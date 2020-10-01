East Wenatchee Wendy’s is in the works
EAST WENATCHEE — Wendy's is on its way to the Hobby Lobby parking lot.
The city issued the building permit July 15 for the 2,161-square-foot restaurant, which will seat 55 people and include a drive-thru. Construction has started, but an opening date has not been announced.
Plans for a Wendy's on the northeast corner of the 9-acre property have been on the books at least since the property was sold after Top Foods closed, said East Wenatchee Community Development Director Lori Barnett.
The city received the application in January. Figuring out the traffic flow took some time.
"It is a challenging location due to the steep terrain and short distance between both legs of SR 28," she said. "We did end up restricting the driveway exit path out to Grant Road to a right-turn only."
Currently traffic can turn left out of the Hobby Lobby parking lot, to go to Fred Meyer.
"With the increase in traffic at that driveway intersection, all vehicles leaving the Hobby Lobby/Wendy's property at the Grant Road driveway will be required to turn right,” she said. “There will be a barrier there that will not allow left turns."
Left turns from Grant Road into the Hobby Lobby/Wendy's driveway will still be allowed.
To help prevent further back up off Grant Road, the actual entrance to the restaurant parking lot and drive-thru will be from the south of the newly created corner lot.
The Wendy's/Hobby Lobby property also has access off Riverview Drive to the east.
"It's a good location," Barnett said, despite the traffic concerns. "It's going to be congested, but this is an urban area. People will have to slow down and take a deep breath."
Once open, it will be the second Wendy's in the Valley. Wenatchee has one at 1919 N. Wenatchee Ave.
John Niemeyer of Mainlander Investments in Gladstone, Oregon, is listed as the property owner. The contractor on record is listed as New Style Construction LLC of Kent.
Chelan County places moratorium on short-term rentals
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission placed a moratorium on new vacation rentals or changes to existing operations Aug. 25 and sent proposed regulations back to the Planning Commission for the third time.
Commissioners were concerned people would buy homes and turn them into vacation rentals or expand existing ones before new regulations went into effect, Commissioner Doug England said. The county planned to finish its regulations next month, but the process has been delayed by a lawsuit filed by an organization opposed to new regulations.
The moratorium will last for six months.
July jobs down overall, but retail shows a bounce
WENATCHEE — Retail jobs saw a bump in July, but that's the only private sector employment category in Chelan and Douglas counties to grow this year over last year, according to stats released in late August by the state Employment Security Department.
Retail trade added 500 jobs in July this year compared to July 2019. That's the same job increase added in the category since June.
It's a marginally bright spot in the report provided by regional state economist Don Meseck, who also notes the pandemic-induced job loss pace has slowed.
Total nonfarm employment in the two counties tumbled by 14.9% in April, 12.3% in May, 9.4% in June, and by 7.5% in July this year, compared to the same months in 2019.
July's unemployment rate for the two-county region was 10%, up from June's 9.8% and last year's 3.8%.
Quincy ranks fourth 'most affordable' city in state
QUINCY — Quincy is ranked as the fourth "most affordable places to live" in the state, according to a recent study from SmartAsset, a financial technology company.
The study analyzes property taxes, insurance costs and income data, along with closing costs and mortgage rates. Analysts measured the total cost of owning a home based on average home cost for five years, then measured it as a proportion of median household income.
In Quincy, the data shows:
- Average closing costs: $4,341
- Annual property tax: $1,701
- Annual homeowner's insurance: $337
- Average annual mortgage payment: $7,324 ($610 monthly)
- Median income: $56,921
Cities in the state considered more affordable than Quincy are Connell, Hoquiam and Finley. The others in the Top 10 are West Richland, Town and Country, Union Gap, Toppenish, Otis Orchards-East Farms and West Side Highway.
The most affordable city in the country, according to the SmartAsset list, is Pecos, Texas.
501 Consultants adds co-owner
CASHMERE — 501 Consultants founder Vicky Scharlau has added longtime employee Sara Higgins as co-owner in the business.
Higgins will serve as vice president and chief operating officer. Scharlau will continue as president and chief executive officer.
501 Consultants, established in 1994, offers full-management services and project-based consulting for trade associations, nonprofits and other organizations including state and federal agencies. It manages three nonprofit organizations — Washington Winegrowers, Columbia Basin Development League and Washington Wine Industry Foundation — and works on consulting projects across the country.
Higgins joined 501 Consultants Inc. in May 2010, after serving nearly eight years as executive director of Wenatchee's Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Since then, she has helped the company with planning, building infrastructure, program and project management, community outreach and advocacy. Working with nonprofit boards, staff and committees, Higgins has managed state and federal policy issues, coordinated educational programming, administered fundraising events, facilitated strategic planning, assessed and analyzed operations, led board trainings, and guided nonprofit startups and closures.
She is a graduate of Seattle University, a member of AgForestry Class 42 and a finalist for the Marshall Memorial Fellowship.
The Cashmere-based company has a core team of 11 people.
Insects and cryptocurrency meet to provide sustainable animal food source
CASHMERE — A former apple juice factory in Cashmere will soon be home to a mealworm farm heated by cryptocurrency computers.
Seattle startup Beta Hatch is building a 40,000-square-foot production space in the former Tree Top facility to raise mealworms, a variety of beetle larva. The mealworms are dried and sold as a sustainable food source for poultry, fish and other livestock.
The company has been planning a move to Cashmere for more than a year and in 2019 won the top prize at GWATA's Flywheel Investment Conference. After a few pandemic-related delays, Beta Hatch held a ceremonial groundbreaking in late August, with construction starting within a few weeks.
Their new building was home to Tree Top for 50 years until operations stopped
in 2008. First Beta Hatch will build a smaller "ramp-up" production area in the space to raise their tiny livestock while the full-scale operation is built out. That's expected to be operational by November.
Its quest for sustainability brought Beta Hatch to Malachi Salcido, who runs a cryptocurrency mine in the other half of the former Tree Top building.
His cryptocurrency mining computers generate a significant amount of heat, which is currently exhausted out of the building using massive fans. Instead, some of that heat will be rerouted to Beta Hatch's production and growing rooms, which require around 78-degree temperatures and 70% humidity.
Salcido operates several other cryptocurrency and data centers in North Central Washington, but this is the first of its kind utilizing heat recapture. The model could be useful for other agricultural industries, including cannabis farms, he said.
Mission Ridge blames Chelan County for development delay
WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort has filed an $8 million claim with Chelan County alleging it has been trying to delay or prevent development plans.
The resort, owned by Tamarack Saddle, alleges in a July claim of damages that the county has been conspiring to prevent the company's environmental assessment from being approved. The claim names groups like the Wenatchee Sportsman's Association, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.
The claim was filed with the county in July. Jorgensen said he couldn't get into too many specifics as lawyers are involved. The company filed its application to expand the resort on April 23, 2018, according to the claim.
A claim is often filed before a lawsuit.
County staff issued a determination of significance in May when doing an environmental review of the Mission Ridge master planned resort application, which means full environmental report needs to be made and Mission Ridge may need to mitigate for anything from environmental to cultural impacts.
Specific concerns included potential geohazards, groundwater availability and impacts to elk and mule deer.
The resort's expansion would be a 500-acre addition with more lifts and areas for skiing, a lodge, an outdoor summer concert venue, 621 condominiums, townhouses, duplexes and 275 single-family dwellings.
In its claim, Mission Ridge outlines costs of the delay, a list that tops $8 million and includes everything from land value and legal counsel to design fees and staff time.
The Forest Service is also conducting an environmental review on the project.
The ski resort would like to build new ski facilities on Forest Service land using its existing special permit and build road access through Forest Service land, according to the draft assessment. The direct impact on Forest Service lands would be to about 1,090 acres, but the Forest Service expanded its assessment to include potential indirect impacts.
First Street Bikeway on its way
WENATCHEE — Construction was underway in early September of the First Street Bikeway, between Chelan Avenue and Miller Street.
The project includes traffic circles at six First Street intersections — at Garfield, Franklin, Emerson, Delaware, Cleveland and Buchanan avenues. It also includes two 5-foot bike lanes between Chelan and Wenatchee avenues, and two 3.5-foot buffers to separate bicyclists from traffic.
The plan is for construction to be completed in September.
The project will cost $378,800, with $342,800 funded by a state Department of Transportation (DOT) grant through its Pedestrian and Bicycle Program. The other $37,000 is being covered by the city.
The city is also planning to add street markings at Miller Street and Wenatchee Avenue to indicate where people should cycle and put bike boxes at both intersections to allow bicyclists to cross ahead of other traffic.
Leavenworth sign shop owners win competition with ‘Lizard G’
LEAVENWORTH — A purple cyborg lizard lurks around a shiny big G, which houses tiny workers painting murals and laying mortar.
The G can be rotated to reveal decorative frills on the side, a nod to the Bavarian theme of Leavenworth, where Rusty and Amanda Gibbs operate Gibbs Graphics.
"Lizard G," as the Gibbs have dubbed the piece, won a virtual sign competition hosted this summer by Signs of the Times trade magazine and organizers of the Sign Invitational, normally held during the International Sign Association's annual expo.
The expo was to be held in Orlando, Florida, this year but was canceled due to COVID-19. So instead of choosing their favorite sign at the event, people got to cast their votes online starting in late July, and the Gibbs were announced as the winners in early August.
The Gibbs’ Lizard G is featured in the September issue of Signs of the Times. It took the Gibbs more than 200 hours to make the sign, which is 24 inches by 24 inches wide and a little more than 3 feet tall. They started working on it in summer 2019 and finished this past spring.
They chose a lizard because of their 8-year-old son's fascination with the creatures. He has his own pet bearded dragon.
The Gibbs have had their shop since 2004. This was their first time entering the competition, which is in its fifth year.
The Exchange starts Wenatchee, Moses Lake edition
SPOKANE — Spokane-based Exchange Publishing LLC introduced a Wenatchee/Moses Lake edition of its free weekly classified section last month.
Kristen D. Bryant, who ran The Nickel Ads in Wenatchee and several other Target Media publications for 26 years, is managing the new Wednesday publication.
Target Media Partners, owners of Nickel Ads and Nickel Saver, quit publishing in mid-March, when the COVID-19 shutdowns were ordered, according to a press release from Exchange Publishing.
The Exchange has been printing since 1978, covering eastern Washington and north Idaho. This spring it expanded into the Lewiston/Clarkston Valley area.
With new housing comes population growth in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND — Randy Agnew moved to Rock Island when he was 12 years old. His parents wanted to live outside the bigger cities, and it was fairly inexpensive to buy a new house there on a decent-sized lot.
Today housing remains a big draw for people moving to Rock Island, said Agnew, who has been mayor since 2016.
"Most of the new housing, what sparked that was when they put in the sewer system" in 2012, he said. "All of a sudden, they could build five houses per acre instead of two houses per acre. At the time, at least, the lower cost of land prices here in Rock Island attracted the developers. ... They're selling houses about as fast as they can build them — literally."
The city has seen some annexations over the years, which contributed to the growth, but Agnew believes new housing is bringing in most of the new residents. Several subdivisions are in the works, and he said other builders have expressed interest.
For years Agnew has wanted to expand the urban growth area to open up more land for development. The city is also working to expand its water system.
In addition, the city and port have been looking at renovating the old silicon plant on the waterfront, though a purpose hasn't yet been specified.
Agnew believes Rock Island's future is bright.
"As we get more people here, we'll start getting more businesses," he said. "With more businesses we'll start attracting more people. It's a nice domino effect."
Agnew, 60, said he moved away in his late teens but returned to Rock Island about 15 years ago because of available housing.
According to Sperling's Best Places, the median home price is $301,500 in Wenatchee and $346,100 in East Wenatchee. In Rock Island it's $212,600.
Agnew acknowledges that his city will likely become less affordable with the increased development.
Many people who moved there long ago for a more quiet life are not happy about the new homes popping up, he said. But development attracts more businesses and produces more tax revenue.
Over the years the city has seen an influx of young families, Agnew said. He believes the new housing will attract people who commute from Wenatchee or East Wenatchee to Quincy and drive past Rock Island on their way to work each day.
Besides the housing, Agnew believes the ponds, which the city is working with the Chelan County PUD to improve, will entice people to visit or live there.
"The image of Rock Island, I think, is changing as we grow," he said. "It's been a low-income, poor community for a long time, but that's changing. And the more that changes, the more people will be attracted to it."
Om Cooking reopens in new location
WENATCHEE — Narisara "Om" Bechtel is reopening Om Cooking Sept. 15 in a new location — at 749 Riverside Drive — and with a new menu featuring Thai and Korean cuisine.
Bechtel started Om Cooking in 2018 at 104 N. Wenatchee Ave., offering Pan Asian cuisine.
She already was planning on relocating the business this spring and had started looking for a new space, a move that got more challenging with the arrival of COVID-19. Rather than try to keep the doors open under the shutdown regulations in March that limited her to curbside and delivery service, she decided to close the doors there and plan her next step.
Once she found the new space, she started reworking her menu, which was revealed Tuesday on her Facebook page. She is offering a mix of her former offerings, including some of the favorites she learned while growing up in Thailand, and added Korean cuisine.
She is open for lunch, dinner, takeout and catering and has signed up with Dashing Drivers.
Idea Board Shop caters to skateboarding community
WENATCHEE — The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, was going to be skateboarding's breakout moment, one of five new sports added to the official program.
World-class performances, no doubt, would inspire new boarders of all ages — making it a perfect time to open a skateboard shop.
That was part of Larry Rochester's thought process last fall in deciding to move forward to fulfill one of his lifelong ambitions.
"I've always wanted to open a skate shop," he said. "In November, it seemed
like a really good idea."
Rochester, 45, is a father of four who has been a stay-at-home dad and school volunteer, working as time allowed over the years at everything from janitorial work to welding. His wife, Rhonda, is a full-time nurse.
Their children, now 20, 13, 11 and 10, are of an age where he has more time to shift his focus toward another passion — skateboarding and the skateboarding community.
Idea Board Shop opened June 6 in 665 square feet of space at 1110 N. Miller St., Wenatchee. Larry Rochester runs the day-to-day operation with help from the kids as schedules allow.
The arrival of COVID-19 in March added to the challenge, altering some logistics, including events and get-togethers he had hoped would raise awareness and spread the word about the startup and the sport. The canceled Olympic games, which would have highlighted the sport this July and August, was part of that as well.
Rochester said he isn't sure what the opening would have looked like without COVID-19, but in some ways it's played to his advantage.
People are looking for things to do, and for ways to get the kids outside. Skateboarding falls into the realm.
Idea Board Shop's customers range in age from 6 to 60.
"They're giving skateboarding a chance," he said, "and here we are. We can help them get set up."
Moderate Risk Waste Facility surpasses county's expectations
WENATCHEE — Over 11,000 pounds of used motor and hydraulic oil. Over 6,000 pounds of flammable liquids like gas, diesel and kerosene.
That's what the Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility has been collecting since the start of the year. In total, the facility has taken in more than 26 tons of household hazardous waste this year — an average of 81.4 pounds per household.
The total is about 13 pounds more per household than was expected when the facility opened in December, said Brenda Blanchfield, solid waste manager for Chelan County Public Works.
"Those numbers tell us this facility was much needed in Chelan County," Blanchfield said in a news release. "More than 26 tons of household hazardous waste has not only been removed from people's homes but also diverted from our local landfills. If not properly disposed of, these materials have the potential to contaminate our water sources."
The 5,000-square-foot facility, 3612 Highway 97A, Wenatchee, serves as a year-round drop-off site for household hazardous waste like antifreeze, gas, cleaning products, pesticides, motor oil, paint thinner and spray paint. A contractor hauls the materials away for safe disposal.
Among the materials collected so far:
- 13,456 pounds of paint-related flammable liquids, like oil-based paints
- 11,220 pounds of used motor and hydraulic oil
- 9,936 pounds of toxic flammable liquids, like pesticides, automotive fluids and linseed oil
- 6,400 pounds of flammable liquids, like gas, diesel and kerosene
The facility averages about 100 visitors per month, mostly from Wenatchee and unincorporated parts of Chelan County.
Most of the material collected is used as an energy resource for incineration or is recycled.
"About 2% of the material dropped off is only partially used and in good, clean condition," Blanchfield said in the release. "We place those containers on our free reuse cart. We encourage people to take a look through the cart, which includes everything from spray paint to motor oil to household pesticides."
The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For information, including a list of accepted materials, visit wwrld.us/2RCwpz4.
Chelan County considers creating a water bank
WENATCHEE — Chelan County is considering a water bank to help ease the way for future development.
"What we're trying to do is get ahead of any water shortages in different areas," said Chelan County Natural Resources Director Mike Kaputa. He said the county is looking to "set up a program that is linked to building permits so we can track water in different basins and make sure that we have enough."
Areas in the Methow Valley, Spokane County and Kittitas County have faced moratoriums on new construction, because of a lack of groundwater, he said.
The draft code is in its early stage. No date has been set when it will be brought before the Chelan County Commission, Kaputa said.
Building North Central Washington, a nonprofit that supports the construction industry, is waiting to hear more about the potential changes before it takes a position on the proposal, said Dan Beardslee, Building NCW’s government affairs director.
Dobbs resigns from Chelan City Council; plans to move
CHELAN — City Councilman Ray Dobbs is stepping down after nearly five years in office because he and his wife are moving to East Wenatchee.
Dobbs has served on the council since January 2016, having run unopposed in 2015 and 2019. Before that, he was a city planning commissioner for 10 years.
His resignation is effective Sept. 25. The council will appoint a replacement.
Dobbs' current term expires at the end of 2023. Whoever replaces him will have to run in the next available election to finish out his term.
Anyone interested in serving should send a letter of interest to City Clerk Peri Gallucci at P.O. Box 1669, Chelan, WA, 98816 or pgallucci@cityofchelan.us.
Lodging tax grants available in Chelan County
WENATCHEE — Local entities are being asked to submit applications for Lodging Tax Grants in Chelan County.
The county has $500,000 available for large capital projects and $250,000 for tourism promotion and events this year, according to a Chelan County news release.
People interested in participating can go to wwrld.us/3k6a47V. Applications are due Oct. 30.
Washington state allows cities and counties to collect a tax on hotels on motels for stays of less than 30 consecutive days.
Cities and counties can then create an advisory committee to oversee those dollars and disperse them for the purposes of promoting tourism or creating capital projects to support the tourism industry.
Wenatchi Wear launches ongoing fundraiser to buy back land for Indigenous communities
WENATCHEE — The activewear brand Wenatchi Wear has launched the Wenatchi Land Back fundraiser to help buy back land for the Wenatchi band from the Colville Confederated Tribes.
The small business, operated by Mary Big Bull-Lewis and her husband Rob Lewis since April 2019, started a personal GoFundMe page on Aug. 18 to raise money to buy land along the Wenatchee River to give back to the Indigenous Wenatchi people. As of Sept. 16, the page has raised nearly $8,000.
A portion of Wenatchi Wear sales will also be donated to the Wenatchi Land Back fund. Wenatchi Wear wholesale merchandise is sold at multiple local businesses and is available by appointment at its sister company, R Digital Design, 3024 GS Center Road.
All donations made to the Wenatchi Land Back fundraiser are separate from Wenatchi Wear business, according to Lewis.
Wenatchi Wear hopes to work with local Indigenous organizations, land developers or current land owners to buy back land along the riverfront to build a community center for local Indigenous people to dance, gather and practice tradition. A specific location has not yet been identified.
Lewis is a member of the Colville Confederated Tribe and a descendant of the Blackfoot Tribe. Find the fundraiser at wwrld.us/wenatchilandback.
Presenters needed for 2020 Virtual Career Expo Series
WENATCHEE — Business owners are invited to join college and training program representatives in talking about career options with high school and college students during the 2020 Virtual Career Expo Series starting next month.
The event is being organized by Apple STEM Network, the North Central Educational Service District and the Spokane STEM Network. The events, a different theme each week, will run 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays Oct. 6-Nov. 10. The themes range from health sciences to business and marketing to agriculture and technical sciences.
Presenters can choose to participate in more than one week if applicable. Up to 2,500 high school and college students are expected to participate each week from across Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Lincoln, Stevens, Adams, Whitman, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Spokane counties.
For information about hosting a virtual booth go to bit.ly/VirtualCareerExpoSeries2020.
WAEF announces board elections
WENATCHEE — The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) recently elected board members and officers.
Dale Hall and Irene Birdsall of Wenatchee and Nate Fulton and Tyler Price of Yakima were elected to each serve three-year terms as members of the WAEF board of directors. All four have been involved in the tree fruit industry for multiple years and have a volunteer history with WAEF.
Due to COVID-19, current officers have been asked to remain in their officer roles for an additional year. Chris Willett, Wenatchee, was elected to serve a second year as chairman. Other officers include Jeff Fagg, Moses Lake, vice-chairman; Laurie Knebusch, Yakima, secretary; Dwaine Brown, Selah, treasurer. Bob Mast of East Wenatchee will remain on the executive committee as immediate past chairman.
Six current board members were elected to serve additional three-year terms on the board of directors: Bart Gebers, Wenatchee; LaVerne Bergstrom, Wenatchee; Darrin Belton, Zillah; Dennis Bigness, Pasco; Jeff Fagg, Moses Lake; and Laurie Knebusch, Yakima.
Morosco joins Small Business Development Center
WENATCHEE — John Morosco has joined Wenatchee's Small Business Development Center as a certified business counselor.
He joins Ron Nielsen in the local office at 285 Technology Center Way, in helping provide struggling and startup businesses with free counseling services.
Morosco has more than 30 years of small business experience, particularly in managing restaurants, hotels, assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities. He most recently was a business adviser in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he taught hospitality and business courses at the University of the Virgin Islands.
The SBDC is funded in part by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and the U.S. Small Business Administration, operating through Washington State University.
The SBDC can be reached at 833-492-7232 or wenatchee@wsbdc.org.
Horan Estates, RLS Productions partner for WVC scholarships
WENATCHEE — Horan Estates Winery and RLS Productions have teamed up to raise funds for the annual scholarships awarded by the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation.
Normally the scholarships are funded by RLS Productions' annual Concerts in the Gardens summer series. The 2020 series was cancelled due to the pandemic; this year scholarships will be funded by private donations and from the RLS Productions endowment account. Donations to the scholarship fund can be made at wvc.edu/Give.
The 2020 recipients of $1,000 scholarships are Douglas Brandt, Danielle Johnston, Shea Morgan and Ashley Thoroughman.
Vail Resorts announces plans for 2020/21 ski season at Stevens Pass
STEVENS PASS — Stevens Pass Ski Resort will open Dec. 4, weather permitting, according to owners Vail Resorts, with a whole set of COVID-19-compliant rules to follow, including face coverings for all guests and employees.
Visitors also will be required to have reservations before gaining mountain access.
Gov. Jay Inslee has yet to issue specific guidelines regarding skiing this winter. But ski resorts fall within the same phased guidance as the county they reside in.
Make a Difference Day returns in October
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley's 30th Make A Difference Day will be held Oct. 24, coordinated by the Pybus Foundation.
Organizers are asking that all planned projects be submitted to the website as soon as possible so members of the community can more quickly find and assist with donations or volunteers.
For information, visit wenatcheemkdd.com or contact Mary Henson at 509-209-1547 or Barbara Harris at 509-888-3900.