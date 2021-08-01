East Wenatchee buys new police building for $4.23M
EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Police Department is getting a new home thanks to a recent city buy.
The East Wenatchee City Council approved the purchase of a two-story building at 50 Simon St. on June 17.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said the city spent $4.23 million on the building — a fraction of what it would have cost the city to build new.
Police Chief Rick Johnson said the new facilities will allow the department to do some of the things outlined in a recent department study, including internal training programs.
Crawford said with the police department in another building, the rest of the municipal offices located in city hall will also have more room.
The Simon Street building will require a few immediate renovations before the police department can move in, including security updates. Crawford believes the department will be able to move into the building during the first quarter of 2022.
The building is currently occupied by the state Department of Social & Health Services, which will stay there through at least the end of the year. Crawford said the city is working out whether DSHS would be willing to rent the top floor of the building in the future.
The building was purchased from Three Eagle Holdings LLC.
$92.4 million grant means big boost for North Wenatchee road projects
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Apple Capital Loop Project has received $92.4 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program, the largest INFRA grant awarded this year nationwide.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said word of the award arrived June 25 from congressional representatives.
"It covers the McKittrick Street underpass and an underpass near Miller Street, near Franz Bread Outlet, and other Confluence Parkway connections," Kuntz said. "It doesn't cover the (Confluence Parkway bridge across the Wenatchee River), but it covers all the underpasses needed to get to the bridge."
It also has improvements for bicycle and pedestrian access near the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge.
"It includes the connection from the pedestrian bridge to East Wenatchee over Highway 28, and connections from the pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks in South Wenatchee," Kuntz said.
The funding is part of a full $285 million project along an 11-mile highway loop in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. The overall Apple Capital Loop project already has secured more than $123 million in matching funds.
The grant application submitted in March by the city of Wenatchee was for $140 million.
Kuntz said the city and its partners are now turning to the state for the remainder of the funding, which would cover the construction of the bridge into Olds Station. The hope is the project will be included in the next transportation budget.
This federal grant funding stands alone, though, so design and planning on the project will begin as soon as the paperwork is completed to access the funds. Actual construction is likely to start in three or four years, he said.
KDV USA buys Cashmere’s Liberty Orchards, considers expansion
CASHMERE — Liberty Orchards, the makers of Aplets & Cotlets, announced June 24 it has a new owner — KDV USA.
The company is part of Russian-based KDV Group, described as an international confectioner and snack maker. CEO Mark Kipnis, who is based in New York, said the candy factory in Cashmere is its first U.S. location.
Details of the sale were not disclosed.
Kipnis said the company is considering expanding the production site at 117 Mission Ave. to produce some of its other products, which could mean more jobs. Liberty Orchard employed 25 to 30 people year-round and about 70 more seasonally, said Greg Taylor, Liberty Orchard's former president.
The hope also is to boost sales into untapped markets, he said. Aplets & Cotlets are well known in the Western United States, but not as much in the Eastern United States.
The company is considering adding a New Jersey distribution center eventually, Kipnis said.
Taylor said he is pleased about the sale of the family-owned business, which had been on the market for several years. If a buyer could not be found, the family had said it would close the doors. The company, founded in 1920 by Armenian immigrants Mark Balaban and Armen Tertsagian, has been a mainstay in Cashmere where it has streets named in its honor — Aplets Way and Cotlets Way.
The goal had been to keep the business in Cashmere, keep their employees employed and continue their brand and recipes.
"We got all of those things with KDV USA," Taylor said, "so we're really delighted.
North Central Washington: What to expect from the full reopening moving forward
WENATCHEE — The state fully reopened on June 30, dropping most COVID-19 restrictions after more than a year since Gov. Jay Inslee issued his first proclamation prohibiting gatherings of 250 people and more in March 2020.
Limits to indoor and outdoor capacity on all businesses have been lifted along with social distancing requirements. Local restaurants, movie theaters, bowling alleys can now operate at full capacity.
The state's previous masking policy will remain in effect.
Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to mask indoors or outdoors in most public places and in businesses unless otherwise required by a business. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks in indoor public settings.
And all people, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks in certain places like schools, public transit and healthcare settings, according to the state Department of Health.
Liberty's reopening awaits seat shipment
WENATCHEE — Bryan Cook's plan was for downtown Wenatchee's Liberty Cinema to reopen from the past year's pandemic lock down with flair — and plush new seats. But with the seats still not shipped, the theater's doors remain closed in the weeks after the state’s June 30 end to most COVID-19 restrictions.
"We're getting close," said Cook, vice president of Sun Basin Theatres, which operates the Liberty and Gateway Cinema in Olds Station. "I feel like we've been crawling, and then we're walking, and now we're about ready to run."
Gateway has reopened, but Cook said it might take Liberty a month or two to follow suit. The reopening date depends on when a shipment of about 60 new, leather seats arrives, he said.
About 120 seats will eventually get taken out, reducing the total seat count, but will be replaced with plush, comfortable seats, according to Cook.
"We wanted to bring something new downtown and make some changes — offer stuff we hadn't before," Cook said.
Class with a Glass expands in new location
WENATCHEE — Nancy Barrett's Class with a Glass art studio was built around the idea of inviting would-be artists to spend a couple hours following step-by-step instruction while socializing and drinking some wine — all while creating a take-home masterpiece.
That was the "paint-and-sip" model of the then 3-year-old business when Barrett purchased it in 2017. She added summer and holiday art camps for kids at her location in 1,100 square feet of space at 10 S. Columbia St., and, in addition to acrylic paint, introduced watercolor and mixed media classes.
When COVID-19 canceled in-studio gatherings, she offered online classes and art-at-home art supplies, which served its purpose, but wasn't ideal, she said.
As pandemic restrictions eased this spring, she recognized an opportunity to "make the most of a difficult year," by making a move, literally — to 134 N. Mission St. in Wenatchee — a larger, more visible space that brings with it the opportunity to expand her offerings. The 5,000-square-foot building, has room for small to medium-sized group events, an art gallery to feature local artists' work, retail space for art supplies and food — including a menu of Palette Platters (charcuterie boards) paired with locally crafted wines, ciders and brews.
Barrett moved to the new building in June, in time for the kids' summer art camp offerings.
For information on the art class schedules, group events and private painting parties, go to classwithaglass.com or call (509) 888-5878.
Unemployment rate drops to 5.3%, but region still 1,300 jobs down
WENATCHEE — Jobs — 5,000 of them — returned to Chelan and Douglas counties this May compared to last May, but the region is still down about 1,300 jobs from the same time in 2019.
"The current recovery in the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area is a work in progress," Don Meseck, regional labor economist for the state Employment Security Department, said in his labor market summary report released July 9.
The job increase is a good sign the economy is headed in the right direction, he said.
In May 2020, the unemployment rate was 12.3%. This year, it was 5.3%, with a tally of 45,300 jobs, up from 40,300 last year.
"The downside: the local economy has still not recovered all jobs lost since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
May 2019's job count was 46,600 jobs.
The industries seeing the most jobs return in the year-over-year May figures were also those hardest hit by the pandemic — leisure and hospitality, adding 2,100 jobs in May, but, at 6,200 total, was still down about 800 jobs from 7,000 reported in May 2019.
Construction jobs also picked up, with 400 more jobs this May compared to last May.
Ellensburg’s Iron Horse Brewery buys Entiat’s Bad Granny Cider
ENTIAT — Don't be surprised to see Bad Granny's hard cider and Iron Horse Brewery's craft beer offered side by side more often in the future.
Ellensburg-based Iron Horse Brewery is acquiring Entiat-based Bad Granny Hard Cider, the companies announced July 8.
The deal follows several months of partnership strategy discussions. Iron Horse, owned by the father-son team of Gary and Greg Parker, has been making handcrafted ales since 2005. The company produces more than 700,000 gallons (23,000 barrels) of beer a year, with distribution across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
Bad Granny was founded in 2015 by Bret and Julie Pittsinger, who also own Karma Vineyards in Chelan and Van Doren Sales in East Wenatchee. The cidery makes about 77,000 gallons (2,300 barrels) of hard cider annually, which is currently available at the vineyard and in bars, restaurants and grocery stores throughout the state, with additional outlets in Idaho.
The owners of both brewery and cidery had been exploring opportunities to expand, which led to the idea of joining forces.
In the deal, the financial details of which are not being disclosed, the Pittsingers will continue to be involved in the partnership through 2026. Bad Granny Hard Cider will continue to have its own brand and products, but joint sales and marketing efforts will start immediately.
During the next 9 to 14 months, the cider production that currently happens in Entiat will transition to the Ellensburg facility. Iron Horse's plan is to keep Bad Granny Cider's staff on the payroll.
Barnes moves Tranquility Day Spa to Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Tranquility Day Spa, which has pampered clients with massages, facials, nails and hair styling services since 2009 at 530 Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee, opened July 6 in its new location — 735 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The remodeled, 3,000-square-foot space is convenient for clients, with more parking and an updated building, owner Janice Barnes said.
She had been looking for a new location for several months before signing a lease on the building most recently occupied by Renew Salon, which moved in late June.
"The new location brings us a promise of success and new growth," Barnes said of the business that has grown from having three employees in 2009 to 10 in 2021.
Barnes said the past year's challenges included being shut down for nearly four months during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business survived thanks to loyal clients and dedicated staff members.
The website and phone numbers remain the same — wenatcheespa.com, (509) 884-4900.
Timberloom arrives in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Timberloom, offering custom wood furnishings and wood slabs for custom projects, opened in May at 200 S. Columbia St. The company is owned by Becci and Chris Piepel.
For information, go to wwrld.us/timberloom.
Wenatchee Valley home listings continue to drop while prices increase
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley housing market is a difficult environment for potential buyers: home listings are down and prices are up.
Data collected by Pacific Appraisal Associates shows active home listings in the Wenatchee area went down to 30 in June — a 17% drop from May and 74% decrease from June 2020.
As the number of listings decrease, the prices of homes are increasing. The year-to-date median sales price was $425,050, up by 21% from last year. Meanwhile, the year-to-date average sales price is up by 18% at $468,512.
Total sales are also up 3% compared to last year, totaling 95. Pending sales for June were at 153.
Rental vacancies are also hard to come by, with only a 1.1% vacancy rate during the second quarter of 2021. Last year's second quarter rate was 3%. Single family homes have the largest vacancy rate at 3.7%, followed by multi-family rentals at 0.9%, plexes at 0.3% and condos at 0%.
Leavenworth and Cashmere also have few listings, with 29 and 8 respectively. Unlike Wenatchee, the two cities have seen positive leaps in total sales. Cashmere's sales are up 64% from last year and Leavenworth's are up by 40%.
Median Leavenworth home prices have increased 8% since last year at $712,729, while Cashmere's median home price is at $552,000, a 32% increase.
East Wenatchee approves pilot 'streatery' program
EAST WENATCHEE — Streateries were a child of the COVID-19 pandemic as restaurants searched for ways to operate under stay-at-home-orders, but they may become part of East Wenatchee's new normal going forward.
The term, a mash-up of street and eatery, refers to a small outdoor dining area on a street. The East Wenatchee City Council approved a six-month pilot streatery program along Valley Mall Parkway July 20.
Permits issued under the program are free and will expire on Nov. 30. Businesses can use up to three parking spaces in front of their establishment for outdoor seating.
The program follows a temporary ordinance the city adopted in August 2020 that allowed streateries along Valley Mall Parkway between 6th Street and 9th Street following a request from a downtown restaurant.
Lori Barnett, the city's community development director, said only one business took advantage of the August 2020 ordinance but city staff recently received requests from three businesses for streateries.
Although the six-month program the council approved is temporary, Barnett said city staff will evaluate whether to make streatery seating available on a more permanent basis. A public hearing regarding the program will be held during the Aug. 24 council meeting.
Mill Bay Casino adds RV park to campus
MANSON — An RV park has been added to the 12 Tribes Mill Bay Casino campus at 455 Wapato Lake Road in Manson.
"Lake Chelan is a beautiful area, and given our pristine location we decided to expand and provide an oasis for our guests," said Kary Nichols, Colville Tribal Federal Corporation CEO, in a July 1 press release.
The 12 Tribes Mill Bay Casino RV Park, located on property adjacent to the casino, has 21 pull-through spaces, complete with power, water and internet.
The park is located next to the casino's parking lot.
For information go to colvillecasinos.com/mill-bay-casino/rv-park.
Wenatchee mechanics swamped due to heat, pandemic consequences
WENATCHEE — If you're looking to get auto work done soon, best of luck. Local auto shops are inundated, with many booked days and weeks out.
Brian Thorpe, the owner of Global Car Care, said this June was the busiest he has ever had during nearly 40 years in the industry. Business is up 55% he said, adding that 10% is usually considered a good uptake and 12% is considered busy.
"We're completely tapped out," he said. "It's broken all of our systems; they weren't designed to handle that much volume. We're trying not to promise more than we can deliver."
He said the best he can do is try to get cars in and evaluated even if actual repairs have to be scheduled out.
Although summer is usually busy for Global Car Care, Thorpe attributed the abnormal increase in business to a combination of factors stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said because people may be driving longer distances than they were during the pandemic, there are bound to be issues popping up. Additionally, stimulus checks mean some individuals have more temporary disposable income and can afford to pay for mechanical work they might not have been able to afford before. The auto industry is also still experiencing shortages in some services and parts.
Ken Traikovich, who owns Anglers Auto Service, said his shop is also extremely busy, though their actual car count is down. Like Thorpe, he pointed toward COVID-related factors, which have driven up car prices.
"People are deciding to keep and repair their vehicles rather than purchase new ones," Traikovich said. "I believe the added business is a combination of people saving money by repairing the vehicle rather than buying them, plus it's the time of year people road trip."
He added that the increased heat has also caused issues for a lot of vehicles. It hasn't been pleasant for the mechanics themselves either.
"It's been extremely difficult to work in such conditions; at times, it's unbearable," he said. "The added frustration is that customers are hot as well and they sometimes don't understand that we can only do so much so fast in this kind of heat."
Staffing, food costs, supply issues dampen restaurant reopenings
WENATCHEE — Grateful to finally see COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, restaurants in the Wenatchee Valley saw customers return in full force after the state fully reopened June 30.
But "(full reopening) is a double-edged sword," said Todd Mill, owner of the Rail Station & Ale House, 29 N. Columbia St.
Mill’s restaurant operated with about 28 employees before the pandemic. He currently has 21 employees.
"Customers are dying to come out and eat," Mill said. "(On Wednesday) I had to turn away 40 people who wanted to come in and eat because I just didn't have the staff to serve them.”'
Salvador Rubio, owner of two Mexican restaurants in Wenatchee and Yakima, said his businesses were able to hold onto his pre-pandemic employees. Now that the state has fully reopened, his 19 employees are working full time.
His customers also have returned, he said.
One thing that has not returned to normal is the price of food, which has skyrocketed, Rubio said.
A 40-pound box of chicken that cost $60 pre-pandemic has now doubled in price, he said
Mill, at Rail Station, said supplies also are hit and miss, requiring the need to work around whatever random assortment of items are out of stock with his suppliers. He’s been unable to get lemon juice for three weeks.
At South restaurants in Leavenworth in and Wenatchee, co-owner Price Gledhill, said sales so far have been about 15% better than in 2019 despite the late start.
The issue, like Rail Station and so many other businesses, is having enough staff to operate full capacity.
The restaurant at Pybus Public Market is doing well, but in Leavenworth, he is short staffed, so can only operate at about half capacity.
Gledhill said he has added benefits and increased wages to try and make the positions more desirable, but for now they will have to make do with what they have.
Peoples Bank increases employee base pay
BELLINGHAM — Bellingham-based Peoples Bank, which has a branch in Wenatchee, announced Thursday it is raising its base minimum hourly wage for all hourly employees to $17, with market adjustments in Snohomish and King counties.
The base minimum wage in Snohomish County will be adjusted to $18.70; in King County, the base minimum wage will be adjusted to $19.55.
The bank also committed to maintaining its minimum wage at approximately $3 per hour above the state minimum wage, along with cost-of-living adjustments, according to a press release.
In addition, hourly employees who are business proficient in Spanish, Russian, Punjabi or Mandarin/Chinese will receive an extra $1 per hour pay.
The adjustments will impact approximately 130 hourly employees who will receive roughly $350,000 in annual raises, according to the press release.
The bank's Wenatchee branch is at 901 N. Mission St.
West Cashmere Bridge project behind schedule
CASHMERE — Construction of the West Cashmere Bridge is taking longer than expected.
The bridge was originally slated to open in November but Chelan County now expects a spring 2022 completion.
The delay is blamed on permitting for the demolition of the old bridge. Original scheduling estimated all demolition would have been completed by late April, according to a county news release. But the last concrete portion of West Cashmere Bridge, which is near the BNSF Railway tracks, will be demolished during the first week of August.
Meanwhile, the county's contractor, Seattle-based SB Structures, has worked ahead on the road work portion of the project on Goodwin Road and the roundabout on the Hay Canyon side of the bridge.
The project remains within its $19.3 million budget and installation of the 18 girders needed for the new bridge is expected to begin in September, according to the county.
Find more information about the project at the Chelan County website: wwrld.us/2T0GNB3.
Wenatchee breaks ground on City Hall remodel
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City Hall is getting a makeover.
City council members broke ground on an extensive remodel in late June. Mayor Frank Kuntz said the remodel will finish late next summer and will cost about $12 million.
The city hall building, previously known as the Federal Building, originally housed a number of federal departments, including the U.S. Post Office and Social Security, before being bought by LocalTel. The city purchased part of the building in May 2018 and moved in November of the same year. The city and LocalTel still have a 50/50 vote on the management of the building.
Kuntz said the city's plan was always to remodel the building.
"Now we'll have a one-stop shop where you can come in and get your building permit, you can meet with our parks people and reserve a picnic shelter, you can pay your utility bill — all in one spot,” he said.
He added that buying and remodeling the building was a "great move" financially. The city bought 40,000 square feet for $3.6 million. He said COVID slowed the bidding process, but that once bidding opened up, bids were competitive.
City council meetings and other operations will continue in their current locations during the remodel. Following the remodel's completion, city offices will be moved downstairs and the city will lease the top two floors. Kuntz said most of the construction will take place during the day, but there are a few things that will be done at night.
East Wenatchee gets $2.8 million infrastructure bump
EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee is receiving just under $2.85 million in National Highway System grants.
The money will go toward constructing a concrete intersection at Eastmont Avenue and Grant Road, overlaying Grant Road from North Georgia Avenue to North Kentucky Avenue, and upgrading curb ramps. Construction is projected to start in 2023.
Many grants require local governments to contribute money to the project being funded by the grant, a practice known as a local match. The NHS grant, however, requires no local match.
The projects join a number of existing and planned updates within the city, including improvements to 10th Street Northeast; construction of a traffic signal at 9th Street Northeast and Valley Mall Parkway; and enhancements along 5th Street to increase safe school routes to Sterling Intermediate and Kenroy Elementary schools.
Short-term rental draft code tweaks continue
WENATCHEE — Toddlers now count as short-term rental occupants and a kitchen remodel will not violate permit status in the latest changes to Chelan County's proposed short-term rental regulations.
County commissioners are working their way through 1,000 pages of comments and the verbal testimony of about 60 people received in June about the draft document they hope to approve by the end of July.
More than 200 people attended the last Zoom call public hearing on June 29 to watch the proceedings or make a public comment.
About 70 citizens attended the commission’s July 13 online workshop,
The commissioners scheduled the next date for deliberation, and possible adoption, for July 27.
One of the changes made during the workshop was a recommendation included in the task force's February report that didn't make it into the draft when it was written up by staff. It increased the percentage cap on short-term rentals in the Manson urban growth area from 6% to 9%.
The latest draft of the code also now allows owners to remodel a kitchen or make other changes as long as they do not increase non-conformance like adding another bedroom to their rental.
Before, any change to the property that might require a permit was not allowed until after ceasing rental operations and surrendering their short-term rental permits.
Commissioners also agreed to count everyone, including children, toward the overnight and daytime occupancy. Before, children under 2 years old were excluded.
For a copy of the latest draft of code, go to wwrld.us/code.
WorkSource reopens, sees influx of job seekers
WENATCHEE — The valley's workforce may be reappearing.
Employment centers, reopening in early July to the public for in-person visits, report seeing more people looking for work.
WorkSource Wenatchee Valley, 270 9th St. in East Wenatchee, offers assistance to people looking to change careers, get into the workforce or learn new skills to make them more competitive.
It has seen an influx of visitors since it reopened for in-person visits July 5, said Daiam Navarro, a community liaison at the center. The center is open from 8 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Job seekers are asked to wear a mask and socially distance while at the center. Virtual appointments are still available as well.
The reopening happened the day after the job search requirement for state unemployment benefits returned, which might explain some of the increase, Navarro said.
"We're excited to see more people come in and look for work," she said. "We can help them with that."
Chelan County projects see $740,000 infusion
WENATCHEE — Six improvement projects designed to boost economic development across Chelan County have received a $740,000 infusion from the county's board of commissioners.
Funds come from a new grant program, the Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund, which plans to finance public projects by awarding applicants annually each spring, according to a Chelan County press release.
This year, the following agencies have received project grants:
City of Cashmere: $50,000 to help extend water and wastewater services to a lot in downtown Cashmere and eventually develop for small businesses.
Lake Chelan Reclamation District: $100,000 to improve Lift Station No. 2 which provides sewer service to the entire Manson area.
City of Wenatchee: $115,000 for ongoing work to Lincoln Park, 1410 S. Mission St., in Wenatchee.
Peshastin Water District: $124,000 for improvements to better monitor public water systems from industrial contamination.
City of Leavenworth: $150,000 for stormwater improvements for the city's east side, needed for future business development.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority: $200,000 for wood waste remediation on a parcel in the Cashmere Mill site.
The Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund, managed by the county's economic development department, uses existing revenues from a sales-and-use tax for public facilities in rural counties, according to a news release. The county plans to invest $2.5 million over the next three years in grants to government agencies and junior taxing districts.
Confluence Health, Moses Lake community fund $7 million radiation treatment center
MOSES LAKE — Columbia Basin cancer patients needing radiation will have the chance to receive treatment locally for the first time ever as the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and the Confluence Health Foundation partner to raise $7 million to build a radiation treatment center in Moses Lake.
Radiation patients often require treatment five days a week for several consecutive weeks. Those patients of Grant and Adams counties now must travel for hours daily to Confluence Health in Wenatchee or even farther — to Seattle, Spokane or the Tri-Cities.
In the past two years, The Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and the Confluence Health Foundation have raised $3 million toward a $3.5 million capital campaign. Confluence Health is providing the other $3.5 million. The money will be used to build a state-of-the-art radiation treatment facility in Moses Lake that includes a linear accelerator that can administer the latest treatment protocols.
Dryden wastewater treatment facility to get an upgrade
DRYDEN —Chelan County PUD is set to receive $3.5 million in grant funds and a loan from the state to improve Dryden's wastewater treatment facility.
The improvements will reduce the amount of phosphorus the treatment facility discharges into the Wenatchee River, according to a news release from the state Department of Ecology. It includes a $2.5 million grant and a $1 million low-interest loan.
The Chelan County PUD owns and operates the Dryden Wastewater Facility, said Colleen Keltz, Department of Ecology spokesperson.
The state agency gives out funding every year to improve water quality throughout the state. The state Legislature directs the agency to provide the funding.
Wenatchee BMX Park Coming in 2021
WENATCHEE — Lincoln Park is getting its newest upgrade in the form of a BMX pump park.
The Wenatchee City Council voted unanimously July 8 to award a $181,448 contract to the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance for the project. Construction is expected to start this summer and finish by October, and the park's size will be similar to that of a full-size basketball court.
The addition will be the latest in a series of upgrades known as the Lincoln Park Renovation Project, which began in 2015. Construction on future sub-projects, including a splash pad and soccer/lacrosse field, is planned for the spring and summer of 2022.
The pump park, which will be in the southwest corner of Lincoln Park, was initially planned as a dirt park. However, the city settled on a paver park to reduce long-term operational costs.
The Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, which worked on East Wenatchee's pump park, was the only entity that submitted a contract bid after the city sent out solicitations to over 200 companies. The alliance will use some volunteer labor to complete the project and is putting in $10,000 of its own money as a grant to the city.
Pangborn receives $1.3 million relief package
EAST WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport is getting $1.3 million in economic relief funding as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus package.
A total of $217 million in award money will be distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration between airports across Washington, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Patty Murray's office. The grants are designed to help airports recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19 by keeping airport workers employed and construction projects moving.
Other area airports to receive funding include:
- $32,000 for Lake Chelan Airport
- $32,000 for Ephrata Municipal Airport
- $22,000 for Grand Coulee Dam Airport
- $22,000 for Omak Airport
- $59,000 for Bowers Field Airport in Ellensburg
31 grants total $501,000 for small ag-related businesses in Chelan and Douglas counties
OLYMPIA — Thirty-one wineries, breweries, cider houses, agritourism farms and farmers markets in Chelan and Douglas counties received a combined half a million dollars in pandemic relief grants in June from the state Department of Agriculture.
The grants ranged, in most cases, from $17,000 each for the craft beverage producers to $15,000 for agritourism businesses and $10,000 for farmers markets.
The COVID-19 Relief and Recovery grants, funded through a partnership between WSDA and the state Department of Commerce, were part of $14 million distributed to 839 businesses across the state. The application period for the grants ran April 9-26.
The program targeted four specific agriculture-related sectors that had been left out of earlier relief programs — craft beverages, agritourism farms, farmers markets and shellfish growers.
"These grants will boost the Washington state agricultural industry, helping prevent business closures and supporting the health and diversity of Washington state's overall economy," WSDA Director Derek Sandison said in a news release. "Our economy needs the businesses in these four sectors to recover from the pandemic for the health of our economy as a whole."
Here's the local breakout:
Chelan County: 26 grants, $418,000 total
19 craft beverage producers: 10 wineries, 6 breweries, 3 cideries6 agritourism farms2 farmers markets
Douglas County: 5 grants $83,000 total
4 craft beverage producers: 3 wineries, one cider house1 agritourism farm
Grant County: 10 grants, $167,000 total
6 craft beverage producers, all wineries2 agritourism farms1 farmers market
Okanogan County: 9 grants, $178,000 total
4 craft beverage producers: One brewery, 3 cider houses1 agritourism farm4 farmers markets, with $10,000 grants to markets in Oroville and Tonasket; $55,000 to the Okanogan Valley Farmers Market and $20,000 to the Methow Valley Farmers Market.
Link Transit offers free rides for 1 year, discussing fare policy future
WENATCHEE — Link Transit is offering free rides on all routes as part of a one-year program that began on July 1.
The move is situated between Link's COVID-19 fare suspension and ongoing discussions about the future of its fare policy.
Link planned to resume fare collection in January after suspending fares in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but doing so while maintaining the safety barriers separating drivers and passengers was challenging.
"While there were ways to do that, there was a cost associated with that," Link Transit General Manager/CEO Richard DeRock said.
The cost of implementing that kind of technology would be around $4-5 million, he said. Meanwhile, Link collects around $650,000 in fares a year — a small portion of its overall budget, which sits at $18 million this year. He added that resuming fares also has the potential to depress ridership, which is already down about 30% from pre-COVID levels.
During the next year, Link will monitor ridership, success of the free fare program and new technology solutions during as it evaluates its fare policies moving forward.
Free business trainings scheduled
OLYMPIA — Small business owners can sharpen their business operating skills — from financial statements to improving service — with "ScaleUp: The Rebuild Edition," an eight-week training course offered by the state Department of Commerce and Thurston Economic Development Council.
Each interactive online course is two hours long and held once a week for eight weeks. The ideal participant is a business owner or president who has operated a business for at least two years and had pre-COVID annual gross revenue in excess of $100,000.
For registration information, go to MyStartup365.com/programs/scaleup. Class size is limited.
The sessions are scheduled to start Sept. 1 and 2. For information, contact James Davis at jdavis@thurstonedc.com or (360) 464-6051.
Flex Fund program offers small business loans
OLYMPIA —Low-interest loans of up to $150,000 are available to small business owners and nonprofits through the newly-launched Small Business Flex Fund, a public-private partnership.
The recovery loan program, set up by the state Department of Commerce, is funded with a $30 million investment approved by Gov. Jay Inslee in November 2020. Commerce is partnering with financial institutions and community-based organizations to lend $100 million or more to small businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 50 employees and annual revenues of less than $3 million.
Qualifying businesses and nonprofits can apply for loans up to $150,000. Loans are available in 60- or 72-month loan terms at interest rates between 3% to 4.5%.
Interested applicants pre-apply on the Flex Fund's online portal and, if they qualify, will be matched with a lender. Once matched, the participating lender will assist the business owner throughout the application process and provide additional advisory support. If a business doesn't qualify, they will be connected to a community organization that can assist with finding other resources.
For information, visit SmallBusinessFlexFund.org.
Leavenworth Mayor Florea to take a larger role at city hall
LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea, under a new restructuring plan at the city of Leavenworth, will be assuming day-to-day operations at city hall in addition to managing strategic initiatives currently in progress at the city.
This is being done, according to a June 28 news release, to take something off the plate of City Administrator Ana Cortez. She said this needed to happen for her to move strategic projects forward.
Some of the major projects for the city include upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant this fall, a community center park, workforce housing, downtown master plan, waterfront master plan and the initiative to enhance the resident and visitor experience.
Florea said he is already very involved in managing the staff, so he is very comfortable stepping in to do that, adding he had done that successfully in the past. But he had a word of caution.
"There is no guarantee that this idea will work, but it is the best path forward for the city," Florea said.
The job descriptions for the mayor and city administrator will reflect the changes in job duties, the news release said, but there will be no changes in job titles. Cortez has been on the job since June 2020.
Oktoberfest: Leavenworth plans a different kind of festival
LEAVENWORTH — After a year away due to the pandemic, Oktoberfest is coming back to Leavenworth in 2021. But beyond this year, the city of Leavenworth is searching for a new vendor and potentially, a new kind of festival.
The nonprofit group that puts on Oktoberfest each year, Projekt Bayern, is calling the 2021 event Leavenworth Oktoberfest Markt. Projekt Bayern is at the end of a five-year contract with the city, Leavenworth spokesperson Christie Voos said.
The Oktoberfest layout in downtown Leavenworth in 2021 will be the same as it has been in past years using the Festhalle and large tents. Voos said the city is now accepting requests for events for October of 2022.
"We're seeking at the city a new style of partnership that is really a marquee event like an Oktoberfest but it doesn't have to be that," Voos said. "What we're looking for is a non-profit or a group of nonprofits that will actively showcase local businesses in addition to other businesses to attack the thought process that we always have to do things the same way."
This celebration should be more inclusive of local businesses, she said.
"That includes celebrating the inclusion of younger participants. Let's have more events for children. Let's get the families more involved and really work with the city to balance events with residents in October," Voos said.
Oktoberfest has gotten so big that many locals don't enjoy it, she said.
The city is seeking an event that includes family friendly hours and activities that could be spread over three weeks in October. The main event could take up to two city blocks and include multiple sites throughout the city with special attention paid to parking.
The city is looking for applications that include these concepts:
- Jobs that pay wages above minimum wage
- Profit share models where the city receives a portion of proceeds
- Benefits to school and recreational entities within the city
- Clean up and maintenance plan
The deadline for applications is Aug. 3, 2021. Voos said she fully expects Projekt Bayern to apply for 2022. She said there has not been any specific discussion around whether the future October festival would be centered around alcohol use.
Leavenworth's Ski Hill Basin gets a flooding fix
LEAVENWORTH — The Chelan County Flood Zone District has Alternative 4 as the most likely solution to help relieve Ski Hill Basin of flooding issues.
The district expects a cost estimate from the contractor this fall, but the chosen alternative, which received the highest marks of the six alternatives presented in a community survey this spring, is described as “middle of the road” in terms of cost.
It will make improvements to Titus and Detillion roads to reduce the amount of water flow in the south of Ski Hill by redirecting it to the north side of Titus Road.
The chosen plan includes:
Increasing the size of existing roadside ditches and culverts along Detillion and Titus roads.
Constructing a pond somewhere near the Ski Hill parking lot.
Constructing a larger channel and installing a pipe to collect and move water along Titus Road from west to east.
Improving roadside ditches and culverts along Titus Road from north to south.
For project information, go to: wwrld.us/skihill.