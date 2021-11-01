Wenatchee median home sale price hits $435,000, up from $360,000 in 2020
WENATCHEE — Last year, hopeful homebuyers in the Wenatchee area who offered a little below the asking price had a chance of making a deal.
This year, not so much.
"In August we were seeing 10 offers per listing," said JoAnna Holland, a spokesperson for the NCW Association of Realtors and office manager at Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate in Wenatchee.
The sold price of homes has been higher than the listing price 103% of the time, on average, for the past six months, according to Pacific Appraisal Associates' August 2021 Snapshot Report. Homes in August 2020 were selling for less than the asking price 98% of the time, a ratio holding steady for at least the past five years.
The year-to-date median sales price in August climbed to $435,000, according to the Pacific Appraisal report, up from 2020's $359,800.
Home buyers also have less time to make a deal. Homes are on the market now for 51 days, on average. In August 2016, it was 103 days. In 2019, it was 67 days.
The demand, coupled with a short supply, means the competition will continue, Holland said.
The trend seems to favor home-buying retirees.
"We call them the 'super seniors,'" she said. "They have a lot of cash in the bank, so if they're competing against a first-time home buyer, the sellers are likely to go with the deal that is more of a sure thing."
All this buying and selling also means a boost in the number of real estate agents, Holland said. She estimates the association membership has grown at least 10% since last year.
East Wenatchee to see garbage prices increase, new services
EAST WENATCHEE — Residents will see a bump in garbage fees and a change in services if a new contract between the city of East Wenatchee and Waste Management goes through.
The 10-year contract would take effect in January and is one of a number of new Waste Management contracts in the valley, including Wenatchee's, which went into effect earlier this year.
Residents will see an initial monthly rate increase of about $2, which will bring the rates on par with those in Wenatchee, to cover increased costs associated with recycling. Currently a typical resident with a 96-gallon garbage cart and recycling pays $26.66 per month. The contract also includes yearly adjustments in alignment with a national price index for water, trash and sewage.
Waste Management is also switching from offering four free yard debris dumps each year to one free yard debris dump and one free garbage dump.
Other changes include:
- Bilingual messaging and increased outreach
- Elimination of recycling depots
- An updated recycling list, which will not include glass
- A new code enforcement program will also go into effect, allowing the company to suspend service on accounts that are past due more than 60 days.
Mission Ridge sues Chelan County for interfering with expansion plans
WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort has filed a $6.4 million lawsuit against Chelan County, claiming the county has dragged its feet for more than three years on a proposed expansion to the resort.
The lawsuit was filed Sept. 10 in Douglas County Superior Court and claims Chelan County has purposely delayed the expansion project, which would include commercial, recreational and residential space. Tamarack Saddle LLC, which owns Mission Ridge, filed in Douglas County because Chelan County is a defendant in the lawsuit.
Chelan County has not yet responded.
Mission Ridge's expansion plans include new lodging, restaurants, townhomes, duplexes, condominiums, additional skiing trails and other new and upgraded amenities.
Tamarack filed a general land-use application form, development agreement application and a SEPA (State Environmental Policy Act) checklist in April 2018. The suit claims discussion with the county about the project started in June 2017.
The lawsuit also names Mike Kaputa, director of Chelan County's Natural Resource Department, as a defendant.
Tamarack is seeking $6,408,858 from the county for tortious interference with a business expectancy, attorney fees, discretionary fines and damages as a result of the delays.
New application process begins for existing short-term rentals
WENATCHEE — Short-term rental operators have until Dec. 31 to have their units grandfathered in under new Chelan County regulations.
"We've created a new application, a variety of helpful forms and a website to help people through this process," Community Development Director Jim Brown said in a news release. "We are also preparing staff on what to expect and how to accept those applications. We are expecting hundreds of applications between Sept. 27 and the end of the year."
Up to 1,500 short-term rental units are in Chelan County, most of them single-family homes. It took nearly two years to develop the county's short-term rental code.
The new code and application forms are available online at wwrld.us/str. People can download the application and then submit the application and its attachment to CD.STR.applications@co.chelan.wa.us.
Chelan County PUD names new general manager
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD announced Sept. 20 that Kirk Hudson has been named as the district's next general manager.
Hudson was selected unanimously by the Chelan County PUD Commission.
The PUD operates Rocky Reach, Rock Island and Lake Chelan dams, 25 substations, 14 parks, water-pumping stations and a workforce of 840 people. It also provides water and broadband internet services.
While the job title will be new, Hudson comes into the position with 24 years of experience at the PUD. Most recently, he served as the managing director of generation and transmission. Hudson will take over the new role Jan. 1.
Current General Manager Steve Wright announced in April that he did not intend to stay in the position after his contract expires in December. Wright has served as GM since 2013.
In his new position, Hudson will receive an annual salary of $339,480. This is a decrease from Wright's current $406,377 salary, though Wright's initial salary as GM was about $295,000.
When he officially takes over in the new year, Hudson will become the 13th general manager since the PUD was formed in 1936.
Metered parking begins in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — Most of the 430 parking meters around downtown Leavenworth installed last fall were activated Oct. 4, though enforcement didn’t start until Oct. 8.
The meters along the closed section of Front Street from Highway 2 to 10th Street remain switched off. The city closed that part of the street last year to provide extra social distancing space for downtown businesses. The street will remain closed to traffic at least through Jan. 18.
Parking fees range between $1 and $4.50 per hour, depending if it's a weekday, weekend or holiday. The parking meters, which cost $495,000, were paid for from the city parking fund. In addition to the on-street meters, the city has another 500 paid stalls in parking lots, along with 130 free spots at the two park-and-rides in town. The parking lot prices range from $1 to $4 per hour.
Parking for on-street or parking lots can be paid using a credit card or through the Park Mobile app. Information about the Park Mobile app is available on the city website, cityofleavenworth.com/parking.
East Wenatchee contracts for legal services
EAST WENATCHEE — Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn and Aylward will now handle the city of East Wenatchee's legal affairs.
The City Council on Sept. 21 authorized Mayor Jerrilea Crawford to enter into an agreement for legal services. The city's previous attorney, Devin Poulson, resigned earlier this month to join the Northwest Justice Project.
The city's agreement with Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn and Aylward runs through 2022. The firm's services will include general civil advising, including contract review and employment law or personnel legal assistance.
Robert Siderius, who will be the firm's lead for city matters, will receive $315 per hour.
Crawford said it would be prudent to update city code to no longer require legal counsel at every city council meeting.
"Otherwise we're paying $300 for someone to sit here and listen to us," she said. "We don't always have big items to be on our agenda that need legal counsel."
Lineage buildings sale is back on
WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority re-entered into a $2 million purchase-and-sale agreement with S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics on Sept. 22.
The agreement appeared in jeopardy in August after the port opted not to renew it following missed deadlines from S.P.O.R.T.
S.P.O.R.T is planning a multi-use activity center on the corner of Columbia Street and Orondo Avenue, a property formerly owned by Lineage Logistics that totals 36,830 square feet.
Under the new addendum, S.P.O.R.T must submit a permit application to the city of Wenatchee by mid-January. It's also required to have financing in place on or before the permitting deadline of March 1, 2022.
To make the development more manageable, project developer Flint Hartwig has broken it into three phases:
- Phase One (estimated 9 months): A "funplex" in the south building featuring slides, a foam pit and a restaurant. The phase also includes exterior improvements as well as plumbing, HVAC and parking.
- Phase Two (estimated 6 months): North building, which will include martial arts, yoga, gymnastics and a kid care area.
- Phase Three (estimated completion January 2024): Roof-top improvements, including a bar.
BMX pump park at Wenatchee's Lincoln Park pushed back to 2022
WENATCHEE — Construction for a BMX pump park in Lincoln Park will not be completed this fall and will instead be pushed to next summer.
The Wenatchee City Council on Sept. 23 rescinded approval for an $181,400 contract with Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance for a pump park at Lincoln Park. Evergreen had committed $10,000 of its own money to the city for the project and planned to use some volunteer labor. After nearly two months of negotiation, the group stated it would not be able to complete the contract as bid.
The pump park work now will be wrapped up into a larger contract for improvements to the entire park, including a splash pad and soccer/lacrosse field.
That larger contract will go out to bid and Evergreen, which was the only company to bid on the pump park contract, is expected to bid as a sub.
Confluence Health and Premera reach agreement
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health and Premera Blue Cross announced Sept. 17 that they have reached a new multi-year agreement, ensuring that members would not experience any disruptions in health insurance.
Confluence Health had announced in early August that it did not intend to renew its contract with Premera, meaning that more than 36,000 patients in North Central Washington would be considered out-of-network when the contract ended Jan. 31.
Wenatchees OKs deal to seek development at Wenatchee Avenue and McKittrick Street
WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is partnering with an Alabama company to bring development to 8.75 acres on Wenatchee Avenue near McKittrick Street.
City council approved a memorandum of understanding with RAM Development Partners, LLC regarding the property during a Sept. 23 council meeting.
The memorandum gives RAM a year of exclusive rights to market the property. At the end of that year, the company is expected to propose a development plan for the entire property. RAM also has the ability to buy and develop the property.
The city listed the property in 2019 and spent $931,000 to demolish former state Department of Transportation buildings there earlier this year. Despite advertising transportation projects that would connect it to a gateway to the waterfront and the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, they received some interest but no formal offers. So, the city started considering working with a commercial broker.
Wenatchee connected with RAM after the company was brought in for a retail recruitment plan by the North Central Washington Economic Development District.
Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee makes its debut
WENATCHEE — The Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee and its Orchard Bar + Bites Restaurant opened Sept. 21.
The 127-room, five-story building at 1229 Walla Walla Ave., has been in the works since late 2019.
The $15.3 million build is a co-investment project between The Hotel Group (THG) and Seattle-based Stream Real Estate, the property owner and developer. Located next to Walla Walla Point Park, the hotel is designed for extended stays, offering rooms with fully equipped kitchens and a small dining and sitting area, and catering to business and leisure travelers and their pets.
Orchard Bar + Bites Restaurant is also part of the package, available to the public as well as hotel guests. The restaurant is currently open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.
The Residence Inn Wenatchee is The Hotel Group's ninth property in the state.
The hotel sits on the northern part of property Stream Real Estate purchased in 2019 from the estate of Bob Parlette. The property to the south is slated for a 75-unit apartment building, which is still in the works.
The hotel has a staff of 25 and another eight have been hired in the restaurant.
The Residence Inn is one of the several hotels that either opened this year or are currently in the works.
- Wenatchee Avid Hotel, 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave., is still under construction. It is a 75,000-square-foot, four story hotel with 95 rooms.
- My Place Hotel, 820 Riverside Drive, is under construction near the Riverside 9 apartments. It is a four-story, 30,000-square-foot hotel, with 63 rooms. It broke ground in late 2019.
Port considers Pangborn airport rent increases amid looming deficit
EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is taking a hard look at Pangborn Memorial Airport's financial health.
The airport's terminal is projected to run a $70,500 deficit this year. Port CEO Jim Kuntz says the airport's current approach to rental rates is a big factor.
The airport will collect $27,000 in rent this year from Horizon Air — a fraction of the $127,800 the airport expects in expenses. An additional $30,000 in income will come from rents from car rental companies, TSA, a cafe and advertising spaces.
He said ideally a terminal building should make money so that reserves are available for emergencies and equipment replacements.
Most airports have two types of spaces in their terminals: exclusive space and non-exclusive space. Exclusive space is leased to a single airline, including ticketing areas and offices. Non-exclusive space is shared between airlines, and includes things such as baggage claim and passenger screening areas.
Currently Pangborn only charges Horizon Air, the only airline currently providing commercial flights, rent on exclusive space.
The port is considering three different approaches to rent. In two options, 20% of rent it charges airlines for non-exclusive space would be a base fee and 80% would be calculated based on their number of passengers. A third option would charge a flat rate for non-exclusive space.
The airport could see an increase in rent revenue ranging from $44,000 to $183,700 depending on which of the three options port board members choose. The changes would go into effect in January.
NCW credit unions complete friendly merger
NCW — The four Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union branches in North Central Washington reopened Oct. 4 as Spokane Teachers Credit Union. Over the past year, the two credit unions have combined through a friendly merger.
CDFCU operated branches in Brewster, Bridgeport, Omak, Coulee City, Almira, Creston and Republic.
Most workers previously employed by CDFCU will also make the jump to STCU while retaining their seniority and being eligible for benefits.
According to the release, both credit unions are financially sound. The move was made due to difficulty in providing technological and financial services that would ensure long-term stability for smaller banking companies.
Chelan and Douglas counties see slight uptick in unemployment
WENATCHEE — Following months of decline, the unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties slightly increased in August.
The Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had an unemployment rate of 4.3% in August, an uptick from the 3.7% the counties saw in July, according to the August Labor Area Summary from Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck.
The job numbers also broke a streak of consecutive months with a declining unemployment rate from February to July.
From August 2020 to August 2021, the counties added 2,900 non-farming jobs. This brings their total to 47,000, still lower than pre-pandemic.
Several industries, including leisure and hospitality, retail and trade, saw marginal increases in employment rates between July and August.
NCW Libraries will spend $10 million in renovations at 28 branches
WENATCHEE — Library branches in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties will be getting facelifts and other improvements in the coming years.
NCW Libraries is set to spend $10 million renovating 28 of its 30 branches, tapping into its strategic initiative fund created in 2018 by the library board.
The library district will plan the improvements to meet community needs.
The two branches not involved in the improvement project are Wenatchee, which was recently renovated, and the Winthrop Library, where NCW Libraries already is working with the Friends of the Winthrop Library to renovate that building.
The Wenatchee Public Library also recently received a $798,000 grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to help pay for a teen area and coffee bar.
NCW Libraries, which is funded mostly by property taxes, operates 30 branches in Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant and Okanogan counties, plus mail order and bookmobile services. Its 2021 operating budget is about $15 million.
Confluence Health CEO-elect is stepping down
WENATCHEE — Confluence Health's once soon-to-be CEO, Dr. Douglas Wilson, is departing before stepping into the new role.
Current CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford will delay his retirement while the Confluence Board of Directors searches for another CEO replacement, according to Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson.
Rutherford was set to retire this fall.
The board is working with an outside research search firm to help find a CEO replacement candidate, Canning said. No replacement candidates have been selected yet.
Wenatchee schools looking to fill 200-plus jobs
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District is working hard to fill 208 job openings — more than 100 more than were open last year at this time.
The district has a desperate need for many positions including substitute teachers, classroom paraprofessionals and bus drivers, said district spokeswoman Diana Haglund.
A lot of the openings are part-time.
"In a normal year, we would still be looking for substitutes and bus drivers. We just have an increased need for more people now because of COVID. People are needing to stay home," Haglund said. "We just need more people to do the work because we need a greater force to make that happen."
Funds available to help redevelop ‘environmentally challenging’ properties
EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and the cities of Wenatchee and Rock Island have a $600,000 grant to help redevelop "environmentally challenging" properties, including former orchard land, industrial sites, gas stations and others that might contain environmental hazards.
For information on the port's grant application process, go to valleybrownfields.org.
Wenatchee Valley businesses adjusting to bag ban
WENATCHEE — Local businesses say their customers are adapting to the statewide plastic bag ban.
The ban, which prohibits single-use plastic bags in favor of thick, reusable plastic bags or paper bags, went into effect Oct. 1. Customers are now required to pay 8 cents per bag or bring their own totes.
David Weber, general manager and owner of Martin's Market in Cashmere, said posting bilingual signs explaining the ban beforehand helped most of their customers prepare.
Martin's Market itself is still adapting, though. Weber said wait times are slightly longer as cashiers get used to the ban.
"It changes your conversation with a customer, — 'Good morning, how are you today?' versus 'Hey, you have to pay for your bags now,'" Weber said. "Then we have to stop and figure out how many bags they've got and punch it in. So there was a little bit of fumbling around at the beginning."
The grocery store has also installed produce bag dispensers (which are still allowed under the ban) at each register to ensure items like meat and produce are wrapped and won't soil customers' totes or the reusable plastic bags. Although he hasn't seen an increase in how many customers bring their own bags — about one in four — Weber has seen people bring back the reusable plastic bags.
Finding bags is another issue.
Inna Kazulina, the owner of Inna's Cuisine in downtown Wenatchee, is using up existing inventory of bags and hasn't yet been able to source bags compliant with the ban.
Linda Haglund, Wenatchee Downtown Association executive director, has ordered paper bags to help hold businesses over if they're struggling to get reusable plastic bags in time. Even though she ordered early from a local source, they still came in almost a week after the bag ban went into effect.
Firehouse Pet Shop on Wenatchee Avenue has had an easier time implementing the ban than most. Co-owner Allan Larsen said the store has been using bags compliant with the ban for the past few years. The 8-cent fee he now collects on them only covers about a third of the cost to source them though.
He said the responses from customers has been positive since the ban went into effect.
"I think most people are actually fine with it. Some of them might roll their eyes in a good-humored kind of way," he said, adding that he'd estimate about 40% more customers are bringing their own bags. "It is funny watching folks walk out the door trying to juggle some stuff that I wish they'd spend the 8 cents to buy the bag."
Lake Chelan Hospital CEO resigns
CHELAN — Lake Chelan Hospital CEO George Rohrich resigned Oct. 6 to "pursue other opportunities." Rohrich became CEO in December 2019 and will remain while the hospital board finds an interim CEO, according to an announcement from the hospital. Finding a new CEO is expected to take about six months, according to the hospital.
Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest split sends a festival to Wenatchee
LEAVENWORTH — There will be two Oktoberfests next October. One in Leavenworth and another in Wenatchee.
Projekt Bayern, which has planned Oktoberfest for the Bavarian-themed town in years past, is moving its 2022 event to Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center.
The city of Leavenworth, after putting out event proposal requests, chose to contract with SE Productions to put on the downtown Oktoberfest festival rather than Pojekt Bayern.
Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea said the 2022 event will have a "smaller footprint," with some festivities spread out across the week to reduce crowding.
Steve Lord, Projekt Bayern's Oktoberfest committee chairman, said the Wenatchee event will include live music and German beer, plus a carnival with rides and games.
Manson casino gets a new name — 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino
MANSON — Mill Bay Casino has a new name — 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino — part of a rebranding effort of the three 12 Tribes Colville Casinos that started more than a year ago.
The Colville Confederated Tribes also owns and operates casinos in Omak and Coulee Dam. The Omak casino, previously called 12 Tribes Resort Casino, is now called 12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel. The third casino already had the location in its name — 12 Tribes Coulee Dam Casino.
The rebranding comes with changes to interior and exterior building designs, according to a press release sent last week from 12 Tribes Colville Casinos.
The 12 Tribes name acknowledges the 12 bands enrolled in the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation which includes Chelan, Chief Joseph Band of the Nez Perce, Colville, Entiat, Lakes, Methow, Moses-Columbia, Nespelem, Okanogan, Palus, San Poil and Wenatchi.
Wenatchee museum director resigns
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is looking for a new executive director.
Keni Sturgeon, who has led the nonprofit museum since November 2018, is leaving at the end of October to work for the Association of Children's Museums, based in Arlington, Virginia. She will lead strategic initiatives, according to a press release, and she will remain in the Wenatchee community and work remotely. She announced her resignation the week of Sept. 27.
The museum at 127 S. Mission St. has 14 staff members. It operates with the support of the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, and private donors.
Pangborn Cafe reopening with new owner
EAST WENATCHEE — The Pangborn Cafe in Pangborn Memorial Airport is reopening after being empty since early 2019.
Jeff Kirkley, a retired tech entrepreneur in Orondo, has taken over the cafe. He does not yet have a firm opening date but expects to be fully operational before Thanksgiving.
Airport Director Trent Moyers said the cafe was vacant for so long due to COVID, which made the prospect of starting a food service business very challenging. The airport will charge Kirkley $350 a month in rent (the same it charged the previous tenants, Conservative Union Enterprises and rental car franchise Avis/Budget).
Kirkley said in addition to a core menu of traditional airport fare like coffee, sandwiches, burgers and salads, he also wants to offer more unique items, including a four-generation recipe for French dip or his fiancee's Chinese dumplings, which she sells through her own business, Cute Dumplings.
He added that since the cafe is not past the TSA security checkpoint, he hopes the restaurant can service the local community as well, particularly as new commercial and residential developments pop up near the airport.
He said he plans to be open for afternoon flights from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. He expects to be open four to five days a week initially, but may move to six as flights are added.
Ciderfest at Wenatchee's Pybus Public Market showcases growing industry
WENATCHEE — The third annual Big Chill Ciderfest & Harvest Festival pulled in about 400 guests Oct. 11, offering vendors a chance to showcase a twist to the valley's persona as the apple capital of the world.
The event featured 15 vendors with a total of 34 ciders for guests to taste and a pop shop store. The event was held at Pybus Public Market, but has previously taken place in Cashmere.
Pybus asks for input, plans virtual focus group
WENATCHEE — The farmers market, live music, eateries, retail shops, art displays, classes and meeting spaces are some of the things Pybus Public Market visitors associate with the revamped steel warehouse that opened in 2013 at 3 N. Worthen St.
The market's operators are now asking for help in identifying other attractions and attributes to plan in the future. An online survey is being mailed to guests and posted in English and Spanish on the market's website and social media pages.
Annie’s Fun Farm hosts next She se Puede Pop Up event
EAST WENATCHEE — More than 20 small businesses set up shop at Annie's Fun Farm in East Wenatchee on several weekends in October, offering everything from sweet treats and crafts to boutique clothing.
It's the latest Central Washington She Se Puede Pop Up event organized by a group of women looking to encourage and support female entrepreneurship. Previous events have been held in Quincy, Ephrata and Moses Lake. A pop up also was held in late July in the parking lot at La Mexicana Super Market in Wenatchee. They also were invited to participate at the Grant County Fair.
Baneza Uvalle is one of the Wenatchee-area organizers. Her business, Que Bonita, is a "make-it-at-home michelada cup kit," with a mobile cocktail service in the planning stages.
She, like many of the other organizers and participants, started her business during the COVID lockdowns.
"We are all stay-at-home moms and we all agree it has been a challenge to balance work, home and our own businesses," Uvalle said. "We each have our own duties, but work together over Zoom meetings to plan out an event. Planning starts with connecting with other businesses to host our events. We then figure out how many vendors will fit. We work on announcements to search for vendors, create flyers to advertise. We work with local businesses for props such as balloons, music and more."
The hope, she said, is to organize more events this fall.
Longer-term, she said, wholesale production and retail storefronts are being considered, which would help grow their businesses outside social media.
Riverfront Park improvements in the works
WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee and Chelan County PUD are looking at designs for Riverfront Park. The entities are estimated to spend $3 million during the first phase of park improvements, which may include landscaping, parking, play areas and improved river viewpoints. Planning is scheduled to finish this year, with improvements slated to begin in 2022.
Information is available at chelanpud.org/riverfrontpark.
Wings & Wheels Festival cancelled, getting a rebrand
EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee's Wings & Wheels Festival is canceled for a second year in a row as the city looks at ways to improve the event.
Wings & Wheels was originally created to celebrate and raise awareness about the first non-stop, trans-Pacific flight. The flight in the Miss Veedol plane was made by Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon, who traveled from Misawa, Japan, and crash landed on the bluffs above East Wenatchee, on Oct. 5, 1931.
"We have decided to utilize COVID canceling our events to really take a good look at all of our events and evaluate how they have been performing and how we can do better for our community," said Trina Elmes, the city's events director.
She said the Wings & Wheels Festival was not meeting the city's goals of bringing the community together and becoming a tourist destination. Past events included a car cruise and show, a swap meet, RC flying field demonstrations, viewings of the Miss Veedol replica plane and live entertainment.
"Our goal is to put the focus of this new event onto Miss Veedol by telling her story and making it an interactive, cultural experience for our community,” Elmes said.
NCW EDD selected to participate in national inclusive recovery initiative
WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Economic Development District will be getting an extra boost in putting together a COVID-19 recovery plan as one of six organizations nationwide chosen to participate in the Inclusive Recovery Initiative New Growth Innovation Network.
The program, funded by grants from the Economic Development Administration's Research and National Technical Assistance Program, provides in-depth data analysis and implementation assistance to develop an inclusive economic development plan. The organizations were selected based on commitment to inclusive growth, organizational capacity and COVID-19 impacts.
The NCW EDD also will be involved in the National Community of Practice, invited to share progress and insights to a national network of economic development organizations.
State receives $2 million SBA grant to boost small business exports
OLYMPIA — The Department of Commerce has received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help small businesses learn how to export their products.
This is the 10th year the state has received the grant, which is part of the SBA's State Trade Expansion Program.
The funds will be used to continue established export assistance programs for small businesses, including export vouchers, industry-focused virtual and in-person trade shows, trade missions, inbound buyer events and export training. Businesses can also use the funding to increase their online presence through website development for international audiences and e-commerce.
For information about STEP export vouchers and other small business export assistance, contact Nicole Gunkle at nicole.gunkle@commerce.wa.gov. Go to choosewashington.com for other programs to help businesses.
Wenatchee accepts grant that will help connect foothills trails
WENATCHEE — A new grant will help the city of Wenatchee further connect the trail system in the foothills.
City Council accepted a $491,750 grant from the state Recreation Conservation Office Sept. 24. The grant will go toward the city's Foothills Regional Recreation Area Project, which would acquire about 650 acres for non-motorized recreation, education and habitat preservation.
The project will link public land at Saddle Rock to U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management properties. Parks and Recreation Director David Erickson said this will allow individuals to avoid trespassing over private property.
The city and the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust have worked on the project for over a decade. Acquisition closing is planned to be completed at the end of March 2022, and the entire project is scheduled to wrap up in July 2023.
The total estimated cost of the project including grant funding is $983,500 with a match coming from the Land Trust. The city is requesting $10,000 for the 2022 budget for any incidental costs associated with the project.
New director named for RiverCom
WENATCHEE — RiverCom Dispatch is adjusting its leadership after hiring a new executive director.
Chelan County announced Sept. 21 that Lowell Porter was tapped to lead the 911 dispatch service in Chelan and Douglas counties. He begins Nov. 1. Current executive director Misty Viebrok, director for three years, will then serve as deputy director, a newly created position.
Porter spent 25 years in the Washington State Patrol, including about a year as its chief. He left State Patrol to direct the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. He later served as the director of Pierce County Department of Emergency Management and executive director of the Combined Communications Network.
The dispatch service is down about a dozen staffers and the move to restructure the top end of the agency comes as the result of an assessment RiverCom initiated in January, a news release said.
Autumn leaf festival returns to Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — After a year away, and a consistent worry by some that the event would be canceled altogether, the Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival returned to Leavenworth on the last weekend in September.
It is the first large-scale event in Leavenworth since the start of the pandemic more than 18 months ago.
Marggie Simmons, an Autumn Leaf Festival organizer, noted several changes including an altered parade route to allow onlookers on the side of the road to better distance themselves from each other. This year's parade also featured about 50 participants, half as many as a typical year.
Penelope Carpenter served as the 2021 Royal Lady of the Autumn Leaves, her second year in a row receiving the honor. She was selected last year before all the events were canceled due to the pandemic.
Chelan County waste facility earns Smart Communities Award
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility project is one of 11 recipients of the Governor's Smart Communities Award for 2020-21.
"I'm proud to showcase another impressive cohort of Smart Communities Award winners, each representing creative leadership and collaboration that will enrich these communities for years to come," said Gov. Jay Inslee in a state Department of Commerce news release.
The county's 5,000-square-foot facility at 3612 Highway 97A accepts household hazardous waste, including used cooking oil, paint thinner and car batteries from Chelan County residents and safely disposes of it in a safe manner.
The moderate-risk waste facility opened on Dec. 6, 2019, through the support and coordination of Chelan County and the cities of Cashmere, Chelan, Leavenworth and Wenatchee. The state Department of Ecology as well as local businesses like waste haulers and recyclers also participated in the development of the facility. For information on the facility, go to wwrld.us/2RCwpz4.
Virtual open house on Knowles Road project on Nov. 4
WENATCHEE — Chelan County Public Works will host another presentation and take questions on the upcoming Knowles Road improvement project from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
The $2.5 million construction project will improve the existing Sunnyslope roadway which is currently too narrow and lacks pedestrian and bike facilities, according to a Chelan County news release. Ongoing drainage issues on the road also need to be corrected.
Construction for the project is anticipated to begin sometime in mid-April and finish in mid-September. Find information about the project at wwrld.us/roadproject.
State chamber’s cross-state bus tour promotes manufacturing jobs
WENATCHEE — Rocky Reach Dam, Wenatchee Valley College and Cashmere's Liberty Orchards (home of Aplets & Cotlets) all received attention Oct. 6 from the Association of Washington Business as part of its cross-state bus tour in support of the manufacturing industry and the jobs that go with it.
This is the fifth year for the AWB's Manufacturing Week tour, aimed at highlighting the importance of the 305,000 manufacturing jobs in the state and, this year, calling attention to the state's goal of doubling that number in the next decade.
The Legislature in April unanimously passed House Bill 1170, which looks to build economic strength through manufacturing, including boosting jobs in the industry as well as the number of small manufacturing businesses and the number of manufacturing businesses owned by women and people of color.
"It's an ambitious goal and achieving it will require a concerted effort to ensure the state has a trained and educated workforce and competitive tax and regulatory climate," AWB President Kris Johnson said.
Lawmakers also need to prioritize infrastructure improvements, protect the state's low-cost energy — one of the state's core competitive advantages — make it easier to comply with regulations and continually benchmark the state's tax rates to ensure competitiveness, he said.
Stops in Chelan County covered many of his talking points. Wenatchee Valley College provides technical job training. Chelan County PUD's Rocky Reach Dam generates low-cost hydropower. Liberty Orchards, Cashmere's candy manufacturer which sold to KDV USA earlier this year, employs 50 to 100 people, depending on the season.
The bus tour culminated Thursday at the 2021 Manufacturing Summit in Spokane, and the presentation of the year's Manufacturing Excellence Awards.
The AWB is the state's chamber of commerce and its manufacturing and technology association.
NCW tech award winners announced
WENATCHEE — Five people and groups were recognized Sept. 29 for their commitment to technological advancement during the NCW Tech Alliance's 20th Annual Innovator Awards.
Two of the winners were companies based in Central Washington and three are students, teachers and groups from schools. The award winners were:
- Entrepreneur of the Year: Virginia Emery, founder and CEO of Beta Hatch. Beta Hatch produces mealworms for animal feed, and plans to open a Cashmere facility this year.
- Newcomer in Technology: STOKE Space Technologies, a Moses Lake aerospace company working to create reusable rockets that are designed to fly daily.
- STEM Champion of the Year: Mario Godoy-Gonzalez, a teacher at Red Rock Elementary School in Royal City. Godoy-Gonzalez has aimed to bring hands-on learning to the classroom, including during his time as a science teacher.
- STEM College Student Innovator of the Year: seven Wenatchee Valley College students. The group created a new website and social media pages for the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial in Cashmere.
- Future Technology Leader of the Year: Peter Kyle, a freshman at Cascade Christian Academy. Kyle worked on a project called OpenChime, an open-source system that aims to make school bells more efficient.
Three previously announced legacy award winners were also recognized during the event. These include:
- Andrew Metcalfe, founder and CEO of Native Network.
- Doug Merrill, an engineering teacher at Wenatchee High School
- Stemilt Growers, an agriculture company based out of Wenatchee
Icicle Brewing owner Pam Brulotte honored as industry champion
DENVER — Icicle Brewing Co. co-owner Pamela Brulotte of Leavenworth has been recognized for her work as an advocate of the small brewing industry.
Brulotte received the 2021 F.X. Matt Defense of the Industry Award Sept. 10 at The Brewers Association Great American Beer Festival hosted this year in Denver. Named for the late F.X. Matt of F.X. Matt Brewing Co., the award is presented to an individual or company for contributions and efforts in championing the small brewing industry.
Brulotte and her husband, Oliver, founded Icicle Brewing 10 years ago. She has served on the board, then as president and past president of the Washington Brewers Guild for much of that time, helping to professionalize the organization, grow its membership, support its lobbying efforts, and serve as a mentor to the craft brewing community. Under Brulotte's leadership, the guild challenged increasing beer excise taxes and secured marketplace access for brewers, increasing their ability to sell and market their beers, according to the press release.