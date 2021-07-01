Council OKs $8.6 million city hall project
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Council has OK'd an $8.6 million City Hall redevelopment project — about $2.4 million above the original budget.
The city made plans in 2017 to move out of the 129 S. Chelan Ave. city hall to the old Federal Building, 301 Yakima St., where more space would allow the city to bring more city employees into a single location.
The city rejected the first set of bids last summer when they all came in over budget. The city then asked for bids again at the beginning of this year due to 2020 being a pretty good year financially for the city.
The city will contract with T.W. Clark Construction LLC from Spokane.
Construction could start as soon as June and take 11 months.
SyncFloor earns top Flywheel prize, relocation offer
WENATCHEE — A perhaps soon-to-be local tech startup, SyncFloor, took home the top prize at the May 20 Flywheel Investment Conference, organized by NCW Tech Alliance and hosted in partnership with the Flywheel Angel Network.
Seattle-based SyncFloor was awarded $150,000 for the grand prize, and accepted a $50,000 relocation prize, offered to the first-place winner if they choose to relocate to Chelan or Douglas counties.
The plan previously announced had been to award the top prize of $200,000, but Flywheel Angel Network investors made a last-minute move to split some of the top prize money with a runner-up, awarding a $50,000 investment award to Spokane-based Iasis Molecular Sciences.
Wenatchee-based PetHub won the $5,000 fan favorite award.
Leavenworth switches festival strategy to avoid crowds, improve experience
LEAVENWORTH — The ceremonial countdown followed by the flip of a switch to reveal the Bavarian Village's holiday lights on December weekends is giving way to a new "always on" approach introduced during the pandemic.
The reconfigured festival — now "Village of Lights" rather than "Christmas Lighting" — is designed to avoid the massive weekend crowds that put pressure on safety, parking, traffic and the overall visitor and resident experience, according to chamber officials who announced the plan in late May.
Those changes, according to the chamber's news release, include "adding more light displays to the half a million-plus that already shine each year, activation of the Festhalle with activities, displays and entertainment, and adopting an 'always-on' approach to the lights, for that magical experience midweek as well as weekends."
The same strategy will be applied to other chamber-sponsored events in January, February and May.
The change follows a comprehensive discussion by the chamber's board, said chamber spokeswoman Jessica Stoller, which included looking at how to improve all the festivals, with an eye toward overall safety, crowd mitigation, and the event experience for visitors and locals.
The idea is to level out peak traffic and visitation times, she said.
For the December holiday lighting festivities, specifically, that means a host of new activities. Specifics on the events planned for January and February are still being finalized.
Grant PUD wins state grant for energy efficiency
OLYMPIA — Grant County PUD’s Ephrata headquarters is getting some upgrades.
The PUD received a $430,000 energy efficiency grant from the state Department of Commerce to help with what will be a $1.7 million project to update the heating and cooling equipment, install LED lights and replace the environmental control systems in its Ephrata building.
"The Ephrata headquarters dates to the 1950s and the 1960s," PUD spokesperson Christine Pratt said. The project is expected to start in October.
Liberty Orchards staying open, in talks with potential buyer
CASHMERE — Liberty Orchards, the makers of Aplets & Cotlets, announced May 28 it will not be closing the company as previously planned due to negotiations with a prospective buyer.
No other details are available. The company originally set June 1 as a final operating date.
Normal operations at Liberty Orchards will remain in place until negations conclude, according to a company statement. The candy factory remains open for tours.
Liberty Orchards President Greg Taylor had announced three years ago that the company was for sale. It was decided at that time that if they couldn't sell the business, they would close it. In March, Taylor announced they had not been able to find a buyer and planned to close on June 1.
The company was founded in 1920 by Armenian immigrants Mark Balaban and Armen Tertsagian, who owned a small orchard and developed the Aplets & Cotlets candies which became the staples of the company.
New data center company purchases land in Quincy
QUINCY — The Port of Quincy signed a $3.75 million purchase and sale agreement with data center company EdgeConnex LLC on May 26 for property known as "Park 9."
The nearly 60-acre property is located just north of Amway, 1333 Port Industrial Parkway.
EdgeConnex was founded in 2009 and operates more than 40 data centers in 30-plus markets across North America, Europe, South America and soon, India.
Link Transit buys park-and-ride lot
EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County is selling the half-acre park-and-ride lot at 3rd Street and Rock Island Road to Link Transit for $106,000. Link will spend another $15,000 to $20,000 in seal coating, striping and landscape upgrades.
Douglas County commissioners declared the property surplus to the county's needs on June 8, a step required before it can be sold. The Link Transit board approved the purchase at its June 15 meeting.
The property, which has 30 parking spaces and two ADA spaces, is not on any of Link Transit's current routes and is primarily used by carpoolers mostly likely commuting to Grant County.
"Currently, there is no direct benefit to Link, as none of our routes serve the location of the park-and-ride," said Link spokesman Eric West. "But it has been used in this capacity for a long time, so our ownership would allow it to continue to have that function."
Link will pay for it from its general fund, West said.
"If we eventually have service into Grant County, this may be used as a park-and-ride for those commuters," he said.
County works task force recommendations into proposed short-term rental code
WENATCHEE — Existing short-term rentals in Chelan County would be grandfathered in and new rentals in some areas would be capped, with a lottery to award permits when applications exceed the limit.
Those are some of the details in the county's latest draft short-term rental code based on recommendations by the nine-member Chelan County Short-Term Rental Task Force. The proposed code became available for public comment and review June 15. The comment period extends through July 2, with a public hearing on June 29.
The ad hoc committee of short-term rental owners, neighborhood residents, housing affordability champions and current and former planning commission members was appointed in January to help find a way forward in the two-plus-year effort to develop short-term rental regulations.
The idea was to establish rules to help not only with neighborhood complaints of noise, trash and parking at houses rented out for 30 days or less, but to address affordable housing concerns. The commercial ventures, some argued, cut into available housing and push up home prices.
The task force, which met six times from Feb. 22 to April 23, was asked to answer six questions ranging from where short-term rentals should be allowed to how to deal with existing rentals and how to decide on a cap.
Copies of the task force report and the proposed draft code are available — for viewing and comment — on the county's website at wwrld.us/rentalspage.
The task force report also includes statements from members outlining some of the issues they did not have time to address in full including noise, enforcement, septic and water efficiency concerns.
The commission expects to adopt a final code before the end of the year, according to the report. The county currently has a year-long moratorium on new short-term rentals that runs through Aug. 25.
Live music is back: Musicians and venues are more than ready
WENATCHEE — A stir-crazy post-vaccination rush may be on the horizon as venues in the Wenatchee Valley expect a surge in visitors.
The increase would be good news for many North Central Washington musicians who now have a chance to book shows throughout the summer after limited opportunities in 2020.
People have been craving community interaction, said Don Wood, owner of Icicle Ridge Winery. The winery has two Leavenworth locations visitors can stop at, as well as a vineyard and outdoor venue located in Peshastin. Their yearly live music series is set to start Fridays in July and go through August.
"We believe that the foot traffic in Leavenworth is going to be as strong as ever, maybe even stronger," he said.
Plain Cellars, which runs a tasting room in Leavenworth during the week and opens its venue space in Plain on weekends, has also filled up its summer music schedule.
People "without question" want to get back to normal, said Bob Sage, owner and winemaker at Plain Cellars.
Last summer was so busy "it was nuts," he said. The winery made more revenue in 2020 than it did in 2019, even accounting for a three-month closure.
Plain Cellars this year has brought in a food truck, A Taste Plain, to cater at events. Behind the winery is a field with a "bring your own chairs" area for people to enjoy the wine and music, he said.
Music artists are also starting to get booked for summer gigs as more and more venues open and prepare for the season.
"It's all coming back around again," said Darnell Scott, a Wenatchee blues singer and guitarist.
Chelan County planning office reopens to visitors
WENATCHEE — Chelan County's planning and building office at 316 Washington St. has reopened to in-person visitors, with some precautions still in place.
That includes limiting the lobby area to no more than five people at a time and a request that those who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask.
Appointments are still an option, he said, and for larger projects are preferred. Staff also is still making appointments for those who need to pick up approved permits, he said, "so that we can ensure we have all the records ready for your pick-up with as little wait as possible."
For information, call (509) 667-6224. For appointments, go to wwrld.us/planningappt.
Jobs on the rebound, but still a ways to go for full recovery
WENATCHEE — Led by manufacturing and leisure and hospitality sectors, jobs in Chelan and Douglas counties are on the rebound.
Statistics from the state Employment Security Department for April show dramatic improvement over a year ago, when the pandemic shuttered businesses and the employment rate climbed to 16.1%. This year, April's employment rate is at 6.4%, showing a return of 5,100 of the nonfarm jobs lost last year.
The region, now recording 44,600 jobs, is still down 1,000 jobs overall from April 2019.
"This upturn was encouraging economic news," regional economist Don Meseck in his Labor Area Summary report released June 3.
The two industries accounting for the biggest local turnaround are:
- Leisure and hospitality, which added 2,200 jobs this April compared to last April, a 59.5% increase
- Manufacturing, which added 400 jobs, a 20% boost
Both industries are ahead of statewide percentage increases. Leisure and hospitality jobs were hit harder than any other sector in the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, Meseck said. The current total of 5,900 jobs is still down 800 jobs from April 2019's 6,700 jobs.
Grant program helps cities, counties, nonprofits boost small business recovery
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting applications for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program, a $100 million competitive grant program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
It is designed to offer a community navigator approach — providing funding to local organizations that distribute the money to small businesses in need, particularly those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, women and veterans.
SBA is accepting applications from nonprofits, local governments and other partners through July 12, with award decisions announced in August and programs to start in September.
As part of the initiative, selected community navigators will provide businesses with counseling, networking and the assistance needed to recover from the pandemic shutdowns.
Competitive grant awards range from $1 million to $5 million for a two-year performance period.
For information go to sba.gov/navigators.
Pybus tenants return to pre-pandemic hours, music reappears
WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market announced June 1 that its shops and restaurants, for the most part, are returning to pre-pandemic hours and its Wednesday and Friday evening music jams are back as well.
The new (old) hours provide some consistency between all the tenants, Pybus marketing and events manager Katie Atkinson said. Shops and tasting rooms are open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and restaurant hours vary based on breakfast, lunch or dinner offerings, but are basically open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Pybus building is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Atkinson said the big excitement is the return of live music, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Labor Day weekend.
The Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market and other outdoor activities also have made their reappearance, subject to social distancing guidelines. No indoor vendors are in place yet.
"We do not have any vendors inside due to our tenants utilizing additional space in the concourse for the seating to be socially distanced," she said.
Some of the tenants also have changed during the pandemic.
Pybus Bistro, one of the original tenants when the remodeled and repurposed steel warehouse opened in 2013, announced May 26 on Facebook that it would not be continuing its lease at Pybus. It closed after Memorial Day weekend, but it is working on reopening at a different location. Details have not yet been announced.
Pybus Executive Director Leslie Freytag said the search is on for a new tenant to fill the space.
Museum shows off latest renovations
WENATCHEE – The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center has completed renovations to its Community Space. Workers first began museum renovations in late March.
The new upgrades include improvements to the sound system, lighting and acoustics, as well as new furnishings, a new, backstage green room and a ramp that is ADA accessible to the stage.
The state-approved Supplemental Capital Budget funded the renovations, according to the release.
Mid-Valley Hospital & Clinic's new ultrasound machines expand offerings
OMAK — Mid-Valley Hospital & Clinic in Omak has installed three new ultrasound machines, which boosts its ability to provide echocardiograms, liver elasticity procedures and other diagnostic services.
"The acquisition of this new technology will enable us to image patients, regardless of size or body composition, with consistency and clarity," Mid-Valley CEO Alan Fisher said in a press release. "Without sacrificing image quality and potentially reducing the need for repeat scans and unclear diagnosis, the upgraded ultrasound units will allow us to continue our commitment to clinical and service excellence in our community, and keeping our patients local."
Two of the machines are Acuson Sequoia models that provide scans up to 40 centimeters deep, with clearer images. The other machine is an Acuson Juniper, which is a lightweight model that adapts to nearly any exam setting, offering the ability to scan almost any patient regardless of size, weight or condition.
911 Glass Rescue | Rotary project solves wine bottle recycling dilemma
CHELAN — A new kind of crush is coming to Chelan's wine country with help from the Lake Chelan Rotary Club.
Rather than crushing grapes to turn into wine, the nonprofit's 911 Glass Rescue will turn empty wine bottles — at a pace of 4,000 bottles per hour — into reusable crushed glass — keeping them out of the landfill and suitable for landscaping, drainage, water filtration, sandblasting and more.
911 Glass Rescue, set to start in early July at the Chelan Recycling Center, includes a newly purchased $120,000 commercial glass pulverizing system — manufactured by Andela Products of Richfield Springs, New York, which traveled cross-country by truck June 10-14 in Chelan.
The Andela system separates the non-glass items — corks, lids and labels — before crushing the glass, working at a rate of up to 2 tons per hour.
The group raised $150,000 to cover the equipment cost and operation setup — insurance, legal fees, signage, steel bins, scales and buckets.
The equipment will be located at the Chelan Recycling Center, 23235 Highway 97A, across from Walmart, where residents and businesses can pay 2 cents per pound to drop off glass or purchase the end product, going for $5 for a 5-gallon bucket. Larger quantities will be sold at commercially competitive prices.
Volunteers will operate the center year-round from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, starting July 3, if all goes according to plan.
For details go to 911glassrescue.org.
Recording fees go up July 25 in plan to help prevent eviction
WENATCHEE — Recording a property sale, a lease and most other real estate-related transactions requiring recording at county auditors' offices will cost an extra $100 starting July 25.
The surcharge applies to every county in the state and was approved by state lawmakers this year to create a housing stability fund that includes eviction prevention. The additional fee is expected to raise $280 million in its first two years, through June 30, 2023.
The money will be used to pay for permanent supportive housing, establish a landlord mitigation fund and establish a home security fund for unsheltered homelessness, project-based vouchers, emergency housing, rapid rehousing, eviction prevention and rental assistance, according to a summary report provided by the Legislature.
The $100 fee does not apply to exempt documents, which include birth, marriage, divorce or death certificates, wage or tax liens and assignments of deed of trust.
With the new surcharge, the total first page fee for most documents will be $203.50, up from $103.50 previously charged.
Exactly how the money will be distributed is still to be decided by the state Department of Commerce, which has been tasked with setting up programs funded by the fees.
More details will be available as the work on establishing the programs gets underway this summer.
Sleiman to lead Chelan-Douglas housing program
WENATCHEE — Chelan County has announced a new head of its housing program.
Sasha Sleiman will leave her role as government affairs director for the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce to be the county's housing program coordinator, the chamber said May 28.
Though the position is with Chelan County, Douglas County housing services will fall under her umbrella, as well.
Sleiman, who also is an East Wenatchee City councilwoman, will manage homeless and affordable housing programs for the two counties.
Pitts leaves Cascade Loop group for Olympia visitor bureau
OLYMPIA — Annette Pitts, who served as executive director of the Cascade Loop Association for 10 years, working out of Wenatchee, has been named chief executive of Experience Olympia & Beyond, the area's visitor and convention bureau.
Pitts started June 7.
During her time at the Cascade Loop Association, she spearheaded an effort that led to a National Scenic Byway designation for the Cascade Loop. She also collaboratively worked to promote domestic and international travel to the region.
Humane Society hiring new executive director
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has selected Taylor Sharp to take over as executive director for Dawn Davies, who retired in June.
Sharp brings to the job more than 10 years of animal sheltering and welfare work, from cleaning kennels to creating community programs, working with more than 400 shelters and rescues.
Sharp is a co-founder of the statewide organization Pet Alliance of Washington, according to the release. The organization helps to bring shelters together and increase live-release rates of animals in the state.
Eastmont park crews struggle with lawn maintenance at new park
EAST WENATCHEE — The new 2.3-acre park in East Wenatchee is looking a bit brown lately due to a mix of grasses at the site.
The park is located downhill from the Columbia Valley Community Health Clinic on 9th Street.
Matt Heinz, director of maintenance and operations for Eastmont Metropolitan Parks and Recreation, said the brown spots were created because the hydro-seeding included different types grass and some has not come up yet.
"There are two varieties of grass over there. There is a clover mix and some standard grass. The clover mix is taking longer to establish than the actual lawn grass," Heinz said. "It's a work in progress. We were over there yesterday taking a look at it. We'll just keep putting along until everything comes in. It's been pretty tough with the wind lately to get everything going."
Heinz said the crew is monitoring the park weekly to make sure the water is running.
Hurst Construction began work on the city's first new park since 1959 on Feb. 22.
The park is due to open this summer, though Heinz was unsure of the exact date. The Trust for Public Land, which acquired the property in 2018, is planning to transfer the title once the park is complete. Heinz said the park will remain closed until that happens.
The property was used as a cherry orchard from the 1930s to 2008. The trees were removed in 2011.
Land Trust opens 11 miles of new trails near Cashmere
WENATCHEE — Hikers, wildflower appreciators and anyone looking for a hilly jaunt can now access more than 11 miles of trails on a newly opened land preserve north of Cashmere.
The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust held an opening ceremony May 15 for the Cashmere Canyon Preserve, a 2,100-acre privately owned expanse. The trailhead is 2.5 miles north of Highway 2/97 on Nahahum Canyon Road.
Hay Canyon Ranch LLC owns the property and has placed a conservation easement with the Land Trust helping to permanently protect the area, according to a CDLT news release. CDLT will manage the trail system.
Those who make it up enough hills in the canyon can spot views of the Enchantments, Entiat Mountains and look down into the Wenatchee Valley.
Hikers can access the Cashmere Canyons Trailhead daily from dawn until dusk, according to the release. Dogs, bikes and horses are not permitted in the canyon.