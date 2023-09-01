Naturopathic clinic Blue Earth Medicine opened its doors Aug. 1 at 330 King St., Suite 7, in Wenatchee.
“We moved here in June of this year (from the Seattle area) and we started looking for a place to live and a place for our business, and in 10 days we moved here and got the keys to the clinic,” said Jill Johnson, owner and practitioner.
Johnson provides holistic care, including herbal medicine, hydrotherapy, dietary counseling, homeopathy and other services.
“It’s a system of medicine that looks to the body to tell us how it needs to heal; we use different types of therapy,” Johnson said. “We take into account everything that is going on in people’s life: their stress, what they’re eating, what they’re drinking and what their symptoms are, and all of that goes into our diagnosis.”
She offers pediatric and adult healthcare.
“My mission is to empower individuals of all ages to achieve their best health, and I believe in the transformative power of naturopathic medicine,” Johnson said in a press release.
Practicing in Washington allows Johnson to take clients with insurance.
“Another good thing about practicing in Washington is that we can take insurance and that’s rare around the country,” Johnson said. “The clinic currently accepts various insurance plans (and is in the process of contracting with Apple Care, Molina),” Johnson said in a press release.
Johnson is also in the works of adding a more low-budget program.
“We are actively working on launching an affordable membership program for those without coverage,” Johnson said.
Blue Earth Medicine is open Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Friday to Monday.
Johnson is focused in helping her patients achieve complete well-being, according to a news release.
