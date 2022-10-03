Irrigation district prepping for spring (copy)
Buy Now

Pictured from left, Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District employees Jason Whitman, Reed Slater and Casey Blaufuss reinstall a pump motor in February 2019. The district is proposing increasing rates next year to help cover ongoing maintenance costs following this spring's costly emergency repairs that included failed pumps, motors, major electrical equipment and pipeline breaks.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

Irrigation district seeks rate hike after avoiding 'catastrophic' 2022

EAST WENATCHEE — Customers of the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District could see dramatic spikes in their water bills next year as the agency compensates for a costly 2022.



Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?