Clearwater opens new 'open air' gaming room
EAST WENATCHEE — The Clearwater Saloon & Casino reopened Sept. 25 for live poker and table games, revealing a remodel that created an open-air gaming experience to meet state COVID-19 regulations.
The Clearwater's indoor gaming service closed in March, opened for a month in July and then had to close again as pandemic guidelines changed.
In its quest to get back to business, owners Jerry and Karen Howe and General Manager Michelle Peters embarked on a major remodel, removing the walls on two sides of the building, essentially creating an open air space for the restaurant and card room.
The Clearwater's restaurant and bar began offering outdoor service in late August — including outdoor movies on the patio. With the remodel now complete, the card room is making its debut.
Remodeled Wenatchee Library nearly ready
WENATCHEE — Bright is the first word that comes to mind when walking into the new Wenatchee Public Library.
The walls are painted a vivid white with shocks of color: yellow, turquoise, deep purple and dark blue. It also has fun designs, including two large wave-like structures that extend over the bookshelves.
"We talked about colors a lot," said Jessica Adams, Wenatchee Public Library branch supervisor.
The Wenatchee Public Library, which is part of NCW Libraries, is nearing completion after a $4 million, 18-month remodel project.
The library's main floor has less seating than before, Adams said. It's to push people to the middle area or into the upper section to work or socialize. The project added a third-floor space along a wall so people can sit at tables, work and look down into the main library.
"So, there's this phrase amongst most libraries across the country that it should feel like you're in your community's living room, right?" Adams said. "Like that should be the place where you go and interact with one another, you go to learn, you go to have fun."
The changes that Adams is most excited about, though, are the functioning HVAC system, the new windows and the LED lighting. Also, they now have a sound system that works throughout the building, so they can tell people if their vehicle’s lights are on in the parking lot.
Two Rivers Gallery reopens, but faces financial uncertainty
WENATCHEE — Jan Theriault walked down a narrow hallway, then paused, taking a look at one of many artworks housed by the Two Rivers Art Gallery. Bills, he said, they keep coming in.
The Two Rivers Art Gallery in downtown Wenatchee reopened from the state-mandated COVID-19 closures in July.
Limited business since reopening has created financial uncertainty and Theriault, the gallery's director, is unsure if Two Rivers will survive. Being gone for three months and having to pay bills without any income is not good, he said.
Some days the gallery only sees two new people stop by, said Theriault. "We're lucky to see six people on any one day."
The gallery relies on sales of art to help cover its monthly rent. It has enough in reserves to make it well into 2021, unless something changes, he said. After that, it is "hit or miss" what happens.
"Without generous people, art cannot survive, even in big cities," he said.
Another piece of Lineage industrial property is going up for sale
WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is offering up another large chunk of industrial space in downtown Wenatchee for redevelopment.
Port commissioners on Sept. 22 approved a request for proposals for the 1.2-acre property on the corner of Yakima and Columbia streets. The parcel has around 20,000 square feet of former fruit storage space in two buildings.
They are three of 11 buildings the port purchased from Lineage Logistics for $4.5 million in 2019. The port purchased the campus with the intent to divide up the property and sell it back to the private sector for redevelopment.
The first three buildings were offered up in May and the port is working through the process of selling them to S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics for a multi-use family activity center.
The two new buildings are expected to be advertised to possible buyers in early October, according to board meeting documents. Selection of the purchaser could happen in late November and the sale could close in spring 2021.
The port plans to list the buildings at a minimum sales price of $1.2 million, roughly $60 per square foot of interior space.
Nursing home industry pioneer Carl Campbell dies at 98
WENATCHEE — Carl Campbell, whose legacy includes a retirement and assisted-living company that once spanned more than 180 facilities, and many other business and philanthropic endeavors, has died.
The Wenatchee icon and community leader passed away Sept. 17 at age 98, at Colonial Vista Retirement and Assisted Living in Wenatchee, where he lived in a penthouse on the top floor.
Campbell founded Triple-C Convalescent Centers, which later became Colonial Care Group.
He and his late wife, Betty, who died in 2010, opened their first nursing home facility in Wenatchee in 1954. From there, the company expanded to 21 states.
In 2016, at the age of 94, Campbell announced he was retiring and selling the last four facilities he owned — including Colonial Vista and Hearthstone Cottage in East Wenatchee — to Vancouver-based Prestige Care.
A flying enthusiast, Campbell owned and piloted multiple private jets before founding Executive Flight at Pangborn Memorial Airport in 1982. The air ambulance and charter business grew to have 14 jets and more than 100 employees, but was later downsized to offer fueling, maintenance and hangar rentals. The headquarters building at Pangborn Memorial Airport is now owned by the Chelan Douglas Port Authority, serving as its main office.
Parking meter installation begins in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — Metered parking is coming to Leavenworth.
Construction crews on Sept. 26 began installing parking meters in the east end of the city's downtown core. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October.
Crews have finished installing parking sensors to parking lots 2, 3, 4 and 5, said City Administrator Ana Cortez in a news release. They next moved to installing meters on Front, Division, Commercial and 10th streets.
Pricing has not been determined nor has a date when the meters will be activated.
The parking meters and sensors were recommended in the 2018 Parking Management Study and Plan from Rick Williams and Pete Collins of Rick Williams Consulting.
Elvis has left the building | Cashmere’s ’59er Diner closes
CASHMERE — Cashmere's '59er Diner, famed for its milkshakes, waitresses named Flo and periodic appearances by Elvis and Marilyn, shut down for good Sept. 28.
"We ran out of money," said owner Joe Cannata of his decision to close the restaurant at the Apple Annie's Antique Mall he has operated for the past seven years. "I can't let one store carry the other store."
The original '59er Diner at Coles Corner on Highway 2 near the turnoff to Lake Wenatchee remains open. It will celebrate its 25th year next year, the past 12 under Cannata's ownership, and he intends to focus his efforts on making sure it sees the other side of the pandemic.
"It's not all doom and gloom," he said. "We have to do what we have to do. The public will still be going out to dinner, so we have to figure out how to make them happy, to give them the best experience we can. At the '59er Diner, we want to show them a great time — a happy, fun, upbeat experience. I could keep struggling in Cashmere and working myself to the bone, but it's going to affect the other restaurant at some point."
As October and November approached — the toughest months even in a good year — "I read the writing on the wall," he said. "You only have so many resources. If I still want a healthy restaurant up the road I have to consolidate to make sure that one keeps going."
He is not ruling out the possibility that Cashmere's '59er Diner might make a comeback, he said.
"It's not destiny. We could change plans if it's the right situation. I still have managers capable of doing it, if it's not too much work for the reward," he said.
Chelan County extends moratorium on new short-term rentals
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission has extended by six months a moratorium on new short-term rentals and expansion or modification of existing ones.
The moratorium is intended to prevent people from rushing to buy homes and turn them into short-term rentals before new regulations are completed, Commissioner Doug England has said.
Members of both the Residents United for Neighbors and the Short-Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County spoke during the Oct. 6 public hearing.
The commission made one change to the moratorium, allowing modifications to short-term rentals for emergency repairs from unexpected damage.
The moratorium also applies to lodging facilities, bed and breakfasts, guest inns and tourist/recreation sites not fully operational on or before Aug. 25.
The reason for the moratorium on other types of lodging facilities is because the county is concerned people will submit false applications, according to the resolution.
Sean Flaherty named publisher at The Wenatchee World
WENATCHEE — Sean Flaherty has been named publisher of The Wenatchee World.
Flaherty, 56, has been serving as the paper's general manager since June 2019. He joined the operation as advertising director in April 2018.
The announcement of Flaherty's new role was made Oct. 9 by Francis Wick, president and CEO of Arizona-based Wick Communications, which purchased the newspaper from the Woods family in 2018. The company owns 27 newspapers and 18 specialty publications in 11 states.
Flaherty will handle both the general manager and publisher duties.
In addition to The World's print and online newspaper, the company publishes two weekly newspapers, several periodicals, including Wenatchee Valley Business World, and owns and operates a printing press in Wenatchee.
Flaherty moved to Wenatchee from the Tri-Cities. He grew up on the west side of the mountains. His father and grandfather ran community newspapers in the Seattle area.
Harmeling takes over Keppler’s Animal Hospital of Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Animal Hospital of Wenatchee is in the process of welcoming a new owner.
Dr. Ben Harmeling is taking over the operation at the full-service companion animal veterinary clinic founded in January 2008 by Dr. Bryan Keppler at 10 N. Chelan Ave.
Keppler will continue to see appointments on a reduced schedule during the next year to help with the transition, but he and his wife, Katrina, are in the process of moving to Hawaii.
Harmeling has been practicing veterinary medicine in the Wenatchee area since moving here five years ago.
The sale of the practice, which Harmeling is purchasing outright, is expected to close Oct. 15. The sale of the property and building are not part of the initial transfer, but the plan is to continue operating at that location.
Harmeling, who grew up in Palmer, Alaska, earned his bachelor's degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane and his doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. He and his wife, Sally, an attorney, moved to Wenatchee in 2015.
Harmeling most recently worked at Countryside Veterinary Clinic.
Drs. Jade O'Brien and Don Berdan are also part of the Animal Hospital team.
"There are currently nine employees working at the clinic, and we plan for the entire staff to remain following the transition," Harmeling said.
Port Authority purchases 72.5 acres near Malaga
MALAGA — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority in September added another property to its redevelopment inventory.
The port authority purchased 72.5 acres of undeveloped land in the 5300 block of Malaga Alcoa Highway between Malaga and Alcoa's Wenatchee Works plant. The sale with Lojo Orchards LLC closed for $1.37 million on Sept. 30, according to assessor's records.
It's one of the largest properties either county port has purchased in decades, port authority CEO Jim Kuntz said Oct. 12.
The port often helps businesses looking to move to the area — or those expanding their existing presence — find property to develop. In the past several years the port has acquired several properties of its own to sell or lease back to the private market.
Among those purchases is 125,000 square feet of commercial space in downtown Wenatchee it bought in 2019. It's now subdividing and reselling that former Lineage Logistics property for redevelopment.
In September 2019, it purchased the Executive Flight building near Pangborn Memorial Airport, in part to house its headquarters, and to lease out space for other businesses.
It also purchased 32.5 acres of land for $1.5 million in 2008 to build the Cashmere Mill District. Two industrial buildings on that land were completed last year.
The new property, which was purchased with money from the port's general fund, will fit a specific need in the port's portfolio, Kuntz said.
"Anybody that wants to put in a server farm, like those you see up in the Quincy area, those are probably targets for this piece of property. From time to time we get manufacturing interest as well," he said. "The majority of our leads are from companies looking for low power costs in general. That makes Chelan County and that particular site beneficial."
Telecom company's error will boost Douglas County property taxes
WATERVILLE — An error by a wireless phone company could increase property taxes next year in Douglas County by decreasing the county's assessed value by almost 9%.
The undisclosed company overestimated the value of its property in Douglas County, which lowered property taxes for property owners, the state Department of Revenue said in an Oct. 9 news release.
The error reduces the county's assessed value by 8.6%, the release said. In a letter to The World, state Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said that represents roughly $500 million.
Should that figure hold true, a $500,000 property could see its annual property taxes increase by $400 next year, he said.
Fixing the error may result in a property tax increase for some Douglas County property owners beginning in 2021.
The mistake was made in an annual report by the company to the state, which was then used to distribute the company's appraised values in various counties.
Douglas County Assessor Jim Ruud said he won't know the exact dollar change to property taxes until after next month's general election when new levy rates and values are certified.
The release said funding for the "local" school district will not be affected. However, the department said an unnamed taxing district could be adversely impacted due to meeting its maximum levy rate.
Mead makers brewing family-run success
WENATCHEE — Nearby flower varieties make a world of difference in the honey a beehive produces. That flavor translates through when the honey is fermented and turned into mead, leaving each batch with a unique taste — like a fine wine's year-to-year vintage.
The McGregor family discovered that early on when they were brewing 5-gallon batches of the alcoholic beverage in a garage.
Just a few years later, McGregor Farms' beekeeping, mead making and retail operation has expanded greatly — their mead is now brewed 500 gallons at a time. The family business, McGregor Farms Honey and Mead, just opened its own retail storefront in Pybus Public Market. Mel McGregor Faughnan is the retail shop's manager.
The business was sparked decades ago when patriarch Mike McGregor kept a few hives as a high school hobby. He rediscovered the passion seven years ago.
They went from 20 hives in 2013 to more than 300 today, located across North Central Washington, from the forested areas of Blewett Pass to a pumpkin patch in East Wenatchee.
McGregor visits the hives every couple weeks to care for the honey bee colonies and transport their golden bounty back to the family's shop on Stemilt Hill, south of Wenatchee.
A strong hive can produce between 60-100 pounds of honey, which is then canned for direct sale, reserved for making mead or processed into creamed honey, which has a lighter, spreadable consistency.
The goal is to use everything their honey bees produce, including the wax. Most of it is turned into candles, but the family also sells wax for use in woodworking, leather crafting or even to help orchardists graft trees, Mike McGregor said.
One of the newest uses is for the mead production, an idea that came from Mike McGregor's son, Mark.
"I started out brewing beer 5 gallons at a time," Mark McGregor said. "Then when Mike started doing the bees and we had a lot of honey, I started doing the mead, too, just 5 gallons at a time."
Each of Mark McGregor's mead batches requires 500-600 pounds of honey, which is combined with water and yeast in large steel vats.
It's then fermented, carbonated and bottled — a process that takes around six weeks. The variety the family produces ends up around 6% alcohol by volume and is more akin to a hard cider than a wine, Mark McGregor said.
The shop is a major step forward for the business, which previously relied on farmers markets to sell many of their products, Mel McGregor Faughnan said.
In addition to offering mead tasting, customers will be able to purchase bottled mead, honey and other bee-themed products.
County Planning Commission pushes forward draft short-term rental regulations
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Planning Commission reapproved draft vacation rental regulations Oct. 15, sending them to the Chelan County Commission.
It was the third time the planning commission has voted on vacation rental regulations. The regulations were sent back to the planning commission in July after the county faced a lawsuit over procedural problems when the regulations were passed. The regulations that passed on Thursday differ a bit from the July regulations.
The vacation rental regulations are to help with issues around noise, trash and parking. It's also to improve the availability of affordable housing as the number of short-term rentals in Chelan County has jumped from about 76 to 1,308 in six years, according to BERK consulting.
The regulations now go to the Chelan County Commission.
Lincoln Park improvements continue
WENATCHEE — Slides, spinners, seesaws, a zip line, a pirate ship, maybe? Community members of all ages who have ideas on what they would like to see included in Lincoln Park's new playground were invited to speak their piece at a family-friendly, social-distance-enabled drive-thru meeting Oct. 21.
The Wenatchee Parks Department hosted the event at the 22-acre park at 1410 S. Mission St.
Playground construction is expected to start next year, part of a $3.1 million park-wide improvement project that will include a soccer field, splash pad, pump track, second picnic shelter, new stage, new restrooms and safety fencing. Parking lots also will be resurfaced and striped. The hope is the entire project will be completed in 2022. The final cost is still being tabulated. It was estimated last fall at $2.1 million.
The city has received grants to help pay for the improvements, including $520,600 in federal funds and two grants totaling $763,192 from the state Recreation and Conservation Office. Two grant requests are still pending with Chelan County, Erickson said. Local organizations including the Rotary Club, Fiestas Mexicanas and the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance also are contributing.
Confluence Health opens new emergency department on Nov. 2
WENATCHEE — The Confluence Health Walk-In Clinic will move to the east end of the ground floor to make way for a new emergency department planned to open on Nov. 2.
Projected to serve up to 50 patients per day and equipped with on-site CT scanner, ultrasound and X-ray equipment, the facility will increase Confluence's capacity to handle emergency situations, according to Dr. Eric Hughes, president of the Wenatchee Emergency Physicians.
The new facility at the Mares Campus, 820 N. Chelan Ave., will also have isolation and decontamination rooms to treat patients for chemical contamination, behavioral health, or infectious disease issues.
Board of Health extends food business permits
EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health has unanimously extended the renewal of food business permits by three months.
Food permits, for businesses like restaurants, usually expire on Jan. 31 of the year, but will instead expire April 30, said Susan Shelton, Chelan-Douglas Health District interim environmental health director.
Health district personnel are behind on inspections because staff has been helping respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have about 800 permitted establishments and we've completed almost 200 inspections," Shelton said. "So we'd like to make sure we can get out into the field and do inspections and help the food establishments along the way."
The move will reduce the district's permit and fee revenue by about $72,000 in 2021, she said. The agency is also looking at reductions in revenue from fewer temporary food permit fees for events.
Minimum wage goes to $13.69 in January
OLYMPIA — The state's minimum wage will increase to $13.69 per hour in January, a 19 cent increase.
The wage, calculated by the state Department of Labor & Industries, is based on state law that links it to increases to the federal Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.
For the past four years, increases were mandated as a result of passage of Initiative 1433, which set the minimum wage at $11 per hour in 2017 and added 50 cents each year until it was $13.50 this year. Moving forward, the increases will be based on the price index, which is how they were calculated before 2016.
The minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older in most jobs, including those in agriculture. Tips and service charges do not count toward the worker's minimum wage.
State law does allow employers to pay 85% of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2021, that will be $11.64 per hour, according to information released Sept. 30 by L&I.
The state also has new rules, which went into effect July 1, on the minimum a salaried worker must make to be considered exempt from overtime for working more than 40 hours a week. That threshold is now connected to minimum wage.
Businesses with 1-50 employees must pay overtime to salaried employees who make less than 1.5 times the minimum wage. In 2021, that will be $821.40 a week ($42,712.80/year).
Businesses with 51 or more employees must pay overtime to salaried employees who earn less than 1.75 times the minimum wage. In 2021, that will be $958.30 a week ($49,831.60/year).
For details on the minimum wage laws, check the L&I website at wwrld.us/36JkKpF.
Siren Song wine earns Best of Show honors in NCW Wine Awards judging
WENATCHEE — Judges selected Siren Song Vineyard Estate & Winery's 2019 Spanish Dancer Albariño as the top overall wine in the 2020 NCW Wine Awards judging. The white wine from the Chelan producer bested high-scoring entries from Beaumont Cellars, Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery and Ancestry Cellars in the final selection round.
This year marked the 10-year anniversary of the regional judging. Winners are usually celebrated at the annual Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival, but the event at the Town Toyota Center was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To be eligible for the judging, a winery must have a tasting room or production facility in Chelan, Douglas, Grant or Okanogan counties.
Thirty-five wineries submitted a total of 230 entries for this year's judging, compared to 236 entries a year ago. When the judging was complete, the totals added up to 13 Double Gold, 48 Gold, 120 Silver and 34 Bronze medals. Fifteen wines did not earn a medal.
Generally, a Bronze rating from judges equates to "good," a wine with a Silver rating is "outstanding," and a Gold wine is considered "exceptional" by judges. To earn Double Gold status, all three judges on the panel must rate the wine as Gold.
Complete results will be published in the November-December issue of Foothills Magazine.
Chelan County PUD considers power shutoffs during future fires and windstorms
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is looking at using "preemptive power shut offs" during future windstorms and extreme fires.
The shut-off considerations are part of a wider effort to combat potential wildfire threats.
Utilities in Oregon and California have had problems with electrical equipment causing fires, said Chelan County PUD General Manager Steve Wright.
In California, Pacific Gas & Electric has committed to paying more than $25 billion to resolve liabilities stemming from wildfires caused by its power lines between 2015 and 2018. PacificCorp in Oregon was sued over a downed power line allegedly causing a wildfire earlier this summer.
No major wildfires have been started in Chelan County by downed power lines or damaged electrical equipment, Wright said, but "you don't want to … wait until it happens here."
Both Chelan and Douglas counties have seen pole fires this month. The small fires have not caused trouble aside from temporary power outages.
The PUD is also thinking about moving power lines in high-risk areas underground, according to a PUD news release. Wildfires have made insurance premiums increase and taking action to reduce the risk of fires is best practice, the release states.
The key thing is that "you want to learn from others and avoid problems," Wrights said.
Union grocery store workers approve new contract
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-area Safeway, Albertsons and Fred Meyer union employees approved a new three-year contract Sept. 17.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1439, which includes grocery and meat departments, secured major gains in health and welfare, wages and pension security over previous years, said UFCW Local 1439 President Eric Renner.
Cascade Natural Gas seeks rate changes
OLYMPIA — Cascade Natural Gas Corporation's customers could see lower monthly bills if proposed changes to rates and cost estimating procedures are approved.
The Kennewick-based company has 4,750 customers in the Wenatchee area.
The proposed mix of categorical rate increases and decreases pencil out to a 48-cent savings on the typical $56.72 residential customer bill and a $3.43 reduction for the average $261 commercial customer bill. Industrial and transportation customers, though, would see increases ranging from .61% to .9% of their monthly bills. On average, across the board, would be a .56% decrease for all customer service groups.
Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission will review the proposal and set the final rates, which will take effect Nov. 1.
L&I proposes keeping workers' comp rates steady for 2021
TUMWATER — Most employers and workers will pay about the same next year for workers' compensation insurance in a proposal from the state Department of Labor & Industries.
If adopted, this will be the fourth year in a row with no increase in the average rate.
Changes are being proposed to class and employer, which could change rates for some businesses.
Employers and workers pay into the workers' compensation system to help cover the cost of providing wage and disability benefits for injured workers, as well as medical treatment of injuries and illnesses.
Final rates will be adopted by Nov. 30 and go into effect Jan. 1. For details, go to wwrld.us/32HKnFb.
Chelan County receives funds to help salmon recovery
NCW — Chelan County received nearly $1 million for salmon recovery projects this year.
The funding was part of $18 million in grants from the Salmon Recovery Funding Board.
The projects include:
- Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group: $378,667 to create side-channel habitat in Nason Creek using logs and tree root wads.
- Chelan County: $513,845 for designing habitat improvements in Nason Creek
- State Department of Fish and Wildlife: $105,850 to study the survival of young chinook salmon in the Upper Columbia river. In particular, the agency wants to study the inner ear structure of salmon to understand their survival strategies.
Chelan PUD to test survival of salmon through dam
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD will test the survival rate of juvenile salmon traveling through Rock Island Dam this spring.
The Chelan PUD Commission on Sept. 21 approved a $955,000 contract for Blue Leaf Environmental of Ellensburg to conduct the study, according to a PUD news release. The PUD is aiming for at least 93% survival of the salmon.
Crews will tag yearling chinook with battery-powered tracking devices that will show researchers how the fish pass through the hydro project and how many survive, according to the news release.
Wenatchee Travelodge hotel rooms damaged by fire
WENATCHEE — Around 10 rooms in the Travelodge hotel on Wenatchee Avenue were damaged by a fire Oct. 3.
Two of the rooms had direct burn damage and the other eight were affected by smoke from the fire, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Kay McKellar said.
The Travelodge has a total of 48 rooms, according to Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce records.
No one was injured in the fire, McKellar said.
Responding firefighters found a row of arborvitaes on the south side of the building on fire, which had spread up the rear wall of the building and to the second floor, she said.
Twisp gets $900,000 grant for sewer upgrades
TWISP — Twisp has received a $900,000 grant to complete funding of a $3.59 million sewer project.
The project has been in the planning stages for five years and, Twisp Public Works Director Andrew Denham said, includes:
- Rehabilitating 12,000 feet of the town's 42,000 feet of sanitary sewer line
- Rebuilding one of its three sewage lift stations
- Replacing the biosolids equipment at the wastewater treatment plant
The Community Development Block grant was announced Oct. 12 by the state Department of Commerce. The rest of the project funding will come from a $1.78 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a $915,000 low-interest USDA loan.
"The plan is to start with the first phase of sewer collection rehabilitation in 2021 on the Twisp Avenue reconstruct project," Denham said. Construction of the second phase is expected in 2022.
Apple Blossom Festival float commemorates long-time volunteer's retirement
WENATCHEE — The Apple Blossom Festival parade float rode again after getting stuck in storage this year when the festival was canceled by COVID-19 rules.
Festival organizers used the float to celebrate the retirement of Jeff Neher, a long-time festival volunteer, said Darci Christoferson, Apple Blossom Festival administrator.
It's just one of a series of vehicles that participated in a drive-by event for Neher's retirement Oct. 1 on Easy Street near Neher's office at Cordell Neher & Company.
Neher, 66, has done a lot for the festival over the years, Christoferson said. The accountant tabulated the results of the royalty pageants and the parade float competition. He served as a board member for the festival and general director. He's chaired the art print committee, which helps pick the poster for the festival, for the last 15 years.
Neher is passing on some of his festival duties to his son, Steve Neher, such as tabulating results, she said. Claudia Wiggins will take over as art print chair.