Visconti's builds production facility to support its restaurants
WENATCHEE — Visconti’s is building an 18,000-square-foot food prep and production facility in the 1500 block of North Miller Street, next to the Super 8 motel.
Expected to be complete by the end of the year, it will provide products for Visconti's seven restaurants — which include the two main Visconti's restaurants in Wenatchee and Leavenworth, the pizza restaurant Fire and gelato shop Ice in Pybus Public Market, Leavenworth Sausage Garten, Cured, a specialty meats store, and Viadolce, a gelato and sorbetto shop, all in Leavenworth.
The new facility, expected to be complete by the end of the year, will include bakery space, gelato-production space and a prep kitchen to make anything from sauces to desserts the restaurants might need.
The production facility will stick to prepping products that can be made ahead of time; each restaurant will still cook, prepare, plate and serve individual meals to-order, co-owner Dan Carr said.
Four or five of the kitchen staff will move to this location, but several more hires will need to be made to keep up, Carr said.
All the company’s catering will also be run out of the building, plus room for the salami, sausage and jerky business, Cured, which just won the American Cured Meat Championship for its beef jerky.
Last year, Cured produced 150,000 pounds of product. The new production space will allow the company to at least triple its output, Carr said.
Port of Chelan approves Lineage purchase
WENATCHEE — The Port of Chelan County Commission has agreed to move forward with a purchase of 125,000 square feet of mixed-use industrial space in Wenatchee’s core.
The three commissioners on Nov. 5 unanimously agreed to buy the southern part of Lineage Logistics property for $4.5 million, playing roughly $36 per square foot.
The property, that has been used for refrigerated and dry storage for decades, straddles both sides of Orondo Street at the cross of Columbia Street. The plan is to divide the property and then sell it back to private developers, several of whom have already reached out to the port, executive director Jim Kuntz said.
The port has contracted an engineering firm to analyze the property’s possible environmental impacts and has directed staff to submit a bid for an Environmental Protection Agency grant.
Port of Chelan approves tax hike
WENATCHEE — Port of Chelan County commissioners in November approved a rate hike on its property tax levy which will add $275,360 a year to the port’s annual tax collection.
Using banked levy capacity, the new rate for property holders will be 23.99 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property values, up from the current 23.48 cents.
The new rate will cost the owner of a $325,000 home, the port’s levy will go from $76.31 per year to $77.96, an increase of $1.65.
The additional money will be used to help fund Pangborn Memorial Airport and the consolidated port district.
Wenatchee Valley Brew Pub is for sale
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Brew Pub in Pybus Public Market is for sale.
Owner Dan Bass is looking to sell the business and its assets in order to focus on his other business, Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company. That brewery will continue to operate in its current location next to the Riverside 9 apartment complex.
The Wenatchee Valley Brew Pub has been a Pybus tenant for the last 4.5 years.
Pybus hopes to have the next tenant for that space in place by April 1, said Executive Director Leslie Freytag.
New sign code changes proposed
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Planning Commission is proposing changes to the city's sign code.
Goals of the updates include:
- Reducing clutter and distraction
- Protecting property values and the city's appearance
- Ensuring signs don't negatively affect pedestrian and motorist safety
- Promoting economic development and effective identification of establishments
- Preserving free speech
The most recent draft of the sign code is available at wwrld.us/2NZFY9.
Wenatchee library renovation nears midway point
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Public Library's 60-year-old building next to Memorial Park has been stripped to the bone. The only thing left is a set of 3-D murals from the 1950s that are plastered to the walls.
"We couldn't remove those safely and there has been damage over the years," said Senior Branch Manager Courtney Tiffany of the North Central Regional Library. "So, we decided to preserve it."
The tear-down is part of a $2.5 million renovation that, as of mid-November is near its midway point. A mix of cosmetic and functional changes, including new windows, furniture, paint and restrooms are on the way. The project also includes new lighting and a new heating and air-conditioning system expected to cost a combined $1 million, Tiffany said.
The library received a $299,952 energy-efficiency grant from the state Department of Commerce to offset some of that cost and the rest will be shared by NCRL and the city of Wenatchee, which co-owns the building, Tiffany said.
The building's basic layout will remain the same — fiction and nonfiction on the main floor, children's books downstairs and the Pacific Northwest collection on the upper mezzanine, Tiffany said.
Additions include an 8-foot-wide balcony accessible from the upper mezzanine, with seating on top and storage below. The computer room is moving up to the main floor to make room for a new cafe space, Tiffany said.
The restrooms won't move, but they're switching from two communal spaces to six individual, gender-neutral rooms, she said.
The building's external footprint will stay the same with the addition of a fresh coat of paint and new windows.
Despite a few surprises — including asbestos in the ceiling that had to be removed — the project is on schedule and within its budget, Tiffany said.
During construction, the Wenatchee Public Library moved into the former Seattle First Bank building on Wenatchee Avenue. The location change and smaller building has lowered checkout volume drop about 25%, Tiffany said. But the library system's East Wenatchee location has seen a 25% uptick in that time.
The library hopes to return to its permanent home in April, Tiffany said.
County distributes funding for lodging tax applicants
WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee has awarded $394,100 to organizations for the 2020 year.
This year’s lodging tax distribution included funding for an Earth Fest, the Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival and museums, according to Chelan County documents. It was split between $262,000 awarded for promotions and events and $132,000 for capital projects.
The lodging tax is collected on hotels and motels for stays of less than 30 consecutive days. Cities and counties create an advisory committee to oversee those dollars and disperse them for the purposes of promoting tourism.
Events and projects that received funding included:
- Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration, Northwest Accordion Society, $1,600
- Christmas Lighting Festival — traffic control, Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce and City of Leavenworth, $20,000
- Lake Chelan Wine & Jazz Festival, Lake Chelan Wine & Jazz Festival Foundation, $20,000
- Capital projects that received funding included:
- Event stage, Ohme Gardens, $50,000
- Ski hill projects, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, $82,000
For the project and event list go to wwrld.us/lodgingtax.
Eastside getting new Migrant Seasonal Head Start early learning center
EAST WENATCHEE — Seedlings Center for Early Learning’s new $5.6 million East Wenatchee campus in the 100 block of Eastmont Avenue is starting to take shape.
Pacific Mobile Structures Inc., the general contractor on the project, had a crane on site last in mid-November to put into place the 13,200-square-foot modular building that, if all goes according to plan, will replace the aging three-building campus at 1901 Rock Island Road next spring.
The Migrant Seasonal Head Start program has operated out of the current facility since the 1990s. The federal program provides early learning education services from spring through fall each year for children from birth through age 5 whose parents are seasonal and migrant farmworkers.
Yakima-based Educational Service District 105, through an agreement with Wenatchee-based North Central Educational Service District 171, was awarded the contract in 2015 to provide Migrant Seasonal Head Start services in East Wenatchee, Bridgeport and Yakima. It does so through a partnership with Yakima-based Enterprise for Progress in the Community (EPIC), a private nonprofit. The partnership is referred to as Seedlings Center for Early Learning.
ESD 105 received grant funding for the new facility in September 2018. The property was purchased in October 2018 and the design and permit work through the city of East Wenatchee progressed from there. It is expected to be finished by May 1.
More early learning classrooms open in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-based Chelan-Douglas Child Services Association recently opened a new two-classroom facility at 1321 Methow St., expanding options for low-income parents.
The nonprofit provides Head Start, Early Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program services in Chelan and Douglas counties. Head Start and Early Head Start are federal programs for infants and preschoolers. ECEAP is the state’s pre-kindergarten program serving at-risk 3- and 4-year-olds and their families.
The Methow Center opened Oct. 21, offering two double-session Head Start classes and one double-session ECEAP class.
The nonprofit purchased the 1.3-acre property and building in late March for $790,000 from the Wenatchee Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, according to Chelan County records. The 4,545-square-foot building was built in 1977.
For information, call 663-5179.
Some Wenatchee Valley College staff taking unpaid days to narrow $1 million budget gap
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College’s 75 non-union exempt employees — from the college president to administrative secretaries and office staff — will take 10 days of unpaid leave before the end of June to help close the gap on a projected $1 million budget deficit.
Negotiations for similar measures with union-represented employees are also in the works, part of the “meaningful cuts” that Brett Riley, vice president of administrative services, told the board of trustees on Oct. 23 are needed to make up for a drop in revenues stemming from fewer students enrolling this fall.
“All measures of savings are being considered,” WVC President Jim Richardson said in an email response to questions about WVC’s budget gap. “All non-union exempt employees will take 10 days. If all full-time employees take the unpaid leave, it would save approximately $1 million.”
Part-time faculty are not being asked to take the leave without pay.
I-976 to hit Wenatchee, East Wenatchee roads
NCW — Wenatchee and East Wenatchee road projects could take a nearly $900,000-per-year hit with the Nov. 5 approval of Initiative 976’s limits on vehicle taxes and fees.
The initiative:
- Limits annual license fees for vehicles 10,000 pounds and under to $30, except for voter-approved changes
- Repeals local transportation benefit district and vehicle weight fees
- Bases vehicle taxes on the Kelley Blue Book value
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee currently collect $20 car tab fees that go toward pavement preservation projects. I-976 would eliminate those fees.
Mayor Frank Kuntz said Wenatchee’s car tab brings in a little under $600,000 per year.
“We planned on doing something close to $4 million worth of road work next year,” he said. “My guess is we will do something significantly less than that.”
Tom Wachholder, project development manager for East Wenatchee, said the city’s car tab fee generates about $260,000 a year for pavement preservation projects.
“Since the transportation benefit district started in 2012, we’ve spent just about $1 million to date,” he said. “We’ve paved about 4.5 miles of residential streets.”
East Wenatchee is planning to complete projects on Clements Circle, Fourth Street Northeast and South Keller Avenue next year at a cost of about $374,400. From 2021 through 2024 the city has projects planned at a total estimated cost of about $1.2 million, but those would likely not be completed with I-976’s passage.
Link Transit General Manager Richard DeRock said the measure eliminated a 0.3% vehicle tax that funds LinkPlus, which transports special-needs residents unable to ride the regular bus. He estimates the service provides about 230 trips per day and the lost revenue would be about $450,000 per year.
That service is required under federal law, DeRock said, so Link will likely have to redirect money from other places to continue offering it.
Voters in August passed a 0.2 percent local sales tax increase to support Link Transit, something DeRock said would mitigate the short-term effects of I-976.
“We are still proposing to expand to Sundays, expand to Saturdays, to add additional hours to the evening,” he said. “The stuff that we promised in the ballot for the first two years of our proposal, we can do. Where this may have an impact might be in the third or fourth year of what the ballot proposal issues were. We may not be able to go quite as far as we had thought, but that depends on how the economy goes.”
Most of I-976 would go into effect Dec. 5.
Wenatchee October home sales see a two-year high
WENATCHEE — There were 114 Wenatchee-area home sales in October, the highest monthly total since July 2017.
That month had 120 sales and hasn’t been topped since. Besides October, only June 2018, which had 111, has come close to reaching it, according to housing data from Pacific Appraisal Associates.
It’s a high point for the 2019 market, which started slow in January and has been climbing in both sales count and median price.
October’s high sales count was enough of a push to bring 2019’s year-to-date total even with 2018 at 670 sales.
The year-to-date median sales price for the Wenatchee area market is $348,250, up 6% from this time last year.
Douglas County hesitates to subsidize hazardous waste building
WENATCHEE — Douglas County residents will not be able to use a new hazardous waste collection site in Chelan County for at least six months.
Chelan County had asked Douglas County to provide funding to support the building off Highway 97A near the Stemilt Growers roundabout, but Douglas County commissioners said Nov. 12 they don't want to commit until they have an idea of the costs.
Chelan County knows how much it will cost to dispose of each type of item, whether it is paint or oil, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson. It is the quantities of each type of item that they are unsure about.
Disposal at the waste building, though, will be free for Chelan County residents for the foreseeable future, including city residents, FitzSimmons said. The cities in Chelan County are providing the county with funding to operate the center and employ one-full time and one-part time employee. County staff will ask the public for donations to help with costs.
The cities are providing the following annual contributions:
- Wenatchee — $143,000
- Cashmere — $13,000
- Leavenworth — $9,400
- Chelan — $17,000
- Entiat — $5,100
Work begins on new downtown fire station
WENATCHEE — Construction of a new downtown Wenatchee fire station is underway.
Crews broke ground Oct. 1 on what will be a 16,000-square-foot station for Chelan County Fire District 1 on the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue next to Joe’s Log Cabin. The project is budgeted at roughly $5.3 million.
The building will have modernized offices, a training room and living quarters on separate floors and will be base for a ladder truck, reserve engine, rescue truck, brush truck and a vehicle for battalion chiefs.
The old fire pole from the Chelan Avenue station also will be included.
Construction is a year behind schedule. The original lead architect died and the soil testing results were negative. The site was formerly home to Prospector Pies and, before that, a gas station.
The facility, expected to be complete by June, will replace the current station at 136 S. Chelan Ave. which is owned by the city of Wenatchee.
The city expects to ask for requests for proposals for uses for that building in December.
RadarStation in search of a new home
WENATCHEE — RadarStation, imagined as an art-centric gathering place for poets, filmmakers, painters, sculptors, comedians and musicians, will close come January unless it finds a new home.
Owner Ron Evans, who moved the gallery, gift shop and stage into the space at 115 S. Wenatchee Ave. in 2017, announced Nov. 1 on Facebook that his lease, which is up at the end of December, will not be renewed.
Last year, he talked with his landlords about reducing his square footage, and the overhead with it. The property is owned by Bonnie and Phillip Yenney who purchased it in 2017 from Roland and Mary Marsten. They agreed to split the space. Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, owned and managed by Chad Yenney, opened in March, focusing on local and regional contemporary artists, providing exhibit and classroom venues.
Evans said if anyone has suggestions for a new space, to let him know.
Yenney said Collapse Gallery will remain in operation.
“Collapse will continue, and we hope RadarStation will too,” he said. “We believe in what he is doing and have tried to help that continue. Ultimately, we made the decision to move forward without him sharing the space and hope he finds a better location that suits his needs.
Catholic Charities' new housing facility nears completion
WENATCHEE — The blue and yellow building stands four stories high at 1545 S. Mission St.
It should be a welcome sight for those who have struggled to find an affordable place to live in the valley. St. Jude’s Landing is Catholic Charities’ new permanent supportive housing facility.
The building is about 89% complete as of mid-November, said Holly Anderson, housing development manager for Catholic Charities Housing Services out of Yakima. It should be completed by the end of the year, with the first move-ins in January.
It includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units — 67 total, including one for the on-site manager. Rents range from $214 to $948.
Half of the units are reserved for homeless, 22% for people with disabilities and the rest for other low-income tenants. Homeless applicants and those with disabilities must be referred, the former through Catholic Charities’ coordinated entry system and the latter through the state Department of Social and Health Services.
General low-income applicants can contact the Housing Authority of Chelan County and the city of Wenatchee, which is managing the facility, at 663-7421. The general low-income waitlist already has more than 150 applicants.
By the end of the year, Catholic Charities will have over 900 permanent supportive housing units in Central Washington, Anderson said.
Chelan County's oldest flower shop at risk of closing
CASHMERE — Sherrie Kill has seen a lot of change during her decades in the flower business.
Business that used to go to mom-and-pop shops is now vacuumed up by grocery store chains. The internet has also taken a big bite.
“Everybody now sells flowers, everybody has poinsettias, everybody has Easter lilies,” she said. “I used to get 125 poinsettias a year, now I get six. I used to get 75 Easter lilies, now I get three and I’m happy if I sell those three.”
Kill has kept her shop, Kashmir Gardens, busy by producing high-quality floral arrangements and maintaining a loyal customer base, she said. And it’s worked: The shop celebrated its 70th birthday this year.
Now Kill, 61, is ready to retire. She’s been running the operation alone, six days a week, since her last employee retired in 2018. Then this spring her husband, Dan, passed away.
But she hasn’t been able to find a buyer and the shop is at risk of closing, she said.
“I want to pass the floral torch to somebody,” she said.
Kashmir Gardens has had five owners since Bill Doggett opened it in 1949, Kill said. It was run primarily as a greenhouse for the first few decades. Nadine Newberry bought it in 1966, then Tom and Sharon Neiman took it over in 1969.
Then Jan and Jerry Kill, Sherrie’s in-laws, bought it in 1975.
Sherrie and Dan took over the reins in 1991, eventually moving the shop from its greenhouse Chapel Street to its current location at 209 Woodring St.
She’s received some interest in the building, but only a few bites on the actual floral business, she said.
Kill hopes to have the building sold by the end of November and will also close the flower business if she can’t find a buyer.
“I’m still open to selling the business itself, I would love to have someone step up and take over. I hate selling this 70-year-old business,” she said.
Link Transit to donate toward Wenatchee's Confluence Parkway study
WENATCHEE — Link Transit will contribute $200,000 toward an environmental assessment for the proposed Confluence Parkway.
Confluence Parkway would be a bypass to North Wenatchee Avenue and create another bridge across the Wenatchee River.
Wenatchee hired KPG Engineering and Anchor QEA to work on the environmental study, which will cost about $2.2 million. The budget for the study also includes $1.6 million from the city and $400,000 from the state.
Plans call for McKittrick Street to extend under the BNSF Railway tracks and connect to Confluence Parkway. Hawley Street would become a cul-de-sac but also connect to McKittrick. In addition, Miller Street between North Wenatchee Avenue and Maple Street would allow for two-way traffic instead of the current one-way northbound traffic.
“About $100,000 (from Link) is going to go to the environmental process,” said Steve King, Wenatchee’s economic development director. “Another $100,000 goes to the pre-design of the Maple-Miller-Wenatchee Avenue Denny’s area intersection, which is extremely critical to Link service, as they have bus stops there in that Valley North shopping area.”
Douglas County opens new Law and Justice building
EAST WENATCHEE — The bulk of Douglas County’s legal services moved into a new home in late October after spending the past few decades in a retrofitted public works building.
The 17,898-square-foot Law and Justice Facility on 19th Street near Sunset Highway facility is on the same campus as the Douglas County Public Services Building and the county’s Law and Justice Evidence Storage Facility.
Construction of the facility began in July 2018. The $8 million building is a much-needed upgrade, officials say.
The sheriff’s office shares the facility with Douglas County District Court, Juvenile Probation and the IT department. The services were previously housed at 110 Second St. NE in East Wenatchee.
County hearing examiner approves compost center
LAKE WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Hearing Examiner has approved a conditional us permit for Winton Manufacturing Company’s compost center on 83.57 acres of land at 17400 Winton Road.
The company plans to collect orchard material in the Apple Maggot Quarantine Zone and compost it to kill maggots, diseases or weed seeds. It would not be open to the public and instead work with Chelan County crews.
Concerns raised by neighbors included the potential for smell and noise and the impact on property values.
The hearing examiner ruled the compost center must comply with state regulations that don’t allow nuisance odors, dust or other contaminants to migrate past the property’s boundaries.
Lighting must also be low-intensity, non-flashing, designed to project toward the property and be shielded to keep light from projecting over property lines. The compost center must make sure that noise, light, heat, water quality, air pollution and more don’t affect neighboring properties.
Want to counsel small businesses? This organization is looking for volunteers
NCW — Counselors to America's Small Businesses is looking for volunteers with business experience to mentor businesses in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties.
Typically volunteers spend 3-6 hours per month counseling clients. Anyone interested can contact Gary Nelson at 664-6797 or Ken Mattson at 679-9659.
Chelan Valley Housing Trust plans first development
CHELAN — Five new townhomes will be part of the Chelan Valley Housing Trust’s first development.
Emerson Village will be located at the corner of North Emerson Street and East Chelan Avenue. Homes will cost $200,000 and are available to those earning up to $52,000, the valley’s average median income.
Each home will be 1,179 square feet, two stories, with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Groundbreaking is expected in the spring and the first house is expected to be ready for move-in by August.
The housing trust bought the 0.19-acre property for $200,000. The existing home on the double lot was demolished Nov. 16.
Forte Architects and Eastern Washington Construction are working on the project.
To information go to chelanvalleyhousing.org
Chelan agrees to buy Spader Bay property for $400,000
CHELAN — The city is buying 9.8 undeveloped acres off of Spader Bay for $400,000.
The City Council on Nov. 5 voted 6-1 to approve a bargain and sale agreement with sellers Terri O’Neal and Linda Evans Parlette.
City Administrator Mike Jackson said Chelan will pay over four years, with 3% interest, using Real Estate Excise Tax and city parks capital funds.
Councilman Ray Dobbs voted against the move, based on community input.
He suggested other organizations like the Lake Chelan Trails Alliance or Trust for Public Land could acquire and preserve the property instead of the city.
Three Rivers Hospital closes obstetrics program
BREWSTER — Three Rivers Hospital is closing its obstetrics program by April 1.
Family Health Centers will move its services to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, according to a Three Rivers Hospital news release. Family Health Centers provides all the doctors for Three Rivers' obstetrics services. The reason for the move is the challenge of attracting doctors to Okanogan County.
The hope is that the move to Mid-Valley Hospital will help keep obstetric services in Okanogan County, according to the news release. Three Rivers records an average of 90 births per year.
The move will impact other services in Three Rivers Hospital, but the hospital hasn't finished analyzing the extent of that impact, said Jennifer Best, hospital spokeswoman.
Wenatchee ordinance allows for severe-weather shelters
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council on Nov. 14 approved an ordinance that makes way for temporary severe-weather shelters by allowing emergency exemptions to the State Building Code for housing indigent people.
Shelters would be for nighttime use only and open in extreme cold or heat. Permits would be good for up to five years except with approved renewal, and shelters could be open up to 90 consecutive days and 180 days in a year.
The Women's Resource Center and the People's Foundation earlier this year submitted proposals to the Chelan-Douglas Local Homeless Housing Task Force for up to four such shelters in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. The task force recommended providing a total of $66,000 in funding, and the City Council on Oct. 10 approved that recommendation.
The program should begin in December at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee. The People's Foundation is working on that shelter.
No locations have been nailed down yet in Wenatchee, said Glen DeVries, Wenatchee's community development director. If they are later, they would fall under the approved exemptions.
DeVries said the city continues to look into a permanent low-barrier shelter and this is a start.
County considers spending $940,000 on jail cameras
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County is considering spending $940,000 for a new camera system in jail.
The jail currently has cameras in its temporary holding cells and in the hallways, but not the cells of the jail. The Chelan County Regional Justice Center staff worked with Convergint Technologies on estimates that were presented Nov. 18 to the Chelan County Commissioners.
The commissioners could make a decision in mid-December on whether to pay for the new system.
The county set aside about $1 million for a camera system last year in its capital improvements budget, County Administrator Cathy Mulhall said. The funding would come from the county's real estate excise tax, which is a 0.25% tax on retail sales.
'Tis the season for local toymaker John Zucker
ENTIAT — The contents of John Zucker’s booth at the Entiat Holiday Bazaar looked like they belonged in Santa Claus’ workshop.
Planes, trucks, cars, backhoes and bulldozers — all made of wood — were full of intricate little pieces, cleverly pieced together by hand.
Zucker, 79, of Entiat, has been making toys since he retired as a welder almost 20 years ago. He may not make some of the bigger items in the future, but he still plans to make toys for many years to come.
“It is really rewarding,” he said. “I enjoy the kids who come around and look at the toys. I know most of them can’t afford to buy most of them because the wood is so expensive.”
He said each of the larger toys, which he sells for around $100, take him up to 200 hours to make, but each year he gives one for free to a child who shows interest. He also makes smaller, less intricate toys that cost $5 to $10 each.
Zucker uses all kinds of wood to make toys, from sycamore to black walnut and even more exotic types like padauk from Africa. He tries to use mostly hardwoods, which last a bit longer.
He was one of 62 vendors for the 30th anniversary of the Entiat Holiday Bazaar, said Alyee Brown, Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce manager. The bazaar is a chance for local artisans to make some money and show off their crafts.
“One of the things we’ve identified is about 20% of our workforce in this valley are small businesses and entrepreneurs, so the makers,” Brown said. “So yeah, it is a great way for us to showcase what they can do and get the word out.”
Last year's bazaar attracted 300 visitors, but Brown said the hope was to double that number this year. It looked like the chamber might succeed, with the parking lot full from 9 a.m. until at least noon.
"We feel blessed to have 60-something vendors and people chose to come here rather than all the other places," Brown said.
State sends $200k to expand student career opportunities
WENATCHEE — The North Central Educational Service District has been awarded $200,000 from Career Connect Washington to create a regional network designed to match more young people with high-demand, high-wage careers.
It is one of nine regional networks being funded by the state Employment Security Department to bring together and manage regional, cross-industry partnerships that, in turn, will create more youth career opportunities and help businesses recruit a new generation of workers.
NCESD will use the funds — $100,000 a year for two years — to start and develop the regional network, implementing and then building on the programs each year.
Entiat lookout available to rent
ENTIAT — People will now be able to stay the night inside of a lookout on a mountain near Entiat.
The Steliko Lookout is available to rent as of Nov. 7, according to an Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest news release. The lookout accommodates up to four people, but no pets are allowed. It was built in 1947 and was retired in the mid-1990s due to more modern means of locating fires, such as aerial observation and satellites.
The lookout can be accessed by vehicle during the summer and fall, according to the news release. But in the winter and spring the gate will be closed and visitors will need to hike, cross-country ski, snowmobile or snowshoe 1.6 miles from the Steliko Work Center.
The lookout is $50 per night by donation, according to the news release. The donation will help fund maintenance and upkeep of the lookout.
Judge hears arguments for, against Leavenworth Adventure Park
WENATCHEE — The fate of the proposed Leavenworth Adventure Park now rests with Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt.
Brandt heard arguments Nov. 6 from attorneys for the developers, Friends of Leavenworth and the city. He said he’d announce his decision as soon as possible.
Developers John Sutherland and Dave Moffett applied for a zoning exception to allow for construction of the park near Icicle Road and Highway 2 at the entrance to Tumwater Canyon. A few of the park's features would be an alpine coaster, bungee trampoline and ropes course.
The city in February approved an environmental analysis of the project, and the Friends group appealed. An April public hearing followed, with many residents voicing concerns including noise, lights, traffic, parking shortages and effects on nearby wetlands.
Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp gave the project the go-ahead in May. Friends of Leavenworth, which has been outspoken in its opposition, appealed that ruling in court.
Land Trust purchases property to protect salmon
LAKE WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has purchased 73 acres near Nason Ridge to protect salmon habitat.
This property joins 3,714 acres that the land trust and Western Rivers Conservancy purchased along Nason Ridge, according to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust news release. The purchase protects parts of Kahler and Nason creeks, which are salmon spawning and rearing habitats.
The land trust purchased the property from the Clyde Toole family in keeping with Toole’s will. The purchase will also protect a portion of trail.
Colville Tribes’ planner named state’s new tribal liaison
OKANOGAN — Ernie Rasmussen, senior planner of economic development with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation since 2016, has been hired as the state Department of Commerce’s new tribal liaison.
His new job, which started Nov. 1 based out of Okanogan, involves coordinating the agency’s work with tribal governments and communities.
Report: Wenatchee area No. 10 in the nation for Halloween-related businesses
WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties rank No. 10 in the nation for Halloween-related businesses per capita, according to a report from Business Insider.
The news site used U.S. Census data to analyze four Halloween-related industries: chocolate candy manufacturing, non-chocolate candy manufacturing, candy and nut stores, and formal wear and costume rental.
It determined there’s 4.3 of these Halloween-related businesses per 100,000 people in the Wenatchee metro area, which covers both Chelan and Douglas counties. The site used population and business data from 2016, the most recent year with complete data.
That puts the area at No. 10 in the U.S., just ahead of Scranton, Penneylvania, and just behind Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The top spot was held by Ocean City, New Jersey, which had 26.7 Halloween-related businesses per 100,000 people, according to the report.