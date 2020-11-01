Wheat growers face post-fire dilemma — reseed now or wait until spring
WATERVILLE — This year's wheat harvest was mostly in storage on Labor Day when the Pearl Hill Fire started its wind-driven run through Douglas County.
The fate of next year's crop remains to be seen, said Paul Katovich, CEO of Highline Grain Growers, which provides grain warehousing and seed supplies to ranchers from Wenatchee to Spokane. The no-till strategy used by most farmers in the Douglas County area relies on residue left in the fields to boost soil health. That, combined with a summer fallow rotation where crops are planted every other year, builds up moisture content to boost crop yield.
The fire wreaked havoc on both those strategies.
"Losing that residue sets the growers back substantially in terms of soil health," Katovich said, in addition to destroying the just-planted seeds.
The dilemma facing those whose fields were consumed by fire in early September is whether to reseed and hope sprouts can break through the soil before the cold weather hits, or wait and reseed in the spring.
Even before the fire — the second fire Mansfield-area wheat farmers fought this year — conditions weren't ideal. Last year saw a light snowpack and little spring rain.
Conditions, he said, are being compared to those of 1977, a historically bad crop year.
State’s apple crop will be smaller than expected
WENATCHEE — The state's apple crop this year is likely to be slightly lighter than first thought.
The initial forecast released Aug. 1 by the Washington State Tree Fruit Association was for 134 million 40-pound boxes — about the same as the 2019 harvest. The forecast was based on a survey of association members at the time.
In early October, with about 70% of the harvest picked, orchardists estimated the final tally will be 10% less than that — about 120.6 million 40-pound boxes.
That was the report heard Oct. 8 by the Apple Commission Board. The Apple Commission is a nonprofit promotional organization that markets and advertises the state's apple crop internationally.
Industry members discussing crop progress said reasons for the lower numbers include the Labor Day windstorm, more selective sort-picking in the orchard and slightly smaller apples in some areas. Apples are grown all along the Columbia River, from the Oregon border to the Canadian border. Each region is influenced by different conditions.
Apple harvest started in August and will continue through early November.
Apple Commission spokeswoman Tony Lynn Adams said variety-specific numbers are not yet available, but in general the early varieties seem to be impacted more — the Galas and Honeycrisps.
Stemilt's Quincy orchard earns Equitable Food Initiative certification
WENATCHEE — Stemilt's Quincy apple and cherry orchards have received the company's first Equitable Food Initiative certification.
EFI is a nonprofit focused on increasing transparency in the food supply chain and improving the lives of farmworkers. Earning EFI certification requires meeting more than 300 standards covering labor practices, food safety and pest management, with an emphasis on collaboration, respect and creating a culture of food safety.
With the Quincy certification in place, Stemilt will expand the EFI program, said Stemilt President West Mathison. The goal is to train and certify all Stemilt farms in 2021 and start implementing the EFI program at its packing facilities.
Stemilt completed an EFI pilot in 2019 and is now working with its trained, 11-member leadership team to help expand the lessons throughout its operations.
Starr Ranch Growers offers recyclable pouch bag
WENATCHEE — Starr Ranch Growers is now using a 100% recyclable bag to hold its Emoji character-brand fruit.
The new pouches are made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic, a material that is recycled for plumbing pipes, plastic rope, children's toys and a range of other products.
The pouches, used for apples, pears and cherries, will be carried first by club store customers and then be made available to other Starr Ranch Growers customers nationwide.
Wenatchee-based Starr Ranch Growers manages more than 13,000 acres of tree fruit orchards and packs in multiple locations across Washington and Oregon.
Crunch Pak lunches hit retail shelves in October
CASHMERE — Crunch Pak is adding pre-packaged lunches to its menu, featuring the company's signature apple slices along with crackers, cheese and Italian salami.
The new, 4-ounce Lunch Kitz were introduced in October in more than 3,000 stores nationwide. The first packaging design features the character Woody from Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story" movie.