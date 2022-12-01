Wenatchee pool to get $2 million upgrade while leaders eye regional aquatic center
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Pool will get nearly $2 million in repairs next year. Work continues on a proposal for a regional aquatic center, or regional sports complex.
The city of Wenatchee will pay at least $650,000 from its general fund, according to David Erickson, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department director.
The Pool Company Inc.’s bid of about $1.8 million won, and the firm will help replace the pool liner, boiler, and piping underneath the pool, he said. The pool will close at the end of July next year for the work, which should be completed in late October.
The center could include a 50-meter Olympic size pool, indoor or outdoor, splash pad, zero-entry children’s pool, water slides and picnic area. The complex option could include sports courts/fields. It could be on 283 acres in Douglas County in the Wenatchi Landing at Odabashian Bridge and Sunset Highway.
Douglas County PUD can handle any electric or broadband needs, said Shiloh Burgess, PUD manager of government affairs.
Sewer lines would need to be added in certain areas, according to Darrell Winans, Douglas County Sewer District No. 1 manager, but that was doable. Developers would need to pay for lines out to their project, he added.
Water also could go out to the development, and irrigation water could be considered for any fields, said Vince Johnston, East Wenatchee Water District general manager.
Jeff Wilkens, Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council executive director, said highway access would help ease traffic in the area if a regional aquatic or sports complex was built. Now, the council is looking at a $12 million roundabout option, he said, but no decisions have been made.
The port will find a consultant, Kuntz said, but doesn’t want to pay for it. Getting the results could take a year or year and a half and cost around $300,000, he added.
Under the law, a one-tenth of 1% sales tax is collected from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Entiat, Waterville, Chelan, Rock Island, and Chelan and Douglas counties to fund the Town Toyota Center.
EPA fines three Wenatchee companies for lead-based paint safety violations
WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee-based home renovation companies and one property management company have been fined between $200 and $4,000 for violating federal lead-based paint regulations in agreements announced with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The three are among 22 companies in Washington and Idaho to reach settlements for violations of the “Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule,” created to protect the public from lead-based paint hazards during repair or remodeling activities in homes and child-occupied facilities built before 1978.
Lead exposure can cause behavioral and learning problems, slowed growth, hearing problems and diminished IQ, according to the release. Although lead-based paint was banned in 1978, it is still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.
The rules include:
Companies must be certified to renovate lead-based paint or assign certified renovators to projects
Inform tenants and residents of possible lead-based paint and/or known lead hazards.
Comply with work practice requirements intended to reduce lead-based paint exposure.
Keep records of compliance for three years following completion of a project.
Under the terms of the settlements, the companies agreed to pay civil penalties and to certify that they are complying with the Renovation, Repair and Painting certification requirements prior to offering and performing renovations, as required by the RRP Rule.
The fines stem from inspections performed during the summer 2021.
Asbestos Central LLC of Wenatchee received a $4,000 fine. The settlement states the company had not received a certification from the state Department of Commerce when renovations were done on three older homes — in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Entiat. The company also did not keep records of the projects for three years as required.
A1 Asbestos was fined $800 for not keeping records on the renovation of four homes — in Moses Lake, Wenatchee, Richland and Chelan. All were built before 1978.
M Property Management LLC was fined $200. The leasing company did not include a lead warning statement in lease contracts for a property in East Wenatchee, according to the settlement.
Wenatchee School District chooses consultant to help find new superintendent
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board has unanimously approved a contract for McPherson & Jacobson to help lead the district's search for a permanent superintendent.
The board approved the $26,050 contract.
The district considered using the Omaha, Nebraska-based firm during its last search for a permanent superintendent, but chose Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA).
Wenatchee paid HYA $21,000 when it selected former superintendent Paul Gordon in 2019.
The Okanogan School District used McPherson & Jacobson to help select Ashley Goetz as superintendent in 2017.
Board President Martin Barron said the board hopes to select a candidate around April 1. Barron also said the board would meet Nov. 1 with McPherson & Jacobson to begin the search process.
Barron said the meeting will be the "critical launch" with the search firm to establish a calendar for the search and outline the expectations.
Bill Eagle is the district's interim superintendent through a contract with the North Central Educational Service District. That contact expires July 1.
Port Authority discusses potential Mansfield Airport closure
WENATCHEE — The Mansfield Airport could close due to disrepair and funding questions, but its owner, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, wants to speak with Mansfield officials first.
“We’re counting next to no aircraft, very, very few,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, of the airplane counter installed at the daytime-use airport.
The CEO said, "If it’s that important to them then they need to get the checkbook out and help us make payment. And at some point in time, the cracks are so wide out there that we’ll probably need to just shut it down for safety purposes.”
The single-runway airport sits on 23.21 acres owned by the port, according to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office. The port took ownership of the port in 1995, Kuntz said. The asphalt runway is 2,575 feet long and 46 feet wide, according to AirNav.com, which also lists it “in poor condition.” AirNav is a website with aeronautical and fixed-base operator services information.
Annual upkeep costs the airport $32,650, Kuntz said. The port’s annual budget is probably around $42 million, he added.
“Where we cross the line, in my view, is when we have to start making capital allocations out of our budget to maintain it,” he said.
Commissioners would decide whether to close the airport, Kuntz said. If it was to close, the port would notify the state Department of Transportation, and would paint two large X’s at the end of the runway to declare it closed, he said.
The port would then need to determine what it should do with the property, he added.
Commissioner JC Baldwin said the port could turn the land into an economic development opportunity.
“Sometimes you can make lemonade out of lemons, right?” she said.
Chelan County to auction off 83 acres
WENATCHEE — Chelan County plans on auctioning off 35 parcels of land worth about $4.75 million.
Chelan County commissioners announced their intention to sell about 83.2 acres in the county.
The parcels range from less than an acre to 20 acres. The land is located throughout Chelan County, including Wenatchee, Cashmere, Monitor, Leavenworth, Chelan and Malaga.
Some of the parcels have very little value because they are not on buildable land, or are very small, Commissioner Kevin Overbay said Monday.
Several of the available parcels are rectangular or triangular in shape, only useful to the property owners that share a boundary line with parcel. A few are lot-sized and located in residential neighborhoods while others are much larger but access is limited.
Parcels that have one adjacent property owner will be contacted via letter by the county to let them know that the parcel is for sale, at the minimum price determined by law, he said.
If the adjacent property owner does not want to buy the land, or the property is next to several property owners, the parcel will go to an online auction handled by the county's treasurer.
The county is required to set the minimum bid price of the land and is not allowed to go lower, Overbay said.
Chelan County PUD to start building substation in Chelan next year
CHELAN — The Chelan County hearing examiner has reviewed an application to build a new Chelan County PUD substation outside of Chelan to provide electricity for the growing needs of the city.
The proposed 56 megawatt substation would provide electricity to about 2,000 single-family homes in the city of Chelan. The substation is proposed to be located on a 5-acre parcel of land the Chelan County PUD purchased back in 2018 for $300,000.
Construction would begin sometime next year, according to a Chelan County PUD staff member.
At first, the substation would be installed with a 28 megawatt transformer and then later completed with another transformer as the demand grows in the area, according to Chelan County documents.
The proposal includes the construction of a hammerhead turnaround for emergency vehicles with access to the substation to be available via Henderson Road in Chelan.
Developer endorsed in Fifth Street Redevelopment project
WENATCHEE — A committee of business and community leaders in November endorsed a developer/architect team to buy and redevelop the Chelan County PUD headquarters on Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue.
The top group — the only one remaining from a shortlist — is GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects.
The PUD commission was expected to consider the recommendation in late November. The PUD will begin moving its headquarters and other parts of its operations in 2023 to its new Olds Station location, now under construction.
Commissioners Dennis Bolz and Ann Congdon said they were in no rush to make a decision. They also said perhaps one of the previously ruled out developers could be called back.
“I don’t see it as a done deal,” Bolz said. “It’s not going to be anything bigger or smaller than that,” he said of the developer being an item on the agenda.
Congdon was the lone commissioner who voted against shortlisting GTS and Steinhauer Properties in August, and didn’t change her position Thursday.
She has said that GTS “did a development in Chelan that is controversial; it seems that they, GTS, were not responsive to the wants and needs of the community.”
She said Thursday she was “really looking carefully” at potential developers, and hoped for a choice between two.
Bolz voiced concern about GTS reversing its original plan of having large office spaces. The new plan calls for more adaptive reuse of existing buildings rather than new buildings.
Steinhauer Properties LLC, the other shortlisted developer "elected not to submit a refined proposal and withdrew their interest in the project," wrote Stacie De Mestre, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority public works and capital projects manager, in an email.
An agreement between the port authority and PUD allowed an evaluation committee to provide a developer recommendation to the PUD commissioners.
The letter from committee representatives — the Wenatchee Downtown Association, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and the city of Wenatchee — also said the city “has been compiling and analyzing the feasibility of a tax increment financing (TIF) district that would support the necessary infrastructure improvements.” The committee also includes Chelan County PUD representatives, who were copied on the letter.
A TIF … “allows cities to capitalize on the increase in assessed property values and direct and reinvest those funds in the associated projects within the TIF area.”
GTS provided the evaluation committee and commissioner Gary Arsenault with its refined proposal on Oct. 10, De Mestre wrote. She also wrote that GTS was interviewed.
De Mestre wrote the evaluation committee recommended GTS because it:
Incorporated many of the community vision objectives into their redevelopment plan including incorporating the riverfront and downtown.
Proposed development is complementary to downtown.
Has the relevant experience, qualifications, and financing capabilities to pull off a project of this scale.
Provided a realistic phasing/schedule.
Created a sense of place.
Worked collaboratively with stakeholders and the community to address questions/issues with their initial proposal.
PUD commissioners shortlisted GTS and Steinhauer in August to reimagine the 7.5-acre Wenatchee Avenue site. The two emerged as the top picks from an advisory committee, with the highest scores out of 224 — 165 and 145 respectively — and were recommended to commissioners in June.
Final easement gained for 9-mile power line
EAST WENATCHEE — The final easement needed for a 9-mile transmission line, in the works since at least 2012, was obtained recently with a $51,270 settlement between Douglas County PUD and the easement’s property owners.
The easement is one of more than 40 obtained for the Northern Mid-Columbia Joint Project, a 230-kilovolt line to run from Douglas PUD’s Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island to the Bonneville Power Administration’s Columbia Substation, near the entrance to Palisades off Highway 28, but on the west side of the highway.
Construction began in spring 2022 and is expected to end in spring 2023.
The final easement crosses through 7050 Colockum Road, in Malaga, a 165.6-acre parcel, owned by Thomas and Rebecca Goodwin, according to the Chelan County Assessor’s Office website. Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas County PUD spokesperson, said the easements were about 5.08 acres and .18 acres apiece.
Douglas County PUD initiated condemnation hearings against the Goodwins property in December 2020 to reach an agreement over the value of the easement, Vibbert said. Douglas County PUD commissioners agreed to the settlement Oct. 10.
Chelan, Douglas and Grant County PUDs, as well as the BPA, in 2012 came up with a plan to jointly fund the high-voltage transmission line to meet federal requirements for power reliability.
The line crosses into Chelan County near Rock Island and back to Douglas County from the Tarpiscan area.
The price tag for the project is estimated at $21 million, according to Vibbert.
In 2012, the cost was $14 million, and in 2016, $17.8 million, according to World archives.
Douglas County PUD awarded construction of the project to Magnum Power LLC in March. Douglas County PUD is designing, building, owning and operating the line.
Chelan County PUD will get more than 41% of the line’s capacity, Douglas County PUD will receive nearly 30%, and Grant County PUD, 29%.
Chelan County PUD wants to build substation in Chelan next year
CHELAN — The Chelan County hearing examiner has reviewed an application to build a new Chelan County PUD substation outside of Chelan to provide electricity for the growing needs of the city.
The proposed 56 megawatt substation would provide electricity to about 2,000 single-family homes in the city of Chelan. The substation is proposed for 5 acres the Chelan County PUD purchased in 2018 for $300,000.
Construction would begin sometime next year, according to a Chelan County PUD staff member who attended the hearing examiner's meeting.
The substation would be installed with a 28 megawatt transformer and then later completed with another transformer as the demand grows in the area, according to Chelan County documents.
The proposal includes construction of a turnaround for emergency vehicles with access to the substation via Henderson Road in Chelan.
Chelan County using the general fund to balance budget
WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners this week adopted a 2023 preliminary budget, dipping into reserve funds for the third year in a row to balance the $51.8 million budget.
The county is spending more as inflation pushes up the cost of supplies and services, pressures that all public and private entities are facing, said Cathy Mulhall, Chelan County administrator, in an email.
Expenses are expected to grow $2.02 million from 2022 to $51.8 million next year.
Revenues are projected at $46.7 million, including a 1% property tax increase allowed under law, about $140,000 more. Sales tax from construction projects in the county are also contributing an estimated $290,000 increase to revenue, according to the county.
Commissioners have cut about $2 million in expenses from the 2023 budget but are still $5 million shy of a balanced budget.
Commissioners will be using funds from the general fund to balance the budget, with about $1.8 million to be taken from the fund next year.
The remaining $3.2 million also comes from the general fund but was taken out over the last two years and not yet used, according to the county.
That leaves about $10.2 million in the general fund, according to Mulhall.
The last thing commissioners said they will do is cut staff, Gering said. But the commissioners are concerned about the future as the local economy continue to cool.
The 2023 preliminary budget does not cut any filled county staff positions, according to Jill FitzSimmons, a county spokesperson.
Revenue has declined or remained stagnant from both Community Development, the department that handles land use and building permits, along with court fines and fees, according to Mulhall.
Cashmere mobile home and RV park seeks OK to expand
CASHMERE — The Chelan County hearing examiner held a public hearing to review a conditional use permit to operate an already existing mobile home park in Cashmere and add 14 new RV spots.
The application submitted in January would include the new 14 RV spots and the existing nine mobile homes and three cabin buildings, according to county documents.
A couple of Chelan County’s conditions of approval would require that the owner, Roy Haueter, enforce a 90-day limit for any vehicles or RVs at the park. The park is on 2 acres purchased by the applicant in 2012 for $250,000. Hauter is from Coeur D’alene, Idaho.
County staff had not decided how they would enforce this rule. The hearing examiner took suggestions from county staff as well as the applicant.
Another condition of approval was that if a complaint was submitted, the county could refer the issue to the hearing examiner to conduct a public hearing with the authority to amend any of the conditions of approval or even revoke the permit.
Two neighbors of the Cashmere property spoke against the permit saying that Hauter was an absentee owner who did not appropriately manage the property.
The neighbors also felt that it would be impossible to enforce the 90-day rule and were concerned the park did not mesh well with other land uses in the area. The said they were also concerned about parking.
Haueter said he will have an onsite manager to ensure that the park runs smoothly.
Chelan County PUD Service Center cost rises $25 million, to open in three phases
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD rolled out its 2023 preliminary budget with a $25 million increase earmarked for the Olds Station-based Service Center, partially caused by the discovery of cultural artifacts.
Challenges, including the cultural artifacts, cropped up and resulted in the center’s completion date getting pushed to December 2023 in a revised three-phase opening plan.
Customers won’t feel the weight of the $25 million boost to the original $139 million estimated cost. The PUD plans to end 2022 with $89 million more than budgeted. Commissioners voted to cover the cost with a portion of the revenue through the board designated savings account, Strategic Facilities Fund, which is filled by excess revenue.
Cultural artifacts were unearthed in fall 2021 and stalled excavation work until July 2022 while the PUD assessed both the state and neighboring tribes’ concerns to ensure future discoveries wouldn’t slow construction down again, according to Frazier. The PUD communicated with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Yakama Nation, the Wanapum tribe and the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation in the process to obtain a cultural excavation permit and resume groundwork.
According to PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen, the cultural artifacts discovered will not be specified due to a state statute and respect for tribal partners.
During the hiatus, construction crews were unable to complete the foundation in three buildings and unable to install underground utilities in three other buildings.
The uptick in costs include additional archaeology work, equipment rentals and an extension of consulting agreements. Frazier noted the Service Center project timeline was paved with a well thought out construction sequencing plan; however, the nine-month pause hampered the fine-tuned schedule.
The Service Center was initially anticipated to be completed as a whole; however, the it will be opened in three phases over the course of the new year. The administrative building will open in spring 2023. The warehouse and shop buildings will be occupied in fall 2023, signaling the official public opening for the campus. The fleet shop and fish and wildlife building will be the final phase, expected to be occupied by the end of 2023.
“Bringing our facilities to one campus, where people interact in a different fashion than they are today will increase efficiency I think well beyond what we anticipated,” said commissioner Randy Smith.
The PUD is in the midst of scheduling open house sessions on the Service Center for the community to discuss the project with staff and commissioners. The board is set to vote on approval for the budget Dec. 5.
Douglas County adopts 2023 preliminary budget, no reserve funds needed to balance
WATERVILLE — Douglas County commissioners have adopted their 2023 preliminary budget. The county’s expenses are going up as they add new services or improve old ones, but they were still able to add $781,892 to their general fund.
The projected expenses for 2023 sit at $25.2 million — about $2.5 million more than 2022. About $400,000 was taken from the general fund to balance last year’s budget.
According to a Douglas County news release, the higher expenses are due to:
- The addition of four new Sheriff’s Office employees: deputies, a detective and other office staff.
- A full-time coroner was recently added due to a state requirement since the county’s population has grown.
- Union negotiated raises.
- A part-time interpreter in Douglas County District Court.
The largest undertaking in the budget is the newly established Douglas County Office of Public Defense which added three attorneys and two support staff, office space and two vehicles, according to the news release. The expenses are budgeted at $723,424.
Revenues are projected at about $25.9 million which amount to $3.6 million more in revenue than projected in 2022. The commissioners plan on taking the yearly 1% property tax increase allowed under law.
The budget’s biggest budgeted increases are in sales tax revenue, specifically construction sales tax over the last few years, said Karen Goodwin, Douglas County’s chief accountant.
For example, the sales tax generated in 2021 from construction totaled about $3 million. While through October 2022, the county had already received $3.6 million from sales tax generated by construction this year, Goodwin said.
Sales tax revenue is part of “non-departmental” revenue in the budget projected at $20.4 million, a $2.7 million increase from the 2022 projection, according to the preliminary budget. Property tax and state-shared revenues go into the “non-department” revenue.
The Sheriff’s Office is projected to almost double its revenue compared to the projected 2022 amount with $1.4 million total revenue. The projected 2023 revenue, however, is only a placeholder at this time, said Sheriff Kevin Morris, while they work on possibly contracting with an outside agency.
The projected 2023 general fund, or ending fund balance, sits at $21.9 million, according to the county budget.
When budgeting for the county’s expenses, the commissioners look to position the county to weather any possible market conditions or community needs that might arise in the future, according to a county news release.
Chelan County adopted their preliminary budget last week, reporting a $2 million increase in expenses but revenue did not catch up. The commissioner anticipate having to take $1.8 million from the general fund next year.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority to buy water main materials to supply Microsoft
MALAGA — Materials for a water main to supply Microsoft’s proposed data center in Malaga are closer to fruition.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday authorized spending up to $1.3 million for pipes, valves, and appurtenances needed to extend a 5,000-foot-long water line from Saturday Avenue to the 72-acre Lojo Property.
The 18-inch line must be in place in 2023, before Microsoft begins constructing its first building, likely in April. Because of that, port staff in July received authority to go out to bid for materials, and on Tuesday were authorized to buy those to ensure items were received in time. Materials for an 18-inch water main have a “very long lead time,” of about six months, said Stacie De Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager. The reason likely is due to supply chain issues.
“We wanted to go ahead and get this material ordered ahead of bidding out the public works project,” she said. The project will likely go to bid in early 2023.
The possible total $40 million in water district improvements is expected to provide more water to the area and help cool Microsoft’s buildings. The company plans to possibly build six cloud storage buildings on 102.5 acres along the Malaga Alcoa Highway.
A contract between the port and the chosen vendor is required by Nov. 18, per Phase 1 Development and Reimbursement Agreement with Microsoft. The awarded bidder must provide materials on or before April 19, 2023, according to the agreement. The next commissioner meetings didn’t quite align with those dates, so approval had to come ahead of time.
The material can be either PVC (polyvinyl chloride) pipe or ductile iron pipe and “will be evaluated based on price and material availability,” according to De Mestre. “The lowest price is not necessarily driving the decision.”
The port will determine which pipe type to use, but will consult with the Malaga Water District, which will own the improvements.
“We’re ordering supplies, right? Like ordering tissue paper, paper supplies, and so we want to get what the best value is,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
Microsoft is reimbursing the port for supplies and work, per the agreement, which it has done within 10 business days, according to Monica Lough, port director of finance and administration.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority shells out over $52 million to 2023 capital projects
WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is funneling almost $53 million into capital projects in its 2023 preliminary budget with a $4.3 million deficit. The port set aside $37 million in its final 2022 budget for capital projects.
“We’re expecting a $3 million deficit for the year and we’re down to just under $1.1 million as our deficit,” said Monica Lough, port director of finance and administration, at the Nov. 8 board meeting.
The big ticket capital project items include the almost $6 million project to repurpose multiple buildings into small business incubators at the Trades District. According to the port’s public works and capital projects manager, Stacie De Mestre, the Pangborn Memorial Airport has most of the capital projects, including the reconstruction of the taxiway A project, tagged for more than $18 million.
“A large handful of the (capital) projects are projects we’re already committed to,” De Mestre said. “(The projects) we already have design plans for, we received grants for or that we’ve put off for several years.”
The port is saddled with almost $6 million in expenses for airports, including Pangborn, and business parks, but is projecting to earn $6.9 million in revenue for 2023. Pangborn specifically is projected to see $833,790 in revenue next year and face more than $1.8 million in expenses.
The port anticipates to rake in $58 million in revenue in 2023 with estimated expenses coming out to roughly $10 million, according to the preliminary budget.