Cosmic crisp yakima.png

Samuel Martinez picks Cosmic Crisp apples at Andy Judd's orchard at the foot of Naches Heights on Oct. 20.

YAKIMA — The 2022 apple season began with April snowfall and colder than normal temperatures. Its ending included a long stretch of warm and dry fall weather.

The result is a Yakima Valley apple crop that will be harvested later and fall short of recent years' fresh apple harvests, local growers and statewide agriculture officials say.

Cosmic crisp yakima1.png

Workers unload Cosmic Crisp apples into a bin at Judd's orchard.


___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

