Hindsight is 2020 — a common saying that perhaps holds particular meaning today, as we embark on yet another journey into community recovery.
The Community Foundation of North Central Washington weathered the financial crisis of 2008 and the devastating fires of 2014 and 2015, and we are again facing the prospect of assisting our communities in response to the COVID-19 crisis. While this new challenge has yet to fully evolve, we can look back on previous recovery efforts to gain some insight on what is likely ahead.
As we have said before, this is likely a marathon and not a sprint. Long after the day comes where hourly updates on closures, social distancing and case counts cease, there will likely be the new normal of a region that lost hundreds of jobs, shuttered businesses, saw increases in mental health needs, spousal and child abuse, homelessness and a long road to recovery for many families. This is, unfortunately, what the rearview mirror shows us about the impacts these types of catastrophic events have on our communities.
Time is both a friend and enemy of recovery. With time comes opportunities to heal and rebuild. But time also can take its toll. In the disaster recovery work for the Carlton and Okanogan Complex Fires, we learned how long and difficult the work of rebuilding lives can be. It takes significant resources and a great deal of one-on-one support.
The team that worked on recovery from the fires met weekly for four years and continues to meet, six years later. The greatest lessons we learned are that crisis recovery efforts require patience and persistence, broad community resources and that it takes much longer than you think it should.
The common thread to successful recovery efforts is individual support:
- Individual donors who enable our vital nonprofits to remain operational.
- Individual volunteers who leverage the ability of those nonprofits to achieve their missions.
- Our nonprofits using their resources to provide for the needs of our communities in individualized ways.
To support our communities, our friends and our neighbors in the coming days, weeks, months and years ahead, it is going to take a heroic effort for all of us. Everyone has the capacity to help in our collective recovery. For each crisis we have experienced, people have stepped up to help in so many unique ways.
- There will be those who will give generously to their favorite charities that need them more than ever.
- The arts organizations whose stages have been darkened or the animal rescue organizations that help our furry friends who count on us humans for their lives.
- There will be those who will prioritize supporting local businesses so that they can begin to bring folks back to work.
Many will help where they can close to home.
- Mentoring a student catching up from a disruption in their education.
- Signing up with Volunteer Chore Services to help an elderly neighbor with yardwork or errands.
- Perhaps simply picking up litter when hiking our wonderful natural assets in North Central Washington.
Indeed if we have learned anything from our past experiences, it is that we are able to move toward recovery only because of the kindness and generosity of each of us participating in this great society.
Social distancing is giving us all a perfect opportunity to sit and reflect. While you literally have time on your hands as you wash them, think about what part you are going to play in this great community recovery. NOW is the time.
Beth Stipe is the executive director of the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. She can be reached at 663-7716. For information about the foundation go to cfncw.org.