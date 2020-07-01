Cherry growers face their own epidemic
NCW — In the midst of COVID-19, cherry growers around the Wenatchee Valley are battling another epidemic: little cherry disease.
The number of positive cases of the disease have tripled in the last two years, according to the WSU Tree Fruit website. The disease causes cherries to grow smaller, paler and lose their flavor. One of the pathogens can also impact nectarines, peaches, plums and apricots.
"They both cause similar symptoms so we call it little cherry, but it is really two pathogens," said Tianna DuPont, WSU Tree Fruit Extension specialist.
In 2019, WSU Tree Fruit Extension staff tested 7,000 samples from cherry trees and 2,629 positive samples came back, DuPont said. In 2018, fewer than 600 trees were found to be positive with the pathogens. Growers around the state removed 28,000 trees this winter to stop the spread of the disease.
Of the 2,629 positive cases, 141 of the positives were located around the Wenatchee Valley, according to a WSU Tree Fruit website.
It is almost impossible to know the trees have the disease until right before harvest, DuPont said.
Northwest Cherry Growers predicts growers across five states will produce about 21 million boxes of cherries this year compared to about 23 million boxes harvested in 2019.
WSU extension employees are asking growers to be aware of the ongoing problem and spend time scouting and removing trees during the 2020 harvest. It is suspected that the problem will get worse before it gets better.
There is no cure once trees are infected and the only way to stop the spread is to remove the infected trees, DuPont said. But certain types of insects, such as mealybugs and leafhoppers may transmit the disease.
Eagle-eyed walker finds Asian giant hornet
OLYMPIA – The state Department of Agriculture on May 29 reported the first confirmed sighting of an Asian giant hornet in the state.
A resident walking on the road near Custer Wednesday saw the dead hornet and submitted a photo and report through WSDA's online reporting form. Lab tests later confirmed it was an Asian giant hornet.
The area in Whatcom County is near where a bee kill was reported in 2019, believed to be attributed to the hornets. WSDA had been planning to trap in the area, according to a press release.
A specimen was found in British Columbia, near Langley, on May 15.
Asian giant hornet is the world's largest hornet and a predator of honey bees and other insects.
WSDA received the first report of Asian giant hornet last December from a resident near Blaine and later learned of another specimen in the area. State entomologists have been working since then with USDA to create trapping and eradication plans.
For details on the trapping plans, visit agr.wa.gov/hornets.
Montoya’s AgTools wins Flywheel Competition
WENATCHEE — AgTools, the Wenatchee-based company founded by Martha Montoya and her brothers Gustavo and Oscar, won the 2020 Flywheel Investment Conference competition, and the $125,000 investment award.
The results of GWATA's May 20 virtual competition were announced June 4 in a Facebook Live event hosted by Karen Rutherford, the Flywheel fund manager.
AgTools, an ag and food supply software service platform offering real-time data and intelligence to connect farmers and buyers, was one of six finalists in this year's competition. Each had 10 minutes to pitch their company during the virtual event viewed live by 1,200 from 27 states and six countries.
Audience members selected Ken Perry of Silverdale-based Stormwater Controls to win the $5,000 "Audience Favorite" prize, which was announced right after the conference. Judges took some extra time to reveal the main winner of the investment funds provided for the event by the Flywheel Angel Network.
The COVID-19 concerns that turned the event into a virtual competition helped bring home the value of AgTools, Rutherford said.
The platform has seen accelerated paid customer acquisition and growth since the shutdowns, Martha Montoya said, as farmers, buyers and others try to keep the supply chain moving.
In the Flywheel presentation, Montoya said the startup has been working to raise $1 million to take the company to the next level. The budget included $375,000 for engineering, forecasting and analytics, $375,000 for sales support and direct personnel and $250,000 for legal, operations and administration. As of early May, it had raised about $630,000.
The sales support and direct personnel category includes setting up a call center in the Mercantile building in downtown Wenatchee, she said.
"Now we can start following the road map that we set out two years ago," she said. "Hopefully we're going to be bringing some jobs that we need to the region."