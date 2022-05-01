Snow and cold challenge orchardists at a critical time
WENATCHEE — A late spring snow and freezing temperatures in mid-April provided an extra stress test for orchardists worried about bees and budding trees.
"It's a double whammy for some growers," Tim Kovis, a spokesman for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, said April 15. "The snow, rain and cold are problematic for the bees. The potential to drop into the low 20s is a problem for a freeze event that could damage buds.
"It's difficult to warm up an orchard when it gets in the low 20s and high teens," he said.
Tianna Dupont, regional extension specialist at Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension in Wenatchee, agreed.
"Multiple days of cold wet and windy weather have resulted in few pollination days over the past week. Few honey bees will fly at temperatures below 55°F," she said.
That creates a concern for fruit set for trees that had an open bloom.
"Cold temperature lows last night and coming up may result in flower bud death," she said April 15 in an email. "Growers are working hard to mitigate cold damage with wind machines and frost mitigation but it is difficult to manage low pollination weather."
The effects of the cold weather are difficult to predict with certainty.
"Growers are used to freeze and frost. They're not used to it this late," Kovis said. "It creates a lot of questions and not a lot of answers."
In the Wenatchee Valley, the storm's impact resulted in a rash of fender-benders and downed tree branches on streets and in parks.
The impact on orchards depends on the topography and temperature of the land, the stage of the bloom and what frost protection tools they have — from wind machines to sprinklers.
The pollination is a concern, but it might not be as big of a deal for orchards in Okanogan, Chelan and Wenatchee as it is for the Tri-Cities and Yakima that are in the pollination window. But the colder temperatures to the north could result in more bud damage.
"We won't know exactly what the weather event has done for a few more days, once orchardists have a chance to assess how their trees are doing," Kovis said. "We won't know for a few weeks about the pollination. They're forecasting warmer temperatures — back in the 60s. So time will tell."
It's all part of agriculture.
"We always say no growing season is the same," he said. "Last year we had high early heat. We've had other cold and freeze conditions in years past, though usually in March. It is uncommon to see it this late, but for our members — weather happens and you respond."
The weather is just another of the variables that are out of farmers' control, he said.
This year they're also dealing with supply chain issues, fuel prices and labor.
"They take one day at a time to plan out as best as they can to mitigate what they can and then deal with what they can't. If farming were easy, everyone would do it," he said.
Nason Ridge ownership transferred to Chelan County
LAKE WENATCHEE — A conservation group on April 14 transferred ownership of Nason Ridge to Chelan County.
The Western Rivers Conservancy transferred the 3,714-acre Lake Wenatchee property to the county after the conservancy purchased the land from Seattle-based timber company, Weyerhaeuser, in 2018.
"This project is an incredibly important win for the community and sets an example for the entire state of what it means to keep our forests standing, healthy and utilized," said Curt Soper of the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust in a news release. "We've been working with the community for over two decades to conserve this property and support public access."
Transferring ownership to Chelan County required the conservancy to raise $6 million to pay for the conveyance of the property and to underwrite its stewardship as a community forest and public recreation area.
The conservancy and the land trust raised $1 million of private dollars and the remainder was pulled from several sources, including $3 million from the Washington State Community Forest Program.
Nason Ridge is used for year-round recreation and provides fish and wildlife habitat over two miles of Nason Creek. The property sits on both sides of the ridge and extends from Nason Creek to Lake Wenatchee.
Federal dollars to fund Okanogan-Wenatchee forest treatments to reduce risk of wildfire
WENATCHEE — About 124,000 acres in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are expected to receive forest health treatments over the next three years to reduce the risk of wildfire. The work is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The federal government provided the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Forest Service, nearly $3 billion for removing hazardous fire fuels from 2022-2024.
Ten landscapes with high-risk firesheds in the Western U.S. were allocated a total of $674 million from 2022 to 2024.
The federal initiative provides the Forest Service with $24.6 million for forest health treatments in Central Washington this year and $102.6 million from 2022 to 2024, according to a news release from the Forest Service. From Naches to Winthrop, the Forest Service expects to treat 2.45 million acres of land.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest plans to treat 24,000 acres this year and 124,000 acres by 2024.
Funds will be used on wildfire risk reduction treatments like tree thinning and prescribed burning as well as planning and analysis.