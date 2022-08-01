Purchase Access

In 2019, the Legislature passed HB 1087 authorizing a Long-Term Care Program (LTCP) funded by a 0.58% tax (called “premiums”) on employee earnings. The payroll tax funds the Washington Cares Fund, which is intended to provide financial assistance for long-term care.

Under the original legislation, workers had the ability to opt-out of the program, and payroll tax, at any time. In 2021, however, the law was amended to require all workers to contribute into the program unless they could show proof of private long term care insurance by Nov. 1, 2021. Unlike Social Security, Unemployment Insurance and Paid Family and Medical Leave programs, there is no cap on taxable earnings.



