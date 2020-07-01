WENATCHEE — Kirk Dosser, co-owner of Pacific Appraisal Associates, is busier than ever.
Appraisers, like other professional service providers, have continued working through the pandemic.
“We are still working, although most are working from home rather than in the office, and that has been somewhat less efficient,” he said. “It has been an adjustment.”
The company’s Real Estate Snapshot report is cited often by those interested in tracking the ups and downs of home sales in the Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cashmere markets.
That’s not the company’s only focus, though.
Dosser works on the commercial side, appraising property other than single-family homes.
“I have been very busy in ag/orchard appraisal work lately,” he said.
The pandemic hasn’t yet made a big impact there, he said.
“Other than some issues with their labor force with some new restrictions, it is too early to see any effect on ag property values,” he said.
Commercial properties might see an impact sooner.
“For commercial property in general, I would not be surprised to see some notable increase in vacancies occurring over the next year,” he said. “There have already been some small business closures. This will likely soften the market to some extent, with an increase in supply of commercial space available.”