Cute Dumplings brings taste of China to Wenatchee Valley
WENATCHEE — Sophia Xiao is not the kind of person with a lot of free time — but it seems she likes it that way.
Xiao opened Cute Dumplings, which offers handmade Chinese bao buns and dumplings, in April and has been working non-stop to make the business a success ever since, expanding across the state, including the Wenatchee Valley.
Xiao said she went from zero revenue in April to more than $20,000 in her first quarter. She now has a team of six sales reps and two chefs, but she is still very involved.
Xiao immigrated to the U.S. from China five years ago with her daughter. She spent the first few years studying English while working at a Chinese restaurant in California — an experience she said she was able to put to good use once she opened Cute Dumplings.
"I just felt I needed to do something by myself, on my own," she said, adding that the business is a goal she's worked toward her entire life. "I have the American dream."
Cute Dumplings started out in a licensed kitchen center in King County. Now Xiao is selling at five farmers markets across the state, including Wenatchee and Leavenworth.
Since moving to Orondo a few years ago with her fiance, Xiao has fallen in love with the valley and eventually wants to expand to opening restaurants in Leavenworth and Wenatchee.
"In the future, I just want to make our valley super happy," she said. "I want to make everybody happy with my food all year round, not just market season."
Burlington Stores opens
WENATCHEE — Burlington Stores opened Oct. 29 at Wenatchee's Valley North Shopping Center, 1380 N. Miller St.
The grand opening events included giveaways of $5 bonus cards and free Burlington umbrellas. The New Jersey-based bargain retailer also donated $5,000 to Lewis & Clark Elementary School, located just west of the shopping center to support teachers and their classrooms.
Burlington Stores, previously known as Burlington Coat Factory, provides name brand, bargain-priced apparel and accessories for all ages, plus home décor and pet care and toys. It also touts a year-round layaway program.
The new store, the 15th to open in the state, is located in the now remodeled 34,000-square-foot former Rite Aid store that closed in March 2020. The property is owned by Kellogg Valley North Properties LLC.
The store has hired 65 employees.
East Wenatchee budget climbs as city tackles new projects
EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee's budget is proposed to increase by 32.5% next year, up to $28.2 million from $21 million in 2021, according to the preliminary budget.
The city projects an end-of year-balance of $7.8 million for 2022 (about $2.5 million less than its starting point). But city officials say the hit to the budget is well worth it given the number of projects the city will begin.
"We're spending a little bit more, but these are projects that have been put off for a long time and they need to get done," Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said during a budget workshop.
Projects include:
- $6 million for a new public works shop
- $1 million to prepare the newly purchased Simon Street for the police department
- $400,000 in matching funds for street projects funded through grants.
- $73,000 for law enforcement fleet
- $22,603 increase to Chelan County for jail services
- $20,000 to Douglas County Solid Waste for homeless camp clean-up
- $10,000 to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
- $15,000 to participate in a regional SWAT team
Next year will see additions of three new city employees: a school resource officer, a records specialist for the police department and a single maintenance worker should future annexations take place. The budget allows for cost-of-living adjustments for employees — 3.75% for non-union staff, 3.5% for Teamsters union members and 3% for Local-846 union members — as well as increases in health, dental and general liability insurance.
The preliminary budget predicts $25.7 million in revenue — up 10.6% from 2021.
The city has opted not to enact a 1% property tax increase. DeLay said the 1% tax isn't a large amount for the city and that it can bank it for future use.
The city expects to adopt the final budget on Dec. 7.
Sony's Oriental Market: Supply chain issues could cause temporary store closure
WENATCHEE — After a year and a half of scrambling for products, Dana Bates is looking for a break.
The owner of Sony's Oriental Market, Bates said she's hustled to stock her shelves during the pandemic. But it's become increasingly more challenging to get specialty products her customers are looking for, due to supply chain issues with her wholesalers.
Bates said her store could close for a few weeks in mid-November, either completely or "close to it." She will likely remain open by appointment.
While the store may look the same, Bates said it's been anything but business as usual.
Sony's, at 307 S. Mission St., has been in her family for 20 years and owned by Bates for eight. The store carries specialty items not found at other grocery stores in town, including prawn crackers, Thai tea and crab-flavored crackers.
"I would say 60% of my products are unavailable," Bates said.
Of the 40% of products Bates can find, most are only available in larger or bulk quantities, not the individually wrapped or single-serve portions that Sony's sells.
Before the pandemic, Sony's was open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and limited on weekends. Bates now adjusts her store hours daily, typically alerting customers through a Facebook post. Since the next closest Oriental grocery store is in Richland, some customers come from as far as Moses Lake and Omak to shop at the store.
Still, she remains optimistic about the store's future.
"I'm a person of faith," Bates said, "so I don't really fear the future."
Horizon suspends third daily flight out of Pangborn
WENATCHEE — A third daily flight operating since mid-June from Pangborn Memorial Airport to SeaTac was canceled Oct. 3 and it is unclear if or when it will return.
Airport Manager Trent Moyers said the airport only learned of the change when the bookings schedule changed.
Cailee Olson, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines, said the move is part of "part of standard seasonal operation changes."
Operated by Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, flights from Pangborn have faced an uneven schedule since the start of the pandemic. Horizon reduced its daily offerings from three to one early in April 2020. By July of that year, the company increased its daily flights to two.
In May of this year, Horizon announced it would bring back the third flight.
Cashmere's Christ Center has a home of its own
CASHMERE — Christ Center’s congregation held the first service in its new home Oct. 24, the result of 15 years of dreaming, fundraising and construction.
"Up until this week it was still kind of surreal for me," said Steve Haney, lead pastor at the church, now at 5800 Kimber Road, Cashmere.
Since buying the 21 acres of former orchard, church members have raised money to pay for their new home that Haney said has room for the community and includes a soccer field and garden.
The auditorium is the size of a basketball court and is designed with curved walls for large projection around the stage and walls, he said.
Yet-to-be-built spaces include a children's wing, youth ministry, more offices and a foyer.
Members at Christ Center have been worshipping out of a conservatory at Apple Annie's, a space which Haney said has not kept up with the congregation doubling in size.
Christ Church has about 200 members.
Lyle's Boat shop closes after three generations of family ownership
CASHMERE — Lyle's Boats & Motors was set to close Nov. 1 after a three-generation run and more than 80 years of service.
Dan Mrachek, 73, owner of the Cashmere shop at 5970 Sunburst Lane, decided to close due to medical issues.
Dan’s grandfather, Lyle Mrachek, started the family business of selling and servicing outboard motors in 1937. The business moved from its Wenatchee Avenue location to Cashmere in 2001.
Wenatchee finalizing $138 million budget
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee is in the process of finalizing a $138 million budget for 2022, according to a preliminary budget summary.
The council is expected to adopt the final budget on Nov. 18.
Wenatchee Finance Director Brad Posenjak expects the general fund will grow by $2.5 million this year despite a $680,000 budgeted deficit.
He said total property tax collection will increase 2.3%, including a 1% increase allowed by law, plus the increase from new construction values.
The budget for the general fund will increase by 22% next year, with expenses totaling $34.6 million. Revenues will increase 5%.
The city plans to spend $5.4 million more than it will garner in revenue. The majority of that $5.4 million, about $4.8 million, will stem from non-recurring expenses, including Lincoln Park improvements and the city hall remodel.
The fund will start 2022 with a balance of $13 million and end it with $7.6 million. Posenjak said based on history, the city anticipates the general fund to actually end up around $10 million, which he said is still a very strong reserve.
He said that the city purposefully spent down some of the reserves to fund one-time projects over the past few years." After this, revenues and expenses are projected to keep up with each other and sustain a level fund balance," he said.
Complex code, paperwork may be why Chelan County is seeing so few short-term rental applications
WENATCHEE — Don MacKenzie, owner of a short-term rental near Fish Lake, is working through 30 pages of newly adopted Chelan County code to prepare an application that would allow him to continue operating his business without any additional interruptions.
The process is complicated, he said.
"We're having to gather records from multiple sources at the county," MacKenzie said. "We're talking tax records, septic permit, all kinds of stuff related to the property and to its prior use as a short-term rental. (There's) also having to create new documents with floor plans, property maps, fire readiness plan. There's a lot of work that is going into this."
The complicated process might explain why, as of Oct. 19, just 40 of an estimated 1,300 short-term rental operations had turned in applications to be grandfathered in as an existing business.
The low number of applications submitted could also be that some short-term rental operators cannot prove that they were operating legally before the county's moratorium on new rentals went into effect on Aug. 25, 2020, said Kirsten Ryles, the county's short-term rental program manager, in an email.
The county's short-term rental team has received hundreds of questions about the application, Ryles said. Some people also are getting incorrect or partially correct information after visiting Facebook groups.
Ryles said that with the unexpected low number of applications submitted, the department has been able to refine the process a bit.
Early work begins on Leavenworth Adventure Park
LEAVENWORTH — The Leavenworth Adventure Park project broke ground Sept. 28.
Civic group Friends of Leavenworth attempted to halt plans but lost in January 2020 after a judge ruled against them in Chelan County's superior Court. Friends' concerns include traffic, noise, lights and parking shortages.
Crews have started clearing out space for the lodge and are preparing the hill for work on the alpine coaster, said John Sutherland, park developer.
Sutherland said the project completion timeline is still in limbo, though he would like to see the coaster in operation by late fall of 2022. His hope is that 2023 becomes the first full year of operation.
The project has two phases of construction. The first being a lodge, alpine coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampoline and sluice mining area.
The next phase, probably coming in 2024, includes an aerial ropes course and Via Ferrata (Italian for "iron way") climbing route.
Phase two will not be worked on until after a full year of operations in phase 1, he said. Everything is, of course, subject to change.
Chelan County PUD sets sites on 2022 projects
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD is finalizing substation construction plans for Leavenworth and Lake Chelan while preparing to fund several additional projects in the coming year.
The PUD is planning to spend $215 million generator units and cranes at Rock Island Dam, building new substations in North Shore Chelan and Leavenworth, meter improvements, fiber optic internet expansions and Service Center construction at Olds Station.
The PUD's overall budget for money to be spent in 2022, excluding debt payments, is proposed at $462 million. Its budget this year is $428 million.
Rates for electricity, water, wastewater, fiber optic internet are projected to increase between about 3% and 4%.
Rachel Hansen, Chelan County PUD spokesperson, said those rate increases should not be more than around an extra $5 for most people's monthly bill.
Energy sold outside of Chelan County makes up for most of the PUD's revenue, with $216 million expected to be made in 2022. That is about $8 million up from last year.
Wenatchee council OKs property tax increase with 6-1 vote
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee residents will see an increase in property taxes next year.
The city council approved the property tax levy increase on Nov. 4 on a 6-1 vote. Councilmember Keith Huffaker voted no.
"One of the biggest issues we have in Wenatchee is affordable housing. We know that any increase we put on property taxes are going to be passed on to renters and low income people who are renting those places," Huffaker said. "This year in particular, we actually have a surplus in our general fund that we're working to pay down, and I think it's irresponsible for us to raise taxes at this time, especially when people are still recovering from COVID."
The approved levy increase was 9.8% from the previous year, but that number will be offset by the elimination of a levy for police station bonds, which expire this December.
City Finance Director Brad Posenjak said the city expects to collect about $4.7 million from property taxes. Of that amount:
- $3 million is for streets
- $830,000 is for repaying bonds for the City Hall remodel
- $809,000 is for general fund operations
The city also plans on using banked tax capacity to bring in $326,000 of revenue that will go toward the City Hall remodel. New construction and annexations will produce an estimated $53,000.
Jobs report: 2,500 jobs added in September, with 3.3% unemployment rate
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee region added 2,500 jobs this September compared to the same month a year ago, with 1,100 of those in the leisure and hospitality industry and 300 in retail trade.
The job growth, combined with an expansion of the labor force puts the unemployment rate at 3.3%, with 2,200 people unemployed, well below the 6.4% rate (4,209 people) in September 2020 and down from the 3.6% in September 2019. It's the fourth month the unemployment rate has dropped below the corresponding months in 2019, before the pandemic arrived.
Those are some of the highlights from the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area Labor Area Summary for September provided by Don Meseck, the regional labor economist for the Employment Security Department. The Wenatchee MSA covers Chelan and Douglas counties.
Recovery from the pandemic, though, remains a work in progress. The region remains shy 700 jobs from 2019 — with 46,600 tallied this September compared to 47,300 in 2019.
The continued expansion of the labor force, which also has been happening for the past four months, is "reassuring," Meseck notes, with resident employment growing 5.3% to 65,197 people this September, up from 61,938 last year.
Chelan County narrows gap in 2022 budget
WENATCHEE — Chelan County expects to spend $61.8 million in 2022, a $2.6 million increase from 2021, according to the preliminary budget adopted in early November.
The final budget is scheduled to be approved Dec. 13. County commissioners continue planning how to fill a $2.4 million hole in the budget.
Commissioners expect to use part of the county's $16 million "rainy day" fund to cover expenses that need to be paid, according to Cathy Mulhall, Chelan County administrator.
To help narrow the gap, county commissioners cut $175,000 from the Community Development department's budget request, the largest cut out of any single department, according to Chelan County data. The cuts included two unfilled positions and the funds to hire additional contractors.
For Chelan County taxpayers, this means that commissioners will be using the allowed, yearly 1% increase to property taxes to begin in balancing the budget. It is an optional increase, but it was clear to the commissioners that they would need to take the increase, Mulhall said.
Horizon cancels some Pangborn flights
EAST WENATCHEE — Horizon Air has dropped some November flights in and out of Pangborn Memorial Airport, reportedly due to a shortage of pilots.
Flights originally slated for Nov. 2 and 3 arrivals and departures were canceled, and Airport Manager Trent Moyers said more flights could be canceled throughout the month. Moyers cited an Alaska/Horizon Air pilot shortage as a reason for the reduction.
A spokesperson for Horizon Airlines could not be reached to comment.
Moyers said those looking for information on their flight should check with Horizon. The airline will typically notify customers booked on impacted flights, Moyers said.
East Wenatchee considers annexations
EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee could see a bump in population and tax revenue if four proposed annexations are completed.
The city is negotiating with Douglas County on four annexations under recently approved legislation that allows governments to annex through an agreement between both parties rather than a vote or petition.
The city's population could increase by an estimated 1,439 persons, or 10%, said city Community Development Director Lori Barnett. That number could increase another 3% once a few residential developments in the annexation areas are completed.
The proposed annexation areas are:
- South Kentucky Avenue, which covers the area west of South Kentucky Avenue and south of 3rd and 4th streets. The inclusion of a number of car dealerships within the area, namely Town Toyota, Apple Valley Honda and Town Ford Lincoln, would be a significant sales tax revenue increase for the city.
- Stone Ridge Subdivision, which includes 56 homes and two vacant parcels in the Stone Ridge subdivision. The entire area is currently under residential zoning.
- 10th Street N.E., which includes Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, orchards and a handful of homes. The entire area is currently under residential zoning.
- Sand Canyon Estates Subdivision, which includes 19 homes and two vacant parcels. The entire area is currently under residential zoning.
The city's original proposal only included the South Kentucky area; however, the county submitted that the other three areas also be added. County Commissioner Marc Straub said those areas are pockets right along the city and county border.
The proposed annexation agreements call for the city to pay the county $1.5 million total for the four annexations over the span of four years, Straub said. In an earlier comment, Barnett said the city was planning on paying the county $375,000 a year for three years, or $1.1 million total.
"It affords the county the opportunity to kind of get weaned off of the taxes that they would typically be collecting in these areas," she said. "But it relieves them of the responsibility to provide services. So there's just kind of a little bit of give and take there."
The agreement has not yet been finalized.
High-end home sales push Wenatchee’s housing market
WENATCHEE — Nearly one in every six of the 596 homes sold in the Wenatchee real estate market in the past six months closed for more than $701,000.
Of those 91 sales, about one in five were in the $1 million to $1.5 million range.
If the active and pending sales list for the Wenatchee-area real estate market is any indication, the record-setting high-end home sales trend will continue.
Pacific Appraisal Associate's October SnapShot report shows 63 — 27% — of the 232 listings considered active or pending are in the $701,000-plus price range, more than any other price category.
The high-end sales have helped push the year-to-date median sales price to $440,000 in October, up 19% from 2020's $368,500 figure for the same time period, which was a 6% hike from 2019's $348,250.
The report also shows an uptick in housing sale inventory from earlier this year, with active listings climbing from 35 in May to 96 in October.
$20 million affordable housing project coming to Entiat
ENTIAT — A 65-unit affordable housing complex in Entiat that will primarily serve farmworkers is slated to be completed by October 2022.
The $20 million development was announced Nov. 8 by non-profit Enterprise Community Partners, the Housing Authority of Chelan County, the city of Wenatchee and the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing (ORFH).
The Mountain View Family Housing community, 14425 Olin St., on the site of a former orchard, will consist of 12 buildings, including two-story townhomes, single-story apartments and a single-story common building. Of the 65 units, 52 will be set aside for local farmworkers.
The community will be a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Families and individuals must earn between 30-50% of the area median income, depending on the unit. Rents will range from $376 for a one-bedroom apartment to $991 for a four-bedroom.
The project is being subsidized by the Low Income Housing Tax Credit, a federal program that issues tax credits to state governments which can then award the credits to private developers of affordable rental housing projects.
Scott Hoekman of Enterprise Community Partners said their investors will put in about $14 million and will receive $16 million in tax credits over the next 10 years. He said Banner Bank is also putting in $1.2 million, the state Housing Trust Fund is putting in $4.5 million and the Housing Authority will put in $200,000.
Leavenworth takes steps to increase low-income housing
LEAVENWORTH — Proposed changes to Leavenworth's 2021 Comprehensive Plan include denser housing development and more options for developers to build affordable housing.
Updates to the plan are the first step in a series of changes designed to increase the types and amount of housing, said Lilith Vespier, the city’s development services manager.
The aim is also to provide spaces for those who want to live and work in Leavenworth without contributing to highway traffic, she said.
Workers in restaurant kitchens or hotels generally make less money than others in Chelan County, she said. That group of people is "critical to the service industry here in Leavenworth."
Low-income is defined as people making 80% or less of the county median income. The U.S. Census reported Chelan County's household median income to be $58,795 in 2019.
Vespier said she does not anticipate residential lots being converted to low-income affordable housing. What will most likely happen is affordable housing units coming to the city's multi-family or commercial zoning districts, she said.
The city is also lifting regulations on duplexes, allowing them to be developed on any legal lot instead of just lots that are 12,000 square feet or larger, she said.
Mother-daughter team takes reins at Chelan’s Main Street Gallery
CHELAN — Lacy Boosinger, 23, who started working at Chelan's Main Street Gallery when she was 15, is now an owner of the fashion boutique and art gallery at 208 Woodin Ave.
She and her mother, April Marcel, purchased the business Nov. 1 from David Koenig, who purchased it from his mother, Barbara Koenig, in 2012.
Barbara Koenig opened the gallery in the early 2000s, offering a mix of fine art and fashion, an extension of her original gallery in Edmonds, which she later closed.
It proved to be an ideal training ground for Boosinger, who learned merchandising, trends and customer service — skills that served her well in later endeavors, she said. Always in the back of her mind was the idea of putting those skills to use in her own business.
This past summer, Boosinger reached out to her former boss, for advice and guidance.
"That's when he asked if I had any interest in purchasing the store," she said.
Koenig continues to own the downtown building, but the store reopened under new ownership the second week in November after what Boosinger described as a whirlwind of refreshening — including new paint and an interior redesign on the 2,000-square-foot space — with new merchandise and displays. Main Street Gallery's new owners continue to focus on art and fashion.
Chelan PUD considers impact fee to cover $75 million in expected growth
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is anticipating record growth over the next few years — but expanding its operations will come with a high price tag and potential new fee to help pay for it.
The PUD anticipates spending more than $15 million per year over the next five years, or $75 million total, to keep up with economic development and growth in the county. That includes building seven distribution substations in that time period, a 21% increase from its existing 34. The substations, which transform high-voltage electricity for residential and commercial use, each serves about 1,500 homes.
Andy Wendell, PUD customer service director, said the PUD is monitoring growth in Olds Station, the north and south shores of Lake Chelan, Leavenworth, Wenatchee, Malaga, Cashmere and Entiat as it considers locations for future substations.
PUD staff is recommending a system impact fee for new customers, which is expected generate about $1 million annually.
Under the current proposal, the PUD would be responsible for 20% of the cost of new substations, and the other 80% would be recovered via existing retail rates and the proposed system impact fee for new customers. No rate increases are included in the proposal.
The fee works out to about a $27 per kilowatt increase for new connections, which would be added to existing service connection fees.
For the average new home, which typically requires 400 amps of electrical service, that would increase connection fees from $2,800 to $4,095.
If the PUD's board does approve the fee, it will likely go into effect between April and June 2022, said Cathy Melton, PUD customer service program analyst.
East Wenatchee plans city hall campus expansion
EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee is proposing to expand its city hall campus, which currently struggles to accommodate all of its existing uses.
The 5.2 acre campus on 9th Street N.E. houses the library, court, police and other administrative offices. The expansion would add a little over half an acre to the north.
This would be the second time the city has amended its permit to accommodate growth. In 2010, the city converted a one and a half story home at 307 9th St. for Police Department use. The city also purchased a building on Simon Street earlier this year for its police department.
The city is proposing plans for on-site public works facilities that include six large buildings. Eventually, all of the existing buildings in the public works area — including a 9,000 square-foot shop, a carport, an old brick building and storage areas — will be demolished to make way for the construction.
Wenatchee dips into contingency budget for city hall remodel
WENATCHEE — City officials say the remodeling of city hall is making good progress despite some recently discovered issues with the building.
The Wenatchee City Council approved a $134,000 deduction from the project's contingency fund in October to cover the issues that include unstable soils, a damaged street lighting conduit and unforeseen electrical and technological modifications.
"As you can imagine, in a building with this age and this history, there are a few unforeseen conditions which have caused us some additional expense," said city facilities manager Elisa Schafer.
The building was originally owned by the federal government, which is exempt from state and local building codes. Schafer said about 70% of the issues prompting the contingency funds can be traced back to this.
She added that the amount of contingency funds being used is in line with what the city expected and that a total of $1 million in contingency funds was set aside for the project.
The remodel is projected to finish late next summer and cost about $12 million.
Proof of vaccination rule will affect Town Toyota Center events
WENATCHEE — Attending a Wenatchee Wild hockey game or a concert at the Town Toyota Center will require proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test results starting Nov. 15.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Oct. 14 announced the new statewide requirement and said it would only apply to ticketed or registered events like conventions, concerts, sporting events and fairs. The new rule only applies to indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees.
Religious services and events held on K-12 school grounds are not affected by this requirement, he said.
Outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees are also subject to the new rule.
The Town Toyota Center seats 4,500 and many of its events would be affected. Attendees are also required to wear a mask while indoors, according to another state mandate.
The Numerica Performing Arts Center set similar COVID-19 guidelines back in September, requiring attendees for indoor performances to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. The center can seat 553.
Chelan County denies Mission Ridge lawsuit claims
WENATCHEE — Chelan County denies allegations in a lawsuit claiming it intentionally delayed expansion of Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.
The county's Nov. 8 response asks a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.
Tamarack Saddle LLC, which owns Mission Ridge, sued the county for $6.4 million over the delays, alleging the county exceeded its authority while engaging in arbitrary and unlawful processing and review of permitting applications.
Mission Ridge's proposed expansion includes lodging, restaurants, townhomes, duplexes, condominiums, and more skiing trails.
East Wenatchee to offer signing bonuses to help fill jobs
EAST WENATCHEE — Nationwide hiring struggles have made their way to the East Wenatchee city government.
The city council unanimously approved a resolution Nov. 2 allowing city staff to offer signing bonuses to help attract candidates for non-entry-level positions through December 2022.
The bonuses, which require a two-year commitment, can include up to $5,000, 40 hours of vacation leave, 20 hours of sick leave or a combination of the three options.
City Planning Manager Curtis Lillquist said the resolution was created to specifically address the city's unsuccessful search for a building official but that it was left open-ended in case other positions open up in the near future.
Despite increasing the salary and multiple recruiting and advertising attempts, the city hasn't been able to attract candidates to even interview for the position.
The city's current building official, who is retiring, planned to be on vacation during his last month of employment but agreed to come in part time since the city hasn't found a replacement.
The starting salary being advertised went from $5,125.38 per month to $6,106.54 per month.
Wenatchee Valley Chamber hires national search firm to find next leader
WENATCHEE — The national search firm Next Move Group has been hired to help find the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce's next executive director.
Shiloh Burgess, who has been at the post since 2013, announced in September that she had accepted a job with the Douglas County PUD as its government affairs manager.
Next Move Group is headquartered in Saint Louis and New Orleans, according to its website.
Chamber Board President Tod McLaughlin said the company's experience working with small businesses and nonprofits will help with the task.
The chamber job pays $85,000 to $115,000, depending on experience, with a relocation reimbursement package, according to the job posting.
The new hire is required to live in the area within three months of being hired. That doesn't rule out hiring a local.
Large NCW companies figuring out new vaccination rules
NCW — Large North Central Washington employers have begun working out how a new COVID-19 vaccine rule will affect them with some nervous about its overall impact.
Employers with 100 or more workers must implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy or provide a weekly COVID-testing option by Jan. 4, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced Nov. 4.
Other requirements take effect Dec. 5, including providing paid time off to employees to get vaccinated and requiring that unvaccinated workers mask up while in the workplace.
The new "emergency temporary standard" applies to all public or private workplaces with more than 100 employees, which would include businesses and organizations such as Chelan County, Stemilt Growers and Wick Communications, the parent company of The Wenatchee World.
Enforcement of the new federal rules have since been delayed after a federal court ordered a temporary halt. It’s not known how long the court will take to make a ruling.
L&I fines roofing companies for 'multiple willful' safety violations
TUMWATER — A Pasco roofing company working on a project in East Wenatchee is one of four roofing companies across the state fined for "multiple willful serious violations" in the past three months, according to the state Department of Labor & Industries.
Royal Roofing Inc. was fined $108,000 in July for "no fall protection" following a July 28 inspection at an East Wenatchee home building site. A $27,000 penalty was added after an inspection at a Moses Lake worksite found similar violations. The company is appealing the results, according to L&I's contractor verification website.
Royal Roofing previously was cited for nine similar violations from 2013 through 2018. The appeals board affirmed a January 2020 fall protection fine of $10,500. An April 2020 fall protection citation for $27,000, also at a project in East Wenatchee, is in appeal.
To look up a construction company's violation history and to check license, bonding and insurance, go to wwrld.us/verifycontractor.
DOC weighing work-release sites in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — The state Department of Corrections is considering two potential work-release sites in Wenatchee — the Deaconess Building at 300 Okanogan Ave. and the Chelan County Regional Justice Center annex. The Deaconess Building could house up to 82, twice as many as the jail annex. The Deaconess would require a conditional use permit from the city, which wouldn’t be required of the annex location, according to information presented at a late October public hearing.
A conditional use permit for the Deaconess location was submitted to the city on Nov. 10, but the DOC is waiting to hear back from the city before making a recommendation on which site will be recommended.
Work-release sites are halfway homes for people recently released from prison and transitioning into a community. Statewide, the DOC has the capacity to house 782, but the waitlist to enter a work release facility is about 1,300, according to the DOC.
The facilities act as "re-entry center" and community-based work, school and treatment is required. The DOC has 12 work release facilities in the state, but none in North Central Washington, according to the DOC. The closest is Ahtanum View in Yakima.
Catholic Charities hosts hiring event
WENATCHEE — Catholic Charities Serving Central Washington hosted a job fair in late October to help fill 26 jobs ranging from regional director and associate directors of Crisis Services and Medical Services to mental health therapists, nurses and case managers.
About half of the open slots are new positions.
The nonprofit organization, which currently employs about 80 staff members in the Wenatchee area, serves children, adults and families in the areas of counseling and behavioral health, basic needs, child care and early learning, affordable housing and elder services.
Mister Car Wash opens location in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Arizona-based Mister Car Wash Inc. has opened a new conveyor car wash at 1035 N. Stratford Road in Moses Lake, its first facility in central Washington. The company has eight other locations in the Tri-Cities and 350 total across the country.
Construction on the project started in February.
Give Methow raises over $650,000 for local nonprofits
Give Methow has raised $654,375 for 38 Methow Valley nonprofits — a record-breaking amount for the annual campaign hosted by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.
Give Methow is an online fundraising campaign to support nonprofits throughout the month of October.
"We started Give Methow in 2015 to build awareness of the nonprofit programs in the Methow Valley and provide a way for people to give in any size," said Executive Director Beth Stipe. "Since then, over $1.7M has been disbursed to charitable causes in the Methow Valley, thanks to the extraordinary generosity of those who care so deeply about the Methow."
Perhaps one of the most significant and fun aspects of the campaign is Funday Monday — each time a donation is made on a Monday, the donor's name is entered to win $500 to use on Give Methow in any way they choose. On the last Funday Monday, 848 donations were made totaling nearly $104,000.
Wenatchee-based Equity Alliance receives $150,000 operating grant
WENATCHEE — The NCW Equity Alliance, a newly formed organization aiming to shine a light on projects that make the community a more equitable place, received a three-year $150,000 grant.
"The idea is to help our community leaders, the board, companies, and the nonprofits and help unify our efforts," said Edgar Salamanca, co-chair of the alliance's board. "The idea is not to duplicate any work that people may be doing in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion because a lot of people are doing great work in our community."
The grant is one of 70 awarded, totaling $15 million, by Group Health Foundation, a Seattle-based nonprofit that supports nonprofits and other organizations across the state to make health care more equitable.
NCW Equity Alliance has not yet decided how to use the funds. One possibility is to pay for the diversity, equity and inclusion learning series the alliance is currently holding for community leaders.
Funds could also be directed toward future alliance-hosted events or to hire staff rather than contract out positions, Salamanca said.
The NCW Equity Alliance was founded in August and is still in the process of becoming a nonprofit, according to an alliance news release.
Its volunteer board members include:
Teresa Bendito, Parque Padrinos co-founder and founder of Teresita's ConsultingClare Morrison, NCW branch librarianDr. Bindu Nayak, member of the Confluence Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion CommitteeKarina Vega-Villa, Wenatchee Valley College MESA program director and member of the Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity GroupBob Bugert, Chelan County commissioner