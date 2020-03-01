Chelan PUD commission approves power rate increases
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Feb. 18 unanimously approved the county's first power rate increases in nine years.
The new rates — which will also affect water, wastewater and wholesale fiber customers — are the culmination of the utility's five-year strategic planning process that began in December 2018.
Starting June 1, residential power customers will see an annual $1.75 increase to their base rates for the next five years, moving the rate from the current $7.70 now to $16.45 in the fifth year.
Industrial and commercial customers will see a hike to their base rate in addition to the demand rate and energy rate. The start date for those higher customer tiers has been deferred to Dec. 1.
The residential and commercial rate increases combined are expected to produce about $1.5 million in revenue each year.
Wholesale fiber customers will see 3% annual hikes for five years. Water and wastewater customers will see 4% annual jumps on the same schedule. Those increases are all scheduled to begin June 1
Weidner submits revised plans for ‘majestic’ $38.6 million downtown apartment complex
WENATCHEE — Complete with arched entryways and a rooftop restaurant, Weidner Apartment Homes plans to make its downtown Wenatchee apartment complex grand. The building will even be named "The Majestic."
After nearly a year of planning, Weidner submitted new site plans to the city on Feb. 12, Public Works Supervisor Josh Osbourne said. Weidner will meet with city officials in a pre-application meeting on Feb. 27.
Weidner's revised site plans call for a notably larger building that will stretch a full block from Kittitas to Yakima streets. The building will be half a block deep, butting up against the alley between South Mission Street and South Wenatchee Avenue.
It will have 216 units in five stories on top of two levels of underground parking, according to project plans.
Weidner estimates The Majestic's construction valuation to be $38.6 million — more than the other two combined, according to the city plans.
The building will be divided into 10% studio apartments, 50% one-bedroom units and 40% two-bedroom units, including 11 live-work units on the ground floor.
The rooftop restaurant is expected to have patio seating and a view of the Columbia River, according to the plans. Residents will also have a rooftop dog park, seating areas and fire pit.
The building's two floors of parking will provide around 250 stalls, 100 of which will be leased back to the city during the day, according to the plans.
The project will sit on two land parcels totalling 1.24 acres. The first property is a parking lot Weidner bought from the city for $418,000 last September, according to city council records. That month Weidner also bought the neighboring property, which was home to Standard Paint & Flooring, for $1 million.
Wenatchee marijuana stores can now stay open later
WENATCHEE — The City Council on Feb. 13 voted to extend allowed operating hours for marijuana stores to 8 a.m. to midnight.
Previously Wenatchee allowed the stores to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The change puts the city on the same page as the state.
The reason for the discrepancy is unclear, but some councilmembers and city staff said it could have been that the state law was different when Wenatchee enacted the rule.
A local business owner asked for the change last year, Community Development Director Glen DeVries said.
Councilmen Keith Huffaker and José Cuevas voted against the revision, citing concerns that extending the hours would increase the likelihood of marijuana-related crime.
Pangborn sets another passenger record
EAST WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport served 127,967 passengers in 2019, a new record high for the airport.
That narrowly beats the previous record of 127,563 passengers set in 2018.
The total number of Horizon Airline flights to and from the airport was also up last year — 2,382 compared to 2,317 in 2018.
Alaska Airlines, which operates Horizon, has increased flights to the airport 11% since 2015, according to a Tuesday press release from the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority.
The airport offers three daily flights to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for most of the year, with a fourth offered during peak summer months.
In January the Transportation Security Administration began offering PreCheck services at the airport.
Leavenworth proposes parking fixes
LEAVENWORTH — Wok About Grill owner Shon Smith said he sees people park at the Leavenworth restaurant and then leave to spend the day elsewhere.
"We deal with parking in Leavenworth on a daily basis," he said in an interview. "This time of year it's not as big of an issue, but other times of the year it's a chaotic mess."
That hasn't gone unnoticed by the city, which is looking at options to help resolve the problem.
The Leavenworth Parking Advisory Committee hosted an open house in early February to share some recommendations that have been discussed.
Meters could have a three-hour maximum for downtown on-street parking, and short-term parking — say, 15-25 minutes — could be offered for free. Pricing could vary throughout the year depending on demand, and people would pay by card or using a mobile application.
All-day parking could be offered in city-owned lots, with prices varying by location. Options for employees could include some of the free lots or park-n-rides.
A program could also be introduced to offer passes to locals and their guests for use within their block and to set time limits for visitor parking in residential zones. Neighborhoods would have to initiate that process.
Nothing is official yet, and additional public outreach is planned to discuss pricing, smart cards that could be used to pay, and employee parking options.
Tumbleweed Shop & Studio rolls to new location
WENATCHEE — Tumbleweed Shop & Studio is settling into a new, larger home in the Doneen Building at the northeast corner of Palouse Street and North Wenatchee Avenue.
The 2,500 square feet of space at 1 N. Wenatchee Ave. has allowed the return of the jewelry-making studio part of the operation to public view.
"Our customers like to see what we are working on, and I think it adds to the shopping experience to see, hear and know where your jewelry is made," said owner Jessica Russell.
Jessica and Tyler Russell opened the boutique in 2012 at 105 Palouse St., providing a retail storefront for what until then had been strictly an online and wholesale endeavor for Jessica Russell's handcrafted jewelry.
"When we first opened the retail shop, it was about 500 square feet and we made the jewelry in the back of the space," Russell said. In addition to her own designs, the shop offers pieces handmade by others, as well as a mix of gifts, baby goods, scarves and clothing, kitchen wares and more.
"Then, as the business grew, we moved the studio upstairs," she said, ending up with three additional spaces on the second floor. "Once we started to outgrow the studio a couple of years ago, I started looking for a new space."
She was willing to wait for the right spot, she said, and found it last spring when SaVi closed its doors.
Before SaVi, the space was home to Bloomerang and before that The Green Turtle.
The Russells signed the lease in April, moved the studio during Christmas week and made the final shift of the retail space on Jan. 4 and 5.
Mead tasting room coming to Pybus
WENATCHEE — A tasting room for mead, an alcoholic drink made from honey, is coming to Pybus Public Market in March.
McGregor Honey & Mead will offer several flavors of mead, as well as a honey-tasting bar and honey-related gifts.
The business operates a full honeybee farm and has been a part of the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market since 2015. It'll be moving into the Pybus space formerly occupied by Full Bloom Flowers and Plants, according to the release.
Full Bloom, a Pybus tenant for more than six years, was recently purchased by new owners who are moving the business to a larger space, according to the release.
"The market is delighted to welcome McGregor Family Farms, adding another tasting opportunity for our many guests," Pybus Executive Director Leslie Freytag said.
Chelan library, partner agencies help with job hunting
CHELAN — The Chelan Public Library has become job-hunting central from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
A partnership between the North Central Regional Library and workforce development organizations started in September offering one-on-one assistance with employment, education and training.
The number of people seeking help grew from 10 to 15 per month when it started to more than 40 people receiving services and information in January, according to a press release from the North Central Regional Library.
The original group included WorkSource, SkillSource, Wenatchee Valley College and OIC of Washington, offering things like resume reviews and help with job applications. Specialists also were on hand to help individuals determine whether they qualify for more support in pursuing education, training and employment.
The monthly programs now also include Chelan Douglas Community Action Council, Link Transit and Chelan Valley Hope, offering information on basic needs resources.
In addition, several local employers who are currently hiring have joined the effort.
Walk-ins are welcome and assistance is available in English and Spanish. Pastries and warm beverages are donated by Lake Chelan Artisan Bakery for attendees.
Ax-throwing venue opens
WENATCHEE — Axe Bliss, a recreational ax-throwing venue, opened on Feb. 1.
The facility, located off an alley near the cross of Yakima and Columbia streets, is open Tuesday through Sunday. A 90-minute session costs $25 per person.
More information can be found at axebliss.com.
Court of Appeals: Michelsen not negligent in Sleepy Hollow Fire
SPOKANE — The state Court of Appeals upheld a 2018 decision that found Michelsen Packaging and Northwest Wholesale did not negligently cause fire to spread to Blue Bird property during the 2015 Sleepy Hollow Fire.
Three judges with the state Court of Appeals, Division III on Feb. 6 determined that even if fire at Michelsen's warehouse caused Blue Bird's warehouse to catch fire, Michelsen was not negligent.
Blue Bird's insurer, Phoenix Insurance, in February 2018 filed a lawsuit in Chelan County Superior Court against Michelsen and property lessor Northwest Wholesale, claiming embers from burning pallets at Michelsen sparked a fire that destroyed a Blue Bird warehouse.
Judge Robert McSeveney ruled in October 2018 that Phoenix failed to prove the fire-starting embers originated at Blue Bird. Phoenix filed for appeal four weeks later.
Fire destroyed 30 homes in Wenatchee's Broadview neighborhood on June 28, 2015, and embers drifted more than a mile to the warehouse district in North Wenatchee, where four facilities were either destroyed or suffered substantial damages.
None more so than Blue Bird. President Ron Gonsalves told The Wenatchee World in 2018 that the company reported $53 million in losses, including property, plant equipment, fruit and business interruption.
In the lawsuit, Phoenix claimed the cardboard embers blew onto Blue Bird property, causing the warehouse to burn. Phoenix alleged Michelsen's storage practices were negligent and sought compensatory damages to be proven at trial.
According to the Court of Appeals opinion, Michelsen's storage practices were in compliance with International Fire Code and Wenatchee City Code, and Michelsen received and complied with the required storage permits.
In connection to the fire, a man pleaded guilty to arson in July 2018. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison, but credited for nearly 27 months of time served at Eastern State Hospital where he underwent treatment for a delusional disorder.
First Street changes planned for bicycle safety
WENATCHEE — Six traffic circles and two bike lanes are among the changes the city will be making to First Street this summer in an effort to improve bicyclist safety.
Traffic circles will be installed at the intersections of Garfield, Franklin, Emerson, Delaware, Cleveland and Buchanan.
Two 5-foot bike lanes will be added between Chelan and Wenatchee avenues, along with two 3.5-foot buffers to separate bicyclists from other traffic. Currently there are two driving lanes and two parking lanes, but one of those parking lanes will be removed.
A contraflow bike lane will run against vehicle traffic from the RiverWalk Crossing pedestrian bridge to Wenatchee Avenue.
The city will also add street marking in a few spots to indicate where people should cycle. At Miller Street and Wenatchee Avenue will be bike boxes, which are painted spaces before an intersection to allow bicyclists to cross ahead of other traffic.
For information, contact email ehoneycutt@wenatcheewa.gov.
Highway 2 improvement recommendations revealed
LEAVENWORTH — A roundabout, parking management proposals, a new bridge and a bus are some of the recommendations revealed at a Feb. 11 roll out of the U.S. 2 Upper Wenatchee Valley Corridor Transportation Study.
The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council has been leading the study, working with the state Department of Transportation, city of Leavenworth, Chelan County and Link Transit. The lead consultant is Fehr & Peers.
The study's goal is to improve mobility and safety along the corridor between Coles Corner and Cashmere for all forms of travel — cars, freight, transit, bicyclists and pedestrians.
Recommendations include:
- Roundabout at Highway 2 and Icicle Road
- Parking management proposals
- Express bus access to Peshastin on Highway 2
- Streetscape improvements on Highway 2 from Ski Hill to River Bend Drive
- Pine Street connection to River Bend Drive
- Highway 2 undercrossing
Jeff Wilkens, executive director of the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, said no plans create a Highway 2 bypass around Leavenworth, something he said has been suggested.
The study divided the corridor into four segments: Tumwater Canyon, Leavenworth, east of Leavenworth to Highway 97 and Highway 97 to Cashmere. Each has its own challenges and opportunities.
Comments on the proposal can be submitted by March 5 at wwrld.us/37jcNUS.
St. Jude's Landing opens for tenants
WENATCHEE — Tenants started moving into St. Jude’s Landing, a 67-unit permanent supportive housing facility at 1545 S. Mission St., on Jan. 13.
Catholic Charities Housing Services broke ground on the four-story, 71,846-square-foot project in late 2018. By late January, 33 units were filled, including one for the on-site manager, said Holly Anderson, housing development manager for Catholic Charities Housing Services out of Yakima.
Half of the units are reserved for homeless, 22% for people with disabilities and the rest for other low-income tenants.
Homeless applicants and those with disabilities must be referred, the former through Catholic Charities' coordinated entry system and the latter through the state Department of Social and Health Services. General low-income applicants go through the Housing Authority, which is managing the facility.
Anderson said applicants undergo background checks, income verification and paperwork, and then a group move-in orientation once several households are approved.
"We're just moving people in as fast as possible," she said.
Rents range from $214 to $948, depending on income.
PUD plans to buy riverfront property in Olds Station
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is looking to buy one of the final privately owned properties near its new consolidated headquarters site in Olds Station.
The 0.26-acre shorefront parcel is surrounded on three sides by the former Horan House property, which the PUD also purchased last year.
The property, which includes a 2,000-square-foot house, is owned by Scott McDougal, according to Chelan County Assessor records. The proposed purchase price is $300,000. If approved, the sale is expected to close by March 5.
The utility plans to use the property for additional recreation and educational opportunities. One option would be to extend the Apple Capital Recreation Loop trail west. The property also comes with a 25-foot fishing easement for the Wenatchee River.
It could also be used for a memorial site — a gazebo was suggested — for the Horan House, which was torn down on the adjacent property last year,.
It's the last non-PUD-owned property that's serviced by Horan Road, which runs south from Olds Station Road, parallel to the highway.
This would be the utility's fifth parcel in the immediate area. They total about 18 acres, according to assessor records.
East Wenatchee accepts bid for roundabout
EAST WENATCHEE — The City Council on Feb. 4 voted to accept a $730,421 bid from East Wenatchee-based KRCI to construct a one-lane roundabout at Third Street Southeast and Highline Drive.
KRCI was the lowest of seven bidders for the project.
Project Development Manager Tom Wachholder told the council that the intersection's configuration and high traffic volume have led to delays and crashes. A roundabout is the best option for resolving those issues, he said.
RH2 Engineering completed the design phase in the fall, and Wachholder said he expects construction to start no later than mid-July and be completed by the end of September. The total project cost, including engineering and construction, is $905,377.
Wachholder said the intersection has space to add a roundabout within the existing right-of-way while still accommodating freight and non-motorized vehicles.
Sidewalk and crosswalk upgrades and streetlights are also planned for the intersection.
The Transportation Improvement Board in November 2018 awarded the city $743,750 for the project. Of that, $595,000 was for construction, with the city contributing $105,000 as the required 15% match.
Wachholder said he's requested additional TIB funding to make up the difference between the $700,000 construction budget and the bid from KRCI. If the city doesn't receive that, he said, it could use surplus money from its street fund.
CPH Consultants opens Wenatchee office
WENATCHEE — CPH Consultants, a civil engineering, landscape architecture and land use company, has opened an office in downtown Wenatchee.
It's the Redmond company's first office in North Central Washington. It will be located in the Wenatchee Hotel Building on the corner of Wenatchee and Orondo avenues.
The company is working on several projects in the area, including PUD facility improvements, residential subdivisions and apartment complexes.
Douglas PUD Commission approves rate increases, despite business concerns
EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD commissioners on Jan. 24 approved power rate increases targeting data centers and cryptocurrency miners, ending the eight-month moratorium on new contracts in the two industries.
Starting in July, cryptocurrency miners will see 10% rate increases every six months for the next five years. The county's two large data centers, Actapio and the Sabey Corporation, will see 5% jumps on the same schedule.
Other residential and commercial customers will see 3% rate increases annually.
The PUD proposed the rate hikes in part to pay for a $500 million repair project at Wells Dam. The utility also said the higher rates would help them slow significant growth in power usage in the two industries.
Cryptocurrency/blockchain operations now account for 21% of the total customer usage in Douglas County and the two data centers use 15%, according to the PUD. Residential customers account for 37% of the county's total load.
Since it was introduced in December, the proposal has drawn criticism from business owners and public officials for targeting specific industries.
Acaptio and the Sabey Corporation, the county's two large data centers, have said the change will force them to consider expanding elsewhere.
Douglas County data centers have a total assessed value of $905 million, according to Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority records.
They pay around $9.6 million in property taxes annually, including $2.8 million to the Eastmont School District, according to the records.
The increases will also impact the county's 26 commercial cryptocurrency miners and small blockchain-type data centers.
Wenatchee continues noise restrictions without exempting churches
WENATCHEE — Churches are not exempt from noise restrictions included in an ordinance the City Council on Jan. 23 voted to extend through Aug. 28.
Interim controls that would have expired on Feb. 28, 2019, apply to neighborhood centers, auditoriums, places of public assembly and places of public worship in residential zones, setting standards for building height, design, setbacks, signs and off-street parking, and also prohibit outdoor sound amplification.
The council had the option of extending the ordinance with an exception for places of worship. People packed the council chambers, and the 10 who addressed the council were evenly split between supporters and opponents of the exemption.
Grace City currently holds services at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee. According to the church's website, the cost of the first phase of its building project is estimated at $11.5 million.
Wenatchee's planning commissioners will continue to review noise restrictions, including looking at adding specific decibel levels to the code. Workshops and public hearings are set for February and March.
Pangborn now offering TSA PreCheck
EAST WENATCHEE — The Transportation Security Administration in late January began offering PreCheck services at Pangborn Memorial Airport.
PreCheck members are allowed to leave their shoes, jackets and belts on when passing through security checkpoints, according to the TSA website. Travelers are also allowed to leave laptops and small liquid toiletries in their bags during screening.
The airport needed to make some slight reconfigurations to the TSA area to account for the additional line, Airport Director Trent Moyers said Monday. But no other TSA agents needed to be hired and check-in and boarding times will remain the same.
Proposed Wenatchee charter school nears application deadline
WENATCHEE — Pinnacles Prep, the area's first proposed charter school, is gearing up to move from concept to classroom.
The application, nearly two years in the making, is due Feb. 28 to the Washington State Charter School Commission.
"We are in the final draft and just making small tweaks and copy edits," said Sara Rolfs, a co-founder and board member of the nonprofit charter school. "The most difficult part of writing the application has been how to create a model that is complementary to existing public school offerings, is responsive to expressed needs — input from community — and that can be implemented from Day 1."
A decision could come in June on whether the application will move forward, Rolfs said.
If approved, the school would open in September 2021, starting with grades six and seven and expanding one grade a year as those first students advance, until serving grades six through 12.
The school's location has not been set.
"We are talking with the city of Wenatchee about the prospect of leasing/ managing the Community Center campus," Rolfs said.
Stumps remain where trees once stood
WENATCHEE — Six trees along Orondo Avenue near the Chelan County Courthouse are being removed because the roots were pushing up into the sidewalk, causing damage.
Wenatchee Public Works Director Rob Jammerman said the city did temporary patchwork last spring before the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. The roots also damaged the curbs and gutters, so those are being replaced along with the sidewalk.
Jammerman said Chelan County is paying for most of the project, which is upwards of $50,000, but the city is doing the work. The project started in mid-February and should be completed before this year's festival.
The trees will likely be replaced with a different species that has a "less aggressive root structure," Jammerman said.
School enrollment forecast ordered to help plan facilities
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee school officials should soon have a clearer picture of how many students will be enrolled in the district in the coming years and where they will be living.
The Wenatchee School Board on Feb. 11 agreed to hire Davis Demographics for $19,500 to produce a study that will provide a seven-year student forecast to help with planning facilities, adjusting school attendance boundaries and, potentially, establishing board member district representation boundaries.
The study is expected to be completed by the first week of June at the latest, which will fit into the district's planning timeline, said Superintendent Paul Gordon.
Cascade School Board considers future of Osborn school property
LEAVENWORTH — For the first time in 60 years, John H. Osborn Elementary School has no obvious purpose — for the most part.
The building now sits empty, with the exception of some storage, said Cascade School District Superintendent Tracey Beckendorf-Edou.
Osborn technically was replaced in 2018 with the completion of Alpine Lakes Elementary School, a new school on property off Pine Street. Last school year, it was transformed into the temporary home for Peshastin-Dryden Elementary School students and teachers while their building was revamped.
Now, Osborn, and the property it sits on, are about to enter a new phase. Maybe.
The Cascade School Board on Feb. 24 invited public comment on its proposal to sell the property, which includes the building at 225 Central Ave. and the open space behind it, about 2.5 acres total. The proposed sale does not include the adjacent school district administration office at 330 Evans, or the new tennis courts.
If the district opts to sell the property, which requires it to first be declared surplus to the district's needs, the city of Leavenworth has the first right of refusal on the option to purchase it, from an agreement made before the district embarked on its construction projects.
Stabilization needed for eroded shoreline in Confluence State Park
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD plans to stabilize 400 feet of Confluence State Park shoreline that's been eroded by wind and waves.
The project area is about 1,000 feet north of the park's boat launch, next to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, according to project documents filed with the state Department of Ecology.
The utility plans to add 1,582 cubic yards of "gravel, cobble and boulders plus seven pieces of large woody debris" under the Columbia River's high-water line, according to the documents.
Another 212.5 cubic yards of topsoil and gravel will be placed above the waterline. Native trees and shrubs will also be planted.
The project is proposed to start Sept. 15 and end Oct. 31.
Three North Central Washington groups win forest health money from DNR
OLYMPIA — Three NCW organizations were awarded $668,000 by the state to help improve fire resilience.
The state Department of Natural Resources granted funds to the Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition, North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative and the Stemilt Partnership.
Funds from the All Lands Restoration Grant Program are to be used to help forest health, such as thinning overly dense forests. Funds from the Building Forest Partnerships Grant Program are to be used for outreach activities, like public meetings, field trips and website development.
The funding allocations are:
- Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition in Leavenworth: $193,743 in All Lands Restoration funding and $40,000 in Building Forest Partnerships funding.
- North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative: $194,627 in All Lands Forest Restoration funding and $40,000 in Building Forest Partnerships funding.
- Stemilt Partnership: $171,947 in All Lands Forest Restoration funding and $27,786 in Building Forest Partnerships funding.
Chelan County Sheriff's Office now on Instagram, posting from scene
MANSON — After a car nearly rolled into a home in Manson, a deputy posted photos and details of the crash to the Chelan County Sheriff Office's its newly formed Instagram page.
The new page will include posts on public safety, announcements, special event information, photos from significant incidents, and messages from Sheriff Burnett and his staff, said Chief of Patrol Rick Johnson.
"The sheriff's office has had a presence on Facebook and Twitter," Johnson said. "We are wanting to connect with the public on as many platforms as we can."
Johnson started the page Jan. 29. "What's unique about our Instagram is many of the posts will be coming directly from deputies in the field," Johnson said.
To follow, search @chelanco sheriffsoffice on Instagram.
Former Mission Ridge employee charged with stealing $40,000 in season pass refunds
WENATCHEE — A former ticket sales employee at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort is accused of embezzling nearly $40,000 in refunded season and day passes.
Authorities say Mary Elizabeth Peterson of Entiat refunded 64 passes totalling $39,529 to her personal debit or credit cards between January 2018 and March 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Peterson, 47, of Entiat, was hired by Mission Ridge in November 2015 as an assistant manager of the ticketing and season pass department and then promoted to manager in 2018, the affidavit said. Peterson was fired from Mission Ridge in April for unrelated reasons, according to the affidavit.
In her role with the department, Peterson issued refunds to customers who bought passes but never used them. In October, a customer asked to refund an unused season pass, but the resort's sales system showed a refund had already been issued.
Authorities believe that after refunding the money to her accounts, Peterson reactivated the season pass to avoid customer complaints, the affidavit said.
An investigation found 64 passes were refunded to four debit cards, the affidavit said. In a Peterson has not been arrested but was charged Jan. 23 with one count of first-degree theft. She was summoned by mail to appear in court on Feb. 12.
Authorities are not aware of any Mission Ridge customers who lost money as a result of the alleged embezzlement.
Two of three new school buses dedicated to trips
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is buying three new school buses this year, two of which will be dedicated to field and sports trips.
"Right now, we pull buses from the regular routes to go on trips," Transportation Director Jennifer Lagadinos said. "With two buses dedicated to trips, we can keep the regular driver and the regular bus on the route to keep it consistent."
The 84-passenger rear-engine Blue Bird trip buses have more horsepower and are equipped to handle freeways and mountain passes. Having dedicated trip buses has become an industry standard, Lagadinos said.
The two trip buses combined will cost $329,303. The third bus that will be replaced is a 31-passenger special education bus with a lift. It will cost $140,963.
The total cost for the buses is $470,266, which includes tax. The board approved the purchase at the Jan. 28 meeting.
The three-bus purchase is part of the ongoing replacement schedule to keep the district's fleet on the state depreciation schedule which comes with funds to help offset costs of purchasing new buses. The district had budgeted $450,000 for bus purchases this year, which originally included one of the larger 84-passenger buses along with a conventional front-engine bus that seats 71 passengers and the smaller special education bus.
Lagadinos said the need this year was for the trip buses instead.
The additional funding will come from the general pupil transportation fund, said Larry Mayfield, the district's finance director, which received a one-time influx of money from the state last year.
The district also will receive a state Department of Ecology grant of $35,000 for each of the old less eco-friendly buses, which then will be destroyed.
PetHub partners with national pet licensing company
WENATCHEE — PetHub, a Wenatchee-based company that offers digital identification tags for pets, is partnering with a national pet licensing firm to expand its presence.
The national company, called PetData, produces pet licenses and rabies vaccinations. It's issued more than 16 million over the past 25 years, according to a joint press release.
Wenatchee's PetHub offers QR codes on pet tags, replacing the traditional stamped metal option, according to its website. When a pet is lost, its code can be scanned by a smartphone and the owner can be contacted directly.
PetHub tags are used in nearly 400 communities across the country and 20,000 pets are being added to its website monthly, according to the release.
The new partnership will allow PetHub to expand to the rest of the country with discounted pricing, according to the release.
Board tweaks school visitor "buzz-in" security plan
WENATCHEE — Building double-door vestibules at every Wenatchee school isn't going to happen, but visitors will still have to be "buzzed in" by school staff during the day.
That's the change of plan approved Feb. 11 by the Wenatchee School Board after the advertised construction project for the new entryways at the elementary and middle schools received a lone bid that was $500,000 over the architect's $1 million estimate.
The alternative plan, proposed by district administration, is to install electric door systems with video call boxes at each of the schools. Staff will be able to see who they are letting in, but once in, visitors won't have a physical barrier requiring them to stop at the office as they would have had with the vestibule system. Fences and locking gates to help boost security are moving forward as planned.