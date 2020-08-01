Soil now officially on apple maggot quarantine watch
WENATCHEE — Soil has officially joined homegrown tree fruit, brush and garbage on the list of materials that can't cross the apple maggot quarantine boundary into the pest-free areas — at least not without a certificate from the state Department of Agriculture.
The new rule, which took effect July 11, regulates the movement of soil and growing medium, in pots and on root balls of apple maggot host plants and non-host plants grown within the drip line of hosts that have fruited. Host plants include apple, crabapple, hawthorn, cherry, pear, plum, prune and quince.
"Vegetable and flower starts are not host plants and are unlikely to be grown in the drip line of fruiting host plants, so they would not be included," said Karla Salp, spokeswoman for the state Department of Agriculture. "Trees or shrubs with soil or growing medium that are either host plants or grown in the drip line of fruiting host plants would be regulated and they would need a phytosanitary certificate before being shipped from a quarantined area into Wenatchee."
Bare root trees remain unregulated, she said.
Obtaining a certificate requires an application to the state Department of Agriculture at least 30 days in advance, Salp said, and comes with fees for inspection and the certificate.
"Usually, a request for inspection and phyto can be fulfilled within three days," she said. "A phyto is valid for 30 days."
The tree fruit industry proposed the rule change after recognizing that apple maggots could be transported into pest-free areas in the soil in pots and attached to root balls of host plants and some non-host plants.
Years of meetings followed before the rule was approved.
Moving apple maggot host fruit is already regulated under the existing rule.
Apple maggot was first detected in Washington in 1980. It spread rapidly along the I-5 corridor and throughout Western Washington, eventually making its way into parts of several Eastern Washington counties as well. That includes Leavenworth and the Methow Valley north of Gold Creek.
So far, the efforts have prevented apple maggot from being detected in commercial apples.
Public asked to report sightings of Asian giant hornet
NCW — The public is being asked this summer to report any sightings of the Asian giant hornet.
Asian giant hornets are an invasive species from Japan that is known to kill honey bees, according to National Geographic. The hornets are about 2 inches long and their stinger venom can kill people.
The hornets have been seen in two Washington state cities this year, according to a state Recreation and Conservation Office news release. But the insects become more active in July and August when the workers start searching for food and the queens stop leaving the nest.
People are asked to report sightings as quickly as possible and give details of where they saw the insects, according to the news release. The agency recommends people provide photographs.
People can report sightings to the state Department of Agriculture at wwrld.us/3f2iYBe.
When sightings are confirmed the state Department of Agriculture will put out more traps to determine the exact location of the hornet's nest. The agency will then eradicate the nest when it is found.