134 million boxes of apples expected; Gala holds top spot
YAKIMA — Washington state is expecting a fresh apple crop this year of 134 million standard 40-pound boxes.
The volume is close to 2019's 133.9 million box crop, according to a forecast released Aug. 7 by the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
According to the forecast, Galas will account for 23% of the total crop, the largest variety for the second year running. Red Delicious, the previous crop leader, which held reign for eight decades, is projected this year at 17%, followed by Fuji at 14%, and Granny Smith and Honeycrisp at 13% each of total production.
Cosmic Crisp is expected to come in at 1.2% of the total crop and Cripps Pink at 5%.
The number of organic boxes is expected to increase to 21 million, up from 15 million in 2019. Organics are expected to account for 16% of the crop this year, though the association notes that typically not all organic production is ultimately packed and marketed as organic.
H-2A employees file class action suit against Stemilt
WENATCHEE — H-2A workers employed by Stemilt Ag Services in 2017 filed a class-action lawsuit July 20 that alleges the company threatened to fire employees if they didn't meet production demands and send them to their home country without paying travel expenses.
The workers say Stemilt violated the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination through threats and intimidation that caused the workers to believe that they would suffer serious consequences if they did not meet Stemilt's labor demands, according to a news release from Columbia Legal Services.
An H-2A visa allows foreign citizens into the U.S. on a temporary basis for agricultural work. About 1,100 H-2A workers were employed by Stemilt Ag Services in 2017, according to the lawsuit. Stemilt Ag Services is a subsidiary of Stemilt Growers.
Stemilt had not yet filed an answer to the lawsuit.
CMI Orchards grows; state's first EverCrisp crop heading for market
WENATCHEE — CMI Orchards' expansion plans are starting to bear fruit, adding more than 4 million boxes of apples, pears and cherries to its sales manifest this year, the Wenatchee-based company says.
CMI Orchards LLC is the sales and marketing arm of McDougall and Sons, Columbia Fruit Packers, Double Diamond Fruit Company, Highland Fruit Company and Pine Canyon Growers.
The growth, in part, is from recent strategic partnerships with Pine Canyon Growers, which was added as a grower, packer and shipper in 2018, and Yakima Fruit, a partnership announced in March this year.
Changes this year also include bringing the first Washington-grown EverCrisp crop to market, along with the first harvest of organic EverCrisp nationwide, the company said in an Aug. 11 news release.
EverCrisp, a cross between Honeycrisp and Fuji, was developed by the Midwest Apple Improvement Association.
Columbia Fruit Packers (one of CMI Orchards' owner groups) is the only grower in the state with mature trees ready for commercial retail and the only organic EverCrisp in the country, said Rochelle Bohm, CMI's brand manager. The trees were planted four to five years ago.
Columbia Fruit Packers anticipates commercial volume of around 10,000 cases this year.
Activists protest for farmworker rights
WENATCHEE — Almost 200 people participated in a demonstration protest Aug. 15 calling for greater protections for farm workers. The event started with speeches in Memorial Park and then continued in a march through downtown Wenatchee.
"Farmworkers are being used as sacrificial lambs and being treated as disposable and expendable for products to go to market," said Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz of Quincy. Castañeda-Díaz is the Democratic candidate for state representative in District 13, which includes Grant and Kittitas counties, and is running against the incumbent Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake.
Castañeda-Díaz was among the event organizers, which also included the Community for the Advancement of Family Education, Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services, North Central Washington Democrats, Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group.