Multi-lane roundabout coming to Easy Street, Highway 2/97 intersection
WENATCHEE — The intersection of Easy Street and Highway 2/97 is scheduled for about a $5 million roundabout makeover in spring 2022.
The state Department of Transportation plans to transform the Olds Station intersection with a multi-lane roundabout. It's now regulated by traffic lights.
For details, go to wwrld.us/roundaboutplan.
High ropes course, zipline coming to Chelan
CHELAN — Ziplines, a high ropes course and axe throwing are part of the adventure offered at High Trek Chelan.
The new business opened May 15 above the Slidewaters water park and Lakeside Surf, a new wave pool attraction that opened May 1.
"Waterslide Drive is now home to slides, surf and ropes," said High Trek Chelan owner Brad Halbach, who has operated High Trek Adventures Everett since May 2017.
The expansion to Chelan is due, in part, to a years-long friendship between the High Trek and Slidewaters owners.
High Trek Chelan offers thrill-seeking families and groups some dryland fun from April through October, with opportunity for special events by request from November through March. Those less enamored with heights that come with the ziplines and ropes can test their skill at a four-lane axe-throwing venue with digital targets and scoring.
The new business is designed to meet demand for group and corporate outings looking for team building and outdoor entertainment options — think senior trips, school field trips, corporate outings and after school programs.
Slidewaters owner Robert Bordner said the opportunity to partner made sense and the timing was good.
10th Street NE makeover project starts in May
EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council approved a $4.5 million construction project to improve 4,500 feet of road on 10th Street NE — adding sidewalks, streetlights and bike lanes where there were none, as well as repaving the roadway.
Construction on the road from Eastmont Avenue to Kansas Avenue started in early May 3 and should be completed mid- to late-October, according to Tom Wachholder, the city's project development manager.
The city also partnered with the Eastmont School District to build parking near the Eastmont Junior High baseball field, Wachholder said.
During construction, small stretches of the street will be closed and homeowners will still be allowed to get to their property, he said.
WDA announces award winners
WENATCHEE — Pickle Papers, Performance Footwear and Firehouse Pet Shop were among the businesses honored April 22 at the Wenatchee Downtown Association's annual appreciation dinner.
This year's theme was "Resiliency, Resource and Recovery," recognizing those whose efforts stood out during "a difficult 2020," as WDA Executive Director Linda Haglund put it. Nominations for the awards came from community members who submitted stories of exceptional, above-and-beyond service.
Awards were presented in eight categories:
Above & Beyond Awards: Firehouse Pet Shop, Performance Footwear, Pickle Papers
Unstoppable Award: The Original Children's Shop, La Vi En Coffee Bar & Bakery
Preservation & Restoration Award: Firefly, for renovation of the Conrad Rose Mansion; Curt and Kathy Gavin, for renovation of the historic Miller Building
Outgoing Board Member Recognition: Russ Speidel
Local Heroes Award: Tumbleweed Shop & Studio
Community Resource Award: Bruce Beckett, owner of The Beckett Group. Beckett is the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce lobbyist who helped the business community stay connected to the ever-changing pandemic guidelines.
Heart of Downtown Award: Benj and Kelsey Dew
Spirit of Downtown: Meredith Mills Hilger, the WDA's program and event director. She is leaving the WDA after five years of service, planning to start her own consulting business.
Hairworx509 settles into new space
WENATCHEE — Stacy Peery opened Hairworx509 in January, a full-service hair salon in 1,920 square feet of leased space at 1207-B N. Wenatchee Ave.
She brings 15 years of salon experience to the venture and is an American Board Certified Haircolorist.
She is joined in the salon by three team members:
- Tara Johnson has been a stylist since 2003 and is an expert on women's cuts and colors.
- Jen Filbeck has 11 years of experience as a stylist and focuses on cuts and color.
- Kiesha Whitley is a cosmetologist with close to 16 years of industry experience, including being a hair color expert. She has worked as a cosmetology instructor and makeup artist for Westmore Academy of Cosmetic Arts.
Short-term rental recommendation process continues
WENATCHEE — The task force charged with devising recommendations for short-term rental regulations finished its work April 19 and a draft of the regulations was discussed by the Chelan County Commission May 11.
The next step is to draft a coded version of the recommendations, which will be discussed by the county commission at a workshop at 10:15 a.m. June 1. For details, go to the county’s website.
Icicle Brewing marks 10th year with new beer
LEAVENWORTH — The Brulotte family's Yakima hop-growing success is playing a heady role in Icicle Brewing Company's 10th anniversary.
The brewery, owned by Oliver and Pam Brulotte — Oliver Brulotte is from a long line of hop farmers in the Yakima Valley — has released its 10th Anniversary Triple Dry Hopped Double IPA. The beer is triple-dry-hopped with 10 pounds of hops per barrel of Bru-1 hops and Vic Secret hops. The Bru-1 hop was developed by John Hass and Brulotte Farms in the Yakima Valley.
When the brewery opened in April 2011, its beer was served in the Icicle Brewery Co. taproom in downtown Leavenworth and at its sister company, München Haus Bavarian Grill and Beer Garden.
Much has changed since then, including the construction of a new 13,500-square-foot production facility in 2018 and 2019 on County Shop Road, remodels at both businesses and an addition to the small batch taproom brewhouse that allows the continuation and experiment and evolve.
Chelan PUD's Steve Wright leaving after 8 years
WENATCHEE — General Manager Steve Wright is leaving the Chelan County PUD after eight years in the utility's top job.
"The primary reason is simply that it's been long enough. I've spent 40 years in the industry, 20 years in leadership. I want the opportunity to try something new," he announced April 27. He plans to leave at the end of the year.
Wright was hired by the PUD in 2013 after a short-lived retirement from his previous position as head of the Bonneville Power Administration in Oregon. He started at Bonneville in 1981 in an entry-level position before becoming its intermediate leader in 2000 and then being permanently appointed in 2002.
The commission said it will conduct a national search for a new general manager and noted that the public will have an opportunity for input.
Jobs report: ‘Trend is moving in the right direction’
WENATCHEE — The unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties dropped to 5.9% in March, compared to 6.6% last year. But we're still down 1,600 jobs.
The jobless rate alone doesn't signal a big step forward for the economy, but it's a good sign, said state regional economist Don Meseck in his Labor Area Summary Report . The report updates the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area based on state employment numbers released April 20.
The region saw an increase in its labor force and fewer people out of work in March, compared to the previous year, but the area is still down 1,600 jobs overall compared to March 2020.
"The loss rate this March was the lowest since the start of COVID-19-related layoffs in April 2020 — a bit of good news for the local economy," Meseck said.
All industry employment sectors reported either flat or more jobs in March compared to February, a boost of 1,481 jobs total. In year-over-year comparisons, this March, retail trade grew by 100 jobs, to 6,300 total, the only industry sector to add jobs.
In other sectors, job losses slowed. Construction jobs, one of the leading economic drivers, were even, providing about 2,800 jobs both this March and last March.
Leisure and hospitality continues to be hard hit from pandemic-related layoffs, down 13.1% (800 jobs) this March compared to March 2020.
'The common thread here — although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe job losses ... the trend is moving in the right direction," Meseck said.
City to demolish former WSDOT buildings
WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will demolish the former state Department of Transportation administration and service buildings at 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave. starting in June.
The $931,000 project, expected to take 45 days, is to start next month.
Contractors working on the project will be with Ascendent, the same company that removed the Northwest Wholesale building in 2020. Construction is scheduled for 45 days.
Flywheel finalists cover pets, patient care and more
WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee companies — PetHub and Cognition Med — are among the six finalists that will compete live May 20 for $200,000 in investment awards at the 2021 Flywheel Investment Conference.
The finalists were selected from 50 startups across the state that submitted applications this spring.
The conference is an annual event that generates exposure and resources for early stage companies by bringing entrepreneurs, investors and community members together. It is organized by the NCW Tech Alliance, formerly known as GWATA, and hosted in partnership with the Flywheel Angel Network, a group of investors interested in supporting long-term economic development in North Central Washington.
The finalists are:
- Cognition Med LLC, Dr. Gautam Nayak, CEO; Wenatchee
- Fuchsia Inc., Afshan Abbas, CEO; Kirkland
- Iasis Molecular Sciences, David J. Vachon, CEO
- Motis, Rick Beaton, CEO; Seattle
- PetHub, Tom Arnold, CEO; Wenatchee
- SyncFloor, Kirt Debique, CEO; Seattle
Cashmere Community Farmers Market lands at Simpson Park
CASHMERE — Cashmere Community Farmers Market made its debut on Mother's Day at John Simpson Memorial Park in Cashmere. That's the park at 402 Pioneer Ave., next to Cashmere Middle School.
Organizer Brooklyn Holton made the location announcement in a video posted April 16 on the market's Facebook page.
"We finally have a location for the Cashmere Farmers Market," she said. "We'll have shade from the sun, places for kids to play, lots of space for the vendors, great parking, easy access location and even a Link Transit stop right next to it."
The market will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. For information, visit cashmeremarket.org.
Horizon will return third flight to Pangborn in June
EAST WENATCHEE — Beginning in June, Alaska/Horizon Air is adding a third daily flight to Pangborn Memorial Airport.
The East Wenatchee airport saw only a 25% decline in passenger volume in 2020 — fourth out of 20 airports in the Northwest — which prompted Horizon to add another flight.
The airport said disruption in the industry has led to a couple of benefits for passengers: Flying from Wenatchee has become less expensive, with average fares having decreased over 14% in the last year, and more flexible, as airlines are making it easier for passengers to change their plans.
The airport is still working toward a direct flight to the San Francisco area.
Wenatchee Convention Center breaks pandemic drought
WENATCHEE — Conventions are making a comeback.
The Washington State Republican Party scheduled a two-day conference May 14-15 at the Wenatchee Convention Center, the first official convention — defined as anything that requires hotel rooms and meeting space for 50 or more — since the pandemic's appearance more than a year ago. The gathering is expected to have 140 attendees.
Linda Herald, the Wenatchee Convention Center's general manager and sales director, said the facility hosted some one-night events (the Wenatchee Downtown Association banquet), a trade show (NCW Bridal Premiere) and small-group meetings this spring, but the conference is the first of its kind to return, Herald said. The last one was the Washington Industrial Technical Educators Association's annual conference, which ended March 16, 2020.
She estimates total lost revenues from the pandemic shutdown at $2 million from March last year to March this year.
90-day delays in building permits expected through the summer
WENATCHEE — Don't expect a quick turnaround on Chelan County building permit applications anytime soon.
"We are experiencing an extreme backlog in permit application processing. Delays, in some cases over 90 days, can be expected," is the caution posted on the county's website, noting that Community Development staff was juggling 350 open applications.
Community Development Director Jim Brown attributes the backlog to a staff shortage and a rush of permits in January stemming from those trying to get ahead of new state energy code that went into effect Feb. 1 followed by a second wave from those trying to stay ahead of rising materials costs.
Builders submitted 151 more permits to the county's planning department in the first four months of this year over last year.
January saw a bump of 95 building permits, from 51 in 2020 to 146 this year, connected to the new energy code. February was about even, with 65 last year and 64 this year.March brought 21 more permits this year — 99 compared to last year's 78. April saw 36 more permits — 101 this year compared to 65 last year.
Normally, permits take anywhere from three weeks to 60-plus days to process depending on the complexity of the project, he said.
Given the staffing and workload outlook, he expects the permit backlog won't be cleared until fall at the earliest, provided "construction season slows down, along with permit applications, presumably dropping off."
Bigger cherry crop expected
YAKIMA — The 2021 Northwest cherry crop is estimated at 23.8 million 20-pound boxes, based on data compiled by the Field Estimate team of Northwest Cherry Growers, the Yakima-based marketing organization for cherry growers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Utah.
That's well above last year's crop, which was among the smallest in recent years. Last year, growers harvested 19.8 million boxes.
Harvest in the earliest regions is expected to start as early as the last few days of May, which would be similar to last year's harvest.
FocalPoint Educational Services aligns new space to better serve students
WENATCHEE — Meliesa Tigard moved FocalPoint Educational Services to 105 S. Mission St. on March 1, signing a five-year lease on 3,000 square feet of space previously used by the United Way of Chelan and Douglas Counties.
"My vision is to have professionals who serve kids working together so that they can collaborate, brainstorm and serve kids better," she said. "We are a collaborative model, where businesses help each other. We share resources and expertise with each other."
She subleases part of the space to Beauty Life Coaching LLC, owned by Sarah Ferrell, and is looking for other family oriented businesses interested in sharing the suite.
After spending more than a decade in office space at Second and Mission, she moved in February 2020 to the Ballard Ambulance building at 1022 N. Wenatchee Ave., where the collaborative work space concept started to form.
She and her two academic coaches are working on setting up parent workshops and looking for sponsors for summer tutoring sessions. For information, go to focalpointwenatchee.com.
NCW Libraries now owns the Wenatchee Public Library building
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Public Library building at 310 Douglas St. is now fully owned by NCW Libraries.
The Wenatchee City Council on April 22 voted to transfer its 50% ownership stake in the building after completion of a $4.5 million renovation last year.
The agreement between the city and NCW Libraries commits the library system, which operates 30 libraries in five counties, to operating a branch in Wenatchee for the next 30 years.