Irrigation district seeks rate hike after avoiding 'catastrophic' 2022
EAST WENATCHEE — Customers of the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District could see dramatic spikes in their water bills next year as the agency compensates for a costly 2022.
The district exceeded its budget by $1.1 million in 2022 while responding to emergency repairs on the 60-year-old irrigation system that feeds customers between East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan, Manager Craig Gyselinck said in a news release. The district covers about 10,000 acres and roughly 4,000 users.
"The district had its most challenging year in anyone's recollection throughout 2022," Gyselinck said. "We began the season with only 30% of the water we needed at peak demand in the areas around East Wenatchee because major pumps failed and could not be repaired."
Unbudgeted emergency repair included failed pumps, motors, major electrical equipment and pipeline breaks.
"With help from the cool spring and the hard work of district staff, often working 24/7 to shift water around and meet water user demands, those who rely on our water narrowly avoided catastrophic consequences by not having water," Gyselinck said.
He added, "These costs substantially eroded the District's reserved funds and changed scheduled capital improvements."
He is proposing to the district's board of directors a 2023 budget of $3.8 million — $1.3 million more than its 2022 budget of $2.5 million. The additional revenues would come from increased user fees. The board is expected to vote on the proposed budget before the end of the year.
The district is looking to simplify its "antiquated and complex" rate structure, Gyselinck said. The current structure has six rates: old agricultural, new agricultural, new agricultural municipal/industrial, municipal and industrial, residential, and local improvement districts.
The new structure would have three rates: agricultural, residential and municipal/industrial. The district will also stop charging for excess water.
If approved, some users will see water rates increase up to 77%, while others will see a reduction. The average rate increase is 51%.
Agricultural rate payers paid about $44 an acre foot for water in 2022, but under proposed 2023 rates they'd pay approximately $78.57 per acre foot. Residential ratepayers were charged an annual rate of $200, but that would increase to $375. Gyselinck said the rates are "more in line with other Districts that are of similar size and function."
"We view these rate increases as an absolute necessity in order to operate and maintain our system," Gyselinck. "Without this substantial rate increase, we will not be able to operate and maintain the district's complex infrastructure which seriously risks our ability (to) reliably deliver water."
The district is seeking public input on the proposed rate increases. Feedback may be submitted by email at office@gwid.org, by phone (509) 884-4042, or by attending the Oct. 4 board meeting at 3300 S.E. 8th St., East Wenatchee.
Irrigation districts prepare for end of season
WENATCHEE — The region's irrigation districts are gearing up for the end of the season.
Here are the shut-off dates that have been posted:
- Wenatchee Reclamation District: Oct. 7.
- Icicle and Peshastin irrigation districts: Noon, Oct. 7. Water will drain from the systems that weekend in preparation for maintenance starting the following Monday.
- Wenatchee Chiwawa Irrigation District, which serves Plain: Oct. 4.
- Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District, which serves areas of East Wenatchee, Brays Landing and Howard Flats: Oct. 17.
- Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District: Oct. 19.
Pear Bureau Northwest announces annual pear crop estimate
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — This year's pear crop is expected to match the average.
Pear Bureau Northwest on Sept. 1 announced the 2022-23 fresh crop estimate for Washington and Oregon to be 16.2 million standard box equivalents. That's on par with the five-year average, the non-profit marketing organization says.
The bureau expects 1.823 million boxes of organic pears this year. Approximately one in nine pears from the Northwest crop will be organic if the projection runs true.
Harvest started in mid-August for Starkrimson, Bartlett, and other summer pear varieties. Throughout September, other pear varieties — including so-called "specialty pears" like Comice, Seckel, Forelle, and Concorde pears — will be harvested.
Bins of pears spill on Highway 2/97 near Cashmere
WENATCHEE — Highway 2/97 was partially blocked for about an hour Sept. 1 after a pickup and trailer carrying pears jackknifed between Cashmere and Monitor.
A Ford F-350 hauling a flat-bed trailer westbound lost control about 2:38 p.m. near Red Apple Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pickup and trailer spilled 10 bins of pears onto the roadway, said State Patrol Sgt. Brian Moore. He added the pickup was headed to Blue Bird's packing facility in Peshastin.
The pears partially blocked the highway for an hour. The driver, James R. Smith, 58, of Wenatchee, was not injured.
Investigators believe the cause was an oversize load and cited Smith with failure to secure the load, a State Patrol news release said.