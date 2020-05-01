PUD works to protect sandstone cultural site
CASHMERE — Chelan County PUD plans to reroute its transmission lines around the sandstone formations at Peshastin Pinnacles State Park.
Potelco, a construction company from Sumner, will start the rerouting project in May, according to a PUD news release. The company is doing the project for $2.4 million. The transmission lines currently cross over the 46-million-year-old structures and the company wants to protect the sandstone formations as they are significant to Native American culture.
The new lines will run behind and around the park.
The first phase of construction will start in May and finish July 30 to reduce traffic during wildfire and harvest season. Work will then resume Oct. 1 and finish on Nov. 30. If crews do not finish work by Nov. 30, they will resume construction in May 2021.
Directive halts most statewide construction
WENATCHEE — Ace Bollinger's phone lit up with calls, emails and texts right after Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance March 25 that halted nearly all residential and commercial construction across the state.
"We're just reeling from it in the last 24 hours," said Bollinger, a Wenatchee custom-home builder with four active residential projects that were brought to a halt
Inslee's original Stay Home, Stay Healthy order closed all "non-essential" businesses, but left uncertainty about which construction projects would be allowed to continue. The new guidance clarified that most projects need to halt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Wenatchee-based Goodfellow Bros. stopped work on its roughly 30 construction sites across the state, President and CEO Chad Goodfellow said March 26.
Within the span of 48 hours, the company had to secure all of its projects and take steps to prevent everything from erosion to weather. In the meantime, most of their employees will be covered through unemployment insurance or sick leave through their unions, Goodfellow said.
Steve Tramp’s 85-bed Sleep Inn hotel project in Olds Station had 15-20 people working on it before construction was halted.
They were about two weeks ahead of schedule on the project timeline and had expected to finish construction by mid-June, Tramp said. This at-least two-week shutdown will erase those gains.
When to-go service fails, Wenatchee Valley restaurants start closing
NCW — Following a statewide order prohibiting sit-down service at restaurants, Café Columbia moved to takeout service.
Owners Dan and Cathy Rodriguez cut their menu in half, offering items that used the same kind of ingredients, such as salads and sandwiches, to reduce preparation time and the amount of food that would go to waste. There was a limited number of baked goods available each day, along with coffee.
However, Cathy said, since their café runs on smaller purchases, it takes a large volume to keep the business viable. The takeout service only lasted about a week before they decided to close temporarily.
"We went from, on average, our transaction count was 200-300 a day to maybe 20," Dan added. "It's hard to sustain that."
They're applying for funding under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and hope their 17 employees return to the café when they can.
Long-term, they'll be pushing web- and app-based ordering and they're also looking at freshening up their menu.
Other restaurants also have closed temporarily after trying to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis. Those include Atlas Fare, Badger Mountain Brewing, Bella Bistro, Lemolo Café and Deli, McGlinn's Public House, SOUTH and The Wild Huckleberry.
Heidi Forchemer is president of Andreas Keller Restaurant, Mozart's Steakhouse and The Gingerbread Factory in Leavenworth. Initially, all three businesses — which are in the same building — offered takeout, curbside and delivery services.
"We did have a little bit of business, but (Mozart's is) known as a sort of experience restaurant — the service, the cocktails, the views of the park — so when guests couldn't dine in, we just weren't the first place they would order takeout food from," Forchemer said. "I think we had to stop after one week. It was a tiny fraction of the amount of business that's required to continue that."
The same was true for Andreas Keller, she said, but The Gingerbread Factory is still offering pickup for baked goods, delivery in town and shipping.
Health district to patrol businesses
WENATCHEE —The Chelan-Douglas Health District sent a letter of warning to businesses on April 3 imploring them to use recommended guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 — or face enforcement action.
"... businesses which fail to fully and effectively implement social distancing guidelines immediately will be closed ... until such time as they give reason to believe they are able and willing to abide by these critical requirements," the health district said in its letter.
The district noted that while some businesses have done a "excellent" job of implementing social distancing guidelines, others have not.
The letter to businesses came after gatherings of people were seen Friday and Saturday at some local stores, said Barry Kling, health district administrator.
Pangborn flights only 9.5% full as it drops to one daily flight
EAST WENATCHEE — Alaska Airlines will reduce service to Pangborn Memorial Airport to just one daily flight as it contends with record-low passenger volume.
Pangborn's three daily flights will be reduced to a single round trip per day starting April 10 or 11, said Trent Moyers, director of airports for the Chelan-Douglas Port Authority.
The flight will depart from Pangborn at 9 a.m. and return from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 6 p.m. That change is expected to continue until June 10.
Flights to and from Pangborn in early April were an average of 9.5% full, Moyers said. Its commercial planes hold 76 passengers.
Chelan County orders vacation rentals, Air B&Bs and campgrounds to close
WENATCHEE — Chelan County on April 6 ordered owners and operators of short-term vacation rentals, Air B&Bs and campgrounds, among others, to cease operations or face a $500 per day fine.
Owners and operators of the rental, vacation and camping facilities can lease the facilities to those participating in "essential" activities, including "first responders and medical personnel who need alternative residential accommodations due to their risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their daily work, creating their need to reduce the risk of exposure to their own families."
According to the declaration signed by County Commissioners Doug England, Bob Bugert and Kevin Overbay, the action follows multiple instances where short-term vacation rental owners and operators disregarded requests by Chelan County and the Chelan-Douglas Health District to stop renting "to people who do not need alternative residential accommodations to assist them in the performance of their essential worker duties during this emergency."
The concern, according to the commissioners, is "an influx of people coming to Chelan County from higher populated urban centers and counties" in search of better access to medical and other public facilities, groceries and services, placing added stress on resources.
Coleman Oil settles with EPA over spill in river
WENATCHEE — Coleman Oil Co. has settled two lawsuits with the federal government over a 2017 biodiesel spill in the Columbia River.
A leaking underground pipe spilled 3,800 gallons of biodiesel into the Columbia River from a plant the company was using in Wenatchee. The company came to a consent agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Nov. 22, 2019, and agreed to a $133,200 penalty, according to a news release from the EPA.
The company already settled $170,000 in fines with the state Department of Ecology in June 2019.
As part of the consent agreement, Coleman Oil did not admit or deny the facts of the case. The site has since been decommissioned by Coleman Oil, according to the news release.
Unemployment claims plateau after initial climb
NCW — Initial area unemployment claims began to plateau the first week in April after a historic two-week climb.
A combined 2,742 initial claims were filed in Chelan and Douglas counties in the week of March 29 to April 4, according to raw unemployment data released by the Employment Security Department.
That's up slightly from the 2,649 initial claims filed the week before.
L&I issues pandemic safety rules for grocery stores and more
TUMWATER — The state Department of Labor & Industries issued specific measures for grocery and retail stores to follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The new rules, announced April 9, are meant to help protect employees in grocery stores and at other essential businesses who are facing exposure so everyone else can purchase food and supplies, and get other essential services.
The guidelines recommend hand sanitizer dispensers for customers and making sure those handling money and retrieving carts are wearing gloves, and enforcing six-foot increments at checkout stands.
The L&I guidance includes specifics for cleaning and sanitizing stores, recommends stocking and deep cleaning while the store is closed, and suggests prohibiting the use of reusable shopping bags.
Many grocery stores already have introduced the new changes, or have announced they are in the process of doing so.
L&I also issued guidance for janitorial workers, the trucking industry, long-term care workers, and the construction industry. All are available on the L&I Division of Occupational Safety and Health coronavirus webpage. The agency is consulting with advocates for agricultural workers and the farming industry on agricultural guidance and expects to release it soon.
Chelan PUD postpones scheduled rate increases
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD commission on April 13 voted to delay scheduled power rate increases for six months due to COVID-19.
Changes to residential electric, water and wastewater rates will now take effect Dec. 1, according to a press release from the PUD. They were previously scheduled to begin June 1.
Residential power customers will see an annual $1.75 increase to their base rates for the next five years, moving the rate from the current $7.70 now to $16.45 in the fifth year. Industrial and commercial customers will see a hike to their base rate in addition to the demand rate and energy rate.
Short-term rental owners feel targeted by county order
WENATCHEE — Some owners of short-term rentals feel unfairly targeted by new Chelan County restrictions.
On April 6, the county commission approved a resolution ordering all vacation rentals, AirBnBs and campgrounds in the unincorporated areas of the county to cease operations or face fines and potential jail time. The county amended the resolution April 13 to allow people with recreational vehicles to return to property they own, family members own, or to use private campgrounds.
The Short-Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County (STRACC), in a news release, says its members are concerned the decision is based on misinformation created by public fear about an influx of people. In particular, they do not understand the logic of allowing hotels, motels and inns to continue operating while banning vacation rentals.
Commissioner Bob Bugert said the county's decision came about due to recommendations by the Chelan-Douglas Health District and Confluence Health. The commission first reached out to short-term rental owners via letter on March 26, asking for voluntary compliance, but felt it wasn't getting a significant response.
"So we had noticed through anecdotal means, pretty simple means — just looking at the AirBnB website — that many, not all, but many of these vacation rentals in Chelan County were still advertising and accepting reservations from out of town travelers," Bugert said.
Pangborn receives $18 million coronavirus-relief grant
EAST WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport has been awarded an $18.1 million grant from the federal CARES Act for coronavirus-related economic relief.
In general, the funds can be used for "airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments," according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Dozens of other Washington commercial and municipal airports also received grants from the CARES Act. Cashmere-Dryden Airport, which is owned by Chelan County, received $20,000, Lake Chelan Airport, which is owned by the city of Chelan and the Port of Chelan County, received $30,000 and Ephrata Municipal received $30,000, according to the FAA.
More than 50 free Wi-Fi hotspots coming to Chelan County communities
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is working with local service providers to launch a network of free community Wi-Fi hotspots to increase access during the COVID-19 shutdown.
The hotspots will be in public places with adequate parking, to ensure residents can access the internet while keeping socially distant, said Mike Coleman, managing director of fiber and telecommunications for the PUD.
"That way they can stay in their car, do their business and they're not risking their social distancing or anything like that," he said. "We don't want to put them in a place where people would have to go inside and congregate."
The exact locations will be added to chelanpud.org/hotspots when they're announced.
Chelan County’s internet usage is up, power consumption is down
WENATCHEE — On normal days, each area of Chelan County PUD's fiber internet network follows its own slightly varied usage pattern.
But these are not normal days. After the statewide stay-home order confined droves of people to their homes, nearly the whole county has fallen into a very similar work-from-home pattern, said Mike Coleman, managing director of fiber and telecommunications for the PUD.
"What we tend to see very, very consistently is the bandwidth is already coming up the slope starting right after 8 a.m," he said. "It climbs steadily until 8 to 9 p.m. in the evening, then around 10 p.m. it starts back down the slope and reaches the bottom somewhere around 2 or 3 a.m."
The PUD has seen internet usage 20%-25% above average over the past few weeks. With the slowdown of many commercial customers, daily county power usage has dipped up to 12%.
Douglas County PUD hasn't seen a significant change in either power or internet use, spokeswoman Meaghan Vibbert said April 14.
Confluence Health implements salary reductions for some staff
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health is moving forward with salary reductions for just over 600 employees to offset lost revenue from postponed elective patient care.
The organization in late March implemented 10% pay cuts for its executive leadership team and considered similar cuts for physicians and advanced practice practitioners. The new reductions announced April 15 include 420 staff members in those groups and an additional 200 managerial staff:
- 25% reduction for chief executive officer Peter Rutherford
- 10% for nine executive leadership team employees
- 7.5% for 20 senior leadership team employees
- 5% for 51 directors
- 3% for 117 managers
- 7-10% for 420 production-based physicians and advanced practice practitioners
The affected employees represent around 14.7% of Confluence Health's 4,200-employee workforce.
Food service workers, specialty contractors hit hardest by business shutdowns
NCW — More than 2,000 food service workers in North Central Washington filed for unemployment in the first four weeks of the COVID-19 shutdown.
The industry accounts for the most unemployment claims of any sector in NCW, according to data released April 16 by the Employment Security Department.
Specialty trade contractors and ambulatory health care services workers accounted for next-highest initial claim volumes in NCW.
Okanogan and Douglas counties pass lodging bans
NCW — Okanogan and Douglas counties joined Chelan County in mid-April in banning short-term rentals and other housing for the foreseeable future.
All three counties expressed a concern of an influx of people overwhelming rural medical resources. The resolutions between the counties differ in the industries they target and the extent of the closures, but all three have some sort of ban on the use of short-term rentals.
Rosemount Specialty Products consolidation means more jobs at Baker Flats facility
EAST WENATCHEE — Rosemount Specialty Products in Baker Flats will add about 18 jobs in the next 18 months, the result of a consolidation with its Renton plant.
Rosemount General Manager Joe Wilcox, along with management teams from Rosemount and parent company Emerson, made the decision last November.
The company manufactures devices such as electronics to check pressure and temperature. Its products have been used in the military, for satellites, during sub-sea oil production and in the aerospace industry.
Joe Kitzman, Rosemount global sales and marketing manager based in East Wenatchee, said combining operations will alleviate the need to ship products between branches, allow for more hands-on engineering support during manufacturing and combine the company's quality assurance department to one location.
Rosemount was formerly known here as Paine Electronics before Paine was purchased in 2014 by Emerson. The company had kept about 25 employees working in its Renton facility, mainly for manufacturing, Kitzman said. But now, everything is headed to the East Wenatchee campus.
Right now, the company's East Wenatchee operation has 75 to 80 employees; it is expected to grow to about 100 total. Making room for the new employees will not require expansion of the building at 5545 Nelpar Drive, though some space reconfiguration in the current building is expected to fit manufacturing needs.
Deich leads Charles Schwab’s new Wenatchee branch
WENATCHEE — Rick Deich, a financial services professional with more than 20 years of investment management experience, is heading up a new Charles Schwab office in Wenatchee.
The branch is technically operational at 1048 Springwater Ave., though the doors are closed and services at the moment are all being handled virtually because of the COVID-19 shutdowns. The office offers investing, wealth management and personal finance guidance, products and services to residents in Central and Eastern Washington.
Deich, who grew up and graduated from Cashmere High School and earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Eastern Washington University, is designated as a certified fund specialist. He previously worked as an independent financial adviser with Financial Alternatives in Wenatchee. He also serves on the Confluence Health Foundation Board of Trustees.
Labor summary: February’s job numbers weren’t bad
WENATCHEE — The economy was moving right along in February, according to state Employment Security Department figures released in late March for Chelan and Douglas counties.
The pre-COVID-19 shutdown statistics — which run through Feb. 12 — provide a baseline for figures expected to plummet in data released in the next few months.
The February report, though, shows some usual not-so-surprising ups and downs.
The ups include a 6.2% unemployment rate for February, the third month running with lower rates and the lowest for the month since electronic records were available in 1990. The region also added 700 jobs this February compared to last, with an additional 200 construction jobs and 500 leisure and hospitality jobs.
The downs included a workforce that contracted by 496 jobs and a continued decline in the retail employment at brick-and-mortar businesses — to the tune of about 200 jobs.
The retail job trend statewide has followed a similar path, Meseck said.
Harbor Freight Tools opens Omak store April 4
OMAK — Omak's new Harbor Freight Tools store at 661 Riverside Drive, opened April 4.
It's the California-based company's 16th store in Washington. The Wenatchee store opened in 2016 at 1854 N. Wenatchee Ave., in the former Swim World location.
Enrique Sierra is the manager of the 15,000-square-foot Omak store, which, as a designated essential service, will be open seven days a week.
The store will stock tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.
Apple Blossom postponed, could be hosted in summer
WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is now among the postponed.
Festival organizers on March 31 announced the 101st festival will not be hosted during its original dates, April 23 to May 3, due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a statement, organizers said they hope to host the festival this summer, "If it is safe to do so."
Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson said she's identified a few tentative dates, but she's working with festivals around the state so as not to conflict with their dates.
Cascade Organic Flour finds new customers
ROYAL CITY — Cascade Organic Flour has been providing large commercial bakeries throughout the Pacific Northwest with milled flour — 10 million pounds of organic whole wheat per year — for the past five years.
The Royal City-based flour mill, which also operates Cascade Organic Farms, has found itself branching out as residents concerned about the long-term impacts of the novel coronavirus have emptied shelves of staples. Flour is one of them.
"We have been recently receiving a lot of inquiries from the public and from local supermarkets, as many local grocery stores and supermarkets have been running low or running out of flour," according to a company spokesperson.
Owner Justin Brown and his 15 employees decided to switch gears during the current crisis.
Cascade is now selling 50-pound bags of flour to grocery stores in Quincy and Royal City, with plans to expand the service to stores in Moses Lake, Ephrata and Othello under discussion.