Landscaping company fined for illegal burn
EAST WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee landscaping company was fined by the state Department of Ecology for illegally burning debris in East Wenatchee's urban growth area.
Young Bucks Landscaping was fined $3,500 for burning yard debris on Nov. 22, 2019, sending smoke into a nearby neighborhood, according to a Nov. 19 news release from the state agency. The company had been notified since 2016 to cease burning at the location and offered assistance.
State agency website shows who owns public land
NCW — State agencies released a new website in mid-November that displays all the public land owned in the state.
The website, available at wwrld.us/3nQN4fb, shows 18.8 million acres and tells users which agency owns the land, the year of acquisition, the purchase price and acreage, according to a news release from the state Recreation and Conservation Office. The state used to keep this information in a written report, but the Legislature requested it be turned into an online version.
It includes data from these state agencies:
- Department of Fish and Wildlife
- Department of Natural Resources
- Parks and Recreation Commission
- Washington Hometown Project, a private company that collects info from counties, cities, utilities and private assets.
Central Washington Hospital expands care to preemies born at 32 weeks
WENATCHEE — The cries of a premature baby born at 32 weeks of gestation are different than those of a full-term baby, because of the size difference, says Brenda Baumeister.
Babies born at 32 weeks tend to weigh between 3.5 to 4 pounds, compared to a 7- to 8-pound full-term baby, she said.
Baumeister is the inpatient pediatric medical director at Central Washington Hospital. The hospital can now accept premature babies born as early as 32 weeks. In the past, the hospital was only able to care for babies born at 34 weeks of gestation. A baby born at 37 weeks is considered full term.
Before recent changes, a baby who was born in Wenatchee at between 32 and 34 weeks would be sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle or Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane.
To care for the younger infants, the hospital has added a bubble CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine and increased the availability of pediatric hospitalists to 24/7, she said. It also hired two new special-care nurses.
Confluence Health has had a special care nursery, which some hospitals call a neonatal care unit, for 23 years, Baumeister said. The area used to be smaller and could only care for four babies at a time. They can now have up to six babies.
Mission Ridge opens for 2020-21 season
WENATCHEE — Skiers and snowboarders flocked to Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort Nov. 27 for the first day of the season.
The ski resort opened with COVID-19 restrictions in place that require social distancing and masks while in line and around the base. Chair 1 and the beginner rope tow were open on Nov. 27. Chair 2 will open when construction is complete and Chairs 3 and 4 will open when conditions permit.
It’s the eighth time in nine years the ski area has opened by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, made possible by the snowmaking crew, said Mission Ridge Ski & Board Marketing Director Tony Hickok.
The big question for local skiers and snowboarders: when will the construction of Chair 2 be finished?
Hickok said they're shooting for a pre-Christmas opening. The new chair is a high-speed, four-person chair equipped with a plexiglass bubble to improve comfort during inclement weather.
Fire district moves to new headquarters
WENATCHEE — After 91 years, the downtown fire station's shift is over.
Chelan County Fire District 1 in mid-November began moving its headquarters from 136 S. Chelan Ave. to the 600 block of North Wenatchee Avenue.
The district began shifting the locations of its six stations after it annexed the city of Wenatchee into its boundaries in 2015. By spreading out the stations, firefighters can better cover the area.
"Our response times will be better," said Chief Brian Brett. Adding a caveat, "If our crews are in the station when the call occurs, yes, we're strategically placed to have a better response time; however, all day long our crews are out doing their work."
The fire district responds to 3,200 calls a year, 70% of which are medical calls, like car accidents and heart attacks. The other 30% are fire calls.
All told, the North Wenatchee Avenue station cost $6.8 million and will be paid for over the next 19.5 years, Brett said.
East Wenatchee adviser charged with stealing clients' money
WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee investment adviser led a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least five people, some in their 80s and 90s, of several hundred thousand dollars, authorities say.
Greg Lone of Paramount Financial Advisors used clients' money to pay for personal or business expenses, or to pay other clients, according to an East Wenatchee Police Department probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Lone 53, was charged Nov. 30 in Superior Court with five counts of first-degree theft. First-degree theft is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Each count carries an aggravating circumstance that could elongate potential jail time if convicted.
Police began investigating Lone in June 2019 after receiving information from the state Department of Financial Institutions that he was defrauding clients, most of whom were in their 80s and 90s, the affidavit said. The incidents reportedly occurred between 2016 and 2019.
Lone, who was released from custody after posting $5,000 bail, was scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 14.
His arrest was predated by stiff monetary fines from the state Department of Financial Institutions: In August, Lone was ordered to pay a $70,000 fine and $10,000 for investigation costs.
Chelan, Douglas counties lose 2,900 jobs compared to a year ago
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee area had 2,900 fewer jobs in October compared to the same time last year, according to the latest jobs report. Washington state lost 173,200 jobs within the same time frame
It is a substantial loss, wrote regional labor economist Donald Meseck in the October 2020 Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area Labor Area Summary. The report covers Chelan and Douglas counties.
"Year-over-year job losses are never encouraging, but Washington's monthly job loss-rates have consistently decelerated," wrote Meseck.
Employment rates overall have been trending upward this year, even though Wenatchee's October unemployment is 0.8% higher than it was last year, according to the report. Employment rates dropped in March and have since been recovering.
Jobs in manufacturing, retail and hospitality, as well as local government, share some of the highest unemployment rates between October 2020 and the same month last year, according to the report. Leisure and hospitality unemployment reached 23.2%, almost half of what it was in March.
Douglas County balks at Chelan County jail-hold costs
EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County Commission is looking at less expensive options for getting people just arrested by deputies to Okanogan County without going through the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Commissioners have said they are concerned about the $98 a day charge for holding those just arrested for 24 hours at the Chelan County jail.
Douglas County contracts with Okanogan County to house its inmates, but people just arrested are held at Chelan County's jail, next to Memorial Park, until they can be transported the next day.
Douglas County would also is charged an annual minimum base fee of roughly $12,000 — the amount is adjusted based on the number of inmates booked per year.
Commissioner Marc Straub said the county should start exploring what it will do in the future for holding people awaiting trial. It may need to consider building a jail either by itself or with Chelan County.
"I think if you look at our current trajectory with growth, we cannot just assume that Okanogan is always going to be able to meet our needs," Straub said.
Chelan County moves closer on finalizing short-term rental code
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission is considering reducing the number of non-owner-occupied vacation rentals over three years using a lottery system.
Short-term rental owners in certain areas would enter a lottery system for a long-term permit and if they did not win one, would have to stop acting as a rental after three years, according to Chelan County documents.
Short-term rentals would still need to register when they operated for that three-year window and there would be other requirements for long-term permitting.
The Chelan County Commission is in the process of adopting a draft short-term rental code. It's taken about a year and a half to get to this point with the Chelan County Planning Commission voting on proposed regulations three times.
In the final iteration sent to the county commission, the planning commission proposed not allowing more short-term rentals in certain zip codes if they exceeded 5% of the number of houses and apartments in an area.
The county commission does not need to follow the planning commission's recommendation. It follows their proposal as a blueprint.
The Time Capsule offers a blast from the past
WENATCHEE — Underneath a staircase at the corner of Orondo and Wenatchee avenues, through an office hallway and past the cardboard cutout of Angelina Jolie from Tomb Raider, hides Wenatchee's new pop culture media store.
The Time Capsule at 23 Orondo Ave. is a retro gallery and museum, specializing in '80s and '90s pop culture collectibles. After being granted entry by the life-size Jolie, customers are invited to browse through the stores collection of VHS tapes, records, retro Gameboys and plenty of action hero figurines.
"A lot of it's nostalgia," said Kayla Nunn, co-owner with husband Douglas. "We all had these toys growing up and then things happen; you have to get rid of them, but then being able to find them and see them again is a really cool feeling."
The storefront officially opened Nov. 21, but the Nunns have been collecting most of their lives. Their collection started with X-Men Wolverine figurines, a favorite for Doug. The couple quickly expanded to movies, music and other pop culture relics.
Past the Darth Vader helmets and rows of comics is a mock-living room and arcade space, complete with Marvel and NBA arcade games, couches and a retro television. The Nunns hope to turn the area into a community space, post-pandemic, whether for public trivia night and old movie showings or private events like birthday or bachelor parties.
"Something that makes us happy is getting lost in a movie or a comic," said Nunn. "We just want people to step out of the hard stuff of life and have a good time for a little while."
Douglas County nears budget OK
EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County commissioners, projecting a 20% to 30% decrease in sales tax revenue this year, asked departments to shave 5% from anticipated expenditures for 2021 and took the full 1% property tax increase allowed in putting together next year’s budget, which was on its way to a vote in mid-December.
The 2021 general fund budget is around $21.5 million compared to $20.8 million in 2020, said Karen Goodwin, Douglas County chief accountant.
Commissioner Marc Straub noted that revenues from construction helped offset some of the retail sales drop.
"Some of the housing that continued, residential housing has really been a blessing," Straub said. "And in 2021 we have another large facility for Northern Fruit Co. that will be going in out at Baker Flat."
Confluence is building a $3 million clinic in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Construction started in early December on a $3 million Confluence Health facility in Moses Lake.
The 7,000-square-foot facility will include 13 exam rooms and one room for surgical procedures. Initially, the building will house vascular surgery, ophthalmology and general surgery services. The goal is to have the building open by summer 2021.
The new facility, the first Confluence Health has built from the ground up in Moses Lake since the existing Moses Lake Clinic on Hill Street, will help address space limitations at the clinic and allow for more primary care physicians needed to meet growing demand.
The new facility also will have room for visiting specialists currently consulting with patients at Moses Lake Clinic.
Confluence is in the planning stages to expand the existing clinic.
Phone scammers posing as Cashmere Valley Bank
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in the valley about scam callers falsely claiming to be from Cashmere Valley Bank's fraud department.
The caller, which uses a Michigan number, first asks people to share their debit card's three-digit security code, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. The scammer then mentions a $2,000 account charge and urges the person on the other line to purchase $15,000 worth of gift cards from Target.
Target noted in mid-December that this scam has happened three times in the last few days, according to the release. The Sheriff's office reminded people in its report not to share personal information such as a security code or bank account number to random callers.
Molina Healthcare donates $697,000 across North Central Washington
WENATCHEE — Molina Healthcare donated $1,000 to the Community Cupboard food bank in Leavenworth as part of a plan to aid communities throughout the state affected by the pandemic.
Community Cupboard offers a few hundred holiday meals which include items like turkeys, hams and pies, according to Bob Mark, Community Cupboard program manager. The Molina funds will go toward those purchases, he said in an email.
Molina also recently donated $2,000 in non-perishable food items during last week's Parque Padrinos event, Noviembre de Salud y Bienestar (November of Health and Wellbeing) according to Donny Guerrero, Molina's senior community engagement specialist.
More than $697,000 has been committed to aiding communities throughout North Central Washington affected by the pandemic, according to Justine Dela Rosa, senior public relations specialist at Molina Healthcare.
Realtors donate to area food banks
WENATCHEE — Realtor members of North Central Washington Association of Realtors teamed up for a food drive, raising $22,750 in donations in addition to a large amount of non-perishable food donations.
The group typically collects food donations at local grocery stores during November but decided to switch to a virtual format due to safety concerns related to COVID-19. Real estate office and affiliate members (insurance, mortgage, and title and escrow companies, as well as banks) participated in the campaign.
"The results of this food drive is reflective of the outstanding members we are privileged to work with," said Camiekae Lynch, 2020 NCWAR president.
The food and money will be distributed to various food banks throughout North Central Washington.
Shop with Cops gets a 2020 twist
WENATCHEE — A holiday season staple was without a key component this year: children.
It was cops-only during Shop with Cops, a local law enforcement event in which officers take underprivileged kids on a shopping spree at Hooked on Toys.
The Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts wouldn't allow students to attend in-person as a COVID-19 precaution.
Instead, the school districts provided a list of students to police — and those students in turn provided a list of desired presents — and about 20 cops shopped on their behalf. Presents were wrapped at the Wenatchee police station and then delivered to the kids' homes.
But it wasn't the same without them, officers said.
"I definitely miss the interaction with the kids," said Deputy Dominic Mutch with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "That is a lot of fun."