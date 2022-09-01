Purchase Access

Bradi Dahmen

Director of wealth management

CNC Financial Group LLC

To grow generational wealth requires proper planning and protection of your assets. When we plan for future generations, there are many factors to consider — legacy and education planning are some of the most important.

There’s a well-known Chinese cultural saying, “Wealth does not last beyond three generations.” In American culture, it’s often translated to say, “Shirtless to shirtless in three generations.” This doesn’t have to be the case, with proper legacy and education planning coupled with the execution of strategies tailored to your unique situation, you will not only pass your wealth on to your loved ones but also assist them well into their futures.



