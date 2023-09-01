Latino business owners optimistic about incubator project from port
The Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFE) welcomed the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA) Wednesday to present its business incubator project, the Trades District.
The CAFE Jefes Unidos event was one of its monthly Spanish-language networking opportunities for Latino small business owners to connect community resources. The event took place at Host Wenatchee.
Laura Camarillo Reyes, administrative assistant for the CDRPA, translated the presentation in Spanish.
Stacie de Mestre, CRDPA director of economic development and capital projects, said the port envisions remaking the former crypto mining pods into a “vibrant, organic mix of businesses.”
“The incubator program is really focused on small start-up businesses, with an emphasis on our underserved population here in the valley. CAFE has great work in the Latinx community and we wanted to connect with them,” de Mestre said. “We think there are a lot of talented people out there that are making products in their garages or storage units just because they can’t afford (space) or there’s not a space for their business.”
The Trades District includes 25 pods at the corner of Fifth Street SE and South Union Avenue. The port identified potential workshop spaces, production shops, like wineries or bakeries, specialty trade spaces, and a handful of retail opportunities, such as an art studio or food truck.
The incubator program is a five-year program set for tenants to pay building rent for 55 cents per square foot per month, increasing annually by 10 cents per square foot per month to market rate. Tenants will also get business counseling from the Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
Small business coordinator for CAFE, Esmeralda Garibay, who leads the Jefes Unidos events, said when she heard about the CDRPA’s program she thought it would be beneficial to the Latino business community.
“I think that program is really amazing because those spaces are going to offer a lot of opportunity for new businesses or businesses that want to expand,” Garibay said. “I think it’s a plus having a contract with them (CDRPA) because you are getting that resource and help from someone that has experience with helping grow businesses and learning how to become a business owner.”
Hipolito Trujillo, owner of Un Poco De Puebla food stand, said he likes going to the CAFE meetings to learn how to be a better business owner. He also provided Wednesday’s event with dinner.
He said he was curious about learning more about the port’s incubators to potentially move his business there.
“I believe it’s a way to grow and expand ourselves,” Trujillo said in Spanish about why he’s interested in the incubator project. “The spaces are a lot cheaper than the places in town.”
Lease applications will open in early 2024.
Go for the sports bar, stay for the breakfast
Chicken wings and a breakfast biscuit bar with six kinds of gravy star on the menu of the new Side Chick Sports Bar.
The grand opening is anticipated for mid-August at 845 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, in the now former Johnny’s Pub.
Eighty televisions in the booths and around the building include three big screen TVs at 200, 300 and 350 inches to show all sports, including boxing.
The 4,200-square-foot space is across the street from the Clearwater Saloon & Casino, which was purchased by the same ownership group for $700,000 on April 21. Valley Mall Entertainment LLC’s owners group include Jerome Howe, Michelle Lucas, Darrell Peters, Perry Lamb, Terrence Lucas and Vernon Westerdahl.
Johnny’s owner, Darren Estes, could not be reached for comment on why he closed the bar.
Hours from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. at Side Chick Sports Bar establish something a little opposite of what’s at Clearwater, which closes at 6 a.m. — just about breakfast time.
“The kitchen (at Side Chick) closes at 11 p.m. and then a stadium hot dog cart comes out like when you leave the Seahawks games,” Michelle Lucas said.
Compared to the former bar, Johnny’s, renovations mean “it has changed quite a bit. When you walk into the building, it’s seating and hostess area. The bar is visually blocked off from the entry. Go into the seating area and the stage is no more. A new bar is on that side. Where the pool room was is now a golf suite simulator,” Michelle Lucas said.
“The name has been a little controversial. Why it is Side Chick is we are serving chicken and sideline sports and it is our side project. It wasn’t trying to be deterring or anything — trying to be a witty pun. I think people will accept and see that it is meant to be funny,” Michelle Lucas continued.
Microsoft substation in Malaga to get $4M boost in equipment
Chelan County PUD took a big step on an $86 million Malaga substation, which will power the planned Microsoft data campus.
PUD commissioners July 24 voted to buy seven capacitor banks at about $4 million total — prepaid by the tech firm — for the data center, on which contractors started in June. Commissioners must approve spending amounts of more than $3 million in certain instances like this.
According to Hansen, Jumpoff Ridge Substation will sit on the Microsoft campus, on the 5300 block of Malaga Alcoa Highway, with groundbreaking expected in the fall. The substation’s expected completion is the end of 2025. PUD documents show the capacitors were ordered early due to long lead times to ensure their arrival in time.
Microsoft has already paid for “costs associated with the substation, including equipment and contractor resources,” Hansen wrote. “... contracts for purchase of significant substation equipment have been placed.”
The substation, dubbed Jumpoff Ridge, was named after the nearby rock formation, Hansen said.
The metal-enclosed capacitors will help power 360 megawatts to Microsoft’s data center, comprised of at least three buildings on roughly 105 acres, according to the State Environmental Protection Act (SEPA) application.
The new substation includes a 115-kilovolt and a 230-kilovolt section, to be completed in phases, the application stated, with the PUD’s lines feeding into them. The project also includes reconductoring about 1.5 miles of line from the McKenzie Substation, at 6200 Malaga Alcoa Highway, to Jumpoff Ridge Substation to increase capacity and support the new load demand, among other things.
Microsoft declined to answer any specific questions but released a statement from an unnamed “spokesperson”: “Microsoft is committed to supporting local business growth and innovation. We don’t have anything definitive to share at this time but can confirm we are committed to supporting Washington’s digital transformation with the Microsoft cloud.”
The data center campus is currently in the first phase of development, clearing, and demolishing buildings, and is expected to be complete in early 2026, but not necessarily operable, according to Microsoft’s website.
Construction of one building will start in May 2024 and end in early 2026, the website stated.
Each of Microsoft’s three buildings is slated to house an administrative area with data halls for “climatized storage of computer servers,” according to the SEPA application. Sixty-five emergency diesel-powered generators, roughly 21 for each of the three buildings, will sit on-site in case of power outages.
Proposed 272-unit Rock Island apartment complex awaits approval
A 272-unit apartment complex along with recreation building and pool has been proposed outside the city of East Wenatchee and in July was awaiting final approval from the Douglas County Hearing Examiner.
The Rock Island Apartments is located at 460 Rock Island Road just south of East Wenatchee on 6.86 acres of land about 600 feet from the Columbia River. The land, made up of three parcels, was purchased in December 2022 for $1.3 million by Rock Island LLC.
Rock Island LLC was formed in March 2022 by Bellevue developers Jingjing Cai, Guangde Liu and Guanghui Liu. The three are also owners in several other real estate development companies with involvement in five projects in Othello.
The application was submitted on Feb. 23. The hearing examiner held a public hearing on July 20 and in late July had not made his decision yet on the application.
The project includes the construction of nine four-story apartment buildings with a mixture of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, according to the project’s State Environmental Policy Act environmental checklist.
About 450 tenants would be housed along with three onsite staff.
Other amenities in the project’s proposal include an outdoor pool, spa, picnic areas, trail system, bocce court, dog park and community gardens, according to the project’s Douglas County’s staff report.
The project is located outside the city but inside East Wenatchee’s urban growth area and within a Residential High Density zone designation, which allows up to 30 units per acre, per the Greater East Wenatchee Area Comprehensive Plan.
The Rock Island Apartments project proposes 39 units per acre, but the project received a 40% maximum density increase. The project qualified for the increase via an open space bonus along with for taking advantage of the “existing views” and proposing “sufficient landscaping ... pedestrian ways and recreational areas,” according to the staff report.
The property will be accessed via two entrances connected to Rock Island Road and generate approximately 1,833 average daily trips, according to the staff report and SEPA checklist.
The traffic impact analysis submitted with the application says that the affected intersections “will operate at a level of service that meets or exceeds the acceptable standards.”
Preliminary civil plans include frontage improvements to Rock Island Road along the eastern edge of the project site and other improvements to the sidewalk, drainage and illumination.
But the developers may defer the construction of frontage improvements into the future which can be done through a deferred improvement agreement. If the developers enter into this deferred agreement, any road or drainage improvements would be part of a future county or city projects with the applicant paying a “proportional contribution” and is considered “safer and more efficient.”
The developers will also be responsible, per the conditions of approval, for providing funds to Link Transit for the cost of a bus shelter as well.
The county’s land services department also issued a determination of non-significance which means that the county believes the project is not likely to have a “significant adverse environmental impact,” according to the staff report.
The county did not receive any public comments with regards to the application, according to the staff report.
Chelan County ranks 7th-best county in state to retire in; Douglas County gets 25th
A recent study found Chelan County was the seventh-best county to retire in Washington state and 250th in the nation, while Douglas County was the 25th-best county in the state and 688th in the nation.
Taken into account in the 2023 rating, by SmartAsset, were “three separate regional factors that affect the quality of life for retirees, including tax-friendliness, medical care and social opportunities,” SmartAsset stated.
Chelan County placed seventh-best in the state for recreation and social opportunities and 10th for medical care. Douglas County ranked 27th and 34th in those categories, respectively.
Income and sales tax rates were the first consideration, with Chelan and Douglas counties both at a 16% tax burden, the study found. Effective rates were calculated based on a retiree earning $35,000 per year from retirement savings, Social Security and part-time work. Income taxes paid were subtracted from the gross income to determine disposable income. “Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods,” the rankings study stated.
“The number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per thousand residents in each location,” were calculated, and the number of seniors were measured in each city as a percentage of the total population. Chelan County is 19% seniors, while Douglas County is 18%, according to the rankings study.
SmartAsset said it used these sources for the rankings: the U.S. Census Bureau 2021 County Business Patterns (CBP) and ZIP Code Business Patterns (ZBP), Avalara, and the U.S. Census Bureau 2021 American Community Survey.
Chelan County PUD adds $3 million to customer rebate program
Chelan County PUD commissioners authorized $3 million more for the PUD’s energy efficiency incentives program, which offers rebates to residential, commercial and government customers who upgrade things like lighting, air conditioning and more.
Andrew Grassell, PUD energy development and energy conservation manager, told commissioners and staff on Aug. 7 the program needed $1 million more for residential customers and $2 million for government and commercial customers to continue projects this year. The $3 million capital budget increase brings the total rebate program budget to about $7.67 million.
The need for more money stems, in part, from two government projects: a Cashmere Wastewater Department outdoor lighting upgrade and Wenatchee Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades, he said, with the PUD paying 90% of the costs for Cashmere and 70% for Wenatchee.
“Our customers are their constituents, and if they can lower their overhead costs, they can spend those tax dollars somewhere else,” Grassell said.
He also said overall interest in the program increased 40% from 2022, and residential applications were doubled from last year.
Entities and individuals must apply for and get approval on projects before completing them. There are different PUD rebates for different projects, which can include windows, insulation, and lighting, or heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
PUD staff members at a recent meeting, including Ron Slabaugh, water and wastewater manager, mentioned a PUD employee had assessed his home and made suggestions on how to save money and get a rebate. For instance, if a homeowner installs a ductless heat pump, they could receive up to a $2,500 rebate from the PUD. But all ductless heat pumps must be installed by a certified HVAC contractor to qualify for a PUD rebate and rebates paid cannot exceed total project costs, according to the PUD’s website. It also stated homeowners may qualify for a federal tax credit of 30% project costs up to $2,000, and advised verifying eligibility at the EnergyStar website before purchasing a ductless heat pump. Businesses have similar opportunities.
“We get great feedback from all of our customers,” Grassell said.
Additionally, Grassell said the program provides the PUD a 1.7 benefit to cost ratio: for every $1 the PUD pays in energy efficiency rebates, it earns about $1.70 back by selling hydropower on the wholesale energy market. This, in turn, helps keep customers’ bills low.
The program also helps save energy. Since 2010, nearly 25 megawatts, or enough to power 12,500 homes, has been saved, he said, and depending on open market prices, that equals $20 million to $25 million.
“Conservation is a resource for the utility,” said commissioner Garry Arseneault.
For more information, visit chelanpud.org/conservationhome.
NCW Media sold
Five North Central Washington newspapers are under new ownership after finalizing a sale.
Ward Media LLC on Aug. 11 announced its purchase of NCW Media Inc. and its publications: The Leavenworth Echo, Cashmere Valley Record, Lake Chelan Mirror, the Wenatchee Business Journal, and the Quad City Herald.
“We are excited to entrust these cherished community newspapers to Ward Media LLC,” said Carol Forhan, president of NCW Media in a news release.
Ward Media is co-owned by Terry Ward, a former vice president of Sound Publishing, and Amy Yaley, a former marketing and communications director for Jefferson Healthcare in Port Townsend, according to The Seattle Times.
“Terry Ward and Amy Yaley have a proven track record of dedication to journalism and a strong understanding of the unique needs of local communities. We believe this transition will not only sustain the legacy of these newspapers but also enhance their future prospects.”
Ward Media intends to retain current employees of the five papers.
Entiat asks port authority to help fund waterfront project
Entiat leaders want to give the shoreline along the Columbia River, around Entiat City Park and 3 acres to the north, a $50,000 facelift.
The Entiat Commercial Site Development project includes “platting out the future commercial lots and for irrigation, landscaping, two pedestrian illumination lights, topsoil, trees and picnic tables and signage,” according to an application to the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority’s Partners in Economic Development Program.
Mark Botello, Entiat public works/community development director, presented the project to port staff and commissioners Aug. 8, requesting $35,000 from the port’s development program. He told The Wenatchee World the port agreed to provide $15,000, which the city will match.
The two-year enhancement project is the first phase of the Downtown Waterfront Master Plan development, previously approved by Entiat City Council, and underway for the past 10 years, according to the application.
The area off of Lakeshore Drive now is “semi-undeveloped” and used as overflow camping for the city’s RV park, but engineering/architectural plans, public restrooms, a paved parking lot and trail connections are done.
This year, the city’s plans include: adding trees and picnic tables, an irrigation supplies purchase; initial platting for future lots; irrigation installation; and purchasing two pedestrian lights.
Botello said the city plans to ready about 3 acres to the north of the park along the shoreline for business development next year. The six to seven lots vary in size, with the largest at 8,000 square feet, he said. Strict covenants will be in place and people can use the upstairs of their buildings as homes. The project’s finish line is sometime in 2024 or earlier.
Economic opportunities included “waterfront access,” a “future marina,” “pedestrian and bicycle-friendly commercial area development,” and increased recreational use, according to the application.
Botello said in the presentation the city’s sales along the waterfront would “help develop future areas of the waterfront,” which are in the downtown business zoning district.
Water, sewer and power are already at the project site, he said.