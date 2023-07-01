Local financial firm employees turn out for service project with Camp Fire
Cordell, Neher & Company PLLC recently celebrated its 35th Annual Community Service Project with a day of service benefitting Camp Fire.
Cordell, Neher & Company stated in a press release its employee volunteer day is a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to giving back to the North Central Washington community and fostering a spirit of volunteerism among its employees.
Since 1988, Cordell, Neher & Company has been committed to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting regional non-profit organizations, the press release stated. Each year, the firm closes its doors for one day and the staff volunteers time to help a selected organization or individual in need. Over the years, the firm has cleared and built trails, provided general maintenance and grounds clean-up, stained buildings, and more.
More than 35 volunteers from the company worked to clean up Camp Fire’s Camp Zanika near Lake Wenatchee – refreshing landscaping, painting cabins, and constructing recreational areas.
Camp Fire has served youth since opening in 1918, making it one of the most successful and deeply rooted youth-development organizations in the community, the press release stated.
“Our firm holds a deep commitment to serving the communities that support our staff and our clients,” said Steve Neher, financial advisor, managing member, director of A&A for Cordell, Neher & Company, in the press release. “Over the past 35 years, our firm has invested countless volunteer hours in various community projects – supporting education, health care, conservation and more. Camp Fire’s purpose as a leading youth development organization and their commitment to providing inclusive programming for our youth communities is inspiring to us all, and we were excited to work with their team last week to help clean up the camp for the upcoming summer months.”
The company is accepting Community Service Project applications from non-profit organizations for 2024. For more information, visit https://cnccpa.com/community-service-projects/.
Chelan County PUD to lease land to local fruit company
Chelan County PUD will lease a chunk of its land in Douglas County, roughly 18 acres, to Piepel Premium Fruit Company LLC, relieving the PUD of maintenance costs for the property.
Commissioners approved the 20-year commercial orchard lease agreement at their May 22 meeting.
The land, located at 13665 Highway 2, would be leased at $510 per acre, starting at roughly $7,000 for the first year, with an annual 3% increase tacked on, according to PUD documents.
“This would reduce ongoing costs (for the PUD),” said Vicki Griffin, PUD real estate and permitting manager.
Maintenance costs for the property, which included mowing, irrigation repair and watering, added up to $22,000 for the district per year in the last four years, according to PUD documents.
Piepel, an East Wenatchee-based company, approached the PUD to develop the property into an orchard, Griffin said. According to PUD documents, roughly 13 acres of would be for orchard use, and Piepel would will provide maintenance, including weed control and garbage removal, for the remaining roughly 4 acres.
The lease includes three additional five-year renewal periods, if both the PUD and the fruit company agree.
The two-parcel, 18.7-acre property, north of Rocky Reach Dam and above the Turtle Rock area on the Columbia River, was acquired by Chelan PUD in 1959 during its development of the Rocky Reach Dam. The PUD maintained the property to meet potential future Federal Energy Regulatory Commission licensing requirements. FERC issued licenses for Chelan PUD to operate its three hydroelectric projects, including Rocky Reach Dam.
Washington State University previously leased the property for tree fruit research for “a few years” through the end of 2012, Griffin said. Since 2012, the PUD has managed the property through internal resources coupled with service agreements.
Piepel did not immediately respond to The Wenatchee World’s request for comment.
Regional Port Authority hires construction company for $4.2 million project
Wenatchee-based Selland Construction Inc. was hired for the $4.2 million Pangborn Memorial Airport project — that includes an 800-by-500-foot extension to Taxiway B, new roadway access and eight development-ready hangar pad sites.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on May 23 approved the bid award and heard about needed budget recalculations, based on the originally planned nine hangar sites decreasing to eight.
“During design we opted to drop a hangar due to the topography,” wrote Stacie de Mestre, port director of economic development and capital projects, in an email. “It would have taken a significant amount of fill to get that last hangar site and it would have created some challenges with the perimeter road.”
According to de Mestre, the initial layout was only a concept for budgeting purposes.
“That’s (the original capital facilities charge) for nine lots and we have eight lots,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. “What we need to do is recalculate this development and what the capital facilities charges are going to be. Staff needs to come back to you with a rational capital facilities charge for these lots.”
The port is anticipated to kick in roughly $1.4 million from its capital funds budget. A Federal Aviation Administration grant of a little over $2 million will cushion the project’s total cost. The remainder of funding will come from capital facilities charges for hangar pads A and B, according to port documents.
“We think at this point we probably have two interested parties (for Pad A and Pad B),” Kuntz said. “We’ll likely do Pad A for Airlift Northwest. We continue to negotiate a lease agreement on that.”
If the negotiation with Airlift Northwest — an air ambulance program through Harborview Medical Center and the University of Washington School of Medicine — for development and occupancy of Pad A is solidified, Airlift Northwest would chip in for the capital facilities charge for Pad A.
A private, unnamed company is interested in Pad B and would pay almost $300,000 for the capital facilities charge, according to port documents.
Owner of auto repair shop looks to help single mothers
Javier Jaimes, owner of JJ’s Complete Auto Repair shop, said it’s natural for him to give and to help.
That’s why the mechanic is planning to create a nonprofit to help single mothers get to work and other essential places smoothly with a car repair.
“I’m a giver, I help out a lot of people, unfortunately, the bad is the only one exposed out there, nobody says anything about the good — why is that?” Jaimes said. “I want to show the other side of the coin.”
But before he can lend a hand, Jaimes needs a few hands lent to him. He needs to create a foundation so he can acquire sponsorships and donations for consistent funding, and create an administrative board, as well.
Jaimes, 42, came to Wenatchee from Mexico when he was 16 with his mother and sisters and started his auto shop business in 2008. His inspiration to specifically help single mothers came from his upbringing with his mother.
“My mom was single, no car, she had to work, and take care of her children,” Jaimes said. “And we barely had money to eat at lunch.”
He’s been thinking about creating a nonprofit organization for years now because he said he consistently meets people who are struggling financially.
“Running a mechanic shop, I see moms not having money to pay, so we come up with payment plans,” Jaimes said.
Obtaining the proper licensing will take a few months, but he wants to make sure he has the right people supporting his organization, he said.
To build the right foundation for his idea, Jaimes has sought advice from business owners and nonprofit leaders and asked if they want to get involved.
His friend Norma Gallegos, director of Hand in Hand Immigration Services, a nonprofit, has given him advice about starting a nonprofit, and is helping him take the necessary steps, he said.
New AutoSpa car wash tunnel coming to East Wenatchee
AutoSpa Central Washington will expand to East Wenatchee with a new, 140-foot-long car wash tunnel on 111 Pace Drive.
Geoff Knautz, owner of AutoSpa, said building the $6 million store will include three 16-by-40 feet self-service bays, with 12 vacuum hoses. Construction will begin sometime in August or September. He said he expects it to open in spring 2024.
Knautz bought a 5-acre mini storage unit business, A-A Rent-A-Space, next to Costco for his car wash. He will demolish 2 acres of storage units to construct the car wash and plans to sell the other 3 acres.
There is an AutoSpa at 207 Easy St. in Wenatchee, with two short drive-through automatic bays, around 12-by-40 feet each.
Knautz said the Easy Street location washes around 150 cars a day and he expects the new tunnel in East Wenatchee will wash 120 cars an hour.
He said tunnels are fast and some people prefer the experience.
“We’re carrying Turtle Wax soaps, so just the lights and the smells I think people really do like the experience,” he said.
“The tunnel will wash your car quicker, in two to three minutes, where the in-bay automatic will wash your car in five to six minutes,” Knautz added. “If you go into a tunnel it’s quicker, but some people just don’t like being in that and have their car get pulled through so I like having both in town.”
Knautz said he expects the new location will create 10 to 15 jobs, as four to five employees are needed to operate the tunnel and guide customers 12 hours a day.
Microsoft data center permits for water tanks and switchyard approved
Two conditional use permits connected to the Microsoft data center planned in Malaga were approved June 13 by Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp.
Kottkamp approved the construction of an electrical utility switchyard and four water tanks following public hearings earlier in June.
Microsoft’s data center campus, in the 5000 block of the Malaga Alcoa Highway, will consist of three data centers, a substation and an estimated 60-70 vendors per building, according to previous reporting from The Wenatchee World.
It has not been determined yet where the power from the substation will come from, said Rachel Hansen, Chelan PUD spokesperson, in an email.
The four water tanks will be approximately 60 feet tall and 60 feet wide and hold up up to 385,000 gallons, intended as a backup water supply for the Malaga Water District.
The water would be used for “space cooling equipment (HVAC equipment) and fire protection in the event that water service is disrupted from the (district).”
The Malaga Water District is increasing the property’s water system, but by themselves the water tanks do not increase the water demand on the existing domestic water infrastructure and are not anticipated to have an adverse impact on “public, health, safety and welfare,” according to the hearing examiner’s decision.
As part of the conditions of approval in regards to the data center’s switchyard, any impacts on adjacent properties “can be avoided or mitigated as conditioned,” according to the hearing examiner’s decision. The switchyard and substation would be used solely for the Microsoft project.
Douglas County PUD approves rate change for large cryptocurrency miners
Douglas County PUD will change its power rate to include a minimum charge and hinge more on a demand charge for its larger cryptocurrency minors and data centers due to the unpredictability of loads.
The new power rate, which commissioners approved June 12, for the subset of eight customers that use 500 kilowatts or more, will start January 2024.
“I think we’ve found that there are some inconsistencies there (with power for cryptocurrency mining), it’s fairly erratic,” said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager, at the board meeting. “This leads to problems for the district on our power generation side and also related to our power supply contracts.”
The change to weighing the power rate more heavily on a demand charge and tacking on a minimum charge can incentivize these customers “to keep their loads steady and predictable,” according to PUD spokesperson Meaghan Vibbert.
The change to demand charge and the minimum charge will not apply to smaller miners (less than 500 kilowatts), only to customers using greater than 500 kilowatts, currently eight. Smaller miners, 19 customers, will remain in the original power rate schedule.
Lake Chelan Airport to start water extension project
The Lake Chelan Airport is another step closer to its $8.1 million water extension project, set to start in June and finish by the end of the year. The project is considered a necessary layer to keep the airport on track with its additional runway project.
The city of Chelan, the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and Chelan County each chipped in $666,000 in 2022 to bundle with the state-allocated $5.7 million pot on the water extension project. The proposed work includes 5.8 miles of pipe from the Wilmorth Reservoir overflow to the airport for fire flow and future potential hangar tenants.
The port and city of Chelan are joint owners of the airport.
“The regional port allocated these dollars during the adoption of our 2023 budget,” wrote Jim Kuntz, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority CEO in an email. “The money will carry forward to future years until it gets completed.”
According to Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde, even with the state funds and divvied-up funding across the trio of local entities; there was still a roughly $1 million gap to close on the water extension project.
“(Rep.) Mike Steele was able to obtain a clearance from (the state Department of) Commerce to allow us to start and then they will finish off whatever it takes to finish the project out of next year’s (2024) budget,” Goedde said.
The city will begin the project when Department of Commerce sends a notice, “hopefully very soon,” this month, Goedde wrote in an email.
The city of Chelan has been mapping out a plan to run more water to the airport for over half a decade. After recent legislative session language forecasted state funding for the waterline extension project, the city of Chelan is preparing to start construction for the project in 2023, according to port commissioner Richard DeRock.
Increased airplane traffic coupled with a $24 million runway extension project on the books accelerated the push for more water. Chelan City Council approved an airport layout to lengthen the runway for more types of airplanes and additional hangars in fall 2021.
The runway project is anticipated to be 90% covered with a Federal Aviation Administration grant and 5% with Washington State Department of Transportation grant. The remaining 5% of the $24 million bucket will be split with the city and the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.