Value Inn demolished to make room for new hotel
WENATCHEE — After nearly 60 years on North Wenatchee Avenue, the Value Inn was demolished in February to make room for a new five-story hotel.
The new hotel will be owned by the same company, Om Sai Baba LLC, according to city records. It will be operated under the Avid brand, a new label from the Intercontinental Hotel Group.
The building will offer 95 guest rooms, triple the capacity of Value Inn.
The project was first proposed more than a year ago, along with three other hotels from separate developers in Wenatchee.
It's the last to officially break ground. A new Sleep Inn is under construction in Olds Station and a Residence Inn by Marriott is going up now next to Walla Walla Point Park.
The final project, a My Place Hotel at the base of Ninth Street, held a ground-breaking ceremony with local officials in January.
The Avid Hotel's building permit was issued Jan. 16, and the demolition permit for the existing building was issued Feb. 11, according to city records.
Mission Ridge expansion plans expand
WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort on Jan. 21 submitted a revised application for its proposed expansion project that calls for more commercial space, an 80-bed employee housing project and the possibility of an on-site fire station.
The 20-year project's total site area and overall goals remain the same from when the application was first submitted to Chelan County in 2018 and early 2019, according to application materials from the resort.
Among the changes were 25 additional residential units, raising the total to 275 single-family homes and 621 combined condos, townhomes and duplex units, according to the application.
The new plans call for 110,000 square feet of commercial space, including a mountaintop restaurant and conference space. That's up from the 89,222 square feet previously proposed.
The planned lodge will have 57 rooms instead of the previously proposed 50.
Mission Ridge is also proposing that it be annexed into Chelan County Fire District 1's coverage area. That could come with an on-site volunteer fire station.
Currently, the nearest fire station is Station 14 on Squilchuck Road, about 6.6 miles from the resort.
In addition to the housing and commercial space, the proposed 500-acre expansion would include more lifts and area for skiing, an outdoor summer concert venue and several parking areas.
Developers predict the project will more than double the resort's economic impact on the area, from $13.3 million annually now to $33.5 million in 10 years. The expanded resort is expected to generate 669 full-time jobs by year 10 of the project, according to the plans.
The Chelan County Community Development Department and the U.S. Forest Service will make separate environmental impact determinations for the projects, which will determine next steps. Part of the expansion would occur on Forest Service land.
County awards $19.3 million contract for West Cashmere Bridge
CASHMERE — The Chelan County Commission on Feb. 25 awarded a $19.3 million contract to Seattle-based SB Structures to build the new West Cashmere Bridge.
Construction should take about 20 months. The approximately $25.5 million project is being paid for with federal, state, local and private dollars, including a contribution from Crunch Pak.
"With a contractor on board, demolition of the current bridge will get underway this spring," said Eric Pierson, public works director and county engineer.
The new bridge will span the Wenatchee River near the current location on Goodwin Road. It'll cross over Highway 2/97 to Hay Canyon Road, where a roundabout will be located.
Built in 1929, the bridge originally connected orchardists on the north bank of the Wenatchee River to Cashmere on the south bank.
Studies and inspections determined it is obsolete and structurally deficient. Height and weight restrictions prohibit freight trucks, school buses and some emergency response vehicles from using it.
Design of the new bridge started in 2016. Project updates are available at wwrld.us/2T0GNB3.
Chelan hospital construction delayed amid financial struggles
CHELAN — Design and construction of a new Chelan hospital will be on hold for at least six months as the struggling organization re-evaluates its finances.
Voters in April 2017 approved a $20 million bond to help pay for the construction; the total project cost is $44.5 million. Groundbreaking was to be this spring, with the new hospital being completed in late 2021.
However, Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics board of commissioners voted on Feb. 25 to delay the project. Their decision follows a Feb. 11 special meeting where Quorum Health Resources presented findings on the hospital's financial health based on a January visit with organization leaders.
"The hospital has the funds to build the new hospital, but not to pay the mortgage or the debt service on completion," CEO George Rohrich said at the Feb. 25 meeting.
Rohrich joined the hospital in December. At the January commission meeting, Chief Financial Officer Mike Ellis said gross revenue was down 7% in 2019 from 2018.
The new hospital was originally going to be 77,000 square feet. However, the latest update on the organization's website, from October, said the building had been scaled down to 59,250 square feet.
It would have two wings for patient rooms and 23 private patient beds, two operating room suites and a procedure room. The emergency department would be larger, with seven rooms and space for triage.
Rohrich said the construction delay won't affect a $22 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan the hospital received approval for in October 2018.
The board's vote to delay was unanimous.
Bids open for Wenatchee Heights Road Improvement Project
WENATCHEE — Bids were due March 17 for the Wenatchee Heights Road Improvement Project, which is expected to begin in August.
The project will rehabilitate the roadway from its intersection with Squilchuck Road to milepost 1.32. The project will also involve widening the roadway, replacing deficient guardrail, upgrading shoulders, improving drainage and making other safety upgrades.
Total project costs are about $2.4 million, and the engineer's estimate of construction costs is between $1.5 million and $2 million. A mix of state and local funds are paying for it.
Construction should take about 60 days.
Wells Hall mountain is a temporary feature on WVC campus
WENATCHEE — The mountain that has risen in the middle of Wenatchee Valley College's campus shouldn't last long enough to be identified on any new maps.
The geologic feature made from dirt excavated as part of the new Wells Hall project is the result of lessons learned 14 years ago with the construction of Wenatchi Hall, said Brett Riley, vice president of administrative services.
In that project, contractors hit a layer of clay soil during the excavation, which had to be removed and replaced with fill dirt. By the time the clay was discovered, all the dirt from the initial excavation had been hauled away. The contractor had to then haul it back.
"This time we decided to keep the dirt onsite so we're not paying to ship it off and then paying to ship it back," Riley said.
The mountain will likely start to disappear once the question of the clay is answered.
"From my observation it looks like we are clear of any clay, at least for the east side of the site, as they are starting to lay foundation forms this week," Riley said Feb. 27. "You should start seeing the pile shrink, but it probably won't go away since we have to normal back fill as the building comes up out of the ground."
Lydig Construction is the general contractor on the $37 million project that includes a new, 73,935-square-foot, three-story building expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. Demolition of the four wings of the old building, built in 1951, was completed in January.
In a Feb. 19 update to the WVC Board of Trustees, Riley said the project so far was going smoothly.
"Lydig Construction and their subcontractors have been working diligently to get the demolition completed and have initiated the site work to relocate water, gas and data lines," he said. "To date, we have had three minor change orders. One was owner-requested and the other two have been minor design omissions."
The project is in line with the budget, Riley said.
"Overall we are pleased with the pace of the project and the partnership with Lydig," he said.
Food Pavilion building gets new life
WENATCHEE — Food Pavilion closed its Wenatchee location in 2014 and the 56,000-square-foot space in Olds Station has sat empty since — until this spring.
The former grocery is now home to Standard Floor & Paint, which opened in its new space March 10, and will soon be home to Planet Fitness.
Planet Fitness hasn't announced a specific opening date, spokeswoman Becky Zirlen said in February. The location will employ 10-15 full- and part-time employees.
Standard Paint & Flooring, one of six locations owned by the Yakima-based Myers family, owns the building. It relocated from his former location at 201 S. Mission after selling that property to Weidner Apartment Homes, which had announced plans to build a large apartment complex in the city-owned parking lot next door. Weidner purchased the property in September for $1 million. Weidner will use the new acreage to expand the apartment building's footprint, according to plans filed with the city.
The Myers family purchased the former Food Pavilion property in August for $4.1 million, according to assessor records.
Parking meters, sensors coming to Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — The days of people being able to park downtown all day for free are coming to an end.
Meters will be added throughout the downtown core, and vehicle detection sensors will be added to those stalls and the paid parking lots to help with enforcement. Free lots will remain unpaid for now.
"We're in the process of adding some that won't even be metered right now but that would still allow us to set the time limit," Mayor Carl Florea said in late February. "For instance, our City Hall lot has a two-hour time limit but it's never been actively enforced. But if we had those sensors, even though we weren't charging, it would tell us when those two hours were up and we could enforce that."
He said getting the equipment ordered and installed will take three or four months.
The City Council in late February approved a contract with Duncan Parking Technologies, a subsidiary of Wisconsin-based CivicSmart. Upfront costs are $376,624. Estimated five-year costs, including monthly fees and warranty, are $518,406.
The city expects the meters will pay for themselves.
The city is also expecting to spend up to $150,000 for personnel and equipment costs for maintenance, enforcement and administration. Florea said the Leavenworth Parking Advisory Committee has recommended the city hire someone to handle enforcement and data collection.
According to City Council documents, Duncan Parking Technologies provided the only response to a request for proposals. The city contacted other equipment providers and found that Duncan was competitive in pricing and also the only company able to provide additional technological services.
Florea said the goal is to encourage employees and all-day visitors to use parking lots and save the downtown stalls for customers and people only staying a few hours.
Residents give input on Confluence Parkway plans
WENATCHEE — When Chuck and Jo Anne Cox moved to Wenatchee from Seattle seven years ago, they were amazed at the traffic congestion on North Wenatchee Avenue.
It may not be as bad as the big city, but they still wanted to learn more about the planned Confluence Parkway to help solve the problem.
"The more I thought about it, the more I realized, 'Well, they can't expand. They have the river on one side and the hills on the other,'" Chuck Cox said. "In the area up around Maiden Lane, if you're northbound and you want to turn left onto Maiden Lane and people southbound want to turn left into the Wendy's, it's a nightmare. I'm really interested in hearing the ideas they're proposing. I think something like this is definitely needed."
The couple and many others filled a room at the Confluence Technology Center for the March 5 meeting featuring updates on the project, which would be a bypass to North Wenatchee Avenue and create another bridge across the Wenatchee River.
Confluence Parkway would be a $126 million piece of the proposed $254 million Apple Capital Loop project. Wenatchee is requesting $122 million from a federal grant.
The city has hired KPG Engineering and Anchor QEA to work on a required analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act. The process is expected to last through 2021.
The environmental analysis will look at potential impacts to the Horan Natural Area, Wenatchee Confluence State Park, Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, natural resources such as wildlife and plants, and cultural resources related to Native Americans.
Confluence Parkway would provide direct connection to the Highway 97A/Highway 2 interchange and Odabashian Bridge.
Wenatchee Economic Development Director Steve King described the proposed route:
"We stay on Hawley Street and then we go along the railroad tracks where the loop trail is now, move the loop trail over into the natural area, cross the river right next to the railroad bridge, and then we're proposing to go behind the McDougall property and along the railroad tracks and then out to 97/A."
The city is also looking at creating a berm to block the road from the trail and natural area.
Currently a pedestrian bridge, railroad bridge and two highway bridges cross the Wenatchee River in that area. A new bridge for traffic could possibly be combined with the pedestrian bridge. People would then walk under the new bridge.
Wenatchee Rite Aid pharmacy closes
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee's Rite Aid pharmacy closed March 11 and all patient records were transferred down the street to the pharmacy at Albertsons.
A sign advising of the closure was posted March 9 in the store's window at 1380 N. Miller St.
A company spokesperson didn't return requests for comment.
The next-closest Rite Aid locations in the state are in Ellensburg and Ephrata, according to the company's website.
Thousands of Rite Aid stores have been sold to Walgreens and Albertsons since 2018, Forbes reported.
The Wenatchee closure comes less than a year after Rite Aid's next-door neighbor Shopko shuttered its doors. Bulk grocer Winco announced last summer it would move into Shopko's building.
Columbia Street redevelopment on the horizon
EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority is preparing to offer for sale one of the Lineage Logistics buildings it purchased last year, setting the stage for a potential transformation of Columbia Street.
The port authority in November approved the $4.5 million purchase of Lineage's campus along Columbia Street with the intention of dividing up the 125,000 square feet of commercial space and selling the pieces back to the private market for redevelopment.
The first building on the list is a former fruit storage warehouse on the northeast corner of Orondo Avenue and Columbia Street. The port was expected to issue a request for proposals for the building in March.
In a port meeting on March 10, commissioners got their first look at what the area could look like after redevelopment through preliminary architectural renderings created by Forte Architects.
The renderings envision a public plaza, a raised pedestrian walkway, awnings and mixed-use commercial space.
The final decisions on uses for each building will be the decision of the property purchaser, Commissioner Rory Turner said during the meeting.
"These have to get back into the private sector, but this sets the bar of 'here's what you can do,'" he said of the renderings.
Commissioners at the meeting discussed establishing a terms-of-sale agreement or set of covenants that would establish some design standards for the redevelopment.
"We should set a thematic standard," Commissioner Jim Huffman said."... I think it makes perfect sense since it enhances the entire area."
Once the request for proposals is finalized and a bid for the building is accepted, the port will continue to work through selling the remainder of the buildings.
West Malaga intersections project gets started
MALAGA — A Chelan County project to improve the intersections of West Malaga Road with McEldowney and Golf Course roads started March 23 and will take about 35 days.
The project will improve the turning radius from McEldowney onto West Malaga, improve sight distance along the roadway, install guardrail and widen the road for a future turn lane at Golf Course Road.
Crews will typically work 10-hour shifts during the week, starting at 7 a.m. The speed limit in the work area will be lowered to 25 mph for the project.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day, with flaggers directing motorists. Plan for minor delays, or avoid the area if possible.
Property owners should remove vehicles or building materials from the county right-of-way. They will still be able to access their driveways, and mail and garbage services will continue.
The total project cost is about $650,000, most covered by a federal grant. Smith Excavation of Cashmere is the contractor.