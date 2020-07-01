United Way of North Central Washington dissolves after years of upheaval
WENATCHEE — Following years of financial and organizational turmoil, United Way of North Central Washington dissolved May 31.
Vice President Carrie Ann Gavin, the nonprofit's only remaining staff member, and its five remaining board members announced the decision in a May 29 letter.
The organization's remaining funds will be distributed to other local nonprofits.
United Way, a pass-through nonprofit that collects donations and distributes them to other charities, was expected to provide $62,000 to four organizations this fiscal year. That's down from around $225,000 for 12 organizations in the previous two years.
Charity Bergman, who was hired as CEO in September 2018, was let go in November and her position wasn’t filled. Bergman replaced Alan Walker, who resigned after 11 years on the job. Walker now leads the Chelan Douglas Community Action Council.
The letter from Gavin and current board members outlined what they call "previous incompetence" of the former leadership that led to the organization's financial struggles.
"As you are aware, prior CEOs grew the organization to an unsustainable size with the hope of doing great things, but the growth was not supported with the funding or financial accountability needed to honorably sustain it," read part of the letter. "In recent years, financial controls were inadequate, consistent disclosure was not provided to the Board of Directors and its partner agencies."
The organization's board of directors has also seen high turnover. In June 2019, eight new board members came aboard, bringing the total to 18, according to the letter. All but five were gone by the end of November.
United Way of North Central Washington has transitioned through several name and mission changes since it began as the Wenatchee Welfare Federation. The organization turned 81 years old in April.
Chelan Valley Housing Trust receives $650,000 in pledges
CHELAN — The state, county and chamber of commerce have joined the city in pledges to the Chelan Valley Housing Trust, with the four committing a combined $650,000 over the next 10 years.
In December 2018, the Chelan City Council approved $100,000 over five years for the housing trust's efforts. The council also approved $100,000 to subsidize hookup fees for affordable housing developments, including those from the housing trust.
The Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce has dedicated $100,000 over 10 years.
"We recognize the challenge employers face when trying to hire employees," Chamber President Sandy Calicoat said. "The high cost of housing in our valley is a difficult hurdle for families and business owners alike. That's why our board is committed to helping address the housing shortage head on by partnering with the CVHT."
Chelan County has pledged $20,000 per year for three years and could extend that two years based on the housing trust's performance.
In addition, the state capital budget includes $250,000 for utility costs for a project the housing trust has in the works. Executive Director Mike Cooney said Rep. Mike Steele championed the commitment with support from Rep. Keith Goehner and Sen. Brad Hawkins.
Cooney said state funding will go toward a project planned for Anderson Road. A land swap between the housing trust and Seven Acres Foundation is in the works and would give the housing trust 5 acres.
Bringing sewer to that area will be a million-dollar project, Cooney said.
The housing trust's foundation donors include Karen Feek, Goodfellow Brothers, Campbell's Resort, Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival, Guy Evans Real Estate and North Cascades National Bank.
Cooney said the nonprofit is still seeking investors and aims to leverage public money with private donations.
"We need roughly $1 million a year to be building five to 10 homes. That's our goal," he said. "That's infrastructure. That has nothing to do with administrative costs, which are almost nil. We're in the development game and it costs a lot of money, and we're doing it to allow people to stay here instead of move."
The housing trust is currently accepting applications at chelanvalleyhousing.org/own for its first development, Emerson Village, which will be located at the corner of North Emerson Street and East Chelan Avenue. Each of the five townhomes will be 1,179 square feet, two stories, with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths, and will cost $200,000.
County and developer move forward to prevent future flooding
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission has agreed to put $128,000 toward repairing Squilchuck Road and a culvert blamed for damaging three homes last year during a flooding event.
More than 2 inches of rain fell in six hours on Aug. 10, 2019. The volume overwhelmed catch basins and shot out of a culvert under Squilchuck Road which caused a landslide that buried three mobile homes at the Squilchuck Creek Community mobile home park on Boodry Street.
The funding approved in late May will go to Hurst & Sons, the company that owns the park, upon completion of repairs to the culvert and road.
Hurst & Sons will be in charge of hiring a contractor to complete the work to both the county road and on their private property, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokeswoman.
Hurst & Sons will be putting in a concrete channel with riprap in it to slow the water as it comes out of the culvert, said Levi Black, Hurst & Sons general manager. The water will then be directed into the mobile home park's drainage system at a trickle.
The project is expected to start as soon as the county reaches Phase 3 in the restart following the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Downtown Bike Cashmere makes its move
CASHMERE — Aaron Todd is bringing his bicycle service, repair and sales shop to Cashmere, thanks, in part to COVID-19.
The move – at least part of it — was in the works before the pandemic arrived.
In February, he was hunting for space — maybe 400 square feet — to serve as a satellite shop to his main store, Downtown Bike Puyallup, which he opened in 2015.
Part of his business plan was to open two or three more locations, in smaller towns that didn't have a bike shop presence.
They had narrowed their focus to the Cashmere area because it didn't have a bike shop, but had lots of cycling opportunities — with access to Devil's Gulch and other popular trails.
Their plan was to continue operating the Puyallup store, Aaron Todd said.
When COVID-19 hit, they weren't too worried. The bike shop was an "essential" business, so was able to continue to operate.
"Our business went up 20% in the first several weeks, as we stayed open to serve the community," he said.
People who were finding themselves at home with time on their hands bought bikes. Downtown Bikes sold most of its entire spring inventory of mid-price bikes, those ranging from $400 to $600.
His Puyallup landlord, however, who occupied the other half of the building, had a different experience and ended up selling the building.
The new owners gave the bike shop six weeks — until June 1 — to vacate.
They decided then to move the entire business to Cashmere.
Their search criteria changed from 400 square feet to something closer to 2,000 square feet. They found it at 5651 Sunset Highway, in the space previously occupied by Cashmere Power Sports, next to CrossFit 791. He signed a one-year lease on the building with a five-year option. The targeted opening is in late June.
Downtown Bike also has joined NCW Economic Development District's Supernova Business Launch Competition, which gives small businesses looking to start or expand to this area the chance to win $10,000 to help launch their venture.
Link waives rent to help keep Mama D's Depot Cafe
WENATCHEE — Link Transit is waiving the $500 monthly rent for the cafe in Link Transit's Columbia Station through the end of the year in an effort to help the owners weather the COVID-19 shutdowns.
"The Depot Cafe has limited hours and sales, which has impacted their ability to pay the monthly rent," Link Financial Director Nick Covey reported May 19 to the Link Transit Board. Covey proposed the board forgive the rent through 2020 and revisit the monthly payments starting in January.
Keeping the cafe operating to provide service to Link Transit employees, bus riders and Columbia Station tenants is worth the loss in rent, he said.
"The 23-year problem we have had with a cafe is the lack of business. We have had four cafes lease/occupy this space in Columbia Station and all four have had a difficult time of surviving without the help of Link Transit," he said.
Mama D's Depot Cafe is worth keeping, he said.
"Mama D's has done the best job to meet the needs of Columbia Station," he said, "providing a good meal at a more than fair price and offering a menu dead-on for their clientele."
That menu requires frying, he said, which led to another recommendation — purchasing a $15,000 conveyor oven that will keep the grease out of the air conditioning system. The purchase already was in the plans and included in the capital budget for this year, he said.
The board approved both requests.
Fire District 2 breaks ground on new station
EAST WENATCHEE — Contractors have broke ground on a new fire station in East Wenatchee.
The 13,000-square-foot building is expected to be up and running by June 2021, according to a news release from Douglas County Fire District 2. It will be located at 240 35th Street NW — about a quarter-mile from the Highway 2/Sunset Highway Interchange.
HBHansen Construction in Lynden was awarded the contract to build Fire Station No. 4 in April with a bid of $4.9 million. Funding was made available by a levy lid lift in 2016, the release said.
The station will house seven fire apparatuses, including a ladder truck, fire engine, rescue vehicle and brush truck.
It will be staffed by three full-time firefighters per shift throughout the year. Volunteer firefighters will also respond to calls from the station. Six resident firefighters will live at the station as they complete training and pursue a career as a full-time firefighter.
Leavenworth Wok About Grill for sale
LEAVENWORTH — As he nears three months of his businesses being closed due to a statewide shutdown order, Wok About Grill owner Shon Smith is looking to sell one of the restaurants.
Smith said he's keeping the Wenatchee location, which he has run for 24 years, but has put the Leavenworth restaurant on the market for $3.1 million. That includes the business and equipment.
Both restaurants have been closed since mid-March. Although Phase 1 allows for takeout, Smith didn't think he could afford to stay open solely offering to-go service.
The second and third phases of Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to reopen the state put restaurant capacity at less than 50% and less than 75%, respectively. Smith said it wouldn't be worth it to not be able to use his full space.
Nelson Legacy Group owns the building, which is about 5,000 square feet on the second story and about 800 on the first. Smith said he's run the Leavenworth restaurant for more than five years and has a total of 14 years left on the lease including renewables.
The price is discounted, Smith said; he'd ask $4.1 million if he chose to sell after the shutdown ends.
"If it didn't sell through this process, we would just open it back up when we get the green light from the governor to open it and just run it as usual," he said. "It's a great business, especially for a family to run. It does about $2 million annually."
Pangborn’s single flight schedule extends through July
EAST WENATCHEE — Alaska Airlines will continue to have just one flight into and out of Pangborn Memorial Airport through July at least, says Airport Director Trent Moyers.
Initially the single flight schedule, which departs for SeaTac at 8:30 a.m. and arrives at 6:09 p.m., was planned through June.
The other two flights were cut in early April as COVID-19 restrictions reduced passengers on the 76-seat planes to record lows — 8% in the fourth week in March, an average of 9.5% for the month. The typical load is 76%.
The good news, Moyers said, is the one flight has been well-used, with 40 to 45 passengers per flight. Social distancing requirements cut the available seats from 76 to about 50.
"The 80% to 90% load is a great number," he said. "We're actually doing OK. People are using the service we have."
Still, the change in numbers from last year is dramatic. Pangborn recorded 517 passengers on flights in May this year compared to 5,168 last year — a 90% reduction.
Nationally, the average is a 96% reduction, Moyers said.
"Ninety percent is still huge, but better than the national average," he said.
Revenues are down, he said.
In April, the latest total figures reported, car rentals were down 78% and parking revenues saw a 79% decline.
On the general aviation side, Moyers said, air cargo continued through the COVID-19 shutdown and he has seen business and corporate jets on the move.
Alaska Airlines recently announced it expects to lay off 3,000 of its 23,000 employees in the next year and is anticipating long-term impacts to the company — and the industry.
Moyers is not making bets on when Pangborn's other two Alaska flights might be restored.
Woodin Avenue Bridge, Landing Park projects win awards
CHELAN — Chelan's Woodin Avenue Bridge and Landing Park projects have earned state recognition.
The state Association of Public Works awarded "Project of the Year" to the Woodin Avenue Bridge restoration in the category of historic projects costing less than $5 million. It was touted for the coordination, planning and ingenuity required.
The $3.9 million project includes widening 1,900 feet of sidewalks, adding 1,200 feet of bike lanes, new streetscapes and lighting, and upgrading utilities to meet future needs. It also included improvements to the Woodin Avenue Landing Park, adjacent to the bridge, which connects the downtown from the water. The two projects, completed last year, create a new entrance into town.
The Washington State Main Street Program selected the Landing Park for an Excellence on Main Award in the "Outstanding Special Project" category.
Smith retires from Leavenworth chamber; Campbell takes the job
LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Smith retired June 15 after 15 years on the job.
The chamber's board of directors announced June 8 that Troy Campbell will fill the post.
Smith started in February 2005, helping guide the 600-member organization through difficult economic times, wildfire, snow issues — and continual growth. She expects turning over the reins to Campbell will be a smooth transition for the chamber's six employees.
A 1996 graduate of Eastern Washington University, Campbell has more than 20 years of experience in travel and tourism, event production, marketing and nonprofit management. Most recently, he served two years as executive director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, after serving nine years as the executive director for San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District.
His experience includes producing large civic events, galas, parades and fundraisers, including the International Ocean Film Festival, San Francisco Fleet Week and Wharf Fest at Fisherman's Wharf.
Wenatchee JCPenney store spared from first round of cuts
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee's JCPenney store is not on the list of 154 closures announced June 4 by the corporate office.
The closures are part of the company's store-optimization strategy being implemented after it filed a restructuring agreement with lenders May 15 as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. The stores to be closed were selected based on store performance and future strategic fit, according to the press release, which also states additional stores could be ordered closed in the coming weeks. The company earlier reported it would be closing 242 of its 846 stores in the next two years.
The closing sales of the first 154 stores are expected to start once the plan is approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The sales will take 10 to 16 weeks.
None of the 154 stores on the list are in Washington.
County moves forward with trails study
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission on June 15 moved ahead with plans for a countywide trails study aimed at improving safety for walkers and bikers between communities.
The study would identify areas where connectivity could be improved between Monitor and Cashmere, for instance, Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert said.
The county provided Natural Resources Director Mike Kaputa with $50,000 from its Path and Trails Funding to start the process, dependent on an approval of a scope of work document.
The estimated total project cost is about $75,000, including some public engagement efforts, Bugert said.
"An individual on a bicycle or walking in order to proceed east to west (from Monitor to Cashmere) they have to get on to the state highway right around the Tree Top facility," he said. "It is just one stretch that increases the likelihood of danger for that individual."
The county receives Paths and Trails Funding as a remittance from the state gas tax, he said. The city of Wenatchee is also providing about $3,000 for this work and city of Cashmere $1,000 from its portion of Paths and Trails remittance tax, he said.
The plan will not be looking into specific projects, he said. It will instead identify areas where safety could or needs to be improved. One potential benefit of this work is that cities and towns can use this study to seek additional grant funding for future projects.
Other possible areas of focus include extending the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail south to Malaga, he said.
Final phase of Hale Park should be finished by fall
WENATCHEE — Hale Park should be completed this year with a new picnic shelter, play equipment and restrooms.
Landscaping, trail extension and additional security cameras and lighting will also be part of the second and final phase of the park, located at 720 S. Worthen St. near the Pipeline Pedestrian Bridge.
The Wenatchee City Council in mid-June approved a $607,479.57 construction agreement with Smith Excavation. The council had approved a contract with Pacific Engineering in January.
Dave Erickson, the city's parks, recreation and cultural services director, said the project should be completed by the fall. The skatepark will be closed during construction, but the dog park will remain open.
The total cost for Phase 2 is a little over $1.1 million, Erickson said. Of that, $914,500 came from state and federal grants, $150,000 from the city's sewer fund and $50,000 from the city's general fund from cost savings on another project.
The Hale family donated about 5 acres for the park in 2013. The fenced, off-leash dog park opened in 2017 for the first phase, and the skatepark opened in September as part of the second phase.
Alphabet Rock, Icehouse Boulders bought by conservation group
LEAVENWORTH — A popular Leavenworth rock climbing area has been purchased by a climbing environment conservation group.
Alphabet Rock and Icehouse Boulders in Icicle Canyon outside Leavenworth were acquired by Access Fund from a private land owner, the group reported June 16 in a news release.
The 11-acre property, which includes an access path to Givler's Dome and outlier crags on adjacent Forest Service lands, will soon be transferred to Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Former landowner Scot Brower kept much of the property open to the public for the past three decades before selling a portion in 2016, the release said.
He reached out to Access Fund, on the recommendation of Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, about subdividing and purchasing the portion of his property that contains Alphabet Rock and Icehouse Boulders, the release said.
Access Fund secured the property with a two-year option agreement in 2018, which prevented the parcel from being sold on the open market and potentially putting climbing access in jeopardy.
Access Fund will transfer the property to Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest later this year to permanently protect the area as public land, the release said.
County's short-term rental hearing draws huge Zoom crowd
WENATCHEE — Almost 200 people showed up via Zoom June 17 to weigh in on new short-term vacation rental rules being considered by the Chelan County Planning Commission.
The planning commission is considering two approaches, depending on whether owners live onsite.
- If the owner is not on site, vacation rentals would be subject to a 1% countywide cap and would be banned in certain areas. The cap is a 1% allowed increase of new vacation rentals per year, based on the number of existing rentals. BERK Consulting research estimates the county currently has 1,200 rentals.
- If the owner of the vacation rental is on site, rentals would be allowed anywhere in the county and the cap on the number of vacation rentals in a community wouldn’t apply to them, according to BERK documents.
The planning commission is also considering regulations restricting short-term rentals in areas where they make up more than 5% of the housing stock, according to the document.
The planning commission is expected to deliberate and decide on a recommendation June 24. The draft regulations will then go to the Chelan County Board of Commissioners for another round of public meetings. A final decision is expected Aug. 4.
Chelan PUD general manager receives achievement award
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD General Manager Steve Wright on June 23 was presented the Alan Richardson Statesmanship Award from The American Public Power Association.
The award recognizes industry leaders who "work to achieve consensus on national issues important to public power utilities," according to a news release from the PUD.
Wright been in the Pacific Northwest's public power industry for 40 years, including 32 years at the Bonneville Power Administration.
He joined Chelan County PUD as general manager in 2013.