Environmental review to start on irrigation district’s dam repair project
LEAVENWORTH — The state Department of Ecology will soon start on an environmental analysis of the Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District’s Eightmile Lake Dam repair project.
It is a big step in what has been a long process toward fixing the 90-year-old dam. If the dam were to fail it could endanger at least 40 homes downstream, according to the state Department of Ecology Dam Safety Office.
The dam has faced controversy with environmental groups because it is in the Alpine Lake Wilderness. Wilderness areas, created by the U.S. Congress, are not supposed to have man-made structures within them, but the dam was built before the wilderness area existed.
The two sides have come closer to an agreement, though, with the irrigation district deciding to keep the siphon that would release water from the lake on its property, said Tony Jantzer, irrigation district manager, during a Dec. 10 meeting of the Icicle Workgroup. The original plan was extend the siphon onto Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest land.
As part of the agreement, the irrigation district would agree to not draw more than 1,700 acre feet of water unless the governor declared a drought, Jantzer said. The irrigation district would also give any excess water it does not use to a committee picked by the Icicle Workgroup to be used for increased fish passage in Icicle Creek.
In addition, the irrigation district would give up its right to drive an excavator through the wilderness to access the lake and agree to fly everything in to fix the dam, as long as the district isn't sued in court by any environmental organizations, Jantzer said.
Groups raise $16,000 to help fire victims
BRIDGEPORT — More than $16,000 has been raised to support farm workers and immigrants affected by the Pearl Hill and Cold Springs fires in early September.
Donations were used to help farm workers who were forced to evacuate their work camp along with 20 families whose homes were lost or damaged in the Bridgeport area, according to an Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group news release.
Cleanup and permanent housing needs still must be addressed, according to Irene Morrow, a member of Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice.
Donations to the Okanogan County Long Term Recovery Group can be made to: wwrld.us/recovery
Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice is also raising funds to support local immigrants struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can be made to their GoFundMe at: wwrld.us/donation.
Funds to support families affected by the fires were raised by several community organizations. Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice is focused on supporting immigrant families in the area. Parque Padrinos is a neighborhood group focused around the Kiwanis Methow Park.
CAFÉ is a community education effort. The Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group is a community group composed of people with different professions to amplify the voices of immigrants and Latinos in North Central Washington.