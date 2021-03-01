KKRV, La Nueva parent company files for bankruptcy protection
WENATCHEE — Alpha Media Holdings LLC, the Portland-based company that owns more than 200 radio stations across the country, including KKRV 104.7 FM and La Nueva 92.1 FM in the Wenatchee area, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection on Jan. 25.
The filing, with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, includes a restructuring plan for its $267 million debt, which would allow the company to continue.
No disruption in its operations is expected.
Alpha Media formed in 2009, with radio stations in 44 communities. The company has 1,300 full- and part-time employees, with 13 in Wenatchee and Moses Lake.
Alpha Media purchased the Wenatchee area's Columbia River Media Group from Morris Communications in 2015. The main office is at 1124 N. Miller St., Wenatchee.
In addition to KKRV and La Nueva, Alpha Media also operates ESPN 900/1020 in Wenatchee/Moses Lake, JACK-FM 94.3 in Wenatchee and Q Country 100.3 KWIQ in Moses Lake.
Black Rock development called off
WENATCHEE — The saga of Black Rock Terrace Estates, a controversial 18-home development proposed in the Wenatchee Foothills, has reached its end.
A 2019 reversal of the once-approved housing development was finalized Jan. 19 after developers Steve and Tanya Tramp declined to remedy problems found in their plan by a Chelan County Superior Court judge.
"We're tired. We're done," Steve Tramp said in a Jan. 26 interview. "We had a whole lot of controversy over the project, and we love Wenatchee too much to have that kind of conflict."
Tramp said he spent the better part of a decade attempting to build Black Rock, which would have divided their 13-acre property into 17 individual lots in addition to their own home at 1701 Skyline Drive.
The development was approved in December 2018 by city of Wenatchee Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp, but not without heavy pushback from residents and wildlife officials concerned about the site's exposure to wildfire; its steep slope and potential for slide; its interruption of the foothills; and, what was ultimately most critical, mule deer habitat.
Kottkamp's decision was reversed 10 months later by Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt after an appeal by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and a group of local residents.
In the 2019 decision, Brandt wrote that if the Tramps fixed the errors in their application, the development would be approved. Because no action has been taken in the matter by the Tramps in over a year, Brandt's decision became final Jan. 19.
"We are putting Black Rock to bed," Tramp said. "At this time, we just want to focus all of our attention on the new hotel. And maybe Black Rock just needs to be behind us."
Tramp owns the Comfort Inn and Suites and the recently opened Sleep Inn and Suites, both in Olds Station. The Black Rock property is for sale for $2.2 million.
Chelan County names members of short-term rental task force
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission decided on the final makeup of its short-term rental task force whose members have until April 23 to complete a draft of a proposed code that could go to commissioners by May 7.
Nash Consulting of Leavenworth will facilitate the task force discussions.
The members representing neighborhood interests are:
- Kirvil Skinnerland: President of Residents United for Neighbors (RUN), Leavenworth
- John Agnew: Nominated by RUN, Leavenworth
- Ken Longley: Retired mediator and arbitrator in King and Snohomish counties' superior courts, Lake Wenatchee
The members representing short-term rentals are:
- Sean Lynn: Manager of Love Leavenworth Vacation Rentals, lives in Leavenworth
- Don MacKenzie: Nominated by the Short-Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County (STRACC), owns a cabin on Fish Lake, created the Homesharing Operators of Chelan County Facebook group
- David Donovick: Nominated by STRACC, owns short-term rentals across three states
The two alternatives in case anyone is unable to serve are:
- Zelda Holgate: Short-term rental property manager near Plain
- Jerry Jennings: Lake Wenatchee resident and RUN member
Members of the planning commission named as nonvoting members of the committee include:
- Randy Baldwin (past planning commission member)
- Ed Martinez
- Carl Blum
The task force will focus on:
- Where should short-term rentals be allowed and how should the issue of rentals in residential zones be resolved?
- In those zones that allow short-term rentals, what are the limitations?
- Should existing short-term rentals be allowed to stay?
- How should short-term rental permits be transferred if at all?
- What kind of cap should exist per zip code for the number of short-term rentals?
- How many people should be allowed to stay overnight in short-term rentals?
Pangborn Memorial Airport hopes for return of third fight
WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport will not see a third flight return until at least March after the COVID-19 pandemic crippled passenger traffic.
The year "2019 was a record year for us, and then to have this significant of a drop, I believe that probably is the biggest change in ridership that we've seen," Airport Manager Trent Moyers said.
Airport officials can only hope that Alaska Airlines, which serves the airport, brings back the third flight, Chelan-Douglas Port Authority Chief Executive Officer, Jim Kuntz said. The port operates the airport.
Last year, daily flights to SeaTac shrank from three to one in April, but bounced back to two in mid-July. Seeing a third flight return to the schedule would be a step toward normalcy, according to Moyers.
Although committed to keeping passengers safe, beyond that, the airport can do very little to improve the situation, according to Moyers.
"I can't market my way to more passengers," he said. "At a much higher level, things will need to improve to see a dramatic increase in our number of passengers."
The airport received $18 million in April, a slice of the $10 billion allotted to airports across the country by the CARES act for expenses and airport improvement projects.
‘Hug in a Mug’ campaign takes off
WENATCHEE — The Hugs for Healthcare Heroes campaign distributed its first round of 510 mugs in late January to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The mugs were purchased from local businesses and filled with $20 in local gift cards, snacks and other goodies. Each mug also contains a note of encouragement from students, community groups and families.
"Just in the greater Wenatchee Valley, we've been able to support over 60 small businesses and hope to purchase from even more for the next round of mugs for employees at CWH," said Claire Oatey, the Community Foundation of NCW's director of community grants.
Oatey and Mandi Burton-Carter, a physician assistant at Confluence Health, led the effort to lift the spirits of health care workers stressed by dealing with COVID-19. At the same time, it helps support local small businesses and gives community members an opportunity to get involved.
More than $25,000 was donated to Hugs for Healthcare Heroes to support employees at the health care facilities, said Jennifer Dolge, the foundation's director of donor services and communication.
Some of business partners in the project include Cashmere Valley Bank, North Cascades Bank, Wenatchee Downtown Association, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chelan-Douglas Health District, Heather Dappen Designs and North Central Accountable Community of Health.
Another round of mugs is in the works.
For details on how to get involved — either in providing notes, mugs or gift cards from local businesses, go to cfncw.org/HUGS.
City Council approves Pinnacles Prep lease change
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council approved a change to its community center lease with Pinnacles Prep Jan. 28, which makes it more financially feasible for the charter school to get insured.
"We would be covering the building and pieces of the community center and they would pay us the amount to insure that," city Finance Director Brad Posenjak said. "It's a common provision that would require them to have insurance on any improvements they make, and if there was a loss we would be covered against their loss by their insurance policy."
Pinnacles Prep took over management of the Community Center Campus, 504 S. Mission St., on Jan. 1, signing a 30-year lease agreement, broken into five six-year terms.
The charter school is planning to open in late August, beginning initially with sixth and seventh grade classes.
Papé Machinery adds Wirtgen dealership
WENATCHEE — Road construction, mining and concrete companies now have access to Wirtgen products through Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry.
Papé Machinery, which is based in Eugene, Oregon, with an outlet at 3500 Highway 97A, Wenatchee, became a Wirtgen dealer at the first of the year, offering asphalt milling and concrete slip form machinery, Vögele pavers, Hamm compaction equipment and Kleemann crushing and screening equipment.
Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry is an authorized dealer for the full line of John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment as well as Hitachi, LeeBoy, Topcon, Morbark, Fuchs, Trail King, Gradall, Vacall, Klein, Superior Broom and BTI.
Union Hill Cider earns awards
EAST WENATCHEE — Union Hill Cider Co. has earned accolades and awards in the past few months.
Sip Magazine's Best in the Northwest awarded a double gold to Union Hill's 2018 Hard Harvest, a cider using Dabinett, Porter's Perfection, Kingston Black, Snowdrift Crab and Pink Lady apples. It's Barrel Aged II earned a silver. Also a 2018 batch, it's a blend of Porter's Perfection, Snowdrift Crab and Pink Lady apples aged in used red wine oak barrels for eight months.
Union Hill ciders also brought home four awards from the Cidercraft Magazine's awards including:
- Double gold for Hopped and Hazy in the hopped category.
- Silver for Pinkheart in the rosé category.
- Judges' Pick for Hard Harvest in the modern category
- Kingston Black in the single-varietal category
Union Hill Cider Co. formed in 2018, two years after planting cider-specific bitter-sharp and bitter-sweet varieties. For information go to unionhillcideco.com. The company has a tasting room at 988 S. Union Ave., East Wenatchee.
Firehouse Pet Shop & Grooming expands into neighboring building
WENATCHEE — Mr. Carmen's responsibilities have expanded this winter.
Firehouse Pet Shop & Grooming's resident three-legged shop cat has more space to cover since the remodel and expansion was completed in November — adding about 1,700 square feet additional space.
"By expanding into the available storefront next door, we were able to create a huge portion of the store dedicated exclusively to cats and were able to create more space for our customers to get around the shop," said co-owner Jennifer Larsen. She owns and operates the business with her husband, Allen.
The project, easier said than done, included knocking a hole in the walls of the two side-by-side century-old buildings, only one of which the Larsens own.
Kevin Hovde, the co-owner of the new space, started in early May to get the ball rolling with planning and permits.
"Kevin really jumped into the logistics of the expansion, and, being a general contractor by trade, made it very easy for us," Larsen said. "It required a slew of permits, plans and inspections to properly cut a hole between the two buildings."
It's the Larsens' third expansion since opening in January 2015 after purchasing the 6,000-square-foot former Miller's Camera building. The new portion of the expanded shop opened in October, with finishing work on the remodel continuing into November. That included new LED lighting installed by Schmitt Electric of Wenatchee.
"The whole store feels bigger, brighter and the customers have been loving it," Larsen said.
Wenatchee WinCo Foods opens
WENATCHEE — WinCo Foods opened its Wenatchee store Feb. 1 to hundreds of shoppers.
"I have been so excited for this," said shopper Stephanie Critchell. "I waited to do a big grocery haul."
Critchell brought seven bags to pack her groceries — WinCo asks customers to bag their own purchases — and said she's been holding off on buying groceries in anticipation of the store opening.
The store at 1340 N. Wenatchee Ave. opened at 8:30 a.m. and its parking lot was roughly three-quarters full by 9:30. The Wenatchee franchise is the company's 130th location in 10 states and is located in the former Shopko building.
Shopko closed in 2019 after filing for bankruptcy. WinCo set its sights on the 84,000-square-foot building a few months later and ultimately spent roughly $6 million on construction and remodel, according to city building permits. WinCo is leasing the Wenatchee property from Kellogg Shopco Properties.
The store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and staffed by 150 to 180 full- and part-time employees.
Wells Hall reaches mid-way point
WENATCHEE — Wells Hall will be the living room of the city of Wenatchee.
Wenatchee Valley College officials at least hope that will be the case, as the $37 million construction project reaches its mid-way point, said Brett Riley, WVC’s vice president of administrative services. The building has a large central stairwell with space for students to hang out under a huge glass skylight.
"There is going to be a lot of informal learning spaces, so a lot of lounge spaces where students can plug in their technology and spend some time," Riley said.
The hall should be done sometime in September, he said. The college is starting to look at furniture samples from vendors and work on the drywall will begin soon.
The contractor, Lydig Construction, has done a good job of keeping the building's construction on schedule, despite COVID-19, Riley said. It helped that the Chelan County Emergency Operations Center will be located in Wells Hall, so the project was deemed essential.
Chelan, Douglas job losses exceed state average
WENATCHEE — Job losses from April through December hit Chelan and Douglas counties harder than the statewide average as the region continued to reel from COVID-19-related shutdowns.
The two-county area had 3,500 fewer nonfarm jobs in December 2020 than it had in December 2019, according to state Employment Security Department data. The 7.5% downturn for the two-county area is "a bit higher than job-loss rates statewide," notes regional economist Don Meseck in his December Labor Area Summary for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area released Feb. 1. The state lost 5.4% of its nonfarm jobs from August through December.
Leisure and hospitality showed the biggest decrease in December, with a 2,100 job loss (a 30.9% drop) over December 2019. That's a bigger decline than in November, which showed a 1,300-job loss — 20% dip from the previous year.
Chelan County extends short-term rental moratorium
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission on Feb. 2 extended its short-term rental moratorium to Aug. 25.
The moratorium will be in effect while a committee appointed by the commission last week works toward an April 23 deadline for proposed short-term rental regulations. The commission could consider a proposal by May 7.
The moratorium makes an exception for Manson Urban Growth Area short-term rentals that had a valid permit in 2020. Those short-term rental owners have a 30-day window to apply for a 2021 permit.
Unemployment claims drop slightly in Chelan, Douglas counties
OLYMPIA — Chelan and Douglas counties saw a drop in both initial and continued unemployment claims during the fourth week of the year, bettering the state's trend.
Statewide, initial weekly unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 30 dropped 2.2%, while the continued claims statewide increased 1.6%, according to the Employment Security Department report released Feb. 4. The initial claims, though improved from the previous week, are still 147% above last year's weekly new claims applications.
In Chelan County, the 199 initial claims filed was 16 fewer than the week before, for a 7.4% drop. Douglas County had 84 initial claims, down 31 from the week before, for a 27% decline.
For the ongoing claims, Chelan and Douglas counties bucked the statewide trend. Chelan County showed a 0.7% drop, down 12 claims, with a total of 1,807 residents continuing to file, compared to 1,819 the week before. Douglas County had 25 fewer claims, down 2.8%, for a total of 879 residents filing.
At its peak, 5,877 Chelan County residents filed continued claims — for the week ending May 23.
In Douglas County, the peak was the week ending May 16, with a total of 2,520 continued unemployment claims.
City to cover $100,000 in Convention Center utilities
WENATCHEE — The city will pay up to $100,000 to cover utility costs at the Wenatchee Convention Center through the end of this year.
Late last year, Coast Hospitality, which runs the Coast Hotel and manages the city-owned center next door, requested financial assistance to help cover fixed costs at the center because the COVID-19 pandemic had shuttered all convention activity and revenues.
The council voted Feb. 11 to reimburse the company for water, sewer, natural gas, electric and telephone service costs at the center through Jan. 1, 2022, or $100,000, whichever comes first.
"From my perspective, the Coast Hotel runs our convention center for us," Mayor Frank Kuntz said. "Obviously, there hasn't been a convention for close to a year and there are ongoing utility costs. The hotel is doing its best to keep folks employed and people in rooms, but this is a burden on them financially."
Regional competition helps launch startups, expansions
WENATCHEE — A $10,000 cash award and access to all sorts of expert professional advice are part of the pitch inviting business startups and small businesses looking to expand to participate in the second annual Supernova Business Launch Competition.
Hosted by the NCW Economic Development District, the contest is open to entrepreneurs in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Ferry counties and the Colville Reservation. Applications, which center around a business plan that will be reviewed by a panel of professional judges, are due June 1.
Between now and then, all those interested in vying for the top prize are invited to participate in a six-week Business Bootcamp, offered through a partnership with Wenatchee Valley College's Center for Entrepreneurship. The classes and workshops, which start in March, will help applicants polish their business plans and provide an overview of operational necessities like QuickBooks, social media, marketing and creating the perfect elevator pitch.
The winner will be selected at the Aug. 19 Supernova main event.
Last year's debut competition, which adapted to provide online classes and workshops because of the pandemic, had 30 applicants. The winner was Tonasket Tire, owned by Chance Stucker. The other three finalists included Yeti Chocolates, Burch Mountain BBQ and Pateros Brewster Community Resource Center Commercial Kitchen Project.
For details, go to supernovablc.com.
Knowles Road improvement plans announced
WENATCHEE — Sunnyslope's Knowles Road, from School Street to American Fruit Road, will get wider, smoother and have curb, gutter and sidewalks in a 10-week, $2.5 million project expected to start in summer 2022.
The second phase — improving the stretch of roadway above American Fruit Road — does not yet have funding or a start date.
The project's first phase, which has yet to go out to bid, will widen Knowles Road below American Fruit Road to 32 feet, with 11-foot lanes and 5-foot shoulders. It also will add 5-foot sidewalks, along with curb and gutter on the west side of the road.
Improvements to the intersection with School Street also are planned, as is a stormwater system that will correct current drainage problems that have led to road and shoulder damage.
Details on the project posted on the county's website, wwrld.us/3q62eyA.
In addition to the roadwork, Chelan County PUD will install about 2,200 feet of 8-inch steel water main, replacing and adding to the current 1,400 feet of 4-inch pipe. That project will include adding four new fire hydrants and replacing six customer connections.
Funding for this first phase of the project is coming from a $1.4 million grant from the state Department of Transportation, county road and stormwater utility funds and voluntary mitigation paid by developers in the area.
Chelan and Douglas counties nearing creation of low-barrier shelter
WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties may have a low-barrier shelter by the end of 2021, as a local task force must move forward to use a time-limited state grant.
The Chelan-Douglas Local Homeless Housing Task Force is aiming to have a low-barrier shelter complete by the end of 2021 or early 2022, Wenatchee housing program coordinator Sandra Van Osten said. Chelan and Douglas counties received a $642,636 grant to find land, construct and operate a low-barrier shelter. They have until June 30, 2023, to complete the project.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said the task force and other interested parties have been looking at low-barrier shelters in Washington as examples.
"We went to Moses Lake in the middle of January to see the low-barrier shelter they built," Kuntz said. "It looks great. It's an outdoor facility. It's totally fenced in. It's got like 30 or so small little sheds like you might see at Lowe's or Home Depot."
The task force will convene within the next few months to make a final decision on how to proceed with the program, Van Osten said.
The task force is looking at sites in East Wenatchee and Wenatchee where a shelter could be placed, but questions still remain about the cost to operate it, Kuntz said.
Both Chelan and Douglas counties have money that goes toward reducing homelessness. But people on the task force are concerned about diverting money away from rent assistance toward a low-barrier shelter, Kuntz said.
A low-barrier shelter allows people to stay somewhere overnight without some of the conditions of other shelters. It can allow people to bring their dogs, accommodate those with disabilities and some shelters allow people under the influence of substances.
City approves new multi-year jail agreement with Chelan County
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council approved a multi-year agreement with Chelan County covering inmate housing for the next four years at the Regional Justice Center.
Wenatchee will pay about 13% of the county's jail budget in 2021, which city Finance Director Brad Posenjak said comes out to around $1.38 million, with a 5% escalator on the dollar amount each year.
"There is a caveat, if our percentage varies to greater than 15.2% or under 11.2% — so that 2% swing — we'll go back and look at their current budget and percentages," Posenjak said. "It seems like it is a fair methodology."
Years ago, the city paid a fixed fee based on the ranges of inmates, which generally fluctuated between 40 and 50.
"If we were between 40 to 45, we were paying about $1.5 million and if it was over 50, then somewhere around $1.76 million," Mayor Frank Kuntz said. "That worked fine for a number of years until the county came to us with an increase from $1.5 million to $1.8 million. We couldn't get anywhere with them so I asked about giving us the same contract as Entiat, Leavenworth and Chelan: $96 a day."
The county then bumped up the rate to $120 a day going into 2020 to make up for fewer inmates, which figured out to about $1.5 million in the city's budget.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic cut last year's inmate level by nearly two thirds, so the city spent just $500,000 for inmate housing, based on the daily rate.
At the Jan. 28 council meeting, Kuntz suggested the extra $1 million left in the jail budget from last year could go toward the remodel of the former Federal Building into a new city hall. The council agreed in principle to start fielding bid offers for the project at its last meeting.
Valentine’s Day delivers | Florists fight COVID with flower power
WENATCHEE — A pandemic and 10-degree weather aren't enough to dim the power of flowers, say local florists dedicated to making sure Valentine's bouquets arrive in time.
"Every Valentine's Day is different," Apple Blossom Floral owner Jeanne Davis said Feb. 10. Davis, whose shop is in East Wenatchee, has been in the business for 33 years.
The near single-digit thermometer readings present challenges for florists this year since orders can't be left on doorsteps.
"Valentine's Day is always on the cusp, between spring and winter," said Candy Kunz, owner of Kunz Floral in Wenatchee. "Some years, we have perfect weather, 40 degrees. Sometimes we have snow. This year it's cold."
She also speaks from experience. She estimates this is her 60th year preparing Valentine's Day flower orders, starting when she volunteered to help her parents after they opened Crawford's Flowers.
Still, some things don't change, the florists said.
"My standard line is it's eight weeks of preparation leading to a full month of deliveries made in one day," Davis said.
And the pandemic?
"We've been really busy," Kunz said, even before the Valentine's Day rush. "People are doing a lot of shopping online. Flowers are just something that people do."
Davis agrees.
"Flowers speak to a person's heart," she said. "Flowers whisper what words cannot say. They make you feel special."
Davis closed Apple Blossom Floral for a month after the pandemic hit. When she reopened — with masks and new sanitizing procedures in place — it was to the relief of customers, new and old.
"People realized the power of flowers. People need to have flowers," she said, for celebrations and happy events like new babies — and for sympathy.
The shop lost some revenue during the past year from pandemic-related restrictions on weddings and funerals, she said, but individual orders increased, making up much of the difference.
Flywheel conference offers startups a chance at $150,000 boost
WENATCHEE — Startup companies across the state have a chance to get the attention of potential investors — and compete for $150,000 in investment capital — at the 2021 Flywheel Investment Conference organized by Wenatchee-based tech nonprofit GWATA.
This is the fifth year for the conference designed to bring together angel investors and venture capital firms to "cultivate momentum for growing companies." The event, planned for May 20 in Wenatchee, gives entrepreneurs access to a series of educational seminars, speaker panels and resources from professional service providers. Six business startups, selected from applications submitted from now through March 12, also will make their pitches to the investor members of the Flywheel Conference 2020 Fund LLC for the chance to receive $150,000 in a convertible note. The competition is open to all businesses in Washington state. Conference attendees also will vote on a "favorite" finalist to win a $5,000 cash prize.
Investment fund members will announce the six finalists on April 6. Those finalists will get free tickets to the conference and a two-night hotel stay in Wenatchee, among other incentives.
The competition is planned as a live, onstage event, but could be moved to a hybrid event if needed because of pandemic restrictions. The investors will name the winner after deliberation following the presentations.
Previous Flywheel winners include: iUNU, Cartogram, Beta Hatch and AgTools.
For competition application and conference details, go to flywheel conference.com.
New website, trainings help businesses get answers
OLYMPIA — Small businesses and nonprofits looking for everything from how to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program to free training and technical assistance can find local and statewide resources through SmallBizHelpWA.com, a website launched by the Washington Small Business Recovery Working Group.
The website was created to provide easier access to statewide opportunities and limited federal funds for small businesses.
The state's Small Business Development Center also has scheduled a series of webinars to help businesses access grants, loans and information, including one.
For details on the trainings, go to wsbdc.ecenterdirect.com and click on the events tab.
Where will the Ski Hill runoff water go?
LEAVENWORTH — Six options to prevent flooding in the Ski Hill Basin are being presented to the community in a survey as part of a project being considered by the Chelan County Flood Control Zone District.
The alternatives, which range from doing nothing to piping water along Titus Road and across private and U.S. Forest Service land to a culvert under Chumstick Highway, are part of an analysis funded by the district aimed at reducing the impacts of water runoff from Ski Hill. Most of the proposed options address drainage issues along Titus and and Detillion roads.
Information is available at wwrld.us/3j3kFl4, which includes maps and descriptions to explain the water runoff problems in the Ski Hill Basin, including rapid snow melt in late winter and early spring that results in overflowing ditches that push mud and debris across the road.
East Wenatchee man suspected in construction site thefts
WENATCHEE — A 51-year-old East Wenatchee man suspected of stealing from Wenatchee Valley construction sites was arrested Feb. 3 after he allegedly sold electrical wire stolen from Grace City Church.
Wenatchee police believe Jason Nicholas Corning cut and stole a 30-foot power cord this week from a job site trailer at the under-construction church on Melody Lane in Wenatchee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Damage to the site was estimated at $350, the affidavit said.
In an interview with police Wednesday, Corning said he'd stolen wire from multiple places recently, but wasn't positive of their exact locations. The arresting officer described Grace City and Corning said he'd stolen from the church construction site.
He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trafficking stolen property, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Corning was also arrested Jan. 27 after equipment was stolen from Schmidt Electric.
Night skiing huge success at Mission Ridge
WENATCHEE — While some ski resorts chose to cancel night skiing this season, due to some of the uncertainty surrounding potential COVID-19 restrictions, Mission Ridge did the opposite.
They expanded with a new twilight pass and added some additional nights.
And so far, it's been a smashing success, Mission Ridge Marketing Director Tony Hickok said Feb. 5.
"Two years ago we just had night skiing for Chair 4 and the rope tow and it was only nine nights," Hickok said. "We added lights on the terrain park and Chair 1 and started holding night skiing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, bumping it up to 31 nights. It was popular and we started getting bigger numbers last year (so) before COVID-19, we made the decision to add Wednesday and a couple Sundays for 42 nights altogether."
Mission Ridge is also offering guided snowshoe night treks on Saturdays from the base to midway lodge.
Construction on the replacement Chair 2 is still in its final stages, but Hickok said the ski resort will put out another update soon.
Pine Canyon rockslide closes Highway 2 into March
ORONDO — Highway 2, slammed by a rockslide Feb. 2 in Pine Canyon, will be closed into March.
More rock and a boulder about the size of a truck could crash down on the highway, making it too dangerous to use, according to the state Department of Transportation. "It's hanging out so much that it throws a shadow," DOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said of the boulder.
The slide happened roughly four miles east of Orondo, leading to a closure between milepost 140.5 to 148. The rockslide also damaged a cable anchor and netting used to keep falling rock off the highway.
The next step is to get a contractor working on clean-up six days a week, she said. The hope is to reopen Highway 2 in March, after road work is completed.
Link Transit has rerouted the Waterville bus route to detour up Badger Mountain Road and has a shuttle between Orondo and Wenatchee's downtown Columbia Station.