Hotel use is up but still more rooms to fill in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Hotel use in the Wenatchee area is nearing pre-pandemic levels.
"We're not quite thriving yet," Jerri Barkley with the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce said Dec. 23.
Occupancy numbers shared by Wenatchee and East Wenatchee were at 46.1% in November, said Barkley.
Both sides of the Columbia River have a combined 1,668 rooms available, according to data from the chamber. Another 158 rooms are under construction.
The number of people booking hotels in the Wenatchee area has increased over the past year and now "we're just trying to get back to the 2019 levels," Barkley said.
Hotel occupancy rates in November 2019 were 47.3%, accounting for 1,400 rooms available then, according to the chamber.
People are traveling from Seattle to Wenatchee because it is close and safe, she said. Business travel and group travel is still down.
Barkley said the reopening of the Canadian border is exciting, though she is worried about the new COVID-19 variant, omicron, and hopes it will not affect tourism.
Next year is going to be better, she said. Business is improving, but a 46% occupancy rate is "nothing to be super proud of."
One boost hotels have been getting is holiday traffic.
Changes to Leavenworth's Christmas lighting have been good for hotels in Wenatchee, she said.
Charlotte Mayo, general manager of the Inn, said her rooms have been almost entirely full since Dec. 17.
A lot of people are traveling and the snow means more will come to town to ski during their winter break, she said.
Mayo said it is surprising how fast business picked up.
Finding staff has been challenging but the hotel has struggled less with hiring than other neighboring businesses, she said.
Barkley noted all hotels in the Wenatchee area are hiring.
"We're starting the recovery, but we still have a lot of work to do," she said.
Chelan County Community Development director announces resignation
WENATCHEE — Chelan County Community Development Director Jim Brown submitted his resignation on Dec. 27, citing a "worsening relationship with one commissioner" as the chief reason for his departure.
"This relationship clearly cannot be fixed," Brown said in his resignation letter. "It is getting in the way of my effectiveness, and is now also affecting staff. It is clear that I no longer have the confidence of the full board and I believe it is time for my departure to pursue excellence elsewhere. So, for the sake of the department I will step away and remove that conflict."
The three county commissioners are Kevin Overbay, Bob Bugert and Tiffany Gering, who began her term as a commissioner in 2020.
Brown did not name the "one commissioner" in his resignation letter, but he did close his letter by stating his gratitude to Bugert and Overbay, as well as retired commissioner Doug England, for their support.
Brown is taking a new position with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to a Chelan County news release. Brown previously worked as the regional director for Fish and Wildlife in Ephrata for seven years and was with the agency for more than 20 years before taking the county post in April 2020.
Brown said his work in Community Development was more contentious than any other work he had done previously due to a "few chronic and loud complainers ... constantly 'slamming' us in public."
"Their outsized voice seems to reflect continued dysfunction, when there are clear facts to the contrary," Brown said in his resignation letter. "This criticism is at an intensity I have never before witnessed."
Brown's last day as director is set for Jan. 31.
Short-term rental applications lag behind expectations
WENATCHEE — As of Dec. 27, 448 Chelan County short-term rental owners had received provisional operating permits, more than 300 applications were being processed by the county's newly formed short-term rental division and 14 applications had been denied.
Kirsten Ryles, the county's short-term rental manager, said the number of applications received since September is below the more than 1,000 expected.
Regulations on vacation or short-term rentals — homes rented out for 30 days or less — were approved in July. Under the new code, existing short-term rental operators could apply to be grandfathered in to avoid facing new restrictions.
The deadline to apply as an existing short-term rental owner was on New Year's Eve. Applications to operate as new short-term rentals, subject to all of the new regulations, remain open through July 29.
The Community Lodging Operators of Chelan County, a Seattle-based coalition of short-term rental owners from across the state, filed a petition on Sept. 29 with the Growth Management Hearings Board Eastern Washington Region, saying the county violated several requirements in state law in passing the new regulations.
According to the petition, the allegations against the county include:
- Failing to account for adverse economic impacts on existing short-term rentals.
- Illegally divesting existing short-term rentals of the property to continue use as a legal nonconforming short-term rental.
- Implementing a framework that eliminates a significant number of existing short-term rentals and reducing the number of lodging options for people to enjoy recreational activities.
- Repeatedly favoring the interests of certain constituents over others when developing the new regulations.
- Adopting changes to the short-term rental resolution after the final public hearing and public comment section had been closed.
- Adopting development regulations that are inconsistent with the Chelan County Comprehensive Plan.
The public hearing on the petition is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17, with a decision expected on March 28.
East Wenatchee Planning Commission has two openings
EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee is accepting applications for two openings on its Planning Commission.
The seven-member commission deals with land-use issues, including hearing applications for planned unit developments, subdivisions and site-specific zone changes. It meets once a month.
Members serve two-year terms and are appointed by Mayor Jerrilea Crawford.
For information, visit eastwenatcheewa.gov, call (509) 884-5396 or stop by city hall at 271 9th Street N.E.
Chelan, Douglas unemployment rate drops slightly in November
WENATCHEE — The unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties in November decreased from October from 3.8% to 3.7%.
These figures are according to a Labor Area Summary prepared by Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck, looking at the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which is a combination of the two counties.
The counties combined for 46,600 non-farming jobs in November, which is 400 more jobs than in November 2019, before the pandemic.
"In aggregate, the local economy appears to be on its way to recovering the jobs lost during last year's COVID-19 related layoffs," Meseck wrote in his summary.
Chelan PUD signs 20-year power sale deal with Avista
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD has signed a 20-year contract with Avista Utilities.
The PUD, as a part of the agreement, is selling Avista 5% of hydropower output from both Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams from 2026 through 2030, according to a PUD news release. That number will increase to 10% from 2031 to 2045.
The contract should increase PUD revenue, helping to keep low rates for customers while supporting services such as broadband and parks, according to the release.
For Avista, the contract means they are a little closer to meeting their goal of being carbon neutral by 2045 and reducing their greenhouse gasses 30% by 2030.
The company provides electricity to about 403,000 customers in Eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon.
Bill highlights Highway 2 traffic, safety issues
LEAVENWORTH — That long bumper-to-bumper wait many face when passing through Leavenworth is something Sen. Brad Hawkins is attempting to curb, starting with a new bill.
His plan has two primary steps: Highlight the issues, then push through funding in 2023's hefty transportation package at the state Legislature.
Hawkins said he is introducing the bill now in preparation for when lawmakers look at transportation funding next year.
"Timing is everything," he said.
It is important to set things up and look ahead multiple years, he said. Missing a chance to get funding in 2023 could mean waiting another six to 10 years.
Senate Bill 5603, as proposed, would get the state Department of Transportation to research issues on Highway 2. This research would be done in 2022 partly through public outreach and meetings in various towns from Monroe to Wenatchee.
Findings would then be reported to the Legislature on Dec. 1, along with information on previous Highway 2 related projects.
Highway issues reach all the way to Monroe, he said. That is why a holistic approach needs to be taken, he said, when addressing problems and finding improvements.
Tourism in Leavenworth can lead to major traffic challenges, he said. Traffic situations can be very dangerous, on some days there are thousands of pedestrians and "it does very much concern me."
Hawkins noted a couple of the projects 2023's transportation package could help fund include as a pedestrian underpass and roundabout in Leavenworth.
Creating an underpass makes a lot of sense in terms of providing both safety and mobility, he said. The path would make accessing downtown Leavenworth a lot safer.
The as-yet unfunded Confluence Parkway bridge over the Wenatchee River in north Wenatchee is another project on Hawkins list.
Introducing this bill will both put a spotlight on Highway 2 and give those affected by issues "a chance to have their voices heard," he said.
Chelan County declares state of emergency after winter storm
WENATCHEE — Chelan County declared a state of emergency after a winter storm dumped as much as four feet of snow in some areas the first week in January.
Commissioner Kevin Overbay signed a resolution declaring a disaster in the county Jan. 6. Jill FitzSimmons, county spokesperson, said the decision came after consultation with Jason Reinfeld, the county's sergeant of Emergency Management, and Rich Magnusson from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
The declaration allows commissioners to use resources without going through a bidding process. It is also typically a prerequisite to receiving state and federal funding assistance.
Wenatchee sets new snowfall record: 23.5 inches
WENATCHEE — It's official: Wenatchee set a new record for snowfall in 24 hours.
Snow accumulation from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6 reached 23.3 inches, smashing the previous record of 16.5 inches set in 1971, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. Both measurements were recorded at the Wenatchee Water Plant.
Not to be outdone, Leavenworth may also see its records broken. Weather Service meteorologist Laurie Nisbet on Jan. 6 said the weather service received reports of 22.5 inches, 31 inches and 33 inches in the upper valley.
Leavenworth twice recorded 28 inches of snowfall in one day on Nov. 22, 1961 and Dec. 27, 1965.
Plain is also in view of a new record with reports of 24 and 31 inches. Like Leavenworth, Plain's long-standing record was matched twice: the small town outside Lake Wenatchee recorded 28 inches of snow on Jan. 23, 1946 and Jan. 19, 1967.
Elsewhere in North Central Washington, Cashmere reported 24 inches and Waterville reported 20, Nisbet said.
East Wenatchee Bed, Bath & Beyond to close by end of February
EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Bed, Bath & Beyond store is among four locations in Washington the retailer will close by the end of February.
The company has not announced when its Wenatchee Valley Mall location will officially close.
The retailer plans to close 37 stores across the country, including locations in Union Gap, Seattle and Longview, it announced in a statement on its website.
The closing locations are currently offering store-closing sales.
The store offers bedding, kitchen equipment, home goods and furniture among other items.
The East Wenatchee store is located at 511 Valley Mall Parkway.
Leavenworth seeks National Guard help with snow
LEAVENWORTH — After receiving more than 36 inches of snow in 24 hours, the city of Leavenworth has declared a state of emergency and asked for help from the National Guard.
Mayor Carl Florea said city crews are trying to keep up as best they can with the equipment.
"The biggest thing is there is just so much of it there is nowhere to put it. We've declared an emergency. We're lining up extra equipment from area contractors who will have dump trucks to remove the snow," Florea said.
Florea said the city has approval to put the snow on private property behind Safeway.
"We can haul snow there and pile it up. There's just so much of it we have to be able get it moved somewhere," he said. "We just don't have enough equipment ourselves, so by declaring an emergency, we can skip the bidding process and just get things going."
Aid has also been requested from the National Guard. Florea said they requested help with citizen welfare checks, food delivery, general snow cleanup, and private driveway snow removal.
Local entrepreneur creates baby-feeding product
WENATCHEE — Stephannie Torres, a Wenatchee mom, had a problem when feeding her children: distraction. During feeding time, her newborns were interested in just about anything else.
One morning in April, without thinking, she grabbed a stuffed animal and held it in the same hand as her four-month-old's bottle. Without hesitation, her son began drinking.
"He just needs something that is for babies that goes on his bottle," Torres said, but a search for such a product turned up no results.
Torres glued one together herself.
"It worked, it just worked," she said. "I've had some kind of hero baby products, and that one was obviously the biggest hero product."
This inspired Torres to create Bottapals, an attachable plush toy for bottles and cups. Torres worked with a California company on development, and the product is produced in Asia.
The first two toys in her offering are an elephant and a bunny, with a unicorn and pig set to hit the market soon. Both products retail for $18.99 on her website.
Torres has filed a utility patent, though that process can take up to five years. She also has the registered trademarks for her company. Recently, Torres became a seller for Walmart, a process that took about two months and she described as "grueling."
In the first phase, Torres needed to prove her business is legitimate by submitting her business license, insurance policy and other documents. The next steps included Walmart approving the product and the packaging. Torres then needed to update the policies for her company.
"We decided, as of now, we're going to be the actual fulfillment center ourselves," she said. "They will be packaged and distributed from Wenatchee."
She also recently received her first shipment of the official product, 1,000 units of both animals, ready for sale.
Entrepreneurship is new for Torres, whose varied experience includes an appearance on the Food Network show Cake Wars. She also opened Ever After Studios, which provides makeup for special events and weddings, in 2015.
But she said entrepreneurship is the role she was destined for.
"I just knew that this is what I was supposed to be doing," she said.
Confluence Health seeks job candidates
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health, the region's largest health care provider, held a career fair Jan. 8 to begin filling the 700 positions open across all of its locations.
Despite record-breaking snowfall that blanketed the area earlier in the week, more than a dozen interested people attended the career fair at Pybus Place Market.
"Our goal (Saturday) was to, if nothing else, just have people hopefully poke their heads in and learn more about these jobs that they might not be aware of," said Josh Brack, Confluence Health recruiting manager. "Hopefully, some will leave with a job offer, or at least with a follow-up interview."
Seven follow-up interviews were scheduled about an hour and a half into the event.
Brack said winter is a tough time for recruiters, even without COVID-19 pandemic impacting the process. People don't want to take their kids out of school or lose time off so they don't look for a new job until after the holiday, he said.
But like many other employers, Confluence Health has seen people leave the workforce or hesitate to enter due to COVID-19, Brack said.
The state's vaccine mandate also impacted staffing counts in October 2021 when 90 staff members resigned and another 229 were placed on a 12-week leave of absence.
One major issue has been getting enough nurses, he said. The profession is in high demand at the moment due to the pandemic and Confluence is competing with just about every hospital in the country for nurses.
Confluence Health has a new program which pays applicants a wage and their tuition to go through a certified nursing assistant fast track program at Wenatchee Valley College.
The college program lasts about four weeks and then moves to a six-week residency at Confluence Health.
As of early January, 21 people had enrolled in the program, which requires a high school diploma or GED. No previous health care experience is required.
For information about Confluence Health's positions and programs, go to confluencehealth.org/careers.
Chelan County names interim community development director
WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners on Jan. 10 appointed building official Chris Young as the interim director of the county's Community Development Department.
Young replaces Jim Brown, who directed the department for two years before announcing his resignation in December.
In his resignation, Brown cited a worsening relationship with a county commissioner. Young will take over when Brown leaves at the end of month.
Young's career in local government spans 37 years and includes stops in Kingman, Arizona, where he worked as a building official and fire marshal, and Arlington in Snohomish County where he acted as its community development director. He's been with Chelan County for one year.
Chelan PUD considers rate increase for DC fast-charging stations
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD is considering a rate increase for "fast-charge" electric car charging stations in the county.
The increase would apply to three direct current fast-charge (DCFC) stations in the county that serve multiple vehicles at once. The topic came up during the Jan. 10 PUD commissioners meeting, though no action was taken.
Andrew Grasell, energy development and conservation manager for the PUD, said the move would be a proactive step.
"We do think there will be more in the future," Grasell said.
Two of the DCFC stations are located in Leavenworth. A third is located in Entiat. Grasell said during Monday's meeting he had discussions about the potential rate change with Tesla and Electrify America, which own the three stations.
If passed, the rate change would take effect June 1 and would be implemented over three phrases. According to a draft proposal from the commissioner's Jan. 10 meeting, the monthly charge would increase from $27 currently charged to $42.45 over that time period; the energy charge would increase from $0.025 per kilowatt-hour to $0.033 per kilowatt-hour; and the demand charge would increase from $2.55 to $5.40 a kilowatt.
The new rates would be fully implemented in June 2024. According to the PUD, these rates are comparable with other utility districts' DCFC rates.
Part of the issue, Grasell said, is the PUD allocates energy capacity to the pumps even when not in use.
At-home charging stations and other charging stations, which serve one to two vehicles, would not be impacted by the decision.
"At this time, we don't have a plan to develop a residential electric vehicle rate," Grasell said.
While electric vehicle owners can charge their cars at home for roughly the equivalent of 30 cents a gallon, these meters can cost drivers the equivalent of up to $4 dollars a gallon.
The proposal is on the commission's Jan. 24 meeting agenda.
27 new homes could be coming to Cashmere
CASHMERE — Residents in Cashmere may soon see work on a new development bringing 27 single-family homes to town. The city approved an application from the developer POH Ventures LLC on Jan 4.
The project is located on the Freedom Hills subdivision by Olive Street, less than a mile south of downtown Cashmere. The proposal would divide two existing parcels totaling about 8 acres into 27 separate lots varying in size from 7,729 square feet to 20,331 square feet, according to city documents.
Tammy Miller, Cashmere's director of planning and development, said people could be seeing movement right away.
POH Ventures LLC is owned by Gregg Smith. According to Chelan County records, POH Ventures purchased the property March 12 from Blaine and Jacqueline Smith for $925,000.
Miller said the next steps following the housing application approval should include the creation of a more detailed site plan, utility installation and tree and soil removal.
The new development will become one of several new housing options in the city, she said. A 48-unit apartment complex at 917 Pioneer Ave. will soon be finished.
The valley needs more housing units, she said. Cashmere's growing population has led to an increased need for living spaces.
The city is growing, not by leaps and bounds, but enough to push the need for housing, she said.
There is a large labor force, from Crunch Pak to Blue Star Growers, that is unable to find housing in Cashmere.
"People who work in town, they would like to live in town as well," she said.
Wenatchee Valley YMCA planning new facility
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley YMCA is looking for a new and improved facility, possibly at the Chelan County PUD's current headquarters on Fifth Street.
The nonprofit's current facility consists of two attached buildings — a three-story one built in 1912 and a two-story in 1926 — and comes with a number of issues. It's dysfunctional for safety standards, has limited parking and is not ADA compliant.
"There's no way we can stay in our current vessel and retrofit it to have the physical needs it takes to serve the valley," CEO Dorry Foster said Jan. 12. "We can serve 3,000 more people a year if we can change our vessel."
She added that the PUD headquarters is among the locations the YMCA is considering. If the YMCA did decide on that option, its new facility could take up 1-3 acres and stand two stories high with the option for new construction or reuse of existing structures.
Regardless of location, the new facility is likely to be smaller but more efficiently used.
"We're taking 45,000 square feet that'd be about 95% efficient, versus (our current) 65,000 square feet that's only 50% efficient," Foster said, adding that the YMCA hopes to start construction late 2023 and have the new facility open by 2025.
The cost for demolition, renovation and construction for a new facility is estimated at $22 million total: $15 million is expected to come from community donations, $2 million from land donation, $3 million from state funding and $2 million from asset reallocation.
The YMCA plans on selling its buildings on Orondo Avenue, which would help raise the funds for a new facility. If the nonprofit ends up exceeding its fundraising goals, Foster said the YMCA might retain the property and use it for children's programs.
The YMCA has already raised $2.65 million, including $500,000 from the city of Wenatchee, and has $1.5 million in pledged donations.
Accounting firm looks for day-long community service project
WENATCHEE – About 40 office workers are looking for a community service project that will keep them away from their desks for an entire day in May.
Wenatchee accounting firm of Cordell, Neher & Company closes its doors one day a year so its staff can pitch in to complete a project for a nonprofit or an individual in need. Some of the projects undertaken since the firm started the program in 1988 have included clearing and building trails, doing general maintenance and grounds clean up and painting buildings.
Nonprofit organizations that have projects in mind are invited to submit an application by 5 p.m. March 1. For information go to cnccpa.com/community-service-projects/. The project will be selected on March 16.
The project must:
- Be located not more than an hour away from downtown Wenatchee
- Have enough work to keep 30-40 individuals busy for 6-8 hours
- Include tasks for varying levels of skill and physical ability
- Be able to be completed on May 19.
For information, send an email to project@cnccpa.com.
Numerica pumps $20,000 into housing assistance in Wenatchee Valley
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley will see a bump in housing assistance in the coming months.
Both SAGE Wenatchee and the Women's Resource Center (WRC) received a $10,000 grant from Numerica Credit Union's Home for the Holidays program, which gives to organizations that help families and individuals get out of homeless shelters and into permanent housing.
Both organizations help individuals and families experiencing homelessness transition into permanent housing.
The WRC will put the money toward its Landlord Tenant Liaison Program, which helps individuals obtain permanent housing despite barriers like bad credit, a past eviction or inability to pay a security deposit. The center partners with private landlords who are willing to rent to households with those barriers and provides up to 24 months of case management to ensure the renter's transition from homelessness to permanent housing is in fact permanent.
Executive Director Scooter Harter said the number of households the money will be able to help will depend on the households' specific needs. For example, WRC this week spent $900 on a family's first month's rent, while another case meant paying a landlord debt of over $3,000.
The program currently partners with about a dozen landlords and has housed over 100 families since its start in 2018.
SAGE Executive Director Jessica Johnson said the grant will allow SAGE to help 10 and 20 families get into housing. The organization already offers rental assistance, such as first and last month's rent, for those staying in its 19-bed shelter.
Chelan County planning commissioner keeps post in split vote
WENATCHEE — Ryan Kelso will remain on the Chelan County Planning Commission after allegations of conflicts of interest were leveled against him.
Chelan County commissioners voted 2-1 Dec. 20 to keep Kelso on the advisory board. Commissioners Tiffany Gering and Bob Bugert voted aye while Kevin Overbay voted nay.
County Community Development staff testified Dec. 13 alleging that Kelso used his position to benefit his clients. Kelso, who owns Wenatchee-based architect firm Complete Design Inc., denied the claims and asked for a public airing of the allegations.
Bugert said that while he thinks some evidence suggests that Kelso used his position on the planning commission to benefit himself he was not entirely convinced.
He also said that he hopes that this sends a message to Kelso that his actions on the planning commission will be under more scrutiny and that he recuse himself to avoid potential conflict of interests, real or perceived.
"I believe everything I've done is in the intent to help the citizens of Chelan County," Kelso said. "I have nothing to hide. I will continue being myself and hope that everybody else on the planning commission and those that are in the constituency of Chelan County have the ability to speak their mind and bring forward what they feel they need to."
Kelso's seat on the planning commission is up for reappointment in January 2024. Kelso was appointed to the nine-member planning commission in April 2019 by Commissioner Overbay.
Chamber of commerce announces 2021 award finalists
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce has named three finalists for the organization's annual business and nonprofit of the year awards.
Finalists were selected from a list of community nominations.
Goodfellow Bros, Coast Wenatchee Center Hotel and Pickle Papers were named the three finalists for the 2021 Business of the Year. Last year, the award went to Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort
The Wenatchee Valley YMCA, Garden Terrace and Chelan Douglas TOGETHER! for Youth are the three finalists for 2021 Nonprofit of the Year. The Wenatchee Downtown Association was recognized with the award for 2020.
The winners will be announced during the chamber’s upcoming banquet, which has been rescheduled to for March 31.
East Wenatchee Water District adopts monthly billing, new rate structure
EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Water District will move to monthly billing and new rates in 2022.
The district announced it has reclassified customers based on five usages: residential, multi-family, commercial, industrial and irrigation. The new rates were recommended after a cost-of-service study by Redmond consulting firm, FCS Group.
The changes begin Jan. 1. Customers can find their classifications at ewwd.org.
The district provides drinking water to roughly 34,000 people within about 30 square miles.
The district will shift from bi-monthly billing to monthly billing to help identify maintenance needs, like leaks, the release said.
The district will also begin charging commercial and industrial customers a monthly fee to help cover the costs of private firelines.
Douglas County fills $400,000 gap in the 2022 budget
EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County commissioners approved the final 2022 budget on Dec. 13, filling a $400,000 hole with the existing fund balance.
The final budgeted 2022 expenses total $22.7 million, a $1.5 million increase from the budgeted total in 2021, according to Douglas County documents.
Projected expenses went up by about $1 million between the preliminary budget that was passed a little less than a month earlier.
About $100,000 was put in a reserve for future cybersecurity expenses and another $170,144 was put into the county's indigent defense costs, said Karen Goodwin, Douglas County chief accountant.
Next year's budgeted revenues also rose compared to the preliminary budget, reaching approximately $22.3 million, according to county documents.
County revenues in 2021 were boosted by sales and construction-related taxes despite the pandemic impacting much of the area's businesses, Goodwin said.
Grants available for capital improvement projects in Chelan County
WENATCHEE — Local organizations or cities looking to boost the number of overnight visitors to Chelan County have until Feb. 10 to apply for grant funding.
Chelan County has $560,000 in lodging taxes available to distribute. Lodging taxes are levied on lodging businesses including hotels and short-term rentals.
Find the application here: wwrld.us/capital. Send questions to CM.LTAC@co.chelan.wa.us.
Wenatchee's Community Foundation of NCW raises over $660,000 through Give NCW
WENATCHEE — The Community Foundation of NCW raised $666,869 through Give NCW to benefit 62 nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
Nearly $2 million has been raised through Give NCW in the past five years. This year's campaign raised more than $100,000 than last year.
Since 2015, Give NCW has raised $2.3 million for nonprofits across North Central Washington.
Give NCW is an annual online fundraising campaign from Thanksgiving through Dec. 31. This is open to nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, or Okanogan counties that have received a competitive grant from the Foundation.
The top five NCW Gives grant recipients are:
- Women's Resource Center of NCW $41,452
- Upper Valley MEND $41,442
- SAGE (Safety, Advocacy, Growth Empowerment) $28,303
- Chelan-Douglas CASA $25,617
- Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council $23,142
Wenatchee mayor questions future of city pool, says talks needed on regional aquatic center
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Pool isn't doing taxpayers any favors, according to Mayor Frank Kuntz.
During a Jan. 13 council meeting — during which the council accepted a $355,000 state grant to renovate the pool — Kuntz said Wenatchee taxpayers shouldn't be the only ones footing the bill of what he called a regional asset.
About 25,000 people participate in aquatic activities at the pool each year, according to the city's websites. The city has renovated the pool multiple times. The most recent updates included installing a new gutter system, replacing the liner, resurfacing the deck and replacing filters.
The grant covers less than half of the estimated $888,000 it will take for the pool's latest renovation: new tiles and plaster liner (the current one is 15 years past its expected lifespan). It's anticipated that the project would go to bid this November with construction in 2023.
The remaining $533,000 will be taken from city funds. Kuntz said that in addition to paying for larger renovations like these every so often, Wenatchee taxpayers are also covering $100,000 and $150,000 in operational losses each year.
Kuntz added that renovating the pool is the correct short-term decision, but that working with surrounding areas on a regional aquatic center should be the next long-term step. Talks about the possibility of a regional aquatic center a few years ago went nowhere, Kuntz said. The pool was built in 1965, and the new renovations should last around 10 years.
"I think we need to start having that conversation and a commitment from the city that says this is about it for us," Kuntz said. "It's time for something new at some point."
Councilmember Mark Kulaas noted that the YMCA is gathering public input on a planned new facility, which could include an aquatic center.
"How many swimming pools do we really need?" Kulaas said.
Kuntz said although there are a number of pools in the area, Wenatchee's pool is one of only two 50-meter, outdoor pools in the state.
"For the swim meets, the 50-meter outdoor pool is the bomb diggity," he said, adding that the YMCA's new pool would likely only be 25 meters. "And maybe that's enough, but at some point, I think the community needs to chime in as to what it is that they want us to continue to pay for."
Wenatchee has spent $200,000 so far on snow removal
WENATCHEE — Removing an unprecedented 2 feet of snow across the city didn't come cheap for Wenatchee.
The city spent $200,000 as of Jan. 13 on contractors and rental equipment, according to Public Works Operations Manager Aaron Kelly.
"This is above and beyond what we normally have to spend," Kelly said in an interview. During a Jan. 13 council meeting, he said, "Since the snow started on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we've had crews on 24 hours a day, basically."
The city hopes to give crews at least a one-day break this weekend before continuing their work on widening streets; clearing turn lanes, alleys, parking lots and cul-de-sacs; and removing berms.
The city's snow storage facility on South Wenatchee Avenue is usually adequate to last the city through an entire winter, but crews filled it Saturday afternoon. The city has been forced to use state Department of Transportation property and a vacant lot off of Springwater Avenue for the excess snow.
The city council also passed an emergency ordinance regarding snow removal.
Under the ordinance, the city will give a 24-hour notice to individuals who are not complying with snow removal guidelines. If the city receives no response, it will hire a contractor to clear the sidewalk and then seek reimbursement from the property owner.
The city will initially focus enforcement efforts around schools. As of Jan. 13, city staff delivered about 100 letters to properties and will work on immediately hiring a contractor for property owners who do not comply.
Interim Douglas County treasurer selected
EAST WENATCHEE — Felisha Rosales was sworn in as interim Douglas County treasurer Dec. 21 after the previous treasurer was suspended over late payments to state and federal entities.
Rosales has been working in the treasurer's office since 2014 and was most recently the chief deputy treasurer.
Counties pledge almost $1 million for Chelan-Douglas Health District upgrades
WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties have approved a combined $939,000 worth of relief funds for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The health district plans to use the money for projects like modernizing building and computer systems and upgrading its environment health program.
The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act created to help alleviate financial hardships caused by the pandemic.
Chelan County commissioners pledged $560,000 and Douglas County commissioners are pledging $379,000.
Overbay steps down from RiverCom board
WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay has stepped down from the RiverCom governing board following criticism in mid-December over the hiring of his daughter by RiverCom.
"I don't want to be a distraction to the good work that RiverCom's board and employees are doing," Overbay said Dec. 20 in a written statement. "And for that reason, I will step down because one of my peers is willing to take the seat. With the agency's new director in place, I am very comfortable stepping away and will watch RiverCom continue on this great trajectory it is currently on," he said.
Mihkaela Overbay, Overbay's daughter, was offered a position as RiverCom finance manager in October by Lowell Porter, RiverCom executive director. She started Dec. 6.
Mihkaela Overbay's application was the only one received for the RiverCom position, Porter said.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said that hiring Overbay's daughter as finance manager was "wrong" and an "ethics violation."
Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering will fill Overbay's RiverCom seat starting in January.
Overbay was appointed to the RiverCom board in 2019 and elected chairman in 2020 and 2021 by the other board members.
Chelan School District superintendent to retire
CHELAN — Lake Chelan is the latest NCW school district looking to fill a superintendent vacancy.
Barry DePaoli, Chelan's current superintendent, announced plans to retire during the Jan. 11 school board meeting, effective June 30. Lake Chelan joins Quincy and Eastmont as districts needing to hire a new superintendent, though Quincy announced Jan. 4 that Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman would take over the top spot.
The Lake Chelan district has about 1,250 students, around 200 employees and about 100 teachers.
DePaoli, 63, has spent 35 years in education, including 22 years in Chelan. He was superintendent for six years and previously served as principal of both the middle school and high school.
Northwest Leadership Associates, the firm currently running the search for Eastmont's next superintendent, will also lead Chelan's search.
A preannouncement for the position has gone out, and DePaoli said the plan is to select a successor by mid-April.
— Compiled by Business World staff