staff have used the access road for more than a century.
The county posted a notice on both ends of the road stating its intent to vacate the land and build the retention pond, and also published a notice in the newspaper. It did not, however, specifically notify the reclamation district of its plans.
The reclamation district in June 2018 filed a lawsuit in Grant County Superior Court against Douglas County demanding it restore the road. The case was transferred in November 2018 to Douglas County Superior Court and on Jan. 24 visiting Judge Henry Rawson ruled in favor of the reclamation district.
The county appealed the ruling, but appellate Judge Kevin Korsmo ruled in favor of the reclamation district.
" ... the County knew that WRD had both a canal and the Canal Road on the opposite side of the property and, thus, some interest in the greater plot," Korsmo wrote. He added, "Here, the original 1907 easement expressly granted WRD predecessor a right-of-way across the property, thus establishing the right to cross the land to service the canal."